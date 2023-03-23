Prince William made a surprise (empty-handed) visit to Poland on Wednesday

Prince William moves in secret a lot these days. He’s always “popping up” at unannounced events or taking “surprise” trips to wherever. This is one of the rare times where I understand the secrecy though – William made a surprise trip to Poland, specifically to visit some of the British and Polish troops working together to provide support for Ukraine, and to help care for the influx of Ukrainian refugees. While he was not “on the border,” I imagine it was still a security risk for William to travel to Poland and do this photo-op.
Prince William made a surprise trip to Poland on Wednesday to thank the people for their “humanity and hospitality” during the ongoing crisis in neighboring Ukraine. The Prince of Wales, 40, spent Wednesday afternoon with troops from Britain and Poland, who are helping to train Ukrainian forces. He then headed to Warsaw to meet some of the 300 Ukrainian women and children, who — as recently-arrived refugees — are being housed in a converted office block.
Aides point out that Prince William and Princess Kate have followed the Ukrainian crisis since the beginning and have had an ongoing dialogue with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska.
“But he wanted to look into the eyes of the Polish people and say thank you for everything they have done. That is the main message he was putting across to the Polish and British military,” a spokesman tells PEOPLE.
Upon landing in Warsaw, Prince William said it was “fantastic” to be back in Poland.
“Our nations have strong ties. Through our cooperation in support of the people of Ukraine and their freedom, which are also our freedoms and yours, these ties are further strengthened,” he said. “I’m here because I want to personally thank the Polish and British troops working in close and crucial partnership. I also want to pay tribute to the inspiring humanity of the Polish people. You have opened your hearts as much as your homes.”
During Prince William’s visits to the military, near Rzeszow in the southeast of the country, he saw the 3rd Brigade Territorial Defence Force base that has been heavily involved in providing support to Ukraine and where British and local troops have formed close ties. He also met the Polish Defence Minister, Mariusz Blaszczak. William then headed to see the British Armed Forces located nearby. The area is at the fulcrum of where allies from the U.S., U.K. and around the world provide artillery and weapons to the defenders over the border.
Prince William told the troops, “Thank you for hosting me today. I just wanted to come here in person to say ‘thank you’ for all you are doing — keeping everyone safe out here and keeping an eye on what’s going on.”
“Just a big thank you for what you do on a day-to-day basis,” he added. “I know some of you are coming to the end of your time out here. So looking forward to a bit of ‘R and R’ when you get home. You are doing a really important job out here and defending our freedoms is really important and everyone back home thoroughly supports you. And everything you are doing with the Poles and our Polish counterparts in providing that safety is really important. Lovely to meet you and good luck.”
“So looking forward to a bit of ‘R and R’ when you get home…” Says the laziest prince??? As for the rest of it… do you want me to say it? The man visited refugees YET AGAIN and arrived empty-handed. In this particular situation, we don’t know exactly how difficult it would have been to bring in supplies or care packages or toys for the refugee children. But that just makes it all the more cruel when William and Kate have visited refugees and foodbanks in the UK and they still arrive empty-handed. It would be one thing if William was solely visiting military personnel – but he made a point of also visiting refugees. And all he had to offer was a smile, I guess. At least he didn’t tell the refugees that it’s very alien to see this kind of thing in Europe.
Whatever he finds so amusing in that top picture, only the woman facing him seems to find amusing also. And, 80-year-old Biden has him beat in actually going to Ukraine. This visit would have gone over better if he had at least been announcing some new equipment or something that the UK was going to send.
I’m in Canada and my MP, the opposition foreign affairs critic, was invited by Ukrainian diplomats to visit and observe the situation “on the ground”. She met with people who had stayed in their city even as it was bombed out, and one elderly man invited her and her staff to his apartment for tea. She was so moved by the generously and hospitality of people who have lost so much, that she is helping to organize fundraising here to send to them.
Service is universal.
The Polish also did a lot for the liberation of the Netherlands in WWII.
Usually the main focus is on the Canadians, British and Americans in that regard, but there were many Polish people too.
I do think it’s good he went to support the ties between the British and the Polish. It would have been nice if he had brought something to the refugees, though.
