Princess Kate wore McQueen to address her Business Taskforce on Early Years

The Princess of Wales was seen today in London, as she attended the first meeting of her Buttons & Business Taskforce on Early Childhood. That’s right, people. Kate now has business partners and a “taskforce” helping her… raise awareness for the importance of business taskforces, pie charts and early years. Who even knows at this point? The important thing is that Business Keen was there and she wore a £1,945 Alexander McQueen blazer so she would look like a real businesswoman! The blazer is actually a repeat – last year, she bought a surprisingly good and crisp McQueen suit, and she’s reworn it a few times. This is the first time she’s worn the blazer solo. Probably because she really loved the effect when the Duchess of Sussex wore black trousers, a white blouse and a cream blazer during the You Coulda Had a Bad Bitch tour. Kate has tried to copy that look a few times.
For months now, I’ve been unsettled by the state of Kate’s famous hair and her even more famous wigs. Since she became Princess of Wales, the wigs have been BAD. Like, she’s just plopping them on her head and no one bothers to blend them or take care of them when she’s not wearing them. Today was a whole new hair look though – her hair seems conditioned, healthy, freshly styled. Whatever she did today, I hope she keeps doing it. Meanwhile, Business Keen made a speech:
Giving a speech at the event, Kate spoke about how the first five years of a child’s life are critical to lay the building blocks for life, but their environment plays a huge role in that development.
“This, however, is not just about supporting children in the earliest years of their lives. It is also about building healthy communities in which they can grow. Because the healthy development of our children relies on healthy adults. So this is why we all have a part to play,” she said. “And that is why I’m standing here in front of you, to ask you, some of Britain’s most influential business leaders, for your support in helping create the societal change that is needed.”
Princess Kate continued, “I have spoken before about the need to make early childhood the societal equivalent of climate change. In the way that the business world has embraced the net zero target to protect our environmental ecosystems, you also have an important role to play in ensuring that our social ecosystems are protected too. Your business organizations are living examples of these social ecosystems, so building healthy environments both in and out of the workplace is fundamental.”
Kate acknowledged how many people in the business sector are parents or carers, but encouraged them to “think a little more radically.”
“I know businesses are feeling the pressure across the board. However, I truly believe that by investing in early childhood, with a specific focus on social and emotional development, businesses in turn will see in the future… better communication, better working relationships, improved resilience, employees finding better work–life balance, less stress, more patience and understanding and increased job satisfaction,” she said. “Not only that, but the societal impact we could have, if we work together on this, could transform lives for generations to come. As the saying goes, it really does take a village.”
So she did use the word “invest” and she seems to be asking these business leaders to take child development seriously. But… is there a follow-through? Is this it? She assembles a Business Taskforce and just makes a speech asking them (vaguely) to prioritize “investment” in Early Years? Business Buttons, do you have a plan? Are you telling them WHERE to direct this investment? Do you have a list of nursery schools and programs which are desperate for funding?
Kaiser, you are far kinder in your assessment of this ‘look’ than Khate deserves! Ignoring the hair, even with that very heavy make up, she is still looking rough.
Yeah, she looks terrible. I’m betting around this time next month she’ll disappear for some work so it can settle in time for the con-a-nation.
I agree, I think she’ll do Easter with a new outfit worth thousands of pounds, definitely with new jewelry and then disappear until the Chubbly
Agree with you on this, @Janebee. Her hair looks messier than usual and her makeup is so severe looking. Those eyebrows! Listen, I’m almost Kate’s age and I look rough, too. The last few years have taken a toll. I’m just at a loss as to how someone with her resources can’t seem to get a good hair colourist, hair stylist, makeup artist, cosmetic procedure person….why have they all done her dirty?! It’s not about looking “perfect”, just well put together for her role. Especially if her role is all she has and that role is literally only about apperance!!!
The outfit is crisp and professional, probably because it’s Meghan cosplay.
Her pants are too tight, and her makeup is too heavy. She looks older than her years as her face is sagging like her mothers.
She has looked rough for years. & this set of photos is with photoshop! Given what we know about her marriage, and what we see of her ability, I suspect her life is very difficult and it shows.
she desperately needs a haircut. she should get rid of the bumpit and do something more modern with her hair. i love long hair but she’s past the point of flattering.
A shoulder-length blunt cut would look fantastic. She could do gentle waves for casual outings and straight and sleek for “business.”
She has great hair. I envy the thickness. I like the shorter, blunt-cut idea. This is a good comfortable business look on her. The white on black takes her into spring and it fits well. I wish she’d dress like this more often. Business Kate and sporty Kate are her best looks.
Someone who needs a bunch of extensions does not have great hair nor do they have thick hair. Let’s be serious. Plus her long hair is often all over and not what an actual person who actually works would wear unless they are posing for the website headshot.
Rough as in looks like she rolled out of bed and barely brushed that rat’s nest of hair. What in the world? Looking awful.
And the blazer is no repeat, it’s a NEW one! The old one is white and this is creme
@Sam you’re so right! I went back to look at photos and this is very definitely a cream blazer and not at all part of the stark white suit she wore last year.
Just more cosplay from this one
The blazer does rock, though! Even if she resembles a haggard version of Princess Mary. I kinda think she has been trying to copy both Mary of Denmark and Victoria of Sweden.
I will need to see a pie chart of this before believing any of this isn’t just standard PR and photo ops.
Okay, this made me laugh 🤣
@Susan Collins … “I will need to see a pie chart of this before believing any of this isn’t just standard PR and photo ops.”
