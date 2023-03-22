Buster Murdaugh denies involvement in Stephen Smith’s death, now ruled a homicide

EXCLUSIVE: Buster Murdaugh made his first public statement on the death of his high school classmate Stephen Smith. https://t.co/uYBfMwlzpN
One of the saddest stories in the Murdaugh documentary on HBO was about Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old gay man who was found dead on the road in 2015. Smith’s death was initially ruled a hit and run, which forensic experts said was not consistent with the condition of his body. Smith’s friends and family spoke about the situation in which he was allegedly hit on the road, and it wasn’t like him to be out like that or have car trouble without calling them. Many people told investigators that the Murdaugh family was involved in Smith’s death and that Smith was seeing the older and now only surviving Murdaugh son, Buster. This case was reopened in June, 2021. After widespread public attention and tireless efforts from his family, investigators have ruled Smith’s death a homicide. Buster was kicked out of South Carolina Law School in 2019 for plagiarism and is currently living in a condo in Hilton Head, South Carolina with his girlfriend, lawyer Brooklynn White, and their golden retriever. He has issued a statement denying a past relationship with Stephen Smith and denying any involvement in the teen’s death. Here are two reports, from People and from NBC News, with the details about this case and Buster’s statement.
Authorities in South Carolina have determined that Stephen Smith — whose body was found near the Murdaugh home in the summer of 2015 — has died of a homicide.
Police had initially said Smith died of “highway vehicular manslaughter,” the Bland Richter Law Firm, who is representing Smith’s mother as of this week, said in a press release on Tuesday. Lawyers said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) Chief Mark Keel disclosed the information during a phone call.
“We have a chance to right eight years of wrongs, and we intend to do just that,” said attorney Eric Bland.
Smith was found dead on a South Carolina road in 2015, according to the release, “and questions were raised about his death during the investigation into the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh in 2021.”
Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student from Hampton, South Carolina, was found dead in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015. He was discovered lying in the middle of a dark country road — 3 miles away from where his car had run out of gas — with deep gashes on his forehead, several local news outlets reported. Authorities initially thought Smith had been shot, but his death has later ruled a hit-and-run — a claim that his mother has disputed all along.
“Stephen never would have been walking in the middle of the roadway,” the family told investigators, saying he was “skittish,” per CNN.
Sandy later reiterated the same point to the Hampton County Guardian. “I just don’t believe my son would have been walking in the middle of the road like that,” she said.
Smith’s case was initially investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol before going cold in 2016, according to FITSNews. In that investigation, the Murdaugh name — a powerful local family known for their longstanding law firm — was mentioned dozens of times as possibly being connected to Smith’s death, FITSnews reported. However, no member of the Murdaugh family was ever questioned in his death and no charges were ever filed.
Buster Murdaugh made his first public statement on the death of his high school classmate Stephen Smith, telling NBC News in an exclusive statement he denies having any involvement in Smith’s death in 2015.
“I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother,” Murdaugh said. “I love them so much and miss them terribly.”
“I haven’t spoken up until now because I want to live in private while I cope with their deaths and my father’s incarceration,” he continued.
Murdaugh’s father, Alex Murdaugh, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh and youngest son Paul Murdaugh, putting a spotlight on the powerful family in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.
Murdaugh said he has been “targeted and harassed” by the media and followers of his family’s story, both before and since his father’s trial.
“This has gone on far too long. These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false,” he said. “I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.”
Murdaugh also asked for the media to “immediately stop publishing these defamatory comments and rumors.”
I’m glad for Smith’s family that his death has been ruled a homicide. It’s so like a Murdaugh to make themselves out to be the victim when someone else was murdered. I don’t believe him and I hope Smith’s family gets answers about what happened to their son. I also hope Buster doesn’t see a dime of the money his father stole and that all of his family’s remaining assets go toward paying restitution.
Why do I not know who any of these people are?!? Is this like a niche new crime thing or am I under a rock?
