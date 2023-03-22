Suri Cruise, 16, is already applying to colleges & she doesn’t speak to her dad

Reportedly, Tom Cruise has not seen or spoken to his daughter Suri Cruise in many years, basically since Tom and Katie Holmes’s divorce was finalized back in 2013. It was a complicated operation for Holmes to get out of that marriage – her father is a lawyer and he was advising her, plus he helped her get the best lawyers to fight for custody of Suri and get a good settlement. Since the divorce, Katie has lived in New York with Suri, and Suri is very much a Manhattan kid. She goes to good schools, she has friends and a whole big life in the city. She’s now 16 years old and planning out her higher education. Apparently, Tom is not part of the decision-making process whatsoever.
Katie Holmes’ 16-year-old daughter Suri has already started applying to colleges with the help of her mother – but the teen’s famous father Tom Cruise won’t have a hand in helping her, because the actor ‘has no relationship’ with his child.
A source close to Katie, 44, tells DailyMail.com exclusively that Suri, who turns 17 next month, ‘has sent some applications out’ and is ‘leaning towards’ studying fashion at Fordham University in New York City – a choice that would make her style-savvy mother Katie very pleased.
‘Suri is applying to schools all over the place. [Katie] really does want her to stay in New York so they can be close to each other,’ the insider shared. ‘Katie takes great pride in her but is also extremely overprotective.’
While Katie is taking an active role in helping her daughter with college applications, the teen’s father, Mission Impossible star Tom, 60, will not play a role in the process – having been estranged from his daughter since 2013, one year after he and Katie divorced. At the time of their split, it was reported that Katie had chosen to end the couple’s marriage over fears about raising her daughter as a Scientologist – a religion that Tom is incredibly dedicated to.
‘Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade,’ the insider shared. ‘She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life.’
However, the source notes that – while Tom won’t have a hand in helping Suri choose where she goes to school – he will pay her college tuition costs, per his ultra-secret divorce agreement with his actress ex. According to their divorce documents, Tom agreed to pay Katie $400,000 a month until Suri turned 18 years old, the insider shared. The documents also state that Tom agreed to pay all of Suri’s expenses, including ‘medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs.’
‘Tom has always maintained his responsibilities when it comes to financial obligations to Katie and Suri,’ the source told DailyMail.com. However, the Mission Impossible actor has not maintained a presence in Suri’s life.
I mean, how many years will we have to pretend to be outraged about this? Suri is obviously a healthy, normal kid being raised by a single mother and she doesn’t have a relationship with her father. There are tons of kids being raised by single parents who have next to no relationship with the other parent. It would be different, I guess, if Tom Cruise was pretending to be father-of-the-year, or if his brand was built on being a family man. But it is what it is – I’m glad Suri has her own goals and dreams and they don’t seem to involve her dad.
I can’t wait for Suri’s tell all one day about how her dad chose a cult over her
That is an excellent point Maddie. Suri didn’t sign any non-disclosure agreements. She can say what she likes.
With David Miscavige concealing his whereabouts to avoid being served w/27 counts of human trafficking I expect the cracks in the “church” will be toppling the land of Scientology to the ground v v soon. it will be interesting to see how Tommy fairs. He allowed a cult to ruin a marriage (Kidman) & chose it over his child. This is why I don’t see his films. His kindly -hail -fellow-well met persona is an act to get you shell out money for his movies. He is trash & Suri is better off being surrounded by those who love her than a father who only wanted to indoctrinate her. I wonder what Izzy & Colin feel about the 400k a month payday & the ability to live the life you chose!
I wish Suri only the best
This 💯!! I can’t stand seeing his smug, fake-friendly/ fake-concerned/ real-insecure face in anything. I haven’t watched him in over a decade because all I see is a narcissistic who chose a cult over his family.
He might be doing it to protect her. If he left Scientology they would know it was for Suri and that my might put her life in danger. He is in too deep but might be too scared to leave. As long as he plays nice and does what they tell him to do his loved ones are safe. Katie may know this as well and this is the deal they made.
@Fabiola — No. Tom Cruise is basically co-runner of the cult with Miscavige. He loves the slave labor and constant worship Scientology provides him. Cruise is not scared. He is there because he wants to be, he made these choices because he wanted to.
John Travolta might be still in because of fear, as are many other members. But Tom Cruise? Absolutely not.
