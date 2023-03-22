Princess Kate is the personification of ‘this could have been an email’

Remember in 2021, when President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden visited the UK, and Dr. Biden did an event with the then-Duchess of Cambridge? It was supposed to be this simple event about early childhood education, Kate’s “specialty.” Except that being put beside Dr. Biden completely exposed Kate’s incompetence, her inability to form complete sentences, her lack of expertise and all of her embarrassing hand-flapping and fake-accent work. It was especially bad because the palace couldn’t control it – Dr. Biden was there, and as such, the American media scrum had followed her to the event. It was a slow-motion trainwreck with international coverage.
Ever since that moment with Dr. Biden, Kensington Palace has taken pains to tightly control all of Kate’s busy-work projects. Shaping Us is just another in a long line of lightweight, do-nothing busy-work setpieces given to Kate. She’s told to go somewhere, make a speech and the palace controls the optics and the videos. So it was on Tuesday, when Kate debuted her Business Taskforce on Early Childhood. There is no plan, no fundraising campaign, no project to invest in. This was Kate in her keenest Meghan cosplay, making a big-girl business speech in front of big businessmen!
I ask again: are you not embarrassed? Because this is embarrassing. Kate is the personification of “this could have been an email.” The coverage really emphasized the entire keen endeavor too, that it was style over substance, that the important thing was that Kate got her big-girl business photo-op with business buildings in the background, looking businessy. That unhinged nutjob Daniela Elser even made this whole mess about Prince Harry, as in – look what Kate is able to accomplish as a royal, eat your heart out, Prince Harry. Meanwhile, absolutely no one has said what Kate’s Keen Business Taskforce will actually DO.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
City of London., UK. 21st March 2023.
City of London., UK. 21st March 2023.
City of London., UK. 21st March 2023.
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is greeted by NatWest chief executive officer Alison Rose (L) upon her arrival at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London on March 21, 2023 to host the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.
Catherine, Princess of Wales hosts the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood at NatWest's headquarters in the City of London where they will discuss why Early Childhood is so critical for business.

Featuring: NatWest chief executive officer Alison Rose (left), Catherine, Princess of Wales
ok this lady is def lazy. but i disagree. an email does nothing. yes, this doesn’t affect immediate change but getting business leaders into one room to say they’re committing to something is better than just fundraising sometimes. one is trying to prioritize and get companies to change culture so that they value working parents. the other is offering more funds to set up programs offset the negative workplace culture. both are important. that being said, she could have outlined what the heck these companies are committing to. right move…poorly executed.
If the companies have commited to NOTHING then how is this better than an e-mail? If they had committed to something, why is it not mentioned in any articles even in the loosest terms because you know the companies would want the PR.
What are they committing to? So she got business leaders into one room to listen to her say that they need to priortize early years and their employees’ health or whatever word salad she was saying.
there is no indication they committed to anything so yes, this meeting could have been an email where Kate outlined her priorities and expectations and THEN followed up with a meeting where concrete proposals were discussed.
The business people were only there to provide a captive audience for her pathetic “speech”.
The thing that KP doesn’t understand is that businesses and big corporations now know what it’s like to work with a royal who ACTUALLY brings stuff to the table, who has savvy and good instincts and makes a real impact they can put in their reports. They can say sh-t like “P&G collaborated with the Archewell Foundation to do xyz” and the numbers are there to back it up— the people are there who can attest to the results and were positively impacted.
The days of merely “raising awareness” and “raising money for grifting royal foundations” are past. Businesses aren’t going to throw money at the Keens just because she begs for it. They want to know their money is going somewhere. Why work with Buttons McQueen when you can work with Queen Meg instead?
they come to the meeting. they have a croissant and a coffee. they sit politely for a few minutes, then beg off and go do their real work. after she’s gone they roll their eyes and remark about 1) how skinny she is, 2) what a pretty outfit, 3) how sore her feet must be in those shoes.
“Changing culture” is obnoxious corporate speak. Just like Kate “creating awareness”, this accomplishes nothing. All of them can pat themselves on the back for this meaningless grandstanding. Do these companies offer subsidized child care, flexible work hours, work from home? That would make a real difference.