Reading her ‘speech’ it occurred to me that Kate is ‘copy keening’ Hillary Clinton’s passionate narrative outlined as an “It Takes a Village” initiative (she wrote a book about it). Oh. Wow.
They don’t call her copy keen for nothing.
I assumed she meant invest in their workers so the workers could spend time with their children AND feed, clothe, shelter and keep them from freezing. But probably not.
This is one of the reasons I cannot stand Kate. Presumably, considering how long she’s supposedly been involved in the early years, she herself and her famous family members HAVE invested more n the UK’s children with their royal foundations, right? Right?! And these investments in [crickets?] specific areas have led to improvements [more crickets?] in XYZ… Not and never with Kate. She wants photo opportunities and doesn’t care at all about the early years beyond that. It sounds good to care about small children—it’s very hard to be against that. But she hasn’t shone a light on why there are problems in the first place because this woman doesn’t care to fix things. She would have to [I can just imagine her repressed shudder] get political and show up to do a lot of necessary work. Kate does not work and she very much likes politics as they are.
Exactly. After all this time, where are the results? Where is some tangible evidence something has been done? No, its just a photo-op for her to make it look like she is working.
We certainly didn’t see an example of her sterling work at the Jubilee.
And yes, yes, kids will be kids and do act out occasionally, in public, to the chagrin of their parents, but still … it was an unfortunate incident captured on camera and, in my humble opinion, wasn’t a good look for the Princess of Wales considering her early childhood development foundation.
That’s was a terrible speech. She’s like, bring awareness to early years, and there will be less anxiety and stress at work. You’ll have a better work-life balance. The ozone layer will be repaired. Like, where’s the connective tissue?! You can just spew buzzwords with no plan of action or course to follow to lead to your desired outcomes and expect praise. Well, she can, but we can’t. All of this is dumb.
One word of advice: Mute! I never listen. It’s too much embarrassment.
Technically, people should be screaming at her to actually do something that will improve life for the vulnerable young. NHS funding? Making female centric jobs in childcare better paid and more attractive? Support for mothers who have just given birth? Increased public transport? More funding for schools? Kate is seriously not interested in solving anything and these exploratory investigative task forces of hers are a cruel joke.
It is really bad and second hand embarrassing.
Can someone link the speech. There was hers and the lady in the green blouse did a speech but its not on the daily fail. Can someone do a comparison on which one was better
As a speech intended to rally and galvanize companies to “invest” in early childhood, it is indeed terrible. This never should’ve been a public speech; it could be the first conversation she has with the heads of corporations. Any public announcement needs to have a concrete course of action or initiative that has come out of this meeting of “business” minds. Unfortunately, like Bully with racism—they want to be seen telling people what they need to do while having zero clue as to how that’s going to happen. But hey, the Top CEO has spoken—the ball’s in your court now, Business Taskforce!
How many times did she look down at her notes during this speech?
Probably to the point that it would’ve been better to tape them to her forehead.
Ha! I LOLLED!!
She cannot read an entire sentence without looking down. Prep notes should be bullet points to remind you of what to say. You practise the night before and make sure your bullet points are accurate. Kate, William and Charles read their speeches and look up only to give the appearance of a speech. No wonder Meghan scared them. But of course now Kate can shine “with the intimidating duchess gone,” right? That was an actual UK headline. I’ve never seen such smoke and mirrors in my life. This early years is such a load of horsesh*t.
It is really something that after this many decades, she still has zero tangible accomplishments to her name. By the law of averages, she should have accidentally stumbled into doing something useful for others at least once, but no.
Having viewed several of her speeches, I believe she may have a phobia or panic related to public speaking. I can hear it in her breathing & see it in her constant looking at notes & expressions. Had a minor case of it myself at the beginning of my career and this is just a guess. Whether or not it is a phobia, she should hire a speech coach. She has had so many years to work on this and a lot of money at her disposal. Meghan excelled at public speaking and that was a threat for sure. Along with the speech coach, she is in desperate need of a good stylist as well.
That can also come with not being prepared and studying the speech for no longer than 2 days for 30 minutes.
LB. I totally agree. I have led large meetings and advocated well in groups, with and without notes. It seems to flow and for some reason I’ve got a bit of a reputation as a “speaker”! But there is no way in hell I could get up and do a speech proper & I’ve avoided jobs that have specified this ability; I’d be nervous to the point of refusing to get up to the stage. Part of Kate’s withering frame is, IMO, an anxiety of meeting and greeting, being the centre of critical attention, and public speaking. I suspect she felt pretty ill last night knowing she had a speech in the morning. The thing that I don’t get is this – what did she think this life would entail? All key royals do and have done a lot of public speaking. She really didn’t think things through.
ITA. Early in my career the idea of giving a presentation would make me almost poop myself, but you know what? It was mandatory in my job, from groups 5-20 to audiences of 200+. I worked hard, watched others, asked for help, and practised over and over. I would make my bullet points and then practice what I would say to each of them. I learned to look at the audience to see if they were following me and to see if I needed to answer any questions before I moved to the next page. I would practice for days, sometimes in front of a mirror to make sure I was standing properly etc. It’s been 40 years, and I still don’t like doing it, but I can do it and I do it properly. When I became a manager, one of the things I would do is have the team member who was doing their first ever presentation give it to me privately first, and I would gently critique and help them build their confidence and skill set.
Kate Middleton has access to the best of everything that money can buy. She could buy public speaking lessons and train with the best. It’s OK to have a phobia about giving a public speech, but after all the years in the job, and given the type of job it is, she has absolutely no excuse for still being so poor at it.
