Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2016 ski-crash trial started this week, she didn’t settle

In 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow allegedly got into a ski accident in Park City, Utah. The accident, which happened on the slopes, either involved Paltrow crashing into a retired, senior optometrist named Terry Sanderson, or Sanderson crashing into Paltrow (which is her version of events). Both sides admit that a crash happened, but there’s a disagreement about who caused the crash and whether Paltrow checked on Sanderson as he was lying in the snow with broken bones. In 2019, Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Paltrow. This week, the case has finally come to trial. I guess she didn’t feel like settling out of court? I thought that was what happened because we hadn’t heard about this case in years. But no, it’s happening now. These are photos from Tuesday, the first day of what will be an eight-day civil trial.
Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, sued Paltrow, alleging that the lifestyle influencer crashed into him while skiing on the beginner’s slopes in Park City, Utah, in February 2016. (Park City is a resort town that hosts the annual, celebrity-studded Sundance Film Festival.)
He claimed that Paltrow, 50, was recklessly heading down the slopes, resulting in a violent collision that left him injured and sprawled on the ground. Paltrow skied away, while he went to the emergency room for a concussion and broken ribs, he alleged, according to the Associated Press. Sanderson initially sued for $3 million, then dropped it to $300,000.
Sanderson’s attorneys argued Tuesday that the incident caused him physical injuries and emotional distress and were a result of negligence on the ski slopes, AP reported.
Sanderson’s friend and ski companion Craig Ramon testified Tuesday, stating that he was nearby at the time of the accident seven years ago when he saw Paltrow hit Sanderson, causing Sanderson to fall face down, AP reported.
Paltrow agrees that the pair collided on a ski run seven years ago. But her attorneys argued that the accident was Sanderson’s fault, that it was Sanderson who crashed into Paltrow. Members of Paltrow’s group then checked on Sanderson, who said he was fine, her attorneys argued. Sanderson stated he has no recollection, AP reported.
Paltrow filed a counterclaim, seeking attorneys fees and $1 in damages. She alleged that Sanderson caused the collision, overstated his injuries from the incident and is attempting to exploit her fame and wealth, AP reported.
When Sanderson sued in 2019, he alleged that a Park City ski instructor helped Paltrow “cover up” the incident and that the instructor filed some kind of false report about it to the guy’s bosses or something. I wonder if that will be part of the trial, just as I wonder if Paltrow really did get people to cover up the accident and who crashed into whom. I have no wild take on this – as I’ve said many times, I’m primed to believe the worst of Paltrow, and she absolutely seems like the kind of person who would crash into a senior citizen on a ski slope and then lie about it.
Superficial comment: I’ve worn glasses and contacts for years and Gwyneth does not have the face for these aviator frames. I’ve seen her wear a pair of oversized, square, black frames and that’s the style which looks so much better on her.
Note by CB: Sign up for our mailing list and get the top 8 most obnoxious things Gwyneth Paltrow has said! I only send one email a day on weekdays that I personally write.
Lawyers for Gwyneth Paltrow are introduced as her trial begins.
A retired eye doctor is suing Paltrow for $300,000, claiming she crashed into him while skiing in Utah in 2016. pic.twitter.com/upUBOuBbl0
— The Recount (@therecount) March 21, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
As much as I loathe her, her lawyer sounds in the right. He’s been chasing dollars and keeps changing his story.
Nah this sounds like a money grab and she was absolutely right to not give in to extortion.
No opinion on the facts of the case but the wealthy woman gall to wear a SWEATER DRESS to court feels so disrespectful
depends on the court and i can see it being casual there. you should see what they wear to court in vermont !
Why is a sweater dress disrespectful?
Not a sweater dress. A classy sweater with gorgeous pants and boots. Utah chic.
A dress is fine. I have seen crown attorneys wear Lululemon pants in court, which is far more offensive.
I like Gwyneth, but even if I didn’t – in what world is a concussion and a few broken ribs worth 300k? What emotional distress? Skiing is dangerous, which is why I don’t ski. But it’s not like he had a broken leg and couldn’t get up. He said he was fine. I think this is a frivolous lawsuit.
He’d had supposed previous head injuries (now I’ve had a head injury and my husband had a minor hit but major head injury) and all of this sounds bs.. Head injuries are so traumas.. Plus the time and the reduction in money.. He thought he’d get the settlement
I don’t know this case specifically, but I just want to share that all concussions are traumatic brain injuries. I was in a car accident 5 years ago and suffered a “minor” concussion and a scraped knee. My minor concussion developed into post-concussion syndrome and then chronic intractable migraine, which means I have symptoms of the neurological migraine condition (migraines are not just bad “headaches” like I thought before this car accident) every day. My entire life was turned upside down by a mild concussion, including now being in pain every day and having to take a demotion and drop to 80% time at work, and questioning whether I can work at all because the stress and computer screens leave me feeling way worse by the end of each day. Concussions are truly horrible and should not be taken lightly. I sued the other parties involved in the car accident (I was not at fault), and everyone argued my injuries were minor and pain is subjective. My chronic intractable migraine is an “invisible” condition, and while I settled for an amount that was certainly not “nothing”, my brain and my life are worth more than the 3 million initially asked for here.
