Prince William & Kate are ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s role in the coronation

In recent years, Prince William and Kate have shown a willingness – if not an eagerness – to put their three children front-and-center at all times. They made Prince George wear a little banker’s suit on a hot day at Wimbledon. They were fine with Prince Louis having a tantrum in the middle of the Jubbly parade. They were fine with Princess Charlotte’s visible discomfort during the Commonwealth games. And on and on – we’ve seen so much of the kids in the past two years, especially since Will and Kate like to use the kids as human buffers. In any case, I wouldn’t think that William and Kate would be in any kind of disagreement over the kids’ roles during the coronation, but some people think they’re arguing about it:

Prince William and Kate Middleton are proud parents to three children, but the couple is reportedly arguing over their eldest son, Prince George. George — like his father — is the heir to the British monarchy, but his role in King Charles’ coronation might be too much for a 9-year-old to handle.

Royals expert Tom Quinn analyzed the possible concerns both William and Kate have surrounding Charles’ big day. “I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” the author shared in an interview. “I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him. It’s almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend — most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age,” Quinn added.

While Quinn shared his thoughts on the possibility of George attending Charles’ crowning, the writer discussed the judgment His Majesty received following Princess Diana’s death. “A lot of people criticized that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do,” Quinn explained of Prince Harry and Prince William. “So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?'”

Considering William and Kate’s focus on providing a sense of normalcy for their kids, Quinn doesn’t believe George will have a major role at the event.

“So I’ve heard that there is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet,” Quinn said while noting that the youngster’s responsibilities “won’t be too prominent.”

[From MSN]

Whatever argument between Will and Kate, I bet it was mitigated when they learned that the coronation was going to be all about Queen Camilla and HER family. I believe that when the Waleses heard about Camilla’s insistence that her grandchildren have significant roles in the Chubbly, that’s when the Waleses decided that all three of their kids MUST be included and that George MUST be front and center. That being said, I agree that a big, dumb coronation is not the place for three kids. I doubt Charles even wants George front-and-center?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar and Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

62 Responses to “Prince William & Kate are ‘arguing’ over Prince George’s role in the coronation”

  1. Moxylady says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:24 am

    Yes. Fight among yourselves and leave the Sussexes out of it. Please.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      March 22, 2023 at 11:28 am

      But are they arguing about George or are they arguing about who stands where on the balcony. You all know Can’t loves front and center.

      Reply
    • Cara says:
      March 22, 2023 at 1:51 pm

      Camilla has created this entire mess with her constant demands. She is never satisfied. First, she destroyed Diana and then ran Harry and his family out of the country … but still that is not enough. Why does Charles never say no to her? Is Camilla the real king??

      Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:27 am

    I’m not sure George has the constitution yet to handle even a marginal role without a bit of hand-holding. If there’s an argument, I think that’s why. Bull doesn’t want him on display. Kate knows using her kids are the only way she remains relevant. They are, after all, solely an extension of her.

    Reply
    • Tacky says:
      March 22, 2023 at 10:37 am

      A long dull church service is hard enough to bear as an adult. Let the kids wave from the balcony for a few minutes. That is participation enough.

      Reply
  3. Jensa says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:29 am

    Well Charles attended his mother’s coronation and he was only 4 at the time. On the other hand, I can imagine Charles won’t want George to steal his limelight. Yes, he is that petty.

    Reply
    • Hyacinth Bucket says:
      March 22, 2023 at 10:44 am

      I don’t know whether this link works, but Charles was merely a looker on, very bored and there wasn’t the same media circus as today.

      https://hips.hearstapps.com/hmg-prod/images/queen-elizabeth-queen-mother-and-prince-charles-with-news-photo-2667907-1532707647.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=980:*

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 22, 2023 at 10:47 am

      Charles didn’t have a role in the ceremony and he was off with the queen mother and queen Mary, his grandmother. George being involved in the ceremony at 9 is a lot. And seeing as how Elizabeth didn’t have a role in her own father’s coronation at age 11, it does seem a bit much to have him involved.