Compare and contrast with Meghan who not only got businesses in the room, they actually worked together to create and donate products ala Smartworks. Lots of celebrities also backed the Grenfell kitchen. Miss Keenly Stealing Meghan’s Style on the other hand is all about photo ops. Not one single deliverable. Lord help us. Her PR people can only try but look at the material they have to work with.
That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard! And it does NOTHING! Besides, now we know what it’s all about. Not for our children but for MONEY!! What capitalist shit is that please!
She’s the mouthpiece of the tories and the worst they could get… Even Boris could make better speeches and doesn’t always open his mouth like a dying fish. And he was a never-ending embarrassment…
I agree. She wouldn’t be able to pose on a balcony while holding her hair in an email.
Well I will argue the style over substance. 1. No style
2. No substance.
Photo ops only.
I concur. Stolen style with no substance.
When her endeavors are on the level of Travlyst, Invictus Games, and Sentebale, she and her RR friends can poke at PH. In the meantime….
She should aim for the level of the Prince’s Trust, which was chaotic but achieved some goals.
She makes those behind the Prince’s Trust look like geniuses.
STAND UP STRAIGHT AND STOP CRANING YOUR NECK! She’s going to develop a hunch. Dayum!
She’s also emotionally and intellectually stunted so if the shell fits…
She’s the most inadequate person in the room and she knows it too. Therefore it shows in her body language
Agree. Kate’s whole entire royal “work” is ‘this could have been an e mail’ .
I mean I would be nervous and slouching too if I’d gained a well-deserved reputation as a racist mean girl who tried to drive my sister-in-law to suicide. (In addition to the general incompetence.)
Celebitchy posted a gif on Twitter with her sitting and making an odd face while the business people are standing behind her posing for a group photo. She really doesn’t belong and that gif makes it obvious.
I still dont get this campaign 😂 naming it TASKFORCE doesn’t mean she’s gonna work. Combining TASKFORCE with BUSINESS doesnt mean the businesses involved are going to understand wtf they’re doing there.
I had hoped this speech would make the purpose of the taskforce a bit more clear. But again my expectations were too high i should have known
She talks about investing but how? What exactly is she calling for here? Is she encouraging for these businesses to invest in enterprises/ charities that support children and their parents? Or is she encouraging them to employ policies that are more beneficial to (new) parents in their own companies? Again: what is she aiming for here?
I mean, it’s very easy for these businesses to “commit” if it’s heavily implied that there won’t be any actual work or investment involved.
At minimum, how did she actually find these companies and why did they agree to join the task force? Lego, sure, makes sense, but she should better explain how they were selected and why their interests overlap with the Royal Centre of Early Childhood…Development…Foundation…for ants. Gosh, even typing out her shell foundation is giving me major second hand embarrassment.
So to keep a tally, let’s see who she’s spoken to since “Shaping Us”: the press, to reveal her claymation; school-aged children, for a screening of her claymation; and now a group of businesses to talk about…treating their employees well or “investing” so they have good future employees (color me unsure). Um, is there a glaring omission there or am I hallucinating a quantum leap? Where are the parents, carers, and teachers? Maybe even some pediatricians, physical/speech therapists, special needs experts, and social workers? Remember the article in which an expert said no actual experts were involved in the campaign? Yeah, I believe it.
Y’all do yourselves a favor and don’t click on the Daniela Elser article…. unless you’re looking to be ill.
As for Kate, I said in another post, and I’ll say ot again: I’m nervous about doing a TED Talk at a Tedx event next month, and listening to Kate makes me feel soooo much better about my speaking skills.
You are going to do great!
This event was absolutely about Kate cosplaying a working business woman – the blazer, the photo ops with the City in the background and she’s just posing by herself, etc. this is what she thinks working women do – prance around tall buildings and give speeches where we say nothing and then go back to our “cottages” via helicopter with our nannies and chefs and everything else.
the mistake I think KP is making here is that the more they try to portray her as this super serious person who wants to effect change and get things done etc, the more obvious it is that she is a lightweight who is just there for the aforementioned photo op.
