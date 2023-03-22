The Heritage Foundation is trying to deport Prince Harry for smoking reefer

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan got a mortgage on their Montecito home and they began to build their life in America. Soon after, the Deranger faction became obsessed with the idea that Harry wouldn’t be allowed to “stay” in America, that he would somehow be deported or forced to return back to the UK. They were openly fantasizing about ICE agents ripping Harry away from his American wife and American child. As I pointed out at the time, Harry is a white, Christian, British man who is legally married to an American citizen, and he currently has two lovely, ginger, American anchor babies (once again, not a pejorative – I am an anchor baby myself). He has money, access to the best immigration lawyers and ample connections in the American government and American business community. The American immigration system is f–ked up, but it’s not so f–ked to the point where ICE will deport a white prince for smoking weed. Speaking of, that’s the new deranger fantasy: that Harry’s admissions about his drug use will somehow invalidate his visa. The Deranger contingent has roped the American neo-con think tank, the Heritage Foundation, into their collective delusion.
Prince Harry faces a fight to keep his US visa application secret today as campaigners demanded its release to see if he admitted his drug use before emigrating to California with Meghan Markle in 2020, MailOnline can reveal.
A conservative think tank is in the middle of a battle with Washington DC officials who are staunchly refusing to publish any details – including any texts or emails – citing the Duke of Sussex’s ‘privacy’.
In Spare and the TV blitz that followed, Harry admitted taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms. He said marijuana and psychedelics ‘really helped’ with his ‘trauma’ while cocaine was more a ‘social thing’.
The Heritage Foundation says his visa application must now be released so the American taxpayer can understand whether Harry declared his drug use. US immigration law has harsh penalties for lying to immigration officials, including deportation and being barred from applying for citizenship.
Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, said: ‘This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States’.
Experts have insisted US visa applications would usually be thrown out if there is any history of drug use. The Heritage Foundation says if border officials did know, Harry’s case raises questions over whether he was given special treatment because he is a prince and his wife is a TV star, which they insist would be illegal.
A US State Department spokesman said: ‘Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA); therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases’.
The thing is, there is some history of famous British nationals having trouble getting visas or green cards because of their history of drug use. For example, John Lennon. Lennon had a hell of a time immigrating to the US because… he was actually arrested for possession in London. Harry has never been arrested, nor does he have a documented history of drug ABUSE. The US Citizen and Immigration Service website had some helpful language about this, and from what I gather, writing about occasional drug USE in one’s memoir is not the same thing as having a documented history of drug abuse or drug arrests. Plus, again, Harry is married to an American, he’s rich and he has access to the best immigration lawyers in the country. He will be fine. The Derangers trying to convince ICE to arrest, detain and deport Harry on the other hand…
lolol- considering that the Osbornes were here for decades I think he’s safe.
Lennon was also here obviously. And how do you say no for smoking marijuana when it is legal in some states?
Marijuana is illegal at the federal level. Since immigration services are federal, they could , theoretically, act on it. However, like everything in government, they are underfunded and aren’t going to waste time on a technicality.
Technicality? There are waivers for things listed in the VISA application, so likely not just something ignored. The laws aren’t just cut-and-dried.
Lennon’s immigration problems had more to do with his anti-war stance, the drugs were just a convenient stick to beat him with.
Marijuana wasn’t legal when Lennon was arrested for it. And yes it was more related to his position against Vietnam than anything else.
LOLOLOL. Okay then. Good luck with that one.
Especially since he would have to sign and give the Heritage foundation permission to have his visa application since it doesn’t fall under the scope of the FOIA at all. This is a complete waste of time and an absolute joke. Pot is legal in California as long as he has no criminal history it doesn’t matter what he wrote in the book. This is just another way for whoever these people are getting their money from to harass him and endanger his family. I have never seen anything like this, not even with Princess Diana. They truly want this family in pain and to suffer or be “unalived” for living their lives. It’s beyond sick. I hope the heritage foundation is destroyed in the public’s eye and funding dries up fast because of their own racist hate, this is sick.
Did they ever apply to access the “special talents” Melania trump claimed to have to get her Einstein visa? I’m guessing no.
Weed for personal use is legal in California.
Louder for those in back. Weed.is.legal.
Weed is illegal at the federal level. That’s why you can’t smoke it in national parks.
Jaysus! These people need to go outside and touch grass.
And frankly, they too should smoke or vape or eat a little grass, too.
Couldn’t agree more
Nothing will happen, of course (and I’m not saying it should).
But:
He did admit to taking other drugs in his book (cocaine, mushrooms) besides reefer.
And, as someone who has visited the US, I had to attest to not having taken illegal drugs in order to get a visa.
I’m sure there is a statute of limitations. I doubt his cocaine use was in the last decade.
He took those drugs prior to migrating to the UK. He wrote about smoking weed while in the US. Marijuana is legal in California.
If any of this would pose an issue to his immigration status why document it in a memoir? A memoir that is a bestseller? He will be fine. He had lawyers that went over his book for this exact reason.
Why do people think he didn’t include it on his application? It’s not as if he could omit something that was reported INTERNATIONALLY when he was a teenager.
Someone who doesn’t read the blurb before rushing to comment nonsense….hmmmmm…..such a deranger trait….
Are the listed drugs a bigger deal in other countries? I mean the burn out boomers clutch their pearls now but the sheer amount of acid and weed they ingested back in the day is staggering.
We also have popular shows – that 70’s show, that 90’s show – that show recreational drug use. And with it being legal here in a ton of states, I just don’t get the upset. The amount of people who take cbd for anxiety or use edibles to help with sleep / pain/ anxiety etc…..
I mean as we all know, cocaine is a hell of a drug, (quote from the Chappell skit) but he seems to not have abused it and frankly- he was diagnosed with adhd. Lots of people with adhd self medicate with cocaine. Slows us down.
I mean I know they fuss about every breath either of them takes but we had Presidents admit to weed use. Do we actually give a shit anymore?
Wow. I wonder who put a bug in the faux Christian coalition about Harry? What a ridiculous joke of a group.
There’ll be a BM link just like with Scammy’s vexatious suit against M.
Even though they don’t know what “woke” means, they love to harass anyone they consider woke.
Just saw a post where Camilla Tominey and a person named Neil Gardner are apart of the Heritage Foundation which would explain a lot and put Peggy and the BRF at the center of this.
https://twitter.com/eviethats/status/1638511939604164609?s=46&t=7mM7_UeKFnbgrSAJuz6a2g
When will someone arrest Tominey for all of her online bullying of Harry and Meghan? If this IS tied to Tominey and the BaRF, just how the f*ck far are they willing to go to permanently separate Harry from his real family (Meghan and the kids)?
I doubt this is just from the derangers. It’s another desperate play from the royal family to drag Harry back to the UK. I wouldn’t be surprised if the next time he leaves US soil to visit the UK, they will try to deny him re-entry back into the US.
That said, I have no doubt his immigration attorney has this covered. I’m sure all of his recreational and medical drug use was reported.
***sigh*** Just when you think people couldn’t sink any lower.
That was my first thought too, Snuffles. His loving “family” is behind this. I’m old enough to remember the John Lennon situation (I’m practically old enough to remember Noah and the flood🤣). No, they won’t deport him, but especially if a right wing administration takes over at some point, they can make his life a living hell in spite of the best legal representation. And his visa application will be leaked in a hot minute. Never underestimate the capacity of fascists to do evil.
Lennon’s Visa issues, turns out, were entirely due to Nixon and his cronies seeing him as a threat to their power. It was all politics. They targeted him because of his anti-war stance and influence while Nixon was knee deep in the Vietnam-US war and were afraid he’d encourage young people to vote.
Exactly. Lennon’s problems magically disappeared when Carter became president. This is an old right wing tactic. But I still think this is Charles calling in favors from them. They’re more than happy to oblige.
If Trump gets back into power, I could see him trying something. He’s obsessed with the BRF.
Aside from ‘California’! Harry has very expensive lawyers who vet this shit. And it’s not the late 60s early 70s. And Lennon wanted the controversy, that was his whole point.. Hello, bed in! Lennon lived for that.
Mick Jagger who was once arrested in the UK for drug use (I believe he was released without charge after he appealed) owns a mansion in Florida so obviously has no visa issues. He has also spoken about his past drug use in interviews. Harry will be fine.
Keith Richards, who has been CONVICTED multiple times on possession charges and expelled from France, has lived in Connecticut with his American wife and two American children for decades.
See also Paul McCartney, arrested multiple times in the UK, famously jailed in Japan for pot possession, also married to a US citizen… owns multiple homes in the US, resides here frequently and goes back and forth with no issues.
Imagine having all that time and money and being *that* petty with it. SMH. Not that they would ever, but in a better world, the Heritage Foundation would be looking into ways to help keep places like East Palestine safe from greedy rail companies instead of trying to break up a happy family that’s minding its own business.
If I was a Hertiage Foundation donor I would be pissed that my money was put to better use like starting a war with China.
No decent person is a heritage foundation donor. They’re all of a piece.
Properly vetted!!!!
Wow, the RF is getting desperate to force Harry come back, attend the Con, and help Egg with his duties. This is just sad. Even if Harry were forced to leave the US, there a few other options for him to make a home with his family. 🙄
I imagine Harry might be getting some calls in the coming week from world leaders saying they are very welcome in their country.
Prince Harry all unbothered and out here living his best life. I love that for him and his family.
Why on earth does the US taxpayer have a right to know anything? You can tell this originated from the Brits. The Sussexes are a private citizen and private individual who do not depend on taxpayer money (any more than anyone else for roads and emergency services etc) unlike the rest of that grifting family he left behind. In fact they probably pay more than the average Heritage Fdn member in taxes so that entire group needs to sit down and shut up. Never has a group of “fans” nickname been more apropos than Derangers. They are truly unhinged!
Both the UK press and the B royal family would rather pull out every abusive trick than be kind.
Stop being a cruel father and your son will show up for you.
Stop lying and people will engage with your news organization and believe what you write.
Instead of doing such simple things. The press & BRF insist on having a non consensual predatory relationship. They keep trying to force, threaten, or blackmail Harry into engaging with them.
While it is still a controlled substance under federal for various reasons, including employment, recreational use of weed is legal in California and dozens of other states. This is not a reason to deport anyone. Lololol.
Stores selling marijuana are up and running now in some states
And failing because the demand isn’t really there. But that’s besides the point. Harry is here, his visa is in whatever stage of review it’s in, and he’s not going to be forced to pack up and head elsewhere. If anything, ironically, he could seek asylum and keep his ass put in his mansion. Asylum from the threats in his home country.
Where I live is an area called the Green Mile. Our town is attached to (belongs) to the local reservation and pot shops have gone through the roof. There are 11 pot dispensary within a 10 minute walk in any direction. Every one of the shops sells ounces for $50 to $140/ounce. The edibles market is through the roof. There are also two government owned pot shops in town.
As Harry said, his happiness embarrasses some people. They hate that he is happy and thriving in the US. They hate that a very popular blood royal left and made a wonderful life for himself.
Since cannabis became legal, 1 out of 5 men in the Back Bay absolutely reeks.
Was everyone getting stoned and going to CVS at 3 PM? Before pot was legal?
I just don’t remember everyone stinking like this. I must be getting old (sigh)
Stop me when I start yelling at clouds.
In my state, cannabis requires a medical prescription basically (“green card”) but anyone can get one, I have a friend whose uncle got one after finding a doctor on Groupon. You basically just have to attest to having anxiety or chronic pain (even if you don’t) and bam! green card.
We did vote on it this past November and starting in July its just going to be fully legal. I think someone realized the whole green card thing was kind of pointless, lol.
he’ll be ok. bc he’s a rich white prince. other immigrants have totally lost visas and documentation because of smaller things. lol good to see that the heritage foundation hates all immigrants, even the rich white male ones too.
So they really really want him back.
This ^^
It’s absolutely hilarious (but you could also set your watch by it) how the RRs and British media went from threatening him if he comes and saying how unwanted Harry and Meghan (and their little Prince and Princess) are…to the new narrative that Harry and Meghan are global superstars who will bring much needed coverage to the Chubbly. The desperation on Salty Isle is so strong I can smell it from across the Atlantic Ocean!
The same reason why the derangers want harry to leave Meghan and the children home she he goes to the UK
So harry won’t go back. And the same reason Charles wanted Meghan yonkeep working in Canada after the wedding
If there was ever a reason for Harry not to attend that mess, the gutter UK press keeps providing it daily. I am hopeful he reads the room and just stay home. Between openly advocating for him to be booed, and harmed now they are advocating for him to be deported. Stay home Harry where you are loved and valued. Your relatives in the UK have co-signed all of this mess. Just like Oprah stated, “do what is in the best interest of your family.” You have young kids who love and need you.
And ironically harry s dad.and brother are the ones getting booed.
He is a prince, but his wife is a TV star? I see you DF!
And Rainer was a prince and princess grace was a movie star.
Yes, I know Princess Grace. But, they could have used princess Meghan (like you have used for your example) or the activist/philanthropist, and not this.
The ‘anchor baby’ references have me 🤣🤣🤣 sputtering my coffee LOL
They are one step away from the sheik of Dubai who dragged his daughter back home when she escaped, and keeps her locked up and drugged. I fear that William would absolutely use MI 6 to do something like that. I think Charles is too big of a coward. But it’s desperation hour for the RF. They need Harry, desperately. But even if Harry was no use to them as a drugged zombie, the benefit would be Harry getting punished. I personally think that Williams fragile manhood has become attached to the idea of winning over Harry, by any means necessary. William would rather see Harry dead than happy with Meghan.
I’m starting to wonder if royal protection is even a viable thing for them in the UK. Especially if they are so willing to sabotage him. I hope that Harry and Meghan realize that this is a fight to the end. The royals will even pay the media if need be to harass and threaten the Sussexes for the rest of their lives. They will never, ever be allowed to be at peace. It’s going to take a foreign media calling the royals out and getting global attention to get them to stop. That might stop Charles, but even that might not stop William.
William has crossed into the “ if I cant have him, no one can” territory of the abusive husband. The royal family is a cult worse than Scientology. I fear for his children, what they hear at home, and what that ultimately means for their future. The door on their gilded cage will be locked and barricaded. There will be no escape for them.
He has the same type of visas (“Einstein” and Spousal) that Melanie had. We’ve all seen pics where she was as high as a kite. I’m sure this group of Nosy Nazis were just as concerned with her visas.
Isn’t Megan’s niece Ashley, an immigration lawyer? and just for laughs and giggles we could for example file a suit to get Melania Trumps green card application.!
Immigration laws aren’t that cut-and-dried and waivers are available for much of it. What helps is having a citizen spouse of more than two years, establishing a company that provides employment, and having an employer sponsorship (netflix, better up). Drug use to incapacitation includes alcohol use when cited in immigration laws. What is fascinating is that several famous people who have been arrested for drug use (as pointed out above) are residing in the US. Interesting that ONLY Harry is getting this foundation’s attention.
“currently addicted to drugs” or criminal conviction for drug possession.
Unlike here in Canada where you are not allowed in if you have a DUI on your record.
you would think Heritage had something more important to do, like finding more unqualified people for judgeships once the next Republican becomes president.
Its interesting reading the comments from those with an immigration law background. As a Canadian,
marijuana has been legal here for several years. That’s at our federal level so it’s across the country. I’m aware that many states in the US obviously also have legalized marijuana. However, Canadians are warned that it is illegal to cross the border into the United States with marijuana. It is also a trick question by US border guards that if you are asked if you have smoked marijuana or used it in the past – or even now when it’s legal you could be turned back from the states and refused entry. Then you’re barred potentially permanently. The CBC has done reporting on that and the gist is it’s a state of confusion. I know of people who have convictions for possession in the 1970s and early 80s who have been turned back even now after decades of being out of trouble and going on to have productive lives. It seems like a mess and it’s very confusing. Now that’s an issue of crossing the border as opposed to obtaining a visa, but I would imagine some of the issues are the same. The United States needs to modernize and be consistent about it but given the attitudes of some of the conservatives, I doubt that will happen anytime soon since they got a lot of mileage out of it.
Keith Richards and Ozzy Osborn say “what!”
I’ve been watching this thread bubbling to the surface on various Deranger boards and social media accounts over the past week or so. All of a sudden there was this laser focus on Harry and his drug use and then this article popped up on the DM. They’re just so…desperate for something bad to happen to H&M. There has been so much discussion for the past few months about excluding them from the Chubbly, so much pain behind the use of the titles for the kids, so much anger. It’s starting to get weird. Hilarious, but deeply strange. H&M need to be careful when they go to the Chubbly.
I completely agree. Harry is a rich, white, Christian man married to an American citizen. He’s going to have the path of least resistance when it comes to visa/immigration issues even if this foundation actually get somewhere with this drug complaint.
Really disgusting comments on page 6 name calling and labeling harry an alcoholic. And talking about children taken away
The Firm’s so desperate they are revealing their unholy political ties to the US government and conservative movement. Harry should apply as a refugee for all the threats and lack of security in the UK. We are watching the abuse in real time.