I think she probably has a phobia of it and it’s not helped by avoiding it all the time.
She doesn’t even need to do events where she speaks. She could organize something like Meghan’s cookbook, or whatever, something anything. There are so many ways she could get around it, really.
I just don’t think she works that hard at her speeches. She should have someone helping her and you’d think that would happen. But these palaces are a professional shit show. Also remember, in Carole Middleton’s first ever public interview with the Telegraph, conveniently a week after the Telegraph broke the bullshit “Meghan made Kate cry” story, Carole said something about making speeches wasn’t all the job was about. It was a very obvious hit at Meghan as she excels at public speaking. Clearly, Kate and her mom were rattled AF. Another reason for the smear campaign. As opposed to asking Meghan for help with her speeches, Kate dove into the smear campaign and all her energy went into that as opposed to putting energy into speaking better. I can believe she did an extra 30 min and thought that would be enough but she doesn’t seem to know how to study or prepare. It’s a skill she’s lacking and I’m not sure she knows how to fix. I can believe she is insecure about her speaking abilities which exacerbates the problem but I cannot believe she has really worked hard to overcome it. I’m sure she worked on it some but has she worked on it really hard? Nah. No way. And u need to work hard to improve. Not just a little bit more.
All of you are correct. She should be working on this public speaking issue, and should have been this entire time. When I had my phobia starting out in my legal career, I discovered that my fear was specifically in front of very large audiences (like 500+). I had to work at it and overcame it with effort & time. Ironically, the speech coaches who helped me were all trained actors (like Meghan)! Actors as so good at memorizing, travelling eye contact, projecting and sounding persuasive & engaging. This all can be learned. Meghan could have been a great ally for Kate on this issue, but Kate had to bully her instead.
My money says she’s had plenty of coaches and practice and this is the best she can do.
I’ll probably become purple in the face, but WHAT IS SHE OFFERING? What is she suggesting? I read & re-read this, but couldn’t find anything useful & concrete that parents can use! I mean, really, only platitudes devoid of anything! Yeah, yeah, invest in early years, companies should make allowances & what else? I am so over this vain woman!
Empty words and vague declarations as usual. Looks like she’s going to turn ecosystems into her new buzzword for this next dud of a stunt. On another note, I can see her splitting her fashion lookbook in a way where she continues to cosplay Meghan for the ‘serious’ stuff and she falls back on her usual mumsy looks for the typically ‘royal’ events.
Well I’m hopeful that some kids in the UK might be helped. I’ve been saying that WanK constantly copy everything but the work. If copykeening can lead to some kids being helped in a tangible way than I say go forth and duplikate.
Duplikate. Love it.
If there were anything tangible to come from this I would be delighted. Sadly I doubt that will happen, this is PR for all concerned.
Overdue for a good hair trim
Kates hair looks unkempt.
It also is more obvious that her hair looks a mess when you see the other professional women with actual jobs and their hairstyles. Business Barbie should wear her hair pulled back in these pretend work situations. Long hair all over the place is just messy.
Not a Kate fan but seriously… she; outdoors, windy….them: indoors, not windy.
There is nothing stoping her from pulling some of her hair back. It’s a meeting for “business” not a fashion show. Windy or not it shows she isn’t prepared.
Agree on the hair. It looks like it belongs on a Victoria’s Secret catwalk not in a business meeting. But – and it’s a watershed moment for me – I’m going to say something nice about a Kate outfit. I think this looks appropriate, smart and like it fits her. I particularly like the trousers. Kate has tragic trousers usually – veering widely between skintight jeggings or gigantic puddle trousers dragging on the floor – but I love these and think they look great.
Now I’m going to go and lie down for a bit…
I agree that Kate looks unkempt but that this extends to her entire appearance. Her hair is a mess and her clothes look rumpled — might be the effect of the tight pants which contributes to that. She definitely does not look like royalty, or polished in any way.
Seriously, she is stealing from Hillary Clinton now? “It takes a village” is vintage Hillary (book copyright 1996…in its tenth edition IIRC…regarded as a classic in books by First Ladies)….I’m not saying Hillary or Kate are wrong, but for Kate’s team to copypaste Hillary and not even to give her the credit (“as the saying goes”) is just…sad.
Love the suit. She’s still rocking a wiglet and extensions, but it’s a bit better blended than it has been these last couple of months….I guess we know what she spent yesterday doing!
HRC is the only one left to cosplay. And, ftr, It Takes A Village originated in Africa. It’s not original to HRC, as she noted herself.
Yes indeed @Brassy, I’m an old so I remember when Hillary’s book made the rounds and the saying is attributed to various African proverbs but it’s Hillary’s book that made the phrase internationally famous. I find it funny that a full-blown Tory stooge like Kate is referencing HRC but the royal world is a strange place….
Her staff did a google search before they wrote her speech. It is all meaningless buzzwords that amount to nothing getting done. But that’s her mo.
Ooooh she’s asking for their support in creating “societal change.” The Tories aren’t going to like that! unless of course they want society to change in their favor, so to speak.
I just asked this in the other post but again….what is this? what is she asking for? What does she want from these companies? Is this about supporting their current employees so they can be healthy adults and raise healthy happy productive children? (maybe the companies should use a mental health organization that’s designed to boost morale and worker productivity. and employees mental health……I’ve heard its called Better Up…..)
She sometimes makes me feel stupid bc I read her words and I read KP’s words about her projects and I just don’t know what’s going on.
She’s not even asking these companies to provide better maternal and parental leave and childcare assistance to their employees.
