King Charles’s advisors are very worried about all of the French protests & strikes

King Charles and Queen Camilla are, at the moment, still due to arrive in Paris on Sunday. This trip to France and then Germany will be their first state visits as monarchs. The original plan was that Charles and Camilla needed to emphasize the UK’s historic ties to European countries rather than Commonwealth countries. The visit to France was originally proposed and planned when the British government believed that President Macron was a somewhat popular leader. Except that Macron just barely scraped through a vote of no confidence, and French peeps are burning sh-t down, striking, refusing to collect trash, rioting, protesting, all of it. All because Macron is raising the retirement age and he’s also not playing with the unions. Basically, Charles is going to arrive into a city with streets full of garbage, fire and angry French people. The palace courtiers are in a tizzy about it.
A close eye! Buckingham Palace sources told The Daily Beast they were keeping “a close eye on the situation” in France after millions of non-union and union members downed tools this week. The widespread protests have been triggered by a rise in retirement age forced through by President Emmanuel Macron’s government.
The state of France at this point: Refineries and ports have been blockaded, gas stations are running out of fuel, planes have been unable to take off, rubbish is rotting uncollected in the streets, and 790 people have been arrested in Paris alone in the six days since the demonstrations started. Hauliers have been staging their signature operations escargot (snail operations), where they drive at a crawl along major routes and through arterial junctions. “Operations escargot” is just one of 52 items of strike vocabulary listed by frenchtoday.com. It is likely only a matter of time before one farmer manages to break through police lines and perform that most Gallic of expressions of disgust with the president: dumping a load of manure (une décharge) on the steps of the Elysée Palace.
BP is alarmed: For planners of the king’s visit, therefore, it is all starting to get rather alarming. Sources at the palace say they are “taking advice” from the French side and have conceded there may be “an impact” on logistics.
Well well: The French newspaper of record, Le Monde, said the strikes suggested France could soon find itself “on the brink of the unknown,” and deplored the burning of effigies of Macron on French streets. More alarming for monarchists, however, might be the new chant that, Le Monde reports, is taking hold among protesters gathered around fires in the Place de la Concorde: “Louis XVI, Louis XVI, they beheaded him; Macron, Macron, we can start again.”
First of all, I actually have some sympathy for Macron – maybe this was not the best way to try to enact a raise for the retirement age, but holy sh-t, the response is something else. I hope all of our French friends are able to get through this. As for the royal visit… I actually love all of this? Of course, Charles had no way of knowing that Paris would be engulfed in rioters’ flames when he scheduled the state visit. But this is going to be perfect! Especially if they’re burning effigies and chanting about guillotines.
Are they scared someone will throw a baguette 🥖 at him?
I think their main concern is the oeufs mayonnaise.
Yesterday I read in our newspaper that according to a poll only 8% of Germans want the monarchy back. And all of them identify with the right spectrum!!
For me all people in GB who support and defend the monarchy are right wing racists…
Well Marie Antoinette was beheadded for saying let them eat cake. So they might
She never said that, which I understand that the specification doesn’t really matter in terms of how she was perceived, but interestingly this phrase didn’t even start being attributed to her till 50 years after the Revolution.
Revolutionaries at the time never mentioned it.
Let them throw cake!
I still like the Flaming Baguettes idea from an item I recently saw here at Celebitchy. (It sounds like the name of a music group … only I’m not sure which genre.) I read that Charles was going to visit Versailles. Isn’t that what is now referred to as being tone deaf??
And if Charles and Camilla are booed Charles will blame his courtiers.
Unfortunately, they’ll try to blame Harry and Meghan.🙄This man needs a good wakeup call and hopefully he’ll find it in another country, if this visit doesn’t get canceled.
Well at least Harry has balls to stand up to his father unlike Chuckles the clown 🤡whose balls the size of ball bearings are in Frumpy Dumpkins purse 👜
No one questions Harry’s courage, but that still wouldn’t stop cowardly Charles from putting another target on his son’s back to blame for his own unpopularity.
I love this for Charles. He deserves it.
Just itching for that exotic time travel experience, isn’t he. One trip and he gets to look (and smell) into his future as a monarch. Your chariot on the Sweet Karma express is waiting, your majesty. <3
Blessings to the flying manure/baguette/flaming object, may it find its mark, repeatedly. Lol
Yes!!! Please go to France you imbecile so that you can have a glimpse of what your future holds! I wish that the Brits were as well versed in rioting as the French are as they do it style!! This couldn’t happen to a more deserving royal than KCIII. KCIII had better take a long hard look at what is happening in France and his security has nothing to do with it.
