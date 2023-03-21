“Taylor Swift’s Eras tour includes a 44-song setlist” links

Taylor Swift’s new Eras tour has a 44-song setlist. [LaineyGossip]
If anyone is into ebooks and likes Stacey Abrams, her legal thriller While Justice Sleeps is 2.99 on Amazon today.
Also, JFC Florida.
I just listened to her non-fiction book Our Time is Now. It’s not a gripping thriller but packed with detailed history of how voter fraud/election rigging actually happens and suggestions on how to end it.
ETA: Florida is just drawing straight from the Taliban playbook now, aren’t they?
Thanks for posting that info, Lucy! I love Stacey Abrams and have never read anything of hers. I just ordered it and will dive in once I’m done with Empire Of Pain, about the Sackler family. I wondered if I’d be able to stomach reading anything else about the Sacklers and their oxy fortune, but so far agree with the praise I read about the book and author Patrick Radden Keith’s writing & research
I’m actually 94% through this book! I like it overall. The setting and info about being a supreme court Justice clerk is fascinating. The plot is really complicated and has a few holes. But I think it’s worth a read.
I have read this book (While Justice Sleeps) and it’s really great! Very gripping and action packed, but I also really loved her characterization. A lot of time the characters in thrillers can be sort of flat but I really felt like she did a great job of flushing hers out. I really liked her protagonist.
Word from the curb is Olivia made a visit to Bradley Cooper’s house. Girl work fast if it’s true
Will Taylor be able to keep this up though? Are all her shows going to be over 3 hours long with 44 songs? How will she be able to do that on a lengthy tour?
With regards to the Bird Flu…no one cares until it’s too late. It’s already jumped to mammals, which means humans are next. This should be top priority but it’s barely mentioned on the news.
It’s basically like being an athlete and playing full-on regularly. And she’s younger than some other performers who routinely do long shows without breaks (for example, Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen). I say good for her for giving concertgoers such a great experience!
she seems to be mostly doing weekend shows and then having the week to recover, so I’m hoping yes (I see her in May lol).
I’m seeing her in May, too! My husband got me tickets to one of her Nashville shows as a wedding present. I’m taking my 10-year-old stepdaughter, and I’m not sure which one of us is more excited, lol. I’ve been a huge fan since I was in high school, and it was Taylor who inspired my stepdaughter to beg me to teach her to play guitar.
A friend of mine said her reputation tour concerts were over 3 hours long too. It makes me tired thinking of it but I hope she gets good rest!
And I’m super thrilled to see her next weekend in Dallas!
I thought Taylor would lose her voice when I saw that she doing 44 mostly full length songs and she’s not the strongest singer. But her tour is actually kind of short with 50+ dates. Most acts do twice that if not more. And she also takes about a week off after each city so she should be fine.
Omg no to headstands.
I can’t go 3 hours, I’m old.
Springsteen, Billy Joel, McCartney, Petty Elton all used to routinely do 2-3 hour shows.
I’d say opening act 20 min. then Big Name 2 hours, is a good concert length, especially if you’re in a huge stadium.
I know someone who went to Springsteen last weekend – 3 hours.
At least they make it worthwhile for the fans who shelled out $$$$ for the tickets!
I saw New Order this past weekend, and it was exactly 110 minutes of performance, and that was PERFECT.
I saw Elvis Costello several years ago, and he played almost 4 hours. It was amazing. I don’t know how performers do it.
We saw Billy Joel about four years ago and he was unbelievable. His voice sounded amazing and the concert was long! He did at least two encores. I was beyond impressed. And his songs are not easy ones to sing. Quite a few of them are vocally challenging.
If I were the parent of a little girl, or an LGBTQ+ child, or a child of color living in Florida, I think I would quite honestly be saving up money and looking for a way out. I know it shouldn’t come to that, but that state is just so deeply fucked that it’s difficult to imagine how it could ever be fixed as this point.
(And to people who actually live in Florida now: I’m absolutely NOT saying that you should stop trying to set things right! I respect and admire that determination, and I hope you prevail. The previous comment was just my own personal pessimism and anger coming out.)