This is the ball buster woman’s idea of doing work but nothing of substance will be done. It is a branding exercise and no child under five will get any benefit from this.
Can’t agree more. I don’t know anyone with an actual job who has hair like this. This is hair for people who have a couple of hours of very morning to get ready and an entire week day every four to six weeks to spend at a salon getting color and extensions done.
I do senior leader assessments for a living and sometimes I’m interviewing someone and really start to wonder if I left my brain at home as I just don’t get what they’re on about. Then I review my data later and check with colleagues and nope, I’m fine, they are just talking nonsense.
Ha! I think they teach them how to do that in leadership training! ‘How to talk without really saying anything, or worse yet, committing to anything’.
A lot of people think if they can throw around some big words and use some buzz words that people will think they know what they are doing. Kamala Harris comes to mind. Every time I hear her speak, I cannot figure out what she is talking about.
Nadia – not sure what Kamala Harris speech you’re referring to. I had no problem understanding her January 6, 2022 speech. I also saw her recently on Stephen Colbert Late Show and she did not shy away from any questions, but provided complete responses. Perhaps you could provide a reference?
Nadia – Thank you for providing link to article specifically written for US Republicans critical of VP Kamala Harris. The 0:30-second excerpt provided, in which she repeats the phrase “passage of time” four times in the introductory remarks counts for 3% of a 15:30-minute speech.
Hoped you’d provide a more substantive example of her speech, but since you did not, I read through the 15-minute speech transcript, then watched a 7-minute interview she did with local Louisiana WAFB. I thought she did fine talking about providing grants to expand high speed internet to underserved communities.
Thanks for the 3%.
@becks1 I live in the U.K. believe me when I say no one is paying attention this but also lately around the country the U.K. government has recently launched what they believe and call a“help for households” energy saving scheme. Look up the scheme ad on Google images to get a good laugh because that’s what I thought of when I saw that pick of k standing infront of her board thing
Ditto & ditto, Layla. Kate is running against the tide of real life as lived in the UK; in fact, her presence at these things, inc foodbanks, is so out of step that it’s offensively meaningless. & Yeah, the help for households. Good grief.
@sparrow couldnt help it. It’s the colour scheme 😭😂
Kirk- I saw one recently with her talking about water. There is the famous Venn diagram one (cringe). Also-https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/kamala-harris-speech-loop-repeat-b2041329.html?amp
Becks1, I don’t think that Kate knows what’s going on either. “Talking about helping little kids so she can get credit for helping young children, a photo op, and possibly additional clothes” is probably as deep as this goes. I just don’t think she cares or wants to do anything because she’s been “working” on this for years and things are actually worse now than when she started.
Becks1 – I can’t tell who her target audience is or what she wants them to do. It sounded like she was convening some type of business conference, but specific businesses weren’t mentioned. So there wasn’t any linkage from business core operations to her “early years important” theme. As to the “taskforce” component, these generic “businesses” are supposed to think radically beyond their existing role as social ecosystems? Sounds like somebody in her ecosystem threw ESG lingo into a speech and put her up to making a comparison between net-zero energy use with nada-nada tasks to improve social environments, inside AND outside the workplace. Hope her ecosystem speechwriter masters the art of bulletpoint lists.
I’m not sure the Torys will super care bc they know that Kate asking for societal change will amount to nothing and fade into the ether. Just the way they like it.
Why does she insist on NOT blending in that horrible rouge? Or is it the wrong shade? And what is going on with those wiglets today? Whew.
She wears rouge as like a woman in the 1980s wore rouge, aka Carole Middleton. It is crazy that she still wears blush in this old fashioned way.
When her makeup looks really dark and heavy-handed, I am pretty sure she did it herself that day. She was big on the dark eye shadow and liner back in her uni days.
She’s looking super hungover. Yikes.
All those crack baby cocktails are the closest she actually gets to hands on involvement.
I think this is her last big hurrah to show her value. If the people keep booing PWBT and Tampon chuck, they will be putting her out as the sacrificial lamb to get positive reviews. She looks like crap because she’s terrified of losing the one goal she had, being qween. She also knows TOB is never going to accept any responsibility, but will blame her for all of his shortcomings. Camilla never liked kkkate and has been hoping to remove her and her family from court. This ish is going to be amazing to watch implode.
This is just a load of words. What does she mean? What is she asking? It’s just so vague.
I swear I had to look twice at the picture of Kate at the podium. With the hair, I thought it was Meg.
That’s because it’s pretty much the outfit Meghan wore on her farewell tour to the school. I really liked it.
Exactly, @Linda. I definitely noticed the cosplaying. She wants so desperately to be Queen Meghan. The photo with the teal background with Duplikate at the podium is seriously disturbing. Duplikate *never* wore her hair like that until Meghan entered the shamily. And the outfits. The contouring. The tan/darker makeup. How can a grown woman on the international stage be doing something so mentally deranged as to cosplay the woman she seeks to destroy?
I like her outfit a lot, but I’m not quite sure what she’s asking of people. I feel like it would have more impact and results if there were some clear steps to be taken.
I imagine her audience felt much the same.
Nice! Thanks for the smile, SarahCS.
Kate wants whatever Meghan has. Meghan has business partners, so Kate needs business partners. She doesn’t exactly know how to use them for impactful ends, because she only asks them to help raise awareness, which is all she seems to be doing. Meghan approaches businesses with a specific plan because she has a specific plan for what she wants to do to actually give specific groups specific types of help. Kate is just still in her raising awareness stage and she perhaps has a sliver of an idea that you need to address all the stakeholders- in fact she might produce that very word in her next foray- stakeholders.