I read “Dutch Girl” by Robert Matzen about Audrey Hepburn’s adolescence in Nazi occupied Holland and was surprised to learn that Polish troops were involved in Operation Market Garden, “The Bridge Too Far” invasion of Arnhem which unfortunately failed. But that was General Montgomery’s fault not the Poles.
If you go to the area near Arnhem, there are monuments/museums that mention the Polish as well. But often they are not mentioned nearly as much as they should have been.
Also, love Audrey. She lived in that area too, as you probably know. She spoke very beautiful, elegant Dutch.
I highly recommend “Dutch Girl” to anyone interested in WWII and/or Audrey. It is available in several languages besides English, including Dutch.
Thank you, Brassy Rebel 🙂
Also recommend Dutch Girl. Interesting not just for the Hepburn angle but lesser-known WWII history too.
I agree with you, Flowerlake, that it is good that he went. War is a whole other kettle of fish when it comes to whom you see as helpful. There are a lot of conservatives who support Russia, for instance. Here PW did the right thing.
Yes, it’s creepy how some conservatives support Russia.
Maybe what they have in common is that they want to undermine democracy.
Did PW do the right thing though? I’m a skeptic. Hypothetically, William paid a visit to Dusseldorf, trying to talk them/cancelling the IG’s. Dusseldorf said “Fick dich!”.
Clean up in aisle 3. William says some words in Poland. How brave!
Yes, led very well by General Sosabowski IIRC. The Arnhem military cemetery has a special area for Poles who gave their lives, and that section is very large. I am a Canadian who was born and grew up in Britain, and there is some Polish blood in the great grand-father/-mother generation so I paid my respects when I went.
I have just a smidgen of sympathy for William -he did not ask for this life 😭 and clearly doesn’t want it, according to his brother Harry. Like his father,he can’t escape the path that was laid out for him and he didn’t make it easier by ostracizing his only sibling and his biracial wife. You can tell he has no idea how to genuinely have ‘fun’ under the circumstances. His wife Kate seems to be a ‘stick in the mud’ and appears to be going through the motions to keep up the charade.
I hope he can reconcile with Harry one day soon and care less about what people say/think and try to live like a normal person -going to movies, travel just for the fun of it,etc. Not everything has to be ‘royal’. I’m sure American born/California raised Meghan is giving Harry the time of his life!! He probably never wants to set foot in dreary ole England ever again!!😭
He could have dressed better
What sort of dialog could the keen s have with the z e l e n s k ys. The keen s are vapid
Why do you type the name full of spaces? Is this something I missed?
Thank you for asking this @JM! I’ve been wondering about this too.
I’ll tell you. I was typing this into my cell phone to post a message. for some reason, some words are spell checked and come out an entirely different word. When I use spaces the words show correctly. I’ve seen this on other posts too It does not let me type out “Fergie” but it insists on Fergus.
Ah, a way to foil spellcheck! I learn useful tips every day!
@Tessa, thank you for satisfying my curiosity AND sharing a practical life hack! Genius!
Thanks for the explanation, Tessa. I’ve seen you do this a couple of times, and was wondering if there was a reason for it. Good tip to know.
I guess we should just be thankful that he didn’t impose a last-minute ban on the soldiers and refugees because he was afraid of Putin…
He stands looking concerned for the cameras then goes in for the hands waving around in one photo he whinnies.
Did Pegs tell the soldiers he was bored with armed conflict?
I guess Bullyam has to burnish his commander in chief of the UK forces credentials, which is what he’ll become when he ascends to the throne.
IF he ascends to the throne. 🤞that the monarchy is abolished before then.
William the statesman right? Or as the Sun put it the war hero. It doesn’t take much for William to get praise.
How is he a war hero? 🤔
This has got me so fking mad I was screaming at my television last night because I can see what’s coming and by christ I’m going to do something about it! I will break it all down for you and you will all see what I mean! William wants invictus, he has ALWAYS wanted invictus, he even asked the Queen to take it from Harry and give it to him, but for once she said NO. Now, botox barbie appears on Salisbury Plain playing soldier with the troops, botox and bullyam Appear TOGETHER to present shamrocks, and botox gives a botoxy speech about how special (she) sorry, the troops are. William now goes on a government sponsored trip to Poland, an HOUR from the front line (Harry would have been right there) because HE IS A WAR HERO, we also have that snake Tindal in the US promoting something called The Recovery through Sport Charity. Just think of what invictus does!! Now tell me this isn’t a complete game plan to try and get bullyams hands on INVICTUS. I have a lot of friends and ex comrades who are heavily involved with invictus and have spoken to some of them today, and they ALL agree with me, especially as last year the British Legion took over part of the UK involvement in the games. Watch how things develope people because it’s coming, but the invictus soldiers UK won’t take it laying down!!