      This is only being discussed because Camilla’s grandkids will be involved. If they weren’t then the kids would only attend for a short time and that’s it.

      Reply
    • PrincessOfWaffles says:
      March 22, 2023 at 12:18 pm

      What they are actually fighting for is who will be in the historical imagethat will seal the coronation. Just like Melania Trump made sure Ivanka wasnt gonna be in some historical photo shots at the inauguration. There people are lame and petty and superficial like that. This is not about a family coming together, it’s an operation of who’s gonna take the most time, the best visual shot, you know, THE IMAGE of the event.

      Reply
      • Kingston says:
        March 22, 2023 at 2:36 pm

        @PrincessOfWaffles

        Youre absolutely right: “….it’s an operation of who’s gonna take the most time, the best visual shot, you know, THE IMAGE of the event.”

        !THIS! is what Im counting on…..that the concentration on/consideration of the IMAGE….of who was where in the photos and videos of this historical event will more and more come to dominate as the #1 goal, while the historicity of the event, i:e the the actual coronation of charles, falls into second place as just a procedural.

        As such, am keeping my fingers crossed that H will see it more definitively as an institutional event which, even tho its a once-in-a-lifetime event for his only living parent, he can separate the two and say: No-uh. Not going.

  4. SueBarbri33 says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:32 am

    I watched a little bit of QEII’s coronation the other day. It was a dreadful bore and there is no role for children in the ceremony. I think they will be able to sit quietly for an hour or two in church while grandpa and grandmama Camilla are crowned, but that will be all. It kind of reminds me of the whole *Vigil of the Grandchildren* thing from the funeral, where they made a big deal about it, but it was really just rich people standing around a coffin for 5 minutes.

    Reply
    • tamsin says:
      March 22, 2023 at 11:13 am

      Except for James, all those grandchildren were adults and according to reports and documentaries, all had had a relationship with their grandmother. Paying tribute to their grandmother was something they wanted to do- it was reported that it was their idea.

      Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      March 22, 2023 at 12:27 pm

      I don’t think that the Coronation would be boring for 9 year old.
      There will be a lot of sparkle and glitter and parading up and down, not to talk of music and crescendo singing in the Abbey. Fabulous!
      I am looking forward to the choir singing Handel’s Zadok the Priest. I expect they have started practicing.

      Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:33 am

    Charles watched.his mother’s coronation with aunt Margaret and grandmother. Charles was on a balcony watching and did not participate. I hope George does not have to participate. But he probably will decked out in royal robes and a crown.

    Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:33 am

    “I doubt Charles even wants George front-and-center?”

    No. Charles wants Charles front and center. This trash coronation is going to be such a spectacle.

    Reply
    • Cj says:
      March 22, 2023 at 10:54 am

      Correction, Charles wants CAMILLA front and centre.

      But I like the idea that him not wanting George there is exactly why William will insist on it ha

      Reply
  7. Shawna says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Being a part of the coronation isn’t the same thing as the Diana funeral walk. Just let the kids process in for the cameras but maybe shuttle them away to some room they can play games in!

    Reply
  8. Mary Pester says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:40 am

    Bullyam to Khate, “but I’m supposed to be the main one to support my father, the camera must be on me, oh and my father I suppose.
    Khate” Billy, I have the new dress, the new tiara, the new botox and I have spent thousands on my new wiglet, so of course the camera will be on George and ME.
    BULLYAM “Kate I don’t give a stuff what you think, wear or say, the camera will be on me and if George is a page, he will be in shot as well!
    Khate,” why must everything be about you? The peasants want to see me, not you or your father in fancy dress. Do you want horse face to have the camera on her and her offspring, or me with my flowing locks, perfect skin, and the children who I suppose have to be there?
    William “Khate I will not have this, I AM THE HEIR”,
    PHONE RINGS
    WILLIAM TO KHATE, “OH god Harry and his bloody family are coming, it’s pointless worrying about cameras now., we won’t get a look in 😂😂

    Reply
  9. notasugarhere says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:43 am

    The look CC is giving Kate in the car. All three of the kids are over her PR games, yanking them around, posing them, and generally using them.