I’m just sharing because I thought concussions were no big deal as well before all of this happened to me. I don’t know if I’d say a broken leg was worse because concussions involve your brain (but that is the “invisible” part conveying they are not a big deal), but I like to share awareness when I see this kind of reaction, and hope it helps someone.
I haven’t read the pleading, but in general when a claim is drafted, the amounts are basically the highest level of the spectrum (and some times crazy high) but it doesn’t mean that’s what a court would actually award. There is case law that provides a range of what injuries are worth and it is fact dependent based on factors like the age of the plaintiff and the documented effects of the injury and any potential recovery. If it was reduced to $300,000 then I suspect there is likely an amount for medical costs in addition to the general damages. There is also likely a punitive damages claim too based on what they are alleging what happened after the accident.
If only she had a reputation as the kind of person who people would believe would absolutely stop and help like Selena Gomez or Jack Black. Unfortunately she’s cultivated the exact rep that would make people believe she’d plow over an old man and then have her people lie and cover for her hit and run
Don’t you assume the risk of injury on a ski slope? I’m wondering if he would’ve sued if she wasn’t Gwyneth Paltrow.
You assume risk liability from the resort, not from other, possibly reckless, skiers. Uphill skiers have the responsibility to not run into skiers on the hill below them. Possibly the best known case involved a man going almost 50 mph who slammed into and killed a 5 yr old and was successfully prosecuted for manslaughter (iirc). This collision occurred on a green slope (beginner run) so it is doubly incumbent on the uphill skier (esp an experienced skier) to maintain control as a green is full of people learning to ski. My only doubt is that GP would not have been able to produce enough speed to really impact the man (tho it really comes down to the angle he fell onto the ground. Falling in skis can cause weird injuries as your feet can’t move to cushion the blow). I’m a ski instructor btw and have seen too many collisions to just dismiss this one out of hand.
I have a friend who just had her leg broken in three places on the slopes because another guy was skiing like a maniac and crashed into her. It’s a dangerous sport. I’ll stick to drinking wine and eating fondu at the ski bar, thanks
Face down, high speed, broken ribs, and brain injuries? That sounds pretty serious from what i’ve read on other channels too. If she’s the one on top of the hill coming down, I would think she’s responsible for the accident? Could the victim not be seen? Did Gwyn go at high speed, inexperienced and didnt know how to control her speed or like was in a black diamond kinda trail and was a beginner and had nothing to do there? The victim seems like a very experimented skier so, I’m betting that Gwyn at fault, wants to have the last word and wont pay because she thinks she’s all that…
It was a beginner scope. He claimed she was “reckless” rather than “negligent” to avoid “assumption of the risk” legal defense (which would apply to any voluntary sport—also the reason he didn’t sue the ski resort). But he’d have to prove recklessness, which it doesn’t look like he can, otherwise she would’ve settled already.
A lot of black diamond slopes eventually merge with green/beginner ones as they wind down so I can see GP going fast until the end. I think it’s improbable that Gwyneth, with all her privilege, is still on the beginner slope at her age.
That makes more sense (about the slopes merging). Thanks.
Twitter has been comparing her in her glasses to Jeffery Dahmer, side by side pictures and I saw it too lol.
I dislike Gwen, but this is a money grab.
Eight days of GP court fashion? Sign me up! Who else is here for Gwyn’s Anna Delvey moment? Agree with Kaiser about the aviator frames; they do nothing for Goop’s face. Love the ivory turtleneck, though, and she was wearing great boots, too.
IDK, I’d have negotiated a settlement w/NDA, instead of going to trial.
She’s loaded, what’s $250K to her?
OK, I just don’t like her at all.
Eight days of GP court fashion? Sign me up! Who else is here for Goop’s Anna Delvey moment? Agree about the aviator frames; they do nothing for her face. Loved the ivory turtleneck, though, and the great boots, long green coat and flowing brown trousers. Understated, casual elegance, no frivolity. She’s taking this seriously but she’d not fussed about it. Day One is a win.
The uphill skier has the responsibility of avoiding the skiers downhill. According to an article I read she was watching her kid/ kids and not paying attention to what was happening further down the slope. That makes her liable. And for reference I’ve been hit by an out of control skier, all these years later I’m still careful. He was a beginner on a black slope and with little experience. A lift operator told me that the beginner skier told him he deliberately skied into me because he could not stop. That didn’t stop him from swearing at me and digging the pointy end of his ski pole into my leg as he got up. I brushed it off at the time but it stays with you so I don’t blame the doctor for taking Gwyneth to court now.
This is why I avoid weekends—you have to be aware of who is around you all the time. I cannot believe how many people won’t pay for lessons and think it’s a good idea to just head up the slope and see what happens.
“The retired optometrist suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski crash at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort emailed his daughter hours after the crash, telling her “I’m famous,” lawyers for both parties said during opening statements on Tuesday.”
Yikes. This plus changing his story is certainly a bad look.
Sure she could settle but if you really think you didn’t do anything wrong and someone is just trying to get money from you then why would you give in?