@Mary Pester
Its simply not possible that the brf can “take” Invictus away from Prince Harry. They cant “take it and give it Willy” or anyone else. They cant “take” it anymore than they can “take” Archewell. Thats not how any of this works.
The Invictus Games Foundation and the Invictus Games (which is their brand leader – they have several diff programmes, including the Games, for wounded, sick & injured veterans worldwide) and their Funding (the Endeavor Fund – also started by H for this purpose) are structured such that no entity can “take it away” from Prince Harry. If the day ever comes when H no longer wishes to head the whole thing (a day which I doubt will ever come) then H and the board would go thru the process of finding a successor.)
The fact that H is british, might give folks an inaccurate notion about britain’s involvement in the Games. But in fact, they are just one of 22 participating nations……….they have no greater or lesser ability to “take over” anything, than any other participating nation in the Games.
And new nations are added at each Games. Theyre either invited to participate or ask if they can be allowed to participate. This year, for example, will see Nigeria, Israel and Colombia participating for the first time. In 2014 when the Games began, only 13 nations participated. So it keeps growing.
PS:
If you ask google: Who is the owner of Invictus Games?
The answer you receive will say: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Mary Pester, both Invictus and Sentebale are completely separate from “royal patronages”. Harry and Prince Seeiso started Sentable in 2006. Do the math on that one, because it is particularly impressive, Harry was still a baby. Meanwhile, Willnot has done less than nothing, for anyone, ever.
Da fuq!? What theater of war has William EVER been to? And an information was to run off a black woman doesn’t count.
The Sun said that?
No way did they mean that. The Sun has to be trolling him big time with that headline. Noone and I mean NOONE is gonna believe that William is a war hero 😆 😆 😆
The Sun (murdoch owned) was the only UK newspaper to feature Peg on it’s front page -The Fail did a small photo!
It was a very bid newsday here with Boris facing a parliamentary committee questioning on his Partygate lies.
I think Kaiser should have a weekly caption competition for Peg & Bones’s hand flapping appearances. Mine would be for today “Wow is that tattoo sleeve real, I can’t stand needles you know”
@Amy Bee If the Sun said that I feel its some shade lol and a bit embarrassing to Will because its easy to find out that its not true and he has never seen war or gone on a tour like Harry did in Afghanistan.
That headline is so ridiculously egregious that I don’t take it as anything other than shade.
What is this man seriously doing with his life? I mean, come on. I understand there’s ‘restraints’ when you’re the future king, but constantly showing up to places empty-handed? How much longer can this continue? It’s completely unsustainable and frankly becoming intolerable. I would feel embarrassment for Baldy if he wasn’t such a violent, narcissistic racist. No wonder he’s constantly incandescent with the life his younger brother has made for himself.
You’re no statesman, Baldy. You’re just the guy everyone rolls their eyes at when they see you approaching because you’re a useless lump of rage. It’s that simple.
I laughed when I saw the headline about him sneaking into poland to say thank you to the polish and british there fighting on behalf of the ukrainians. Its like when the entire brf came out once a week during covid to clap for the health workers.
Platitudes. Thats all this manchild has to give. LMAO
I thought to myself, is this gonna be his life’s work while he waits for his father to die:……….go around the uk saying thank you to all sorts of charity groups and organization?
Jeebus! Say it aint so!
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift donated a lot of money to help the homeless, in the city where she was just giving a concert.
It’s do or die, for the British “royal family”, and I suspect they will choose to die, and hug their bags of money and stolen loot. They either recognize they have to do something other than being bullshit keen and incandescently enraged, or shuffle off to the library stacks of history.
Too bad Bulliam’s photo op got buried by the BoZo’s Partygate hearings on all frontpages but one.