We need an entire Netflix docuseries about Katie’s great escape from Tom/Scientology. That was no small fete and we don’t all about it enough. I legit think she feared for their lives those first few years.
I would watch. It really is wild to think about.
I remember there were burner phones to communicate with her dad and her family. And secret lawyer meetings. She had people from the cult following her and the paps would get photos.
It was intense and I would love a netflix doc.
I remember hearing that she had her new staff in one room of a hotel waiting for her while she fired all of her COS Tom appointed staff in another & then bounced with her new people. WILD
And just what we know is wild. I’m sure there are even deeper levels of crazy sauce that never leaked out to the public!
As much as I would love to see said series-it will not happen.imo There is a very good reason Katie was the recipient of the much deserved financial support. Her escape from Tom/CoS is an excellent blueprint. Helped someone years ago based on Katie’s actions. Act as if everything’s okay. Smile. Be happy and conciliatory. Effin Boss Move. It was basically Sleeping with the Enemy 1991 movie. Props to Katie.
Suri is a lovely child. Her hopes & dreams for her future don’t concern Tom. Yes, odd article. The timeline for applying to college doesn’t jibe with the story.
To me, this is THE gossip item I want a tell-all about. It was a total “cloak and dagger” operation that was executed brilliantly.
What was Katie’s breaking point?
We know she and her father used burner phones to communicate with each other. What other methods of communication were used?
The day/night Katie left Tom, what went down? Did she tell him she and Suri were going to run some errands?
Did they have a Scientology tail following them wherever they went? If so, how were they evaded leading up to the escape?
Scientology is well known for harassing and stalking former members. What does Katie have on them/Tom that made them back off completely and willing to settle?
I bet they are still being stalked in some capacity. The deal was probably to not harm/kidnap them, provide financial support, and that Katie couldn’t date for 5 years. Remember how free she looked at the 5 year mark?
Either way, Katie lived some true hell to get her and Suri out of that shitshow.
I know it won’t happen (no one jeopardizes $400k/mo to satisfy nosy randos like me), but “How did Katie escape Tom” is among my top deathbed questions.
@Sean IIRC Tom was on location shooting a film (Edge of Tommorow, I believe) when he was served with the divorce papers. He never saw it coming and was completely blindsided. Katie’s exit strategy was flawless and well executed. Forever props to her for pulling it off.
My favorite detail was that they had bought a condo in New York in just Katie’s name. This is often done to avoid NYC taxes in the higher paid spouse. Katie then declared New York residency for the divorce. New York still has strong at fault divorce rules and Katie would have strong sole custody claim based on not wanting Suri to be a Scientologist. Tom couldn’t contest the New York divorce jurisdiction without admitting to tax fraud.
Katie’s dad is a apparently top divorce lawyer and structured her prenup to allow for a hasty exit. I know someone who knows them socially. The talk was they were very upset by the marriage. Dad kept his mouth shut and did some very strong lawyering in order for his daughter to survive this misadventure.
I want to know how Scientology got their tax exemption back in 1993. The IRS fought them for 37 years. They finally got the right dirt on someone.
From what I remember from either Going Clear or some other doc on them, the COS started stalking IRS agents and gathered a lot of dirt that could cause serious repercussions for the agency as a whole. They basically blackmailed them with that info.
@Concern Fae, your post reminds me of someone on the E! boards back then. There were, let’s call them derangers, on the board. There was always a few of us saying not today Satan while drones were bashing Katie. Shit quieted down. Posters were pulling up receipts. Then quiet. Katie did good for her & Suri. I might want to take her aside for boyfriend choices. If she’s happy, I’m happy for her.
It was pretty extensively covered here. If you hit up the Katie Holmes tag above you’ll find a ton of stuff.
And yes it was a great read! And quite the nailbiter at the time.
There’s a novel about it called Movie Star by Lizzie Pepper (not the real author, that’s the book title) that is clearly based on the Katie/Tom saga. The author paint a pretty plausible picture and I’ve often wondered if they have a source that was actually involved.
I hope she lives a healthy life away from anything having to do with him, including a book. The best thing for her would be to live a life without acknowledging him at all. He doesn’t define her and a book would give him too much credit.
I hope she goes to college, has many friends and interests and keeps moving forward.
Katie did the right thing to get her away from CoS.
Agreed. Thank goodness. It’s hard to believe that she’s 16 now.
And she should stay clear of her father. If she entered his orbit, he’d try to get her into his cult .
400K a month-HOLY CRAP
That’s finding couch change compared to Tom’s wealth.
And considering he just got a huge backend off of the current Top Gun, it is best he keep away and make sure those checks are going to Katie on time
That is definitely “don’t tell where the bodies are buried” kind of money!🫢
The definition of hush money! 4.8 million a year! How old was Suri when she ran? 4? 14 years is 67 mil….insane
I’ll bet a lot of that goes to a) security and b)housing— which is also a security issue. The daughter of one of the worlds biggest movie stars is a major target. I imagine Katie has put a lot of that money in trust as well. Suri will likely need security for the rest of her life. I’ll bet the annual bill is 7 Figures
400K a month is a nice chunk of change. My dad had two kids from a first marriage, a boy and a girl with whom he had next to no relationship. In his case, no Scientology was involved—he just moved on. Pretty heartless if you ask me, but many dads bail. Sad but true.
Yah TeamMeg, I am one of those kids. The starter kid you didn’t actually want, and eventually my Dad was a very devoted Dad to his “real” kids. Zero respect for that type of behavior.
Dad’s do bail, a lot. Mom’s too, but that seems to have waaaaaay harsher ramifications. Maybe just because society is used to dad’s leaving, but not mothers. I know two people whose mom’s left them. They seem fine, but over time you realize they are damaged at a very cellular kind of level.
Suri was so lucky to have such a brave and protective mom.
I hope this isn’t too off-topic, but in America absentee parents (nearly always the father) really have a sweet deal. Sometimes they get away with paying no child support, either because they earn cash under the table so it’s not documented, or they just don’t pay and the justice system never catches up. But also, whatever bad happens in the kid’s life is “not their fault” even though it should be. If a single parent neglects their child, or abuses the child, or whatever, the parent who ditched should ALSO be held accountable. Otherwise by default, the parent who stayed to TRY TO raise the child (almost always the mother) has sole burden/responsibility, while the parent who skipped out entirely is rewarded with no responsibility.
I agree Mrs K. When dudes complain that the courts are biased against men, I have to laugh.
I would assume he doesn’t play a role in Suri’s life because Katie has actively kept him from her. Who could blame her? Look what happened with Nicole Kidman and her children. She is much better off without Tom and Scientology and Katie Holmes is a smart woman who has always seemed to have her daughters best interest at heart.
I think it’s a combination of Katie protecting her from him and his fellow Co$ nutbars and him not wanting anything to do with her because she’s an SP (suppressive person in Co$ lingo).
Tom doesn’t need any help staying away from Suri. He is in a cult that encourages members to stay away from outsiders. My guess is he hasn’t made one ounce of effort to see her.
I think she told him to leave quietly from their lives and she will never discuss him ever again. It also helps that he has no interest in her and I don’t think she’s his biological child either.
Suri was considered a “suppressive person” as soon as Katie left. There is no such thing as children in Scientology — they’re considered little adults. And Tom believes all of it completely.
She seems to be doing well with a loving and caring mother. Her father is terrible and it’s good that he is not involved. Nicole’s oldest children with Tom don’t even speak to her and I find that horrible and it is clear he is fine with that so…
I remember when Nicole Kidman won an Oscar (for the Hours, I think?) and in her speech she said she hoped her daughter was proud of her. She hadnt had kids with Keith Urban yet at that point so it was a reference to Isabella. I remember she looked quite emotional. It must be so hard to lose two children to such an insidious cult. I’m glad she was able to have her two daughters from her next marriage but it must be a constant knife in the heart… It makes me even more relieved that Katie Holmes was able to save herself and her daughter.
Nicole was never going to be able to keep those kids. She didn’t know what she was up against, and it’s been rumored that thier bio parents were sea org who weren’t allowed to keep them. If that’s true they would be considered as property of CoS.
Very sad, but you are right that Katie is a single mom and seems to have done a great job raising her. I am sure she is very close to her family so they probably have a large support system. It still blows my mind that any father would choose a religion that says you must sever ties with a child. It is chilling to the bone.
Does anyone know if Tom is the true biological father? Not that it makes a difference, but just curious. I recall a lot of theories around the time of the pregnancy.
It is totally his child. The sad part is that Katie and Suri are now considered “suppressive persons” and thus zero contact. This is the “beautiful religion” that Cruise talks about. He is a garbage human being. His wealth and his looks, (which he is desperately trying to hang onto via botox, etc.) mean nothing. He supports a highly dangerous, toxic, evil cult.
What’s especially bonkers is that he LOVED Suri when she was young and it seemed like he would keep her in Scientology and pap stroll with her forever. Then poof — no more contact. That cult is whack.
All of this. Famous garbage person/father belongs to a famously garbage cult.
So glad Katie and Suri escaped.
I wonder howTF they brainwashed Tom so thoroughly in the first place.
I followed this story & do not recall any theories around the time of the pregnancy that Suri was not Tom’s biological child. The cult sure didn’t question paternity & she looked just like a baby Tom… not sure why that’s suddenly trying to become a thing now, but yuck.
There were definitely stories out there at the time – one of the most talked about was that Chris Klein was the dad because Katie was dating him and then suddenly was married to Cruise. I have no idea of the timing, only that that was the prominent story for years.
Chris Klein, Josh Hartnett, William Mapother…I think there were a few others rumored as well.
There were TONS of stories about it, but I agree, as a baby she looked like Tom and still kind of does.
Josh Jackson was also a rumor because right before meeting Cruise, newly single Katie was in London to watch her old flame Josh Jackson in a play. The timing was workable for Suri to have been Josh’s kid and the reason why the early birth was covered up and the pillow antics ensued. Tom wanted everyone to think Suri was his. If you look at Suri’s face and think Josh Jackson and Katie Holmes it’s not a stretch.
Google “Tommy Davis Scientology”. Bingo.
I’ve followed this issue over the years and there are rumours that Tommy Davis is actually Suri’s bio father. Cruise may have a mild genetic malady which can cause miscarriages in women who become pregnant by him. Nicole Kidman had 2 miscarriages that we know of early on in both pregnancies when they were still married. Is it possible she was given Davis’s sperm via “turkey baster” thinking it was Cruise’s? And I remember he bought an ultrasound machine as soon as she became pregnant to monitor her privately. Davis and his wife conveniently disappeared for several years shortly after Katie left Cruise. Anyway, Suri’s resemblance to Davis is remarkable — https://twitter.com/LeahRemini/status/869373214442405888
Wow! I’ve never seen this before but you are right. She looks exactly like him!
Suri does look like Tommy Davis, but then I also think that he and Tom Cruise look fairly similar.
Thank you! She looks identical to him! Years ago his name came up with a google search about Suri’s bio dad, and now all I see that comes up is…Tom.
That is Tom’s kid. Suri is a Mapother.
Look up Tom’s cousin, character actor William Mapother.
He and Tom looked exactly alike before Tom started messing with his face.
She also looks exactly like a baby Tom. The picture was featured in Vanity Fair.
Holy hell this guy and Suri look EXACTLY alike! The eyes are identical!!!
Scary. She looks just like Tommy. I had never seen a pic of him before.
What I’ve learned from this thread is that William Mapother and Tommy Davis look like fraternal twins
Suri has Tom’s whole (Days of Thunder) face! He’s had a ton of work done over the years, but yeah, those are his genes.
Now, what WAS a little suspect was the end of her pregnancy. Celebs are under zero obligation to disclose the ways they may or may not get pregnant or the ways they may or may not stay pregnant, but that bump definitely got a little weird toward the end, ngl.
There is a theory that Katie gave birth in Jan and they pretendended she was preggers at the end. Katie was going up and down bleacher stairs at 9 months and not seemingly concerned about her balance which was noted. Also in Jan. Tom suddenly hired security for his garbage and we were guessing that disposable diapers needed to be protected or the fact that the baby was there would be exposed. It sounds like deranger theories but the behaviors were odd. There is a famous balloon belly pic of Kate which was super odd lookimg.
She has Tom’s short height. Most girls are fully grown by 16or 17. She looks like a combo or him and Katie. She’s gorgeous
There were def theories and some v weird photos of Katie w a clearly prop ‘pregnancy’ belly toward the end of what would have been her full term, plus a lot of fudging re the date of birth. Personally, I think she was pregnant before she and Tom got together. He was actively shopping for a wife then (I was at a conference in LA at a table w agents and lawyers and it was an open secret), and she may have been more vulnerable than usual. Her escape in the end was amazing.
That child is so much better off for not being around Tom Cruise and his crazy-ass ‘church’…. I’m sure that Katie’s family provides plenty of father type figures and it appears that Katie has done a great job. She is one tough lady for making a break from that mess.
Yes indeed. I heard something at the time about how Tom wanted Suri to join the Sea Org, which is literally mentally insane, the working conditions. This life-threatening cult is run by a violent psycho and was founded by the same, a failed science fiction writer.
I get the protectiveness. At least in NY KAtie has a chance to intervene if Tom tries to suck his daughter into his creepy religion. She looks like a lovely girl and seems to be smart and well adjusted. It’s a good update for sure.
OMG … $400,000 a month?! She seems like a sweet kid. Katie and I are two weeks apart in age so I’ve always imagined her as a friend. The whole situation always confused me. She knowingly married a Scientologist and now disavows the religion. I suppose she realized it was toxic, but from the beginning, Tom always seemed odd. I mean he jumped on Oprah’s couch pretending to be so in love. So weird. I’m glad Suri’s life turned out the way it did and she and Katie seem lovely.
Katie was purposely love-bombed, and then after the marriage found out how evil that cult really is. She also saw how Nicole Kidman’s kids were deliberately turned against her, amongst other horrors, I’m sure.
Cults exist because they are really, really good at recruiting and keeping people in their midst. Even those that think they won’t get sucked in or that it’s not really that bad. That’s kind of their whole deal.
I honestly forgot about Suri.
Good job, Katie.
This is such a strange story — this is not the time that US kids apply to college. Even if she skipped a grade and is now a senior in high school, those applications would have been done in the Fall. If she’s going to be a senior, those applications would be done this coming Fall. You don’t apply a half-year ahead of time – they won’t even take them. Maybe she’s looking at schools, but this is so off to me, like an excuse to drag her back into the news.
Exactly. This is not a time when students apply and most admissions committees won’t be meeting for at least 8 months (the early decisions) .
Maybe FIT, being a trade school, is different.
The article says Fordham, not FIT. But, in any case, FIT is part of State University of NY, offers undergraduate and graduate degrees and has the same calendar. But it does offer short-term programs for high school students – maybe Fordham does the same thing.
This is from the DF so of course they are going to get things wrong. I agree it seems more likely that they are looking at schools Suri is thinking of applying to.
But colleges send information to students when they are Jr’s. in high school. My granddaughter is a Sr. and she has been getting college info sent to her since last school year. Sure could also be applying for early admission.
Suri was born in April of 2006. She’s most likely a junior in high school and looking at colleges to apply to next year.
My son is a sophomore who just turned 16, and he has been getting contact from colleges since he took a practice PSAT last spring as a freshman. You have to sign up with the College Board to see your scores — and you end up on college mailing lists unless you opt out. My son is still very much in the thinking about it phase, but some of his friends are much further along in the process. And there is a lot of pressure from the school counselors and admin for kids to start early on decision-making — which I have been pushing back against. You wants kids to maintain some kind of focus, but a 15-year-old doesn’t need the stress of thinking that he needs to have his whole life planned out already.
This is what hit me most about this story! Fail, get your story straight!…Wrong timing for college applications.. Researching and visiting colleges, yes.. applying now is 6 months too early.
I took my SATs in my Junior year in April, a whole 6 months before my classmates because I KNEW I wanted to take them more than once and improve my scores and not stress so much Senior year. I had my applications ready to go by Fall for Spring notification and late Summer admission.
If I had wanted an “early decision” I would have sent them off late Spring – early Summer of my Junior so that by Fall I would have known where I was going.
Some people just wanna know early on in case they feel they need to apply to safety schools.
We started taking them sophomore and junior year!
Considering that we almost never get stories like this about her – I think this is a warning to Dad and CoS to stay away from her. Katie famously used the press as a shield during the divorce, she was def being stalked by the church but they dared not do anything with all the paps around. And I suspect protecting her from the church is always why she wants her to stay in New York.
I don’t think the church has forgotten about her.
THIS! The church viewed Suri as the second coming of Christ when she was born- she was the next wave. Katie & Tom were supposed to be the couple on the thrones (being puppets but that’s the gig)….it was their golden era coming true. They have not forgotten about her.
That’s an interesting point and makes a lot of sense. That being said I don’t buy Suri is going to Fordham for fashion. Maybe law though like her cousin who also goes to Fordham. Another interesting point is that Tom would be on the hook for Suri’s tuition and Fordham is a Catholic school.
It sounds like Suri is doing great, and I agree she’s better off without Tom in her life.
And I still reserve the right to judge him for choosing to cut off a relationship with a 6-year-old instead of getting his life and his religious practice into a place where he could be a healthy presence in her life at least occasionally.
Man oh man, time flies! As I’ve said before only half-jokingly, my reasons for working hard to stay healthy are: my family, my friends, my work,….and outliving Tom Cruise so I can finally get the full, true, and unedited story!!!!! 😉
Tom cruise is so powerful and influential, so the fact Katie was able to escape that cult safely with her daughter and bag $400k a month is kind of incredible. She must have so much dirt on him. Suri is so much better off without him.
Bar not having Tom Cruise as a biological father at all, this is actually best case scenario. She is shielded from that cult and has a loving, responsible parent in her life. I call that a win.
And yet, Tom is best friends with the Royal family. See, they have no problem with men who choose an organization over their offspring. Who try to control their spouse’s and offsprings’ lives and then shun them when they choose freedom. I know whose side I’m on in all this. For her daring escape from Cruise and Scientology, Katie Holmes will always be a quiet hero of mine. But she should let her kid spread her wings.
I think she would if Tom were dead but its also possible Suri may want to actually be in NYC. Its not like Katie can stop her once she turns 18.
Outrage isn’t the right word- but i’m not pretending. He has a relationship with his two children who were indoctrinated into the cult before their mother could get them out.
He – of unlimited financial means- chose to abandon his child because her mother removed her from the cult before they could start indoctrination- which i feel like starts about 7 years old.
Katie had likely heard his other kids talk about their mom as an “SP” and did this complicated escape from her life which was entirely enmeshed in scientology to keep from having her child alienated from her as the cult had done for Tom when he and Nicole split.
It is bizarre, outrageous and – well- proof of how dangerous and disgusting that cult is- that even Cruise- who gets to break all the rules he wants (as opposed to rank and file scientologists and sea org slaves)- has CHOSEN to abandon his child in favor of his cult.
Mindboggling and disgusting.
Choosing a cult over your child is so f**ked up. ‘She is better off without him, and Katie did the right thing, but I am still judging him.
Suri seems to be doing well and so does Katie. That’s good to know. As to whether she is his biological kid, to me she looks like a combo of Tom and Katie so I just assume she is.
Choosing a cult over your child is exactly what King Charles did, just as William chose the royal cult over his brother.
This has nothing to do with the Royals so please stop bringing them up.
ITA, QuiteContrary. It’s quite scary when you think of the parallels between Scientology & the BRF.
I’m sorry but @quitecontrary is dead-on. A parent choosing an institution over a child is real, whether it’s Scientology, the monarchy or some other cult-like institution. There will be differences but it’s a valid point.
Please stop bringing up the royals. I’m sick of reading about them.
I wonder if Katie and Nicole have ever spoken. I’m sure Katie learned from Nicole’s experience. Neither has ever revealed what really happened, which speaks to how terriying it all was (and iron-clad NDAs for sure).
I remember Nicole gave an interview where she said her kids don’t call her Mom, that they call her Nicole (this was a little after Suri was born). Sometime later Katie gave an interview and talked how amazing her step children were, how they call her mom etc. I’ve always sideeyed her a bit for that but I am glad she escaped with Suri
The Great Katie Escape. Those were the days in celeb gossip! I had so many theories around that whole bonkers marriage, the most obvious one being that once Katie’s contract was up, she high tailed it out of there. It was clearly the best thing she ever did.
This is weird to note but the first thing I thought is she has her mom’s legs!
Katie has done a good job. I wish suri the best for whatever avenue she wants to follow.
She looks the perfect split of her mom/dad, to the point that those old rumours of her parentage look laughable now.
I agree Katie and Suri will likely need security for decades.
I sincerely hope CoS and Misgave are brought down to rubble very soon.
Jail time for Misgave and take away the tax free status of CoS.
$400K a month? for roughly 12 years until Suri turns 18.
Good for Katie and her Dad.
I’d pay good money to know exactly what CoS has on Cruise.
Other than, he is treated like a God and that feeds his ego 24/7/365.
Cruise must know all the criminal activities CoS has been involved in.
I still think Cruise will live and die the rest of his personal life alone.
You should google Suri and Blue Moon. She has an amazing voice.
Wow she does! Thank you for the tip!
So glad that Katie got Suri and herself out safely.
Just had a thought.
Pitt and Cruise both have posts here today.
I remember when the daughter of Christina Onassis, granddaughter of Ari Onassis was constantly in the press, tabloids. As “Poor little rich girl” ” The Onassis curse” just a ton of constant talk whether it was true or not.
Now she must be in her mid 30’s, I can’t even think of her name.
Maybe the press will move on from Pitt and Cruise kids too.
Athina Onassis Roussel. I remember her.
Between reality shows and the amount of content celebs create themselves, the business has really changed. It’s no longer paparazzi stalking outside Dolce and deals under the table with publicists.
There are enough Scandovals these days, that unless you’re Harry and Meghan, the press isn’t going to breathlessly cover someone who doesn’t want to be covered. I imagine Suri can always fly under the radar, if she chooses.
You always see Suri walking around NY with friends or by herself (with security discreetly trailing). I don’t see the overprotective mom this article is trying to make Katie Holmes into.
I think the truth is in the middle she keeps tabs on her but lets Suri have her space.
She’s getting to the age now where she needs to learn to navigate life with the shadow of her past all around. It’s a good thing she’s being allowed to do it while she still lives at home under the protection of her mum.
I feel nostalgic seeing her. She is a month older than my eldest. So cliche, but they grow up so fast. My son is applying to universities in the fall. I started reading Celebitchy during my mat leave with him. Some of the celebrity babies were Suri, Kingston Rossdale, the Jolie-Pitt kids, the GOOP kids, Brittany’s boys. Later on, I got a kick out of Suri’s Burn Book. I hope that Suri is happy & lives a great life.
How utterly and profoundly sad for Tom Cruise that he has missed so many years with an amazing kid. A lifetime of awards and box office hits and the acclaim and admiration of strangers can never replace the relationship he could have had with his child.
I feel it’s very sad as well. So many want a beautiful, happy, healthy child and he threw his away.
Pull up a photo of Chris Klein, then take another look at Suri.
Sorry, this seems a bit off. What NY native seriously interested in fashion would apply to study at Fordham vs. FIT or Parsons? Not that it matters but it casts doubt on everything else said. Also, Fordham is in the Bronx and FIT is right near where they live.
That aside, Suri sounds like she’s living a great life and she’s cute as button. I’m sure she’ll do well no matter what. Tom Cruise is horrible.
Nobody goes to Fordham for fashion, unless they couldn’t get in to FIT or Parsons, but the whole thing makes no sense because she’s a year too young to apply to schools.
Maybe Katie wants Suri to go there because it’s a Catholic university. Maybe to prevent a Scientology influence?
FWIW Fordham has a campus in midtown, that campus is considered more of the artsy college. But definitely not a school known for fashion.
FYI Katie’s nephew goes to Fordham so my guess is she’ll have family around I agree I don’t buy the fashion part.
This doesn’t add up…she would most likely be a junior in high school, not a senior. I know this because I have a daughter 2 months older than her, we were pregnant at the same time. Unless she skipped a grade she would only be looking at colleges now, not applying until next fall.
Makes me reconsider nepo babies; she is, at least in part, the product of a Tom Cruise publicity campaign. My best wishes to her.
You’d think this would affect Cruise’s current status as Hollywood golden boy……I guess cutting off ones child and being an absentee parent on the basis of “religion” is a-ok in Hollywood…..
How many of Tom Cruise’s movie roles are fathers?
So now the BM has real inside sources ? I know we all loathe Tom Cruise but this is bullshit— no one has leaked so much as a PEEP about that divorce and settlement in a decade. Personally I think Suri Cruise is the least likely of all the Hollywood spawn to write a tell all.
Suri is better off without Cruise in her life. Period.
How time flies.
Katie helped molded a wonderful daughter, hope Suri enjoys her college years. So happy for her.