If she stuck to the regular types of royal visits, like Anne does or Sophie or even Camilla, I don’t think there would be this sense of “wow, she really is useless isn’t she.” By trying to have people see her as this serious hardworking woman who wants to do things differently etc, it just emphasizes how pointless the whole royal family actually is.
Exactly this. And trying to make her feel like a heavy weight they are setting expectations that she won’t possibly be able to meet. While the British media and apparently the Australian media are fawning over her now, eventually people ask to see the impact. When families in the UK are still making choices between food for their children and heating their homes, this will wear thin really quickly.
Omg when I saw that they made her pose on the roof with the buildings in the background?!? I laughed so hard. They really thought that they did something there. I don’t think Keen knows how pathetic she looks. The royals works so hard at pretending to look like they’re working but this was hilariously obvious.
Dear Lord…..WHY isn’t she given basic guidelines like speak slower, establish eye contact with your audience, LEARN some of the speech so you don’t look a poor book reader, stand straight and look confident, sound passionate about the subject (not as though you’ve never heard of it before.)
And that’s even before you look at the crap that doesn’t mean anything that you’re reading….
The problem is she can’t or won’t remember a full sentence so the words can flow to keep the audience attention. Also the room is not big yet you can barely hear her clearly. Also she’s failing to adjust her speech to the audience. This is a business speech with a business audience there should be more PowerPoint or bullet points to show up her so-called skills since this was supposedly her 💡. She’s reading the speech like she does all her speeches which is coming across as insincere and constantly looking at it like a bobblehead which makes the audience lose interest.
Her saying words then pausing to look up then looking 🔙 down to finish the sentence says she’s not practicing or taking the time to better herself.
She wants to appear to be something she clearly isn’t.
The speech lacks this is what I want to accomplish, this is how much 💰 was raised, this is what we’re going to do with it and put it here, and this is the timeline for results when we meet 🔙 up again in autumn so you can see what has happened. Which is the reason why you can’t find the articles on this anymore and the rota went 🔙 to the people who are capturing everyone’s attention CA
Yep. The hype is not helping. At all. But at this point, even doing regular type royal visits like Anne and Sophie might not help. Bc they’ve hyped her up so much as the princess that never puts a foot wrong, that literally anything she does comes across as a joke. The embiggening of Kate PR from Kate, her mom, team and the rota has turned her into a cringey embarrassment.
right! at this point they’ve hyped her up so much that they can’t really walk it back to where she’s just doing the Anne-sophie type of visits. she really does come across as a joke and its mind boggling to me why she does not seem to be the least bit embarrassed.
It is mind boggling. Sometimes, I project and imagine that somewhere deep inside she must be embarrassed. And it’s possible that she is. Maybe? But then she’ll do something even more shameless, like co-opting the archetypes font and colors or making her birthday talking points all about how she’s so much better than Meghan. Either way, there’s no walking it back and a never-ending joke has been created. Royal reporters breathlessly writing that she’s the jewel of the monarchy, never puts a foot wrong, and is an early years expert have really screwed her over. But it’s not like her team hasn’t played into those ideas and screwed themselves. A mess. And if she’s even embarrassed somewhere deep down, what would she do? How would she fix it? Work harder? Be honest about her strengths? Highly unlikely at this point. Have a nightly gin and tonic? Well, it’s been written that she does.
as in – look what Kate is able to accomplish as a royal, eat your heart out, Prince Harry. Lololol!!!
Yes. Imagine if Harry was able to establish a wildly population, valuable, influential and respected event that celebrates are worlds veterans? Imagine if Harry could do ALL. That. But instead according to the British loons, he’s actually eating his heart out over a 40 year old woman swathed in wiglets, cosplaying his wife who can barely form sentences.
Look! She accomplished something after being in the Royal family for a decade plus! No one is saying what it is or what it is going to accomplish or even the goals she has set, but she’s made speeches. So ha!
Also. Harry would be flipping happy if she was able to bring attention, funding and changes to how people see the needs of families and children during their early years. He would be over joyed if she accomplished something good. Because that’s what good people do. They aren’t jealous or upset that someone else did something that helps people. That’s the whole flipping point. It just goes to show that the BRF and the RR don’t see service as anything other than clout and don’t care about creating a lasting impact. It’s sad.