There is a Netflix documentary on the Mardaugh (highly recommend) His father was just sentenced a few weeks ago. It is a crazy family with even crazier story. Google Mardaugh – the rabbit hole is endless! 😆
Same. I see this name all over TV and internet. I have no idea who they are except the older man was recently found guilty of murder
There are five deaths surrounding this family in a relatively short time. Alex Murdaugh’s 6-week trial was watched live on youtube by millions (including me) and I think that, along with multiple documentaries, is the reason the mainstream media picked up the story. Cable news aired Alex testimony live, again I think due to the vast numbers of people watching it live on youtube.
I recommend listening to the Murdaugh murder podcast with Mandy Matney. Her podcast is partly responsible for keeping this case alive. The HBO max doc is good too.
Also her podcast “Cup of Justice” which also has Smith’s new lawyer contribute to the podcast, it is excellent!
Second, third and fourth this! So glad other folks listen too!
I don’t know if Buster killed Stephen, or had a relationship with him, but I’m betting he knows what happened to him. At the beginning of the podcast, after the family murders but before all the wilder shit, they did some incredibly in depth episodes about Stephen’s case. Someone who was a client of the Murdaugh’s came up with a story that a kid had confessed to killing Stephen, but none of the story made sense, and the supposed murderer was also involved with Murdaugh cases. It’s wild.
Do they cover why this “Buster” person looks like this? Is he for real or is it like a Trump thing?
His family is famously red headed lawyers. His dad murders his mom and brother and has the faded red hair, his grandpa went by Big Red in the family. And most of these pictures are from when his dad was sentenced to two lifetimes in jail.
I recently got sucked into both the HBO doc and the Netflix doc on this horrible family. They were/are literally like a southern Mafia family, and every one of them believe(d) they are above the law. I wouldn’t be shocked in the slightest if Buster had something to do with Stephen’s death. The story surrounding his death and the obvious coverup was heartbreaking. I hope Stephen’s family get the answers they need.
Same! I’m not a true crime person, but I got sucked into this just because I couldn’t believe how horrible these people are/were. I have little doubt Buster wad involved in this somehow and I hope Stephan’s family gets some justice.
Mandy Matney did a number of episodes on Stephen’s case. The HBO doc was an abridged version of the incredible cover up.
I’m glad Eric Bland is representing his mom. Eric was essential in getting Murdaugh arrested for his financial crimes.
Those documentaries were so good. What a vile family. They also need to reopen the housekeeper’s suspicious death as well…she knew where all the skeletons were buried.
That one floored me! It was so obvious Alex Murdaugh killed her in order to scam the money from her insurance. So sick and twisted.
The Murdaughs have been literally getting away with murder for years because they have had total control of local law enforcement. That control is beginning to erode slowly but surely. The conviction of Alex Murdaugh was key.
Which doc is better, or do I need to watch both? I was interested in this story from the very beginning, and have read a good deal about it.
I personally preferred the Netflix one over the HBO one, but both were good. And as mentioned in some other comments here, there is a podcast called Murdaugh Murders that comes highly recommended.
Ok he has the face of a guy that would commit murder. I know that means nothing, but talk about CREEPY
Literally every one of his family members was/is a liar and murderer. It’s in his DNA. What makes him so special?
Instead of the Netflix documentary, I strongly recommend any work Mandy Matney has done on her podcasts “Murdaugh Murders” and “Cup of Justice.” Mandy is a local journalist & and the first reporter to shine a light on all the misdeeds of Alex Murdaugh. She brings a lot more accuracy and nuance to her reporting than national reporters who swept in once her reporting took off and got popular. She also has a close relationship to Sandy Smith, Stephen’s mother, and has advocated on behalf of Gloria Satterfield and Mallory Beach’s families.
I will definitely check that podcast out.
Thank you!
How was this case not always a homicide? How is a hit and run manslaughter instead of murder?
Anyway, I definitely think Buster was involved.
So now, he’s living with his gf and his dog. He could be bi or gay, but this doesn’t matter to me as much as the murder of his best friend.