I like this line of thinking. Kate & her team copy Meghan, but they’re only copying the superficial, that which can be seen; they’re not copying the actual work, because they can’t see that & haven’t a clue as to how anything might work. So business suit? Check. Assemble team of business leaders? Check. Affect change? Um…
Yes, Meghan has concrete ideas with specific plans that will lead to tangible results. Her Hubb Community kitchen cookbook is a perfect example of that along with the SmartWorks Capsule collection.
The only thing comparable I can think of that Kate was involved in was the Hold Still COVID19 photo project (when googling the campaign to remind myself I came across the selected pics here and omg I had tears in my eyes because it’s such a stark reminder of what the 2020 COVID lockdown was like: https://www.npg.org.uk/hold-still/hold-still-gallery/). Proceeds from the book that collected the images went to the National Portrait Gallery and another mental health charity (not anything COVID19 related mind you, which I thought was odd). She should do more projects like that because that one was very impactful.
I’m sure someone else came up with that idea.
The NPG came up with the idea. Kate was merely the figurehead ‘patron’ who was supposed to promote it. The idea wasn’t hers nor was any of the work.
She’s asking business leaders to invest in her pet cause. Why should they? What credibility does she have? This is nothing but a photo shoot, because Business Barbie can’t possibly understand how corporations fund their community outreach, or dole out their own foundational monies, or craft human resource policies. She knows nothing about the internal systems of a corporation, having never clocked into one. She is delusional.
Of course a stable early childhood doesn’t hurt. But it takes SO much more to go smoothly through professional life so many years later. What about your later childhood and your teens? Access to proper education and job training? An employer that is willing to support parents or single parents? An employer that actually cares about the mental well-being of employees? NOBODY can take a mental leap this far and connect the dots like she claims.
She won’t become a teen expert until her kids become one, than she’ll be all about teens.
The teens see right through her in the few times she has tried to interact with them.
The irony is that Kate’s own brother has suffered mental health issues so this line that ‘happy families lead to happy people’ is either a) simplistic nonsense or b) the happy Middleton clan is a huge lie or 3) both.
Kates mother has narcissistic personality disorder. That means she was the mother from hell, and none of the children had a happy childhood or happy family. Kate was/is the golden child, controlled like a puppet. James was probably the scapegoat so had it worse.
What Kate plans to wear to the Coronation is in Musicmundial March 19 2023 in an English mistranslated and likely plagiarized account of a fight between Kate and Camilla about Rose, in which Kate is allegedly plotting her revenge on Camilla at the Coronation by wearing Diana’s favourite “crown”.
Quote:
… It is said that this revenge on Kate’s part consists in taking one of Lady Di’s favourite crowns, and the one that Camilla hates, this would be more than anything to annoy the Queen consort for defending Prince William’s mistress…
… Following in the footsteps of Lady Di, the Princess of Wales intends to arrive in this way to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III…
Two amusing interpretation of this awkward wording come to mind:
Option 1: Mistaken use of the word “crown” meaning “tiara”, having failed to appreciate the complex differences between tiaras, coronets, and crowns.
Option 2: That over the last forty years all three of those married in wannabe queen bees — Camilla Diana and Kate — may have tried on actual Royal Crowns from the State Owned Crown Jewels while impatiently waiting for Elizabeth II The Real Queen to die.
So the usual check list isn’t it Kate, new wiglet, new speech writer, new key words MEGHAN’S STYLE, usual smile head movements, usual hand movements, usual smug grin and NO useful information about organisations, nursery’s, child services, or kindergarten groups that could use funds from these businesses, but, word salad finished jump onto chauffeur driven car for a quick browse around fortnum and masons before your nanny brings the kids home, feeds them bathes them, helps with any school work, so that you can come in ruffle their hair and say “sorry darlings, mummy is shattered, she has had such a busy day, now of you pop with nanny and I will see you at bed time.!!!!
Few points:
Firstly, the blazer actually isn’t a repeat. She’s specifically had Burton make her an ecru/cream blazer despite already having like 3 white blazers in her wardrobe.
Secondly, notice the phrase she uses at the end “it really does take a village” I was particularly interested at that because I remembered Meghan’s podcast where she spoke about Good Mum/Bad Mum with Sophie Gregoire but Meghan mentioned how, and I had to go back to look this up but she mentioned how “they used to say it takes a village to raise a child, but we no longer have villages, the sense of community has changed” and I couldnt help but remember that because it really struck me the stark difference between Meghan and Kate’s thinking
I tried to read her speech from the perspective of someone who would be on this task force and the entire time I thought “ yes your point is good but what is it EXACTLY that you expect my contribution to be? What do you want me to do?” Just like the first phase, you can’t grasp any specific purpose beyond raising awareness which just emphasises the point kaiser and everyone here is making that this TRULY is just a KATE AWARENESS CAMPAIGN rather than a early childhood campaign.
Indeed it does take a village and kHate is her village idiot.
LOL.
That’s a really good point that Meghan made. Her understanding of community is far more modern and adapted to today’s times than Kate’s. Still hoping for series 2 of her podcast from Spotify!