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      March 22, 2023 at 1:51 pm

      I stand by my bet that Charlotte is going to rebel big time. If she doesn’t flee to Montecito, she’ll get a career that will get her away from The Firm–or do like her aunt: marry and leave the country.

      Reply
  10. Ripley says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:43 am

    What a weird family.

    Reply
    • Jojo says:
      March 22, 2023 at 1:05 pm

      Understatement of the decade. Weird doesn’t even touch the sides. The only way I can even begin to relate to how they all are is to think of them as a cult rather than a family. Albeit, a cult lacking a charismatic leader.

      While I don’t really care who does what, when and where at this shindig I do think at his age George’s role should be easy and not stressful. He should probably just do something similar to what a pageboy at a wedding would do. Walk, along with his father perhaps, down the aisle behind KC then when they get to the top pew Willy continues onwards to eventually kneel before his king (or douse him with olive oil or whatever weird ritual he has to do) while George is escorted to a seat kept empty for him next to his mother for the rest of the service. No difference to what bridesmaids & pageboys do at royal weddings.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        March 22, 2023 at 1:58 pm

        Charlotte should be sitting next to her mother. It would not be just George. Supposedly louis is attending too. I think it would be appropriate for the two eldest to sit together.

  11. Chloe says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:45 am

    Lot’s of william and kate arguing stories lately. Then again the source is msn.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      March 22, 2023 at 10:50 am

      Tom Quinn is promoting his book and so it’s possible he has a source telling them that they are arguing. (The source being Camilla most likely).

      But it is interesting that we are seeing more of these types of “not really a happy couple” kind of stories.

      Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:51 am

    “I believe that when the Waleses heard about Camilla’s insistence that her grandchildren have significant roles in the Chubbly, that’s when the Waleses decided that all three of their kids MUST be included and that George MUST be front and center.”

    Me too.

    Reply
  13. Becks1 says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:51 am

    So I don’t think the kids need to be that involved in the ceremony or should be -I can see why they would want George to attend, but he does not need to have an active role. I also don’t think its a big deal if the kids only did the carriage ride or balcony etc.

    That said, there is a HUGE difference between the coronation and Diana’s funeral and what William and Harry were forced to do for that. George riding in a carriage and sitting in church for a 2 hour long service and then a balcony appearance for his grandfather is NOT the same thing AT ALL -emotionally/mentally as Harry and William being forced to put their grief on display for the world after their mother died so tragically and suddenly.

    No one seemed to have any issues bringing George and Charlotte out for the Queen’s funeral, which was a really long day for the kids, when they could have just attended the smaller service in Windsor.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      March 22, 2023 at 12:47 pm

      That’s what I thought too. There is no comparison between the two events. One is happy and used to be a sign of the continuing on and the other was the death of their beloved mother.

      Reply
  14. aquarius64 says:
    March 22, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Like it or not, George is a future king. One goal of the Chubbly is to show the continuation of the monarchy and George represents that. What I think is really going on it fear that a poor performance by George means Bill and Kathy failed to prepare him for the throne. The soonest George becomes the Crown is 18, barring unusal circumstances. Other monarchies and principalities have prepared their heirs for the top job and what comes with it as soon as they come out of diapers. When George is out in public he looks apprehensive. I think Chuck is laying down the law to the Wailes telling them it’s time to get George ready for the throne and a Middle-class upbringing won’t cut it anymore.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      March 22, 2023 at 11:31 am

      Yes, this. Charles is unpopular as it is, so it’s important to show that he’s just one more king in a long line that will be followed by Will and George. Whether George is old enough to handle it doesn’t come into it.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 22, 2023 at 11:40 am

      If George becomes king when he is underage he would still be technically king but with a recency until he comes of age. I think George is too young to seriously prepare for being king. He needs to get an education. He probably won’t be king for many decades. Charles got to go to school and to university. George should too. It’s too much for a 9 year old who is still a child.

      Reply
    • February Pisces says:
      March 22, 2023 at 11:59 am

      They did the same thing with William when he was younger and still popular after Charles lost his popularity over Diana. The thought of William reigning after Charles is what soften the thought of Charles being king, cos atleast William would follow him, and then it would be like Diana wins cos her son in on the throne.