Couldn’t have happened to a more concerned egghead, now that he’s abandoned his goal of achieving peace in the Middle East for achieving… something in Poland/Ukraine. 🙄
Even the one cover (Sun) he got felt kind of shady, calling him “Wills the freedom fighter” with that same unflattering first picture in this post. Feels like the press might be quietly fed up with protecting him, but I could just be overthinking it.
this visit is fine. I’m sure the troops appreciated it, and I can understand why it wasn’t announced beforehand.
But like everything he does, it just feels flat.
He did fall flat. And why did he direct his message of the Poles and Brits holding up democracy for him?? Why is he speaking in first person when it’s the refugees that are in need of support to democracy?? Couldn’t he have focused on their plight, the outpouring of support from Poland as how they have opened up their country, homes as well as save haven for millions of refugees from Ukraine?? PoW democracy is not in jeopardy but it is for the Ukrainians.
I agree. I can’t criticise the first part of this visit because him physically being there to show the troops the UK civies appreciate their hard work & efforts is a positive thing. He could have had along an extra truck full of useful stuff for the refugee part of the visit though and as you say Becks1 it all seemed very ‘flat’ I think his complete lack of personal charisma and genuineness means that he doesn’t connect with others very well and that comes across in every interaction he undertakes.
Exactly. It’s one thing to show up and say thanks for being there and it’s difficult to be away from home blah blah but to show up empty handed is not helping. How much is it to get some stuff donated.
I have a better idea – Bulliam and Kkkhate could get the members of her business advisor committee and get some baby clothes and toys or get some cheap IKEA furniture and household items for the kids since the early years are so important. If your child has a healthy and stable home life then they are on the way to thrive.
Oh but sorry they don’t have the ability to connect the dots on that level. This is one of those Emperors new cloak moments where royalties think they doing amazing job but they just look hellaciously dumb. He looks beyond stupid In that outfit
@spnn
“I have a better idea – Bulliam and Kkkhate could get the members of her business advisor committee and get some baby clothes and toys or get some cheap IKEA furniture and household items for the kids since the early years are so important.”
An excellent idea! Why is it so easy for us Randy’s in line to come up with infinitely better ideas than Kensington Palace?
As a Pole, I find this visit important. I honestly don’t care if he brought anything, the refugees are well taken care of, partly because of a collective effort of many countries, ours included. Whatever I think about William privately, as a symbol it is important to us. I also appreciate the thanks in Polish posted on their official profile and that he ate at local LGBTQ friendly restaurant (you know how our right-wing government treats LGBTQ people). It would be great if Harry and Meghan visited us too:)
Harry and Meghan aren’t working royals.
I know I know! I’m just saying that would make me happy, not that I think they should do it.
Harry and meghan are working caring people. They are royal family members who can do their own charity work.
Not the point. They also don’t have the type of security that William or Biden would have needed to do these types of visits. It wouldn’t be as safe for them.
Biden is a head of state. William is heir to the throne heads of state have more influence than will who just shows up looking concerned.
Y’all are REALLY missing the point. Which is that Harry and Meghan do not have the same level of SECURITY. A point that is very clear considering that Harry is literally suing regarding this. For them to travel to Poland would be an IMMENSE security risk for them. We can argue about William’s influence – which we know is minimal- his security level is NOT. He has high-level security when he visits foreign countries – just like Biden does. Harry and Meghan do not. And I would not/expect them to put themselves at risk.
I don’t Magda was saying H&M have to visit, just that they would be welcomed and their visit would be appreciated. She’s not criticizing them for not going.
@magda thanks for your comment. Glad to hear the visit was appreciated.
Ameerah, usually W&K aren’t *working* royals either.
PW has access to far better security in this case than H&M. I do understand why Magda wishes that it were possible that they (H&M) visit even though it’s clear why that is far more dangerous and difficult. H&M align better with fighting for freedom and the military.
@Ameerah,
Magda made a nice comment, which included her wish for Harry and Meghan to visit.
She even clarified her good intentions, so it seems to be you who is missing her point:
“I’m just saying that would make me happy, not that I think they should do it.”
As usual, H&M dont have to be seen to be believed (i:e, for their actions to have impact.)