@Layla, I’m sorry for not believing you in the first place about the new blazer and I actually checked it to confirm it: you’re absolutely right. The jacket is completely new (£2000), despite having at least three similar! And as far as her speech is concerned, I have serious comprehension issues with it! She was trying to make a connection of her initiative with the climate change but I had trouble to understand it apart from the fact that the latter is William’s “big project”… anyway the new private secretary clearly wrote this speech as there are many new words and phrases to attract more interest but in the end, same old,same old… as I wrote in a previous post, Kate’s propaganda regarding her image lately is in full force…
I wonder if they allow for questions at these roundtables; if, as you say, a business leader is asking themselves, what is it you want me to do? Can they ask that? Will there be an opportunity later? Does she have her next steps?
What does she want them to do?
I read the words and I still have no idea. Good use of everyone’s time clearly.
I think the key word is “invest “. I’m afraid, though, that she’s referring to the Royal foundation and not actual needing charities. I hope I’m wrong.
Does she mean invest actual money though? It’s far from clear. She could just mean in invest time, effort etc…
For some reason, masquerading as hope, I thought early years had been filed away under “failure; never allude to again”. Yet, here we are: another summit, another load of nothing.
Why is she asking business leaders to invest in her ‘pet cause’, should be the UK gov but then again I think this is just code for her to pump money into the Royal Foundation – these 2 are just another couple of royal grifters.
It would be too controversial for her to start lobbying for public funding and thereby wade into the waters of UK policy. She has to remain impartial. Asking for private money is the only way round the mess she got herself into when everyone pointed out that early years needs real money, not words and wiglets. I think she was astonished (why oh why) at the lukewarm reception (flop) of her early years. Someone has sat her down and explained the financial side of life, and they’ve gone for private funding.
It’s still worth pointing out that soliciting private funds is very in line with the Tory party and what they do. Would Kate be singing a different tune if Labour were in power? I somehow doubt it given the state of the current Labour party, but the facts remain that not asking for govt funds, and instead going to private business owners is very much the sort of Thatcher-esque vision that the Tories have as the ideal for Britain, so that they can continue to cut the budget and impose austerity measures on the people.
No matter what Kate does on this matter, it continues to be political, bc we live in a world where everything is political, period. And if she DID take a political stance on this with the idea that the govt should be stepping in to help these communities, I imagine that would actually do a heck of a lot to make her VERY popular with the masses. But not only will her handlers not allow that, I highly doubt that Racist Miss Keen is anything but a Tory reactionary through and through, much like her bald community peen of a husband.
Hi A. Yes, I’ve no doubt Kate was brought up in a true blue household, complete with faith in privatisation over nationalisation. But dear god if she waded into UK politics proper, whether it were left or right in power, she would bring the world down on her head. Seeking private funding of public schemes is a largely Tory approach to fiscal policy, of course. And Labour would probably delight in Kate’s lobbying for public funding but certainly not on their watch; a politicised BRF could lead to the implosion of the monarchy, dragging the labour party down with it. (In that regard, only a hard left sympathiser would welcome her interference.) And, yes, totally agree – everything is politics because everything is money and the management of money is politics.
I don’t think she needs to wade into politics proper, much less left wing politics for that matter. I think there are ways to pivot towards that without having to out and out say something like, “The govt needs to stop slashing the budget.”
She’s doing that precise sort of lowkey messaging right here, for the Tories. On the surface of it, there is nothing wrong with her soliciting funding for early years projects through private business holders and individuals. She is able to do that and fly under the radar for the most part about exactly the sort of political gambit that this really is. There are definitely ways to do the same when it comes to soliciting govt funding without needing to take an overt political stance. It’s not as if the BRF isn’t practice in that exact thing for decades by this point. They ask the govt for money ALL the time–when it benefits them personally. They likely ask for more and receive a great deal more funding for a great many things than the public is likely aware of. The fact that they can’t put the same energy towards directing govt funds towards decent causes, with all of their clout and connections, is a testament to their own personal politics on the matter.
Kate wouldn’t even have to take an overtly political stance. She could just do what Meghan did: find a specific need and take concrete action to meet that need. When Meghan realized that SmartWorks needed help, she didn’t start lobbying MPs or convene a task force on the role of women in the workplace. She collaborated with businesses to create a capsule collection that filled SmartWorks’ wardrobes. An exciting, concrete, USEFUL project that relied solely on private contributions.
Kate (or her staff) could arrange something similar for an organization that serves children and families, instead of constantly repeating vague platitudes and reminding everyone that “children are important.”
Plantagenet. I like your idea and I think it’s what she’s trying to do here. She is stepping towards the private funding/business model and out of govt funding.
If I thought there was an actual strategy behind the whole Aarly Yaars kerfluffle, I’d say that it’s quite smart to pit business against government to try to get things going and get the conversation on a more serious level…but it’s Kate. I don’t think lobbying strategy is in her wheelhouse. I think it’s far more about buttons and being keen 🙂
I am genuinely still unsure as to whether she’s actually asking for funds. And if she is, does it just go to the royal foundation? In which the money will go towards…Kate raising more awareness. Or is the idea that these companies will research and fund early years orgs that already exist in the uk. Is money even involved? I’m legit unsure.
Because I am a coward when it comes to watching other people embarrass themselves, I don’t listen to her speeches. I also no longer watch on mute. Please someone tell me this: does she still bounce around with every word she says? Thank you.
All this waffle about “societal change”. Such as? Some examples would be good. What does she want to target? Because there have to be some specifics. Nutrition? Education? Reading/numeracy? Play/socialisation? Safeguarding/intervention? Access to childcare for working mums?
Any of those things? All of them? Something else?
And why is she blathering on about workplace issues?
I rather think that’s the point for all of this. Kate says a few vague words others have said before, which she barely understands herself. The listeners and readers get to fill in the specifics or examples which the speech writer should have specified – but didn’t.