      But now William has lost his looks, boyish charm and people are seeing him for exactly who he is, which is a copy of his father, George is the next best thing.

      Except that George doesn’t hold the same affection from the public the way William and Harry did when they were young, and that was because they were Diana’s boys,

      Reply
      • PrincessK says:
        March 22, 2023 at 12:35 pm

        I don’t think William is a copy of his father, they are very different.
        I know who l would prefer to spend an hour talking to.

  15. Kyliegirl says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:00 am

    So no one had a problem with them being the only children at QEII funeral service at Westminster, but the chubby is too much? G and C sat through two long services for their great grandmother. Unfortunately the monarchy needs them at the ceremony since Charles and Camilla are so old. Not much of a draw. Plus, w&k want the front pages and will only get them with the kiddos. These poor kids are going to be paraded all their lives.

    Reply
  16. The Duchess says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:05 am

    It’s been pretty obvious for quite a while now that the WanK’s don’t care about their children’s well-being. If the Queen wasn’t even in her own father’s coronation procession, then why the hell does the heir of the heir have to be? Not to mention it is also 2023, not 1923! Keep the kids out of it.

    Baldy & Keen have overexposed their children and stripped them of any sense of personal character, and that’s pretty sad. Their wrongdoings today will come back to haunt them tomorrow.

    Reply
  17. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:11 am

    They should all stay home, not just the kids. If Charles and Camilla insist on being formally crowned, they can have the Archbishop of Canterbury over and do it in the parlor. Problem solved. 😉

    These kids are going to be so effed up in a few years. I’m going on record now.

    Reply
  18. Josephine says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:12 am

    really dislike all of these people but I don’t get the pearl clutching over a 9 year old sitting in a church for a couple hours or participating in some sort of ceremony. lots of kids participate in religious ceremonies that take a long time and require them to be fairly still. i think using him for attention of their own gain is crappy but i see nothing unusual about requiring a 9 year old to be able to handle himself for even 1/2 a day.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 22, 2023 at 11:31 am

      Well, it’s not like a regular 9yr old sitting in a church for a couple of hours. The media cameras will be on him. So it’s not really the same. I’d imagine George can handle himself and sit still. He’s not Louis lol. Obv he’s older. However, there a good chance that he’ll look uncomfortable or bored and really anything he does will be scrutinized. One could argue he should get used to that. But it’s just not the same as some random kid sitting in a church. It’s more about the choice of whether to put him under the lens for the event and whether it’s necessary. Imo none of it’s necessary😂

      Reply
  19. Murphy says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:19 am

    Yeah this surprises me, especially when it comes to George they typically want to embiggen him as much as possible as he’s an extension of themselves. So to think one of them wouldn’t want George to have as significant a role as possible is odd.

    Reply
  20. AnneL says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:21 am

    I think the coronation would be a bore for the kids. They might get fidgety, and with the cameras on them people might see that and judge them unfairly. So I don’t think they should be front and center, and they should be shielded from cameras to some degree, but I don’t see the harm in them attending in some capacity. Kids have to sit through things they don’t enjoy sometimes.

    It’s not the same thing as Diana’s funeral. Not even close. Their mother had just been tragically killed and they had to walk behind her coffin with the whole world watching. That’s traumatizing. Sitting through Granddad’s Chubbly is just tedious and awkward.

    Reply
  21. tamsin says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:21 am

    There is no report of who are supporting Charles and holding HIS robe. Traditionally, a king needed the support of the nobles, so I suppose there will be traditional characters performing that role- i.e. members of the aristocracy. Since Camilla is only the Queen Consort, her grandchildren will do? I think this grandchildren business is a can of worms Camilla has opened.

    Reply
  22. QuiteContrary says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:27 am

    Growing up in an Irish Catholic family, I and my siblings went to long church services from very early ages (Easter Vigil Mass was interminable).

    George is 9. He can handle going to church. It’s Camilla in a church I worry about — for the church’s foundations, not Camilla.

