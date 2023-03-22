“Chris Rock thinks Donald Trump’s arrest will only make him bigger” links

Chris Rock thinks Donald Trump’s arrest will make him more powerful. [Dlisted]
Just wanted to share that I really enjoyed the posts today.
Trump already has too much power and Trump fans are Rock fans/ What a legacy Chris is leaving.
Howard Stern needs to shut up.
I was about to launch into an argument about how I was a fan of The Rock during his wrestling career and am 8000% absolutely NOT a Cheeto fan and then realized you were talking about Chris Rock 🤦♀️
Hurray for Justice Jackson! Teens absolutely should have a right to abortion. If a teen is too immature to make that decision for themself, then they are too immature to become a parent. Also, some things automatically make teens legally able to make decisions for themselves, such as joining the military or getting married — and impending parenthood should be in that category. Also, as soon as the teen gives birth, she is legally able to make medical decisions on behalf of the child, yet the Court is saying she cannot make decisions on behalf of herself?
I am very disappointed that Jackson was the only dissent. I’d have to read the full decision to see why the other liberal judges joined in the majority decision, but at first blush this is disappointing.
Yeah, I could go on for hours about this but when people say “if they’re old enough to have sex, they’re old enough to deal with the consequences”, I always reply “if they’re old enough to deal with the consequences, they’re old enough to decide to have an abortion”.
I think if you read the story they say that this isn’t a situation in which she’s the only one supporting minor’s rights, it’s about
“Jackson disputed this legal conclusion, arguing that the court has been too liberal with nullifying lower courts’ decisions lately, in the absence of ‘extraordinary circumstances.'” while the rest of to court seemed to think the overturned ruling was moot because abortion is pretty much banned in the state now anyway
I would still respectfully disagree with the other liberal judges on the court who ruled to overturn the lower court’s decision. If (and I know that’s a big “if”) that state ever sees the light and reinstates abortion rights in some form, and/or the Supreme Court in the future restores abortion as part of a constitutional “right,” then the lower courts ruling would have immediate effect if it was left in place. With the lower court ruling being overturned, the issue of protecting a teen’s right to abortion would have to be re-litigated again.
I do see that an argument can be made that the lower court’s ruling is moot at this point in time so why NOT overturn it? But wouldn’t it make just as much sense to LET IT STAND if the issue doesn’t matter right now? In other words, if the issue is moot, why is the Supreme Court even ruling on it, to force the lower court to vacate its decision? That does not make sense to me.
And he’s right.
Exactly – probably why he’s on a full on promo tour
It will definitively make his supporters more rabid.
And it will convince all anti-establishment people he is some kind of victim (hahahah).
So, yeah, Rock is probably right.
Trump still should be arrested, tho. We can’t let criminals walk just because they’re popular.
All of this is true, but him getting away with treason also empowers his minions, so really there’s nothing we can do that doesn’t encourage them to be horrible. Our nation is fast rolling back the hard fought and won human rights of the last 50 years, so there’s no real downside to Trump facing consequences for his action.
Right. Trump called for his people to demonstrate and fight, and they aren’t doing it because there were consequences for the J 6 people. And, because, if they can arrest trump they can arrest anybody! It’s having a chilling effect already.
Maybe they’ll be motivated to show up and vote for horrifying things, but that’s preferable to mob violence. I think it’s effectively moved to lone wolf attacks vs large scale.
We’ll see what happens when he’s in a place that efforts can be concentrated, but the fact he hasn’t lifted a finger to help any of the J6 folks has been noted.
His supporters cannot possibly be more rabid. While I was going down the rabbit hole to see first-hand what MAGA were thinking, I found multiple posts and comments by people who said they prayed to Trump instead of Jesus now.
Doing the right thing has a tendency to work. Also, people who study cults have found that they become less powerful and most followers trickle away after the leader dies or goes to jail. There will always be a number of people who are so utterly dedicated that literally nothing will stop them from believing in Dear Leader. But they’re a minority.
We “anti-establishment people” hate Trump a lot, btw. Don’t believe Russian trolls (or the occasional Timecube-level YouTube comment.)
How I look forward to the day that Trump or any of his crooked family, and Hunter Biden get arrested and charged for whatever they can make stick!
Trump bc he’s a vile crook.