I couldn’t agree more. My French mother sent me a link this morning to a story about the cancelled Versailles dinner saying she was ‘laughing so much’. Having spent her adult life in the UK and retired at 65 as a result she has limited sympathy for her compatriots here but she’s no fan of the royals either.
I’m in love with the name “Operations escargot.” I mean, it’s perfect, witty, and apt. I wish our operations were as punny.
@GINGER, agreed, but why should Charles worry about streets lined with garbage, he lives a life surrounded by it, but calls it family!!!
It’s a little stunning how clueless Chuck is. He’s planning to have dinner at Versailles – of all places – at this time – with his conniving mistress wife, his co-hort in homewrecking.
Vive la Republique! I love the French & France although also have some sympathies for Macron. They had the right idea about monarchy – they really don’t mess around unlike most of us Brits who specialise in tutting.
Fascinated to see what happens when #NotMyKing visits.
I don’t know if this visit will be safe for Charles or Macron at this point. But it won’t be easy to persuade stubborn, know-it-all Charles to cancel even last minute. I do know that rioting and interfering with critical transportation infrastructure is likely to eventually result in a far right government which is what a lot of people in France have been trying to avoid. And it’s the only reason the never very popular Macron is president in the first place.
If Chuck is stupid enough to go through with this visit, then whatever happens is on him. I can’t imagine that the advice he’s getting is to go.
The dinner at Versailles has been moved because of the riots. I wouldn’t be surprised if the visit to France is cancelled .
Having his limousine trapped between a riot on the Left Bank and a strike in the neighboring arrondisement might be what KC3 needs to experience to grasp the level of discontent with political leadership and state institutions. Whether he could translate that to his own country, who can say?
Well this already happened when his limousine carrying him and Camilla was literally attacked by protesters in 2010, after the university fee increase everyone was against (there’s still photos and video of it, they are terrified) and it made no difference.
That was one of the wildest, strangest things I’ve seen in all my years of royal watching. I just remember one of the photos with Camilla looking horrified and Charles grinning like a maniac.
Maybe he can be chased through a tunnel and all the flashing lights help cause an accident. One can hope.
Susan, THIS PLEASE, KARMA IS A BOLLARD
Susan Collins, and perhaps a motorcycle can cut them off and then speed off into the night.
Maybe the Palace minions are afraid protesters will throw up signs of Diana, the woman who died in Paris that should be crowned queen on May 6th. Or even signs of Camilla being called La Grande Putain, reminding Camilla how she got where she is now. (Maitresse en title – official mistress – is too kind) All of that playing out in front of international press.
La Grande Putain …. love it! As a side, I still find it slightly shocking especially in the supermarket when a perfectly respectable wee old man suddenly says putain for no real reason, is he calling the cashier a whore or just saying f**k for no reason? Things I’ll never know ….
My uncle, no feminist, would watch boxing matches and shout “Salope!” every time someone landed a punch. Ughhh……
The first popular rather than arty French film I ever watched in a cinema back in the 80s was Les Specialistes. I remember that the very attractive Bernard Giraudeau used Putain! as an expletive quite often. I think it’s just a normal French swear word.
Maybe Mattress instead of Maitresse? I mean…she was the Royal mattress and still is.
Putain means whore, but we use it all the time – négative or positive- like “fuck”, “omg”, “hoe” and “wow”.
@AQUARIUS, sorry, but to me she will always be a scrotum in a wig!!
I have no sympathy for Macron at all. He knew he didn’t have a majority for his plans and used an arcane rule to push it through in a very undemocratic manner. He knows full well, that the French are not suffering having the rights they have fought for from them and that’s the France he has run for President for, not for the elites who dictate their neo-liberal agendas on almost all of us these days.
But then, I’m a flaming socialist. 🙂
He BARELY made it through the last two votes – you’d think he would take the hint by now.
Right on! The French always fight for their hard won rights, unlike so many other cultures where workers just roll over and accept the abuse/lowered standard of living, etc. Have to respect them for this.
As a lifelong Francophile (raised speaking French as my 3rd language, spent a year of high school in Paris as an exchange student, near-annual visits in adulthood), honestly, this is everything I love about the French. Things like this are seemingly in their national DNA, a powerful counterpoint to their unfair reputation for cowardice. I’m not condoning riots, and I believe that protestors should always play defense, but there’s something to be said for not taking shit from your leaders, and the cohesiveness to express that dissatisfaction on a nationwide scale.
I adore the French for this.
i don’t understand the sympathy for macron. he pushed this through using some loophole, without so much as a vote. the french people are right to protest so vehemently, and i’d argue that americans, canadians, brits, & others could use a lesson from the french in going balls-to-the-wall on their government when their government is failing them.
i can’t believe people are like “what’s the big deal in making people retire later?” as if things are so great in the US where masses of people are FORCED to work into their 70s and 80s at walmart because they’ve been robbed of pension, had a lifetime of underpaid work with no benefits, got screwed over by one of our many recessions, etc. retirement is basically a social safety net, so raising the retirement age thins out that safety net.
So yeah, if I were french I’d be pissed about the retirement age being raised; we all deserve to retire when we want to– and to retire comfortably, not being forced to work all our lives living hand to mouth. (and don’t get me started on the abusive elder care system here in the US…)
Fully agreed. I don’t think you’ll find much dissent on this site.
@ThatsNotOkay. Glad I’m not the only one who feels this way! Was motivated to speak up in response to Kaiser’s words about having sympathy for Macron. I respectively disagree! Macron sucks. He is anti-union, anti-worker.
@Naomi
Amen!! Esp when the U.S. raised the retirement age from 65 to 67 based on date of birth. Yet many seniors live in poverty or too close to it. And greedy Repubs have been trying to privatize Social Security for decades yet refuse to replace the millions borrowed from the Social Security Fund.
@Chantal, they were trying to raise it to 70 in the UK!
Macron est un imbécile.
Well done, France! Keep it going!
Zero sympathy! They want to save money by working people to death!
This has nothing to do with Charles and there’s no need for courtiers to be in a tizzy. If it’s unsafe to go and if the strikes will prevent a successful visit, then they can just postpone the trip. Lots of other things will be postponed in France.
This is the problem, it has everything to do with Charles. I don’t thing he wants to postpone, he wants to take his wifey on a French vacation 😏
Charles can’t handle the inconvenience of a leaky pen, how will he handle the inconvenience of a nation-wide strike? In any case, it’s up to the French government, not Charles.
Dining at Versailles with the king is such a staggeringly bad look for Macron while he tries to gut workers rights. Vive la république, vive la lutte des ouvriers!!
it’s weird how nervy royals get when that guillotine convo comes up
Practically every generation of Royal has at least one murdered in it. And beheading was practically a sport. Should be in the Olympics.
I’m convinced that this visit is politically motivated- the UK government has just done a ‘stop the boats’ deal; which was Sunak and Macron formally agreeing to a French refugee processing centre to stop migrants from crossing the Channel and entering the UK. It’s the Crown formally rubber stamping the deal.This is a worrying development as it follows hard on the heels of ‘the Windsor agreement’ on Northern Ireland, constitutionally Charles should not be involved in any of this.
There are so many other countries with historic/commonwealth ties that could have been chosen for his first visit as king…..
Politics or not, it’s only appropriate that his first foreign visit be to France or Ireland. They’re our closest neighbours and most significant relationships, it would be a snub if he went anywhere else first.
What about the U.S. (in the most significant relationships category)?
I don’t know. The Royal family’s relationship to Germany is pretty significant.
Sympathy for Macron where and why? Because he went full dictator in a country with a well-taught/oft-retold history of revolution and might have kicked off the next one? Good enough. My sympathies are with people of France who have been forced into action by the callous disregard of their elected leader.
Chuck and Cams need to stay home. Their safety is the perfect excuse; bringing monarchy into all but a repeat of the situation that ended France’s last monarchy would be exceedingly stupid. Maybe they should’ve made their first visit to one of the countries within their own Commonwealth.
As to KC and QCC, they should not have made this their first visit abroad. This situation reeks a bit of karma.
As to the situation in France, my relatives also dislike Macron, but have held their noses to vote for him because the other option is right wing wacko scary. As I understand it, he has never been popular.
The French use striking often. It’s like a second language for them. Here, the retirement age in most of Europe is higher than in France, and the medical care and life expectancy is high: at some point, even though this is unpopular, the age would need to be raised. I do understand what drove Macron to do this and I personally believe that he is right.
In Holland, they need to implement a bunch of climate-sparing measures, which are also not popular. There is not the same political DNA forstriking here, but the government will need to go against popular opinion do do what’s right here, too.
I lean on agreeing with this as well. Everybody up in arms for a 2 year delay in retirement; who is going to end up paying for all of this? The next generation, which as it is is decreasing in numbers. French way of living is lovely but it also ought to be sustainable in the long run.
No sympathy for Macron! As a french socialist, all is doing is pushing everyone to the extremes by refusing to play the democrating game . Guess who’s leaning even more left now? Lol
He’s insane and playing a very dangerous game. The streets and strikers are totally right and brave. Go strikers ! Will join them this afternoon
I’d really appreciate it if you could go on one of these protests while Fred and Gladys are there and scream “fuck le Roi!”
AH ! Well, there are already banners with anti-monarchy and guillotines at the protest, so in a sense, Macron is a “king” to take down at the moment lol
You’ve expressed really well what I meant when I said earlier that I have sympathy for Macron. Not with this move per se – it was bound to inflame an already dire situation. But he’s the only alternative to the “right wing wacko nutjobs”. Also, as you say, the retirement age in almost every other country in Europe is around 65/66 (UK 67) so this really had to be done.
Purely selfishly, as we intend to move to France later this year, I would prefer not to live under a Le Pen – or worse – government.
Seriously, the UK needs to start unpicking the monarchy & the whole bloody aristocracy. Insane, archaic & very unhealthy way to try to run a country. Look at us 🙁
First of all how ridiculous to make your first official visits to the EU, an organization that England voted to leave. Chuck is not a politician, he’s a representative of the crown. It should obviously been to a commonwealth country but I think they’re cowards who are afraid of the reception they’ll get and thought they’d get better press from visiting their neighbors. Now they’ll probably have to cancel. Lol the karma.
Going to Paris is heading right into the eye of the storm. I don’t live in Paris and aside from the trains everything is OK. He should have just waited till the Normandy Dday ceremonies in June. Lots of soft press and opportunities to lay wreaths then.
Exactly right.
Again, this reform “didn’t have to be done” and Macron isn’t the only solution again Le Pen (or worse). He capitalizes on the fear of the extremes to be elected and then refuses to go by the democratic process to implement these laws (this is just one of them!). A few months ago, his party (mainly) refused by one single vote, to approve a law that would enable poor students to have a daily meal for 1€.
Saying other European countries have retirement around 67/65 isn’t a good argument either.
What about seniors that aren’t employed after 55, what are they going to do now that they have to be unemployed 2 years more? What about the retirement pay that keep seniors barely alive during retirement? What about all the retirement “advantages” for difficult jobs that are now gone? (Jobs that are destroying people health and killing them by the time they are 55).
We have to realize this new law is impacting poor people and WOMEN the most. So no, it didn’t need to be done. Macron is only thinking about his rich capitalist friends.
9/10 french workers are against this reform
7/10 french people are against it, who do you think is approving this reform? People already retired. Seriously.
Signed by a pissed French women lol
I think generally we Americans have a much less healthy relationship with work than Europeans. They’re right to fight the obligation to work two more years for benefits. I’ll probably pass away in the middle of a lecture or a conference, but it probably shouldn’t be that way!
I agree 100%. I admire the French insistence on work-life balance.
My father died when he was just 62 — several years away from retirement. I’ve always thought that was profoundly unfair. Both my parents deserved better. Everyone does.
Am I evil for having great feelings of schadenfreude from this turn of events.
Not at all, Chuck deserves this. I call it karma, and another point for Diana, may she rest in peace.
I guess everything really started to go way south in France last week when Macron stepped in, but hasn’t it been brewing for awhile (referring to the actual protests)? Then again, can you imagine a group of people that would less flexible than Charles’s “team”?
Aside-a friend of mine who leans even farther left than I do and I got a good laugh looking at the crown less the giant diamond. Why not get a big cubic zirconium to fill in? But that would be tacky-just as tacky as the Empire ripping off the diamond from India in the first place…
Should be eye opening for Americans that there are countries where there is an age 62 retirement! My mom ended up working into her 70s and financial regrets retiring as early as she did… if you were a low wage worker your entire working life, unfortunately your social security is not much $ to live on. And I doubt it will be there at all by the time I need it.
Traditionally France has never been a fan of the Brits, so I can imagine how they’ll feel about this odious Gringott’s goblin who’s marrying his side-piece. He isn’t even looking well.
No one – and I mean no one – riots and protests quite like the French!
Long live democracy.
Will the King begin to understand his son’s worry about security when traveling? Hmmm? Doubtful.
This visit seems not a good read of what’s happening in the world. Almost as bad as the coronation itself…
Apparently the French are now refusing to supply red carpets for the visit 😀
Merveilleux!
I have this picture in my head of Chuck and Cam arriving and John Cleese shouting…”You don’t frighten us, English pig-dogs! Go and boil your bottoms, sons of a silly person! I blow my nose at you, so-called Ah-thoor Keeng, you and all your silly English K-n-n-n-n-n-n-n-niggts!”
I hope H&M stay in CA and simply ignore all the coronation bs.
Staying in CA, sends a strong message to The Firm, including William
“We are free, none of you has any power over us at all.”
Safety, happiness, blessings to H&M and the kids.
Take a walk on the beach, birthday cake for Archie, cuddling and relaxing at home.
Ignore all the mess w/Charles.
Now, as for Charles…. I hope he is covered in rotten eggs and protests!
Start the loud chanting of “Down with Charles” as soon as possible.
Personally, I will not watch any of it, a boycott of my own.