Must say, I’m beginning to find Kate’s appropriation of things Meghan a bit offensive. She even uses the same colour for her billboard? However, I must say, it is a bit wordy. Having just one word, Archetypes, is much more impactful.
It’s the use of the Archetypes color scheme for me that just shows their blatant hatred for everything she is, has and does. There are no accidents, there are no coincidences. You blatantly co-opt everything she does, and it is so gross.
It’s jaw-dropping how they copied the archetypes font and colors.
Think about it though. No one repeatedly copies the actions, clothes or choices of those they hate. And I’m not saying that likes Meghan, but the constant following, and emulating is not due to “hate.”
Her ears must have been burning because everyone was saying that we wouldn’t see her for another 6 months regarding this project or whatever it is.
Can’t even say right message because there isn’t one. Just vague talking points with no objectives or attainable goals. How long is Special K planning to waste these professionals’ time? Once word spreads of her utter uselessness, my guess is that participation by these businesses will increasingly dwindle. Time is money.
She’s such a Meghan wannabe — a literally pale imitation.
Kate encouraged the business people to “think a little more radically.” Think radically about the word salad she served up? Thinking radically is the antithesis of what these folks do.
Is it just me or does she say the same thing in every speech? “Early years is important as the better they are, the better adults your kids will be. I love this cause so much so join me on this journey.” That’s basically what she says every time just in different words and adds some other things depending on who/what she’s talking to. For example adding the thing about job satisfaction where she’s talking to businesses.
Pumpkin, she does. She says some variation of the same thing and does nothing. And this has been going on for years.
Check out the grey roots on Buttons!
Y’all! Her document case has her cipher on it! She has graduated from tiny notebook, titled ‘NOTEBOOK’, to a full-size case with her initial on it, in gold! She’s a big girl now!
I’m ashamed to admit that her notebook was the first thing I zoomed in on. I was hoping for a little book that just said, like, “Numbers” or “Important” lol.
OMG. I wonder if her pen has a little crown on it like they sell at gift shops around London LOL.
You can tell she has never worked because while notebooks were common in the early aughts when she was in uni, in the real business world most people show up to a meeting with a laptop or tablet and take notes on that. Mostly because businesses are aiming to be paperless and even if she scanned the handwritten notes to pdf they aren’t very searchable.
No one her age is showing up to a meeting to hand write notes unless it is a frivolous meeting and there is no intention to preserve anything from it.
Rinse and repeat. The outfit is good, she looks professional and competent when she dresses like this. Her speech content/her speech delivery is another matter entirely and I refuse to listen to clips of her doing speeches anymore because it’s always the same. She repeats the same thing over and over about raising awareness and building healthy societies because kids are the future but she doesn’t outline any specific plans which will lead to tangible results. I can understand that coming up with one is a daunting task but you don’t take on early childhood development if all you’re doing is parroting what experts have been saying for decades. And of course the way she delivers the speech isn’t great either with her weird clipped accent.
She does look a bit tired here. It’s weird, some events she looks great and very on and others she looks completely exhausted.
Too much wine and too many smokes the night before? Sometimes she even looks haggard under all the makeup.
When she looks great it’s photoshop and red carpet flash. When she looks crap it’s because that is what she looks like in real life, esp when she doesn’t have her photographer/editor to hand. Bear in mind, and to give you some idea of what she really looks like: however knackered she looks in the above photos, they are photoshopped. I think she tends to look most awful on the day of a speech because it causes her loads of nervous tension and probably illness. I would feel the same because I can’t stand up in front of people and talk. I’ve felt sick to the stomach when I have had to do it. The best photos of Kate in pre speech mode are the awful ones before her addiction speech in London, when she was wearing red. Pretty accurate Kate photos.
I’m aware she’s photoshopped, I’m talking more about her facial expressions/body language. I have seen her at events where she just looks exhausted and no amount of photoshop will fix her tired body language. And others, she is simply preening and seems thrilled while looking at the cameras. I’ve seen this at events where William is with her and without.
I noticed the open mouth guffawing has kinda stopped, maybe cause she realized Rose wouldn’t be doing such stupid unnatural expressions.
Well, this is her business look. I’m sure we’ll see the guffaws the next time she does an event with children. or sports.
All I can think of when I look at that mop of hair is how h e a v y the whole thing looks, like it’s weighing down her whole head. The outfit is unusually good which is how I knew without even checking that it was a direct Meghan rip off. But seriously, Kate, I’m begging you – go back to a shoulder length bob. Your neck will thank you.
I, too, am confused by this taskforce – are these businesses being asked to fund public childcare programs in the U.K? If so, which ones? Or are they being encouraged to create schemes for their own employees, to make sure they provide adequate leave, onsite childcare, and a culture that supports working parents? Or are they just being asked to make a donation to the royal foundation?
I thought she was about to beg for money! Then I thought she was asking them to help welfare causes. Now, I think she was asking them to help parents be less stressed and maybe help with daycare. Either way get on, Kate. She is a waste of time. I’m surprised Kate qualified to be married to William. I wouldn’t be surprised if Charles names a new heir. Like one of the passed over Germans.
I don’t get it.
Many UK children and families have to choose between heating their homes and putting 3 square meals on the table each day. Yet this ninny thinks assembling a business task force to talk vaguely about the environment children spend their early years in, will make a difference in that???? She and her task force idjits are just gonna ignore that lots of UK kids nowadays go to school hungry?? They should all be pledging to fund kids’ school lunch programs.
Great hair, average speech, hope it translates into something impactful. Well done
Overdone wiglets, poor speech poorly given. Will accomplish nothing as usual.