Hunter Biden bc his drug use, sleeping w/his brother widow AND her sister, strippers, general Icky personal behavior. (How the hell do you even try to explain to your kids AND your nieces and nephews HOW you did this?)
Just because you are an addict and make bad choices / have “general Icky personal behavior” does not actually mean you should be arrested and charged for anything. Has Hunter Biden done anything illegal? We all have — whether jaywalking or speeding or something considered more serious. That doesn’t mean any of us should be arrested based on what you think is “icky.”
Also, sleazy behavior doesn’t equate to jail time. All of these personal behaviors were between consenting adults so that’s a non starter. Plus, Hunter Biden isn’t the only one with a laundry list of crappy, gross, and inappropriate behavior. If that were the case, then Trump would already be in jail! Along with numerous other politicians and celebrities and other everyday people. The whole Hunter Biden’s laptop means jack diddly. So he made money on deals in foreign countries? Whoopie doo. He’s not and never has been a politician, so the fact that he used his connections to get these cushy jobs? Pfffft. Like he’s the only person to do that. 99.99% of DC has family members and friends on their payroll making bank. Let’s jail Ivana, Jerod, Trump Jr., Eric Trump, too because of their foreign deals and money WHILE their father was president. Biden’s deals happened BEFORE his dad was elected so. . .there’s that.
I know, right? What the heck kind of FoxNews poop is this? Adding Hunter Biden’s name to everything, he was with his brother’s wife: arrest him! Oh my goodness.
Drugs are illegal, I’ll give you that, but nobody gets jailed for banging their brother’s widow and her sister. We can discuss morality here, but this isn’t something the law is concerned about.
Uh. Consensual sexual behavior that you find “icky” is not illegal. I think your attitude is what’s thoroughly icky, HeyKay.
I hate to validate Rock, but this could energize Trump’s base and more broadly, the Republican electorate. While I schadenfreude how this might kneecap Ron and Casey DeSantis’s White House daydreams, it is all still very scary.
I think on a notoriety level Rock is right but Trump is really doing his best to sow the discord between him and DeSantis, and while I understand why DeSantis won in Florida, I’m skeptical he has the kind of pull needed to convince the national electorate even if Trump were unable to run because of an arrest. DeSantis is too crazy for the moderates and is evil politically but not outwardly crazy enough for the MAGA community, imo. But I don’t know for sure obviously.
Agree with you. DeSantis also possesses his own shortcomings — awkward and weird personality, lacks charisma, prickly demeanor, can’t think on his feet, can’t debate, gets offended easily — that will cause major headaches for his campaign before even taking into account how Team Trump will try to sabotage him.
Nope. Trump’s base cannot possibly become more energized. Doing the right thing, and holding powerful people to account for their crimes, is necessary and will work out well in the long run.
What an effing moron. And so NOT funny. I don’t think Chris Rock has EVER been funny and I’m glad Will Smith slapped him.
Omg! I can’t stand Chris Rock. He is simply not funny. I’d still watch Will Smith over him.
I’ve been listening to “Summertime” a lot lately 🙂
Let’s not forget two first world leaders in the past few years who were arrested and tried for their corruption, Nicolas Sarkozy and Silvio Berlusconi, French and Italian leaders with equally rabid fans (both for and against them) who were not above the law and had to pay for their crimes. It is possible to get your first world leader in prison for their crimes.
I must’ve missed the day when CR became the great thinker and historian of our generation. Pfffttt Trump supporters are not going to do sh*t. They’ve watched what happens to Trump supporters who go out and do stupid things…jail. They’re not participating in jack, they’ll just sit home and stay mad
After Jan 6, I doubt many of them will do anything . If they’re smart enough they’ll see for themselves how Trump is just using them for his own interests lol
Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh would be a killer-cute couple.
Trump is taunting DeSantis about women, underage girls or men in his past. De Santis has said he’ll do nothing to support or protect Trump when the feds come for him. I’d like to see these two men rip each other’s heads off (above or below the belt). Take it into the ring, fellas.
Yeah, you know that “bite each other’s dicks off!” meme? That’s what I’m cheering for.
“Bigger” as in fatter? Because prison food is usually quite starchy. I wouldn’t mind seeing Trump even fatter than he is now. Mainly, I’d like for him never to be allowed to run for president again. That would be priceless.