Yes @Moxylady I’ve recently watched British mental health and domestic violence shelter charity leaders defend silencing conversation about mental health and defend husbands who punch their wives. Both charity leaders had a link to a royal. I’ve since come to the conclusion that for a certain subsect of the BRF and Brit population its just about clout and performative PR not service.
Did this woman graduate from a university?
Lol I know right? Supposedly. And so did Willy supposedly. It’s baffling.
I was thinking the same thing yesterday, after reading over comments by the multiple people here asking intelligent questions about this “task force”. This woman is stunningly uneducated, and would be, university degree or not, and is apparently just fine with that. Even one of the obvious pro-Kate trolls who drops in every so often had a more thoughtful comment about this event than anything Kate actually said.
I used to be on twitter and one of my guilty pleasures was asking RF and KP to illucidate exactly what their principles achieve and how its worth tax funds and 5 houses! But I was bullied so much by Wails stans (mind you everything I said was verifiable fact which they didn’t argue with) they bullied me personally saying dreadful things about me because everything I said WAS true. And with Kate, the bar was so low. What does Kate do is still the best question. The answer is nothing but wear 5k outfits
This has to be one of her worst speeches yet. She couldn’t look more disinterested if she tried! The longer KP push this ‘serious’ image on her, the more her uselessness shines through.
Good God. That was bad. Man…I just…
Can she not get some training, FFS?
She has the money, influence and availability to *actually* make huge differences in any cause she picks and it infuriates me that she doesn’t. I would be donating so much money and doing everything I could to initiate real change if I was in her position instead of just trying to make sure my kids are fed and clothed every day. Money is wasted on her.
This is the dumbest thing ever. Yes Kate, let’s ask some of the most ethically-challenged businesses in the world, led by some of the most nihilistic and soulless humans of the 21 century, to deeply care about toddlers.
At least half of these CEOs on this taskforce probably couldn’t tell you their own kids birthdays, assuming they even remember they have kids.
Yet Kate thinks these are the folks who should help lead the way on improving early childhood outcomes in the UK??
She should have put together a taskforce of everyday moms, dads, teachers, pediatricians, early childhood academics…literally anyone who interacts with kids on a regular basis!
but she does not get a new outfit if an email is sent…
Well at least Daniela Elser isn’t lying. Photo Ops is all that Harry and Meghan would have been allowed to do. Their determination to do work and photo ops that have tangible results is part of their clash with the royal system and partly contributed to why they left. Insane levels of jealousy from the 4 principals being another part of their reason for leaving.
Give it another 3 yrs and everyone in the UK press will sing from the same hymn sheet. They will all speak the truth about how jealousy and certain people’s unwillingness to work led to the Sussexes being pushed out. Lol mostly because between Netflix, Spare, and the behavior of the remaining principals it will have become an obvious and accepted fact which they can’t ignore.
So she believes people should work through their differences huh. Sure Jan. I’m sure you believe that.
Exponential Capitalism doesn’t care about investing in workers. People are completely replaceable and expendable. Use them till they burn out and then like a faulty cog, replace them.
They literally do not care. At all. But I’m sure it was a status thing to be included in a talk where a princess thinks you can change the world or whatever she said.
The UK has and is dismantling its programs for children and families and whatever safety net it had due to its maga style Torie government. I have no idea if it’s as bad for the average Joe over there as it is in America, but things are bleak af over here esp if you have kids. Has been for decades. Just in terms of trying to arrange for childcare when a child is sick or when they have a random day off of school or god help you if they are seriously sick or a spouse is or you are. Our societies sick obsessed belief that bad things in life – illness etc – are somehow your fault is appalling.
I wonder how the surfs at Party Pieces feel about their children’s chances when they come home after a hard day of being snapped at and bossed around by CarolE? Don’t those employees deserve the raised by a village treatment too?
A spam email at best.
The most embarrassing thing about all this is that these were actual business people she was talking to. They will know only too well this was just a load of hot air. What were the action points they were supposed to take away from this? Next steps? Who is doing what?
The only purpose here is to give the illusion that Kate is doing something. Nothing more.
I saw stans raving about her business attire. Whatever, these were the same people who were outraged when Meghan wore pants and suits. Frauds.