Sure if Kate was 22 yrs. So she gets a baba for waking up, walking and mumbling woot!
This is in response to Lee…..Surely you are joking, right????
So I imagine these “business leaders” are quietly rolling their eyes back in their heads while blandly nodding and smiling at this cardboard cutout of a person trying to articulate an idea about what exactly? Before I retired I was in HR management and we used to call this type of jabberwocky “weasel words”, i.e. if someone came in for an interview and blathered on and on about their accomplishments without any backup to prove their value to the company. That’s Keen’s only accomplishment, nothing but empty words. I’m no “ahly yeahs” expert but one would think, even with Keen’s modest brain power, that what’s key is funding to provide free meals at school, an affordable daycare system provided by the business itself and externally, longer paid maternal/paternal leave, and outreach professionals who can assess when a child is showing signs of mental or emotional stress. Where’s the fundraising plan Keen? This is just more performative, meaningless words by Business Barbie who shows up with Las Vegas hair, 5 inch stilettos, a mountain of makeup and an empty head.
Well said!
The UK is stuck with their class system but the difference between kate and Ivanka Trump is basically nil.
These business showed up because it PR for them.
So now she basically has learned it’s the parents that f-up the children and her husband was doomed from conception. Borderline Personality Disorder was almost a given from birth.
The. Ladies greeting her have better hairstyles and outfits
Wow, as soon as I saw photos I thought of Princess Ingrid Alexandra who wore a very similar outfit and hairstyle for her 18th birthday.
Her hair looks much healthier than before but I still think she can use a trim. I know she wants long hair because Meghan has long hair – but Meghan’s hair is GORGEOUS on her. I really noticed it in the Netflix documentary. Meghan’s locks are healthy, shiny, glossy, and her hair is thick. Kate? Not so much. The new do is an improvement but I think she just has one of those faces that would really benefit from a blunt, shoulder length cut.
I realize the only reason I like this outfit is because it’s straight outta her Meghan look book.
I won’t comment on the speech. I don’t watch them anymore because they are so cringe. It’s not just the empty word salads or the vague/ambiguous platitudes – I think it’s the fact that she has no passion. It’s like she’s not even there. She couldn’t care less about Britain’s children, even the rich White ones, who she deems more important than others. Also, her fake posh accent is nails on a blackboard.
She should focus on the arts, (stolen) jewelry, fashion (I know her fashion is usually horrid but you can’t say she isn’t a passionate shopaholic), or sports. It’s like they stuck her with this cause and I would imagine this is how I would sound if I were forced to talk about things I couldn’t care less about. And because she doesn’t care about her cause, she doesn’t bother to do any research or come up with obvious solutions and implement them. Why continue down this path? Just pick up a new cause – up and coming fashion in Britain where she highlights new (White) designers. Male sports (where she really lights up around the male athletes). The British media literally worships her mediocrity and it’s all this effusive praise for her dullness- no one would judge her if she did this. She could drop this early years fiasco tomorrow. It’s not like she’s invested a bunch of time or resources in it. I just don’t get it.
The WanKs are both being led around by the nose by the same set of seconded tory govt henchmen that H told us were placed in KP and brought their love of chaos, disarray and nonproductivity with them.
These tories, it seems to me, have an agenda to get WanK firmly under their thumb so that when they get to the throne, it will be the tories running all of britian’s key national institutions: monarchy, govt, media. The tories will ‘run’ all 4 pillars of britain’s so-called Democracy: the executive, the legislative, the judiciary; and the media. Once you have control of these, then the entire country is yours.
Via the corrupt media (owned by nonbrit oligarchs, BTW) they already have control of the politicians. With the monarchy also under their control, they will go after the judiciary, next, using the same corrupt tactics they use on the politicians. And anyone else in society who dares to challenge them.
H sees all of this so clearly. He sees his countrymen all ignorantly and blithely heading for the slaughter. So, in challenging the corrupt media in court, he’s fighting for england. Pity that the poor stupid sods in england cant see who is for them and who is against them.
Oh please. The U.K. is a Parliamentary democracy. The Conservatives have done so badly that they are unlikely to retain power in the U.K. Parliament in the next election. The devolved countries of Scotland and Wales are ruled by the SNP and Labour. There is unlikely to be a Conservative dominance after the next election. Harry is unlikely to be interested in any of this. All his actions have been focused around protecting his immediate family. Understandably.
Meghan classic look in 2020….
At this point someone needs to do a copy Kate edit showing the BLATANT plagiarism of Meghan much in the same vein that Melania 100% plagiarised Michelle Obama.
This is just so embarrassing and Kate has to know it’s happening. Pimp Mama Carole is so laser focussed on Meghan that she must know it’s happening.
In fact I would go as far as to say that Carole is the one with the Meghan Pinterest board…. oh how I would love the stylist working with these two to come forward one day and do a tell all ready in time for season 10 of the Crown….
Meghan’s recent archewell project with Harvest Homes, where she set up a children’s charity boutique and encouraged her supporters to donate items from amazon proves that impactful work doesn’t have to be all glitz and glam. Meghan didn’t need 12 years to do this, she didn’t need to relaunch the same vague talking points while adding fancy new buzzwords & big names to make what she did look impactful. All I got from Keen’s newest busy work was that she’s still listening and learning and wants businesses to listen and learn too. It’s crazy when I think about how Meghan has done more for the early years than the lady who’s built her entire image on motherhood and saving children.
Flower, “pimp mama Carole” is giving me life. Thank you.