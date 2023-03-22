King Charles’s state visit to France will be marred by strikes, trash, flaming baguettes

Paris is burning. French President Emmannuel Macron barely survived a vote of no confidence after he – cavalierly? – attempted to ram through a bill which would raise France’s retirement age from 62 to 64. When the bill was first announced, French people went bonkers. Riots, arson, vandalism, parts of the country were at a virtual stand-still. But still, Macron had the narrow margin to survive and it appears that the retirement age will be raised, much to everyone’s dismay. That all went down last weekend. Guess what’s happening this coming weekend? A very royal visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla. Charles and Camilla have not left Britain since before Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last September. There was some talk that Charles would wait until after the coronation, but then he decided to “shore up” Britain’s EU allies, France and Germany, and give him the ol’ horsey razzle-dazzle with a whirlwind state visit. The problem is that France is in no state to host a royal visit. The French tram drivers have announced a general strike for the king’s visit. Vive la révolution!
French tram drivers will refuse to take King Charles III on a tour through Bordeaux during his state visit, striking workers have warned amid violent protests rocking the country.
“Charles III, we are going to welcome him with a good old general strike,” warned Olivier Besancenot of the far-Left new anti-capitalist party in an interview with France Info.
The King and Queen Consort are expected to arrive in Paris on Sunday for the start of their first official state visit in France, which takes place against a backdrop of angry anti-Macron protests. On Tuesday, they travel to Bordeaux by train, where they will inaugurate the new local British Consulate, meet members of the British community and tour an organic vineyard.
The original Bordeaux itinerary also includes a tram ride into the city centre, before a quick stroll through town and a visit to a canalé pastry shop. But one local union leader warned that demonstrators are likely to descend on the tracks and block the tram as part of their continued protests against the government’s contentious pension reforms which were passed on Monday night when the opposition failed to shore up enough votes in no-confidence motions.
“It is almost certain that the King will not be able to take the tram,” warned Pascal Mesgueni, a representative of the CFTC union in an interview with Sud Ouest. “No driver will want to transport the King.”
Since President Emmanuel Macron forced through his pension reform bill without a vote on Thursday, demonstrators have also taken to the streets of Bordeaux every day. Under the bill, the age of retirement will rise from 62 to 64.
In a separate interview with daily 20 Minutes, another union rep said protesters plan to take advantage of the royal visit to hold “big demonstrations and big blockages” on the day of the couple’s arrival, which is March 28. According to French news channel BFM TV, French authorities have advised the King to avoid the possibility of large crowds.
[From The Telegraph]
The Telegraph also points out that Charles and Camilla originally planned for some big, public staged events in Paris, like a wreath-laying at the Arc de Triomphe and a visit to at least one of the bigger museums, plus a dinner at Versailles. The problem? There’s trash everywhere and – I would imagine – parts of the city will still be on fire. The garbage-collection union is on strike until March 27. So… the optics of Charles and Camilla’s state visit will be amazing, you guys. Charles wanted to go to France because he believed the French people would treat him gently, that they would be interested in a very English king. Charles is going to be lucky if he avoids being pelted with a flaming baguette.
The Prince of Wales greets the President of France Emmanuel Macron (right) ahead of their bilateral during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 23: King Charles III meets with staff, students and barristers to hear more about their work to¬† support, educate, and develop both aspiring and practising barrister members during a visit to The Honourable Society of Gray‚Äôs Inn on November 23, 2022 in London, England.,Image: 739644248, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort visit to Bolton Town Hall to join a reception to meet representatives from the community, as part of a visit to Greater Manchester.
Featuring: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: Greater Manchester, England, United Kingdom
When: 20 Jan 2023
Commonwealth Day Service At Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Mar 2023
London, UK -20220603-Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch's 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul's Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220603- National Service of Thanksgiving On Day Two Of The Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
North America Rights Only – Cambridge, UK -20211123- The Prince of Wales visits AstraZenaca's official open of their new global Research and Development facility at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
I truly love this for them.
Welcome to France Chuckles. We will give you the same welcome that you want to give Harry. Remember to duck a baguette is larger than an egg. Viva La France.
Worst timing/Best timing ever 😂
God, the French really know how to get it done. Well done France!
I read this fascinating piece about how French people were questioning Americans about why they weren’t protesting etc to the various horrible things our government does. And it was explained that we could be fired for missing work to protest which would mean losing our health care in most instances with home being not far behind and the French were completely shocked.
Our so called constitutional right to protest is severely undermined when your survival means sticking within very narrow margins to survive. That’s the Republican government at work. They want a non mobile, hostage work force.
Trash and dumpster fires everywhere…ahhh. How fitting for this king and his mistress queen.
A wreath of trash would be quite fitting around her neck.
Charles is totally clueless and believes his own publicity
This is what you get when you surround yourself with yes men and sack anyone who disagrees with you.
Haha love it.
He really thinks that he’s going to be welcomed with open arms everywhere he goes – and I feel like most people either don’t care or actively dislike him.
I’m surprised they haven’t canceled this visit yet. I guess Charles and Camilla are eager to show people that they are King and Queen. While they’re in Paris they can lay a wreath at the tunnel where Diana was killed.
Image if there were Pro-Diana protestors everywhere they went!
Can’t wait! He should not be there for a million reasons let alone the right-wing (them) support of brexit. He’s an ugly pos
Bahaha. It’s what they deserve. I love this for them so much.
I hope they throw horse manure at him and his mistress.
Red…the blood of angry men…Black…the dark of ages past…
Sorry, couldn’t resist. Viva la flaming baguettes!
Is it just me or is Charles’ reign not going very well? 🤔
Why would anyone think that the French would welcome an English king with anything other than flaming 🥖’s?
Why on earth would they like an english king if they very publicly got rid of a french one?
Also for his first visits as king Charles chooses two republics, not the commonwealth… or another kingdom.
The Age of Deference ended long ago in France.
They don’t give a f about kings (or any bloated rich people or nepobabies) trying to lord over them.
Getting some French wine with my popcorn for this.
As I recall Macron was quite nice about the Queen when she died, possibly because she made the effort to speak French when she visited (not sure how good her French was, but still). Maybe this is why C+C chose France as their first overseas visit, perhaps they were expecting a nice welcome. I suspect the
reality may be rather different. Does France really have any interest at all in this pair? I doubt it somehow.
At normal times, my guess is that in France it would have the same interest as a B-level famous person coming to visit. So not Madonna or Beyoncé or BTS, but a one hit wonder from a year ago.
At these times, it will only add to their glee in disrupting things.
C&C must really want trade deals and some French imports to go through all this.
Forget flaming baguettes. Charles needs to look out for flying guillotines! The French don’t play with kings.
“The optics… will be amazing, you guys.” 🤣 I lost it, you are dialed into me lol. This visit will be a spectacular fail for Chuckles, and just the boost I need after tearing a major ankle tendon. We should make Bingo cards for this one!! 🥖
I wasn’t interested in this trip, but now this has got me wanting to wear the French tricolor.
Sadly, this doesn’t have anything to do with Charles – they wouldn’t stop protesting no matter who came to visit.
These are anti-Macron and anti-pension changes demonstrations, not anti-Charles! Not sure how sympathetic I am with the French causing all this chaos just because Macron is trying to bring the state pension age more into line with what happens in other countries.
No one gaf about chuck in France and Macron will have little time to spend with them nor will he want to do anything public with them because it would be terrible for the governments’ optics to be hosting Royals while the Republic is in crisis.
Charles really does believe the world revoles around him.