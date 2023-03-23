Page Six: Tom Cruise hasn’t seen Suri ‘in a very long time & is not a part of her life’

I’ve been slightly surprised to see all of the interest in the Tom Cruise-Suri Cruise story because there really isn’t any new information. Tom hasn’t seen his 16-year-old daughter in a decade. Suri has been pretty much raised solely by Katie Holmes all this time. Many believe that Katie got sole custody of Suri when TomKat negotiated their divorce. I do not believe that, I never did. I think Tom completely “gave up” on seeing Suri because the Church of Scientology convinced him to. Suri is obviously getting older and she’ll be heading off to college soon (probably next year), which means Tom’s child-support payments will come to an end. Trust that Katie has a nest egg though – she walked out of the marriage with a tidy sum, she owns her New York apartment (and some additional pieces of real estate) and she’ll be fine financially.
So why are we suddenly hearing more about Suri and Tom? Lainey theorized that this stuff is coming from the British media because Tom lives in England now and he’s cozying up to the British media. Could be, although if we want to get even more into the vintage tea, Rupert Murdoch (who owns several British papers and tabloids) has never been on Team Tom Cruise or Team Scientology. That’s how Nicole Kidman was able to escape CoS’s grasp back in the day – she cozied up to the Murdoch press and they took “her side” during her divorce from Tom. I bring up Murdoch and his media outlets because Page Six (part of the Murdoch-owned NY Post) also had a story about Tom Cruise and Suri this week.
Tom Cruise continues to be estranged from his daughter, Suri Cruise, Page Six can confirm. A source tells us exclusively that the “Mission: Impossible” star, 60, has not seen the 16-year-old in a very long time and is not a part of her life.
Reps for Tom did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The movie star welcomed Suri with his then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes, in April 2006, but after the former couple split in 2011, the father-daughter duo drifted further and further apart.
Tom admitted in transcripts from his 2012 defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media that he had not seen Suri for three months right after he and Holmes, now 44, called it quits.
“Listen, when there is a divorce … things change,” he told lawyers in 2013. “It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation.” During a deposition for that same $50 million suit — which was ultimately settled — the “Top Gun” star confessed that his ties to Scientology had played a pivotal role in why he was separated from his kid. When asked whether Holmes had left him “in part to protect Suri from Scientology,” Tom responded at the time, “