    Random thought: I hate that Kate has a half-pint of Guinness in the photo above. Years ago, when my sister and I traveled around Ireland, the bartenders automatically gave women half-pints. It annoyed me to no end. Of course, Katy probably didn’t want the calories of a whole pint.

    Reply
    • PrincessK says:
      March 22, 2023 at 12:39 pm

      Oh yes, long Catholic services. I am not Catholic but attended a Catholic School for a year, and l once passed out during a long Easter service.

      Reply
      • Harper says:
        March 22, 2023 at 1:04 pm

        The Coronation is on a par with the Easter Vigil, something most adult Catholics know to skip because it’s three hours on a Saturday night. I agree George can handle going to church but I believe everyone should be able to opt out of any church service that approaches two or more hours of captivity.

  23. Jaded says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Keen and Mean would likely argue over anything — they’re both belligerent, self-obsessed, toxic people with infantile tempers. Kids under 10 should not be involved in anything other than watching the actual coronation then being taken quietly off to a playroom. Afterwards they can show up on the balcony so they can wave to the fawning masses. Cam’s grandchildren are all teenagers so they can deal with a long, boring event, but not the little kids. Jeezuz will this stupid Flubbly EVER be over…

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      March 22, 2023 at 12:02 pm

      So five teenagers no one recognizes will be front and center for the sacred part of the ceremony? That should go over well. I hope it makes Charles proud.

      Reply
  24. Feebee says:
    March 22, 2023 at 11:46 am

    They’re just arguing, period. The press deciding it’s about George and the coronation is at best a guess and at worst a cover. It’s coming on the heels of that story about them fighting and both throwing things at each other.

    I wonder if they’ll be officially separated by year’s end? Maybe they’ll wait to see reaction to the coronation and the Parker Bowles takeover goes.

    Reply
  25. Barb Mill says:
    March 22, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    The article mentioned possible page boy for George so I googled to find out who Queen Elizabeth’s page boys were. The first that I found the Duke of Devonshire who was 9 1/2. An interesting article about it and apparently it seemed the only thing he was worried about was his friends teasing him for the outfit and shoes he had to wear. Andrew Parker Bowles. at 13 was another page boy which I found interesting.

    Reply
  26. Harper says:
    March 22, 2023 at 12:26 pm

    So much going on. Burger King mad because he can’t let Dairy Queen’s grandkids in the spotlight unless his heirs get equal or more attention. Kate mad because if they don’t give the tabs the kid pictures they want then they will put her unphotoshopped face on the front page. And what if behind the scenes maybe George does have anxiety or nerves or he gets picked on for being on tv and WanK have been cautioned to use kid gloves with him? How can they choose? And they don’t even know if Harry and Meghan will be there to give the Snubbly energy the papers love to distract from their problems?

    Lady Glenconner was an attendant at Eliz’s coronation and fainted during it.
    Coronations are very formal and very boring. it’s going to be an early morning out and at ‘em, and it’s not on the same par with a Catholic mass at all.

    If they must have George, seat him off side with Nanny Maria, allow one camera shot to establish his presence, and whisk him away before i’s over. For once put his comfort first.

    Reply
  27. Lauren says:
    March 22, 2023 at 12:59 pm

    The headlines I saw made it seem like it was Will and Kate arguing with Charles not with each other

    Reply
  28. equality says:
    March 22, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    Or maybe W and/or K don’t want George to share the spotlight with Cam’s grandchildren and said if they are in, George is out?

    Reply
  29. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 22, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    These are the same folks who dragged their two oldest kids to their great-grandmother’s funeral, so spare me this contrived story about there being disagreement over George’s role. These two have shoved that poor kid into more occasions when he’d have been better served being at home with his siblings than I can count. They aren’t going to let Camilla’s grandkids take the spotlight off of William’s heir and spare. George will probably be decked out in his own little suit and saber and be right up next to his pa and grandpa. Charlotte will have a tiara and a big dress.

    Reply
  30. Lee says:
    March 22, 2023 at 2:07 pm

    Big deal, a 9 year old can attend a church service, he can and should be there, seated quietly with relatives.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment