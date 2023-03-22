The Heritage Foundation is trying to deport Prince Harry for smoking reefer

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan got a mortgage on their Montecito home and they began to build their life in America. Soon after, the Deranger faction became obsessed with the idea that Harry wouldn’t be allowed to “stay” in America, that he would somehow be deported or forced to return back to the UK. They were openly fantasizing about ICE agents ripping Harry away from his American wife and American child. As I pointed out at the time, Harry is a white, Christian, British man who is legally married to an American citizen, and he currently has two lovely, ginger, American anchor babies (once again, not a pejorative – I am an anchor baby myself). He has money, access to the best immigration lawyers and ample connections in the American government and American business community. The American immigration system is f–ked up, but it’s not so f–ked to the point where ICE will deport a white prince for smoking weed. Speaking of, that’s the new deranger fantasy: that Harry’s admissions about his drug use will somehow invalidate his visa. The Deranger contingent has roped the American neo-con think tank, the Heritage Foundation, into their collective delusion.

Prince Harry faces a fight to keep his US visa application secret today as campaigners demanded its release to see if he admitted his drug use before emigrating to California with Meghan Markle in 2020, MailOnline can reveal. A conservative think tank is in the middle of a battle with Washington DC officials who are staunchly refusing to publish any details – including any texts or emails – citing the Duke of Sussex’s ‘privacy’. In Spare and the TV blitz that followed, Harry admitted taking cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms. He said marijuana and psychedelics ‘really helped’ with his ‘trauma’ while cocaine was more a ‘social thing’. The Heritage Foundation says his visa application must now be released so the American taxpayer can understand whether Harry declared his drug use. US immigration law has harsh penalties for lying to immigration officials, including deportation and being barred from applying for citizenship. Mike Howell, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, said: ‘This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States’. Experts have insisted US visa applications would usually be thrown out if there is any history of drug use. The Heritage Foundation says if border officials did know, Harry’s case raises questions over whether he was given special treatment because he is a prince and his wife is a TV star, which they insist would be illegal. A US State Department spokesman said: ‘Visa records are confidential under Section 222(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA); therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases’.

The thing is, there is some history of famous British nationals having trouble getting visas or green cards because of their history of drug use. For example, John Lennon. Lennon had a hell of a time immigrating to the US because… he was actually arrested for possession in London. Harry has never been arrested, nor does he have a documented history of drug ABUSE. The US Citizen and Immigration Service website had some helpful language about this, and from what I gather, writing about occasional drug USE in one’s memoir is not the same thing as having a documented history of drug abuse or drug arrests. Plus, again, Harry is married to an American, he’s rich and he has access to the best immigration lawyers in the country. He will be fine. The Derangers trying to convince ICE to arrest, detain and deport Harry on the other hand…