Thru Archewell, as well as thru the Invictus Games, they have been impacting the lives of folks not only from Ukraine, but others who have been adversely affected by the war.
“They have donated to several organisations working on the ground to support the Ukrainian people. These organisations include HIAS (Helping Ukrainian Families Settle), World Central Kitchen, the World Health Organization, and The HALO Trust.”
Thank you for writing this, Magda. I think a lot of commenters are (understandably) not PW fans, and that’s interfering with how they see this specific visit. A clock can be right 2x a day, and you pointed out why PW’s visit was right: this is what we want him to do. Ukraine and the countries of Eastern Europe need our support both in terms of aid and morale.
You do understand William had nothing to do with this, right? The govt wanted to distract from BoJo, they ordered Wm to be sent to Poland.
Before the war, Poland was in the news because of their increasingly LGBTQI+ hostile environment. They have made birth control and abortion hard to access. PW, who is usually a massive a-hole and supposedly not political, allowed himself to be flown over to this place and seen in a more controversial place there. That is actually what he should be doing! Poland has two hostile neighbors, Belarus and Russia. Poland has gone into overdrive to help out their neighbor in trouble, Ukraine. A lot of aid goes through Poland, a country with an uncomfortable history of being invaded from the West and East and taken over. They know the historic consequences and are helping anyway. PW is stepping up here for a change and doing the right thing.
Billy the Basher did not make this decision. He was ordered over there by the UK govt who wanted a distraction from what’s happening in the UK. This is nothing to praise Wm for, he’s a pawn of the Tories.
I just kept searching the comments to see when Meghan and Harry names were going to come up🙄
And they came up by someone who clearly likes them and would love them to visit her country.
As a Polish citizen living in Poland – this is first time I hear that William was in Poland 😀
So I side-eye his support for our “ties” since almost nobody knows that he was there.
And sorry, “This is one of the rare times where I understand the secrecy though” – I soooo fundamentally disagree. President Biden made a trip about everyone was talking, Premier of Japan was here few days ago and also, everybody know about it… But suddenly William is so important that his presence must be hidden for the general public? !
Let’s be honest, they were afraid that nobody would care.
And more on a personal level, I’m a little bit offended, because this secrecy implies that we live in some war zone? Yes, our neighbouring country is at war, we have a lot of Ukrainians refugees but I feel this is some strange legacy of stereotypical thinking about Middle East Europe where some randoms from the civilized West are surprised that we have Netflix, electricity and no polar bears on the streets. Now we graduated to European Gasa territory or something?
@magda
american here. I know Poland has stuff but I am always surprised by how much. When I was younger there was at lot of polish mail-order brides/husband’s and models. I actually lived by a polish founded town but they are mostly immigrants that came in the 1930s.
Poland just seemed like a really small place, listening to these people. So, like with the Ukraine War; it still surprised me that you guys had space AND infrastructure.
He and KKKate are the epitome of, “our presence is the present.”
PR exercise to counter possible honey trapping of wee W by two R women.
I’m not going to shade him for going. It is important and more than many others are doing.
What did Biden and the Finnish PM, etc etc bring? I don’t recall seeing anything any of the other high profile visitors brought but I also wasn’t really paying attention.
Biden has provided BILLIONS is aid.
Finland has also provided aid to Ukraine and are planning to send over tanks if I’m not mistaken. Biden and other world leaders should not even be lumped in the same category as William.
Which is why I didn’t compare them.
The UK is the largest bilateral humanitarian donor to Ukraine, partnering with Canada and The Netherlands. PW may show up with empty pockets but the country has provided close to £400 million in aid.
I don’t shade him for going either.
However, Joe Biden and Sanna Marin visited Kiev. William went to Warshaw.
Don’t see why Warshaw would be any less safe than another random European city.
Kiev is a whole different matter.
Poland itself has been worried about Russian aggression. It is a member of NATO and has provided aid and safety to Ukrainians. Warsaw is definitely NOT some random European city.
I was talking about safety here.
Exactly because they are members of NATO, they’re way more safe than Ukraine. It is not a warzone in Warshaw. It’s not bombed, just like most other European cities are not bombed at the moment.
Again, William had nothing to do with this decision. The Tories want to distract from more BoJo scandal, they aren’t going to send someone ‘important’ so they ordered Wm sent over. It isn’t like William was jumping up and down volunteering, raising funds for refugees, or donating any personal funds to make lives better.
Well, if that was their plan it didn’t work since BoJo is the headline in the BM today.
He could’ve brought flowers. They don’t have to be fancy. Men give men flowers in the east. Same goes for visiting refugees. It’s something. As symbolic gestures go, it’s easy. It shows consideration and respect. Why these turds don’t do even the least? I’m beyond tired of his lazy ass
Nope, royals receive gifts when they visit, they don’t give them. Flowers being the most-often gifted.
That’s sarcasm right? I can’t tell !! Because those BRF clowns should not be forever showing up empty handed saying they can only bring smiles
It must have been sarcasm. Don’t we all remember Edward and Sophie gifting something useless like framed pictures of themselves to their hosts?
He seems to be giving kHate a run for her money in the hand flapping and gurning department.
We should expect more of this kind of thing from him and Combat Barbie in the future – the are now one step from the throne and this kind of thing is expected of them regardless of whether they want to do it or not. It’s now not really a case of Chuck making them work more – the gov will, as PoW he’s their b!tch now. They can’t send Chuck – he was actually good at this kind of thing.
I wonder if we will be seeing them interact more with the other Royal families – Chuck and Cams rarely went to weddings etc.. That job went to Edward and Sophie – will be interesting to see if the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will be at the CP of Jordan’s wedding in the summer. Unlikely they can trust WandK not to start an international diplomatic incident.
When you put it like that it makes perfect sense but it honestly never occurred to me. I wonder if it is only now occurring to William?
‘ It’s now not really a case of Chuck making them work more – the gov will, as PoW he’s their b!tch now. ‘
You said this so much better than I did.
This is interesting. William didn’t suddenly decide to go to Poland on his own, like “I think I’ll just pop over and thank the Polish troops,” – he was sent by the British government. Is this a new role for him now that Harry isn’t around anymore?
Probably. No wonder Pegs wanted invictus, lol.
I wonder how Chuckles feels about this kind of steals is thunder. I might actually be able to cough up some admiration for Baldy if he had done this during KFCs state visit hehe.
I’m glad he isn’t wearing another stupid sweater under the jacket which I have now decided is designed to hide a new gut
He’s gathering intelligence for Vladimir Putin.
The UK has also given billions in aid to the Ukraine sine the start of the war as well as weapons, etc. I agree Biden has given that as mentioned above but let’s not overlook the fact that the Uk has as well.
I just have to point out the genius that is @kaiser for using the jazz hands picture of W as her thumbnail on Twitter right under a similar jazz hand picture of trump 😂😂😂 thank you for that laugh @kaiser
no praise for William here. Particularly given that with Suella Braverman calling the shots any refugees that make it to British soil are gonna get put on a plane to Rwanda.
Chuck and Macron are negotiating a pact that will see refugees held in France instead of being allowed to go to England. Of course that won’t stop the desperate and lost from trying. I keep thinking of the picture of that tiny little boy who had drowned and washed up onshore in England. It was a heartbreaking picture.
The UK government has supported Ukraine and William is supposed to be representing the UK. Wouldn’t expect William to be coming with anything other than gratitude and a smile. This is not a comment in praise of William- just that royals seldom if ever actually make material donations. Their “job” is to highlight, praise, and thank. As many have pointed out, their presence is their present. It’s just that sometimes their “presence” is such a low wattage.
I mean, I get it? It should’ve been Sunak, but he’s as useful as a mosquito bite and twice as irritating. As is the rest of Sunak’s Cabinet, so they probably asked/encouraged Baldemort to get some free PR for the BRF ahead of the Clowning (and, tangentially, the govt).
With that said…Baledmort is ageing terribly. He’s slowly starting to look more like Charles, but Charles looked better at 60 than his son does at 40. He’s got his grandaddy’s hairline, his Uncle’s (EofSpencer) jowls, and his daddy’s nose. I used to think it was Diana’s nose, but the way the bridge narrows right below his brows is all Chuck.
His nose has been changing! In some pics, it looks like it is dripping/drooping down toward his upper lip like it is melting!
He’s very Hanoverian in looks especially in profile, And he got all the Windsor’s worst looks IMO.
CNN just called it “the timing of the visit is so interesting” the two anchors had barely anything to add because there was no real warning of the visit or reason for the visit outside of William feeling he was doing a thing. They then cut to a Royal Correspondent that also was grasping for straws on this too. I don’t think Charles’s knew about the visit because the RC said “he felt he needed to thank the British and Polish troops for their bravery a year into the war.” I felt some shade but carefully flowery shade that this was RANDOM as eff.
I think it’s good he went. But I always wonder what members of the military think when they see this pampered, lazy prince turn up. As a combat veteran, Harry is one of them; he proved his mettle. But William is so thoroughly a useless toff — and so socially awkward.
It’s been eating at William that Harry is truly a war veteran, so he makes a pr visit and has his pr wing at the tabloid declare him a hero.
A check doesn’t take up that much luggage space. Why isn’t their royal foundation at least donating money? They could get a nice photo of themselves presenting the check when they go to these kinds of “events”. When my dad was stationed in Japan, my grandmother baked him an apple pie. My mother flew to Japan, took a train into town then a taxi to the hotel and the next morning another flight to where my dad was at, while holding this apple pie. And he can’t even bring a check in his pocket?
I just figured out why WanK never contribute anything. They’re tourists. When we visit a strange place, we’re there to see the sights, not bring things. WanK are tourists checking out the real world outside their bubble now and then. They’re there to pass some time, show off new outfits, take pictures, observe and leave.
@KINGSTON, SORRY LOVEY, I didn’t make myself very clear, if BULLYAM and Khate along with that snake tyndall carry on with their “military offensive”, then I can see different countries starting to apply gentle pressure, through their own military heads, to ask Harry to step aside. If they play on Harry’s deep love of the military, OR start to withdraw their teams it could happen!! Just keep an eye on things, it will be interesting to see just who Charles talks to in France and Germany. Harry used his half of the Endeavour fund and has sunk his heart and soul into making the games a success. So many countries are now on board, but you see the hate pages popping up up all over the different countries. Harry IS invictus. And as for this new charity Tyndall is starting in America, just how high on the American sports agenda is rugby, so WHY America. A country that I love
WTH is Tindall doing here in the US? Stay out of here and play your nonsensical games on your own home turf!
On what capacity is he there he is not r o y a l much less a working one. So where is the press criticism
Please don’t denigrate Rugby for Heroes. Tindall is just their patron not their creator. Plus they outdate invictus by three years. They help veterans transition. They’re not the same thing. It’s not a big conspiracy.
And there we have it, someone put Tyndall and Rugby for hero’s in the same sentence. I don’t care when it was founded, I don’t care if he is a “patron”, why was he in the US with Nic Knowles, what has that got to do with “rehabilitating servicemen through sports, which is what they are both selling it as. I’m not denegrating anything, but as they saying goes, something stinks and its stinking of Royal entitlement.y the way BQM, where abouts are you based
BQM, I’ve never heard that rugby is played in the US. We have the Warrior Games, so I’m not sure what Tyndall would be doing here. Is he seriously going to compete with the Warrior Games? Seriously?
But surely this visit is ‘political’?
Sounds like smokescreen to me. Give it two days.
william looks worn out for some reason,
He went to Warsaw. It’s not a war zone and not going to be one unless Putin really has lost his mind completely. Poland is a member of NATO — if Russia attacked Warsaw, the United States would glass Moscow. This was not dangerous for Willy at all.
And, as always, what’s with Willy’s expressions? It’s like he’s an alien trying to mimic human expression and failing.
His head in the thumbnail looks so big and disembodied that it resembles a balloon floating away.
I think all of this is fine, visiting troops in the UK is something William should do more of.
As for bringing something when visiting refugees, Dr Biden didn’t bring anything when she visited refugees last year so its possible on both cases someone asked and the refugee agencies said “no thank you, we nave it covered.”
Can I ask our British peeps about Ukrainian refugees? I thought the UK was VERY opposed to having any Ukrainian refugees. Did they allow any in without being able to qualify for a certain kind of visa? If my memory of what went down is fairly correct, I don’t think WanK should ever do anything having to do the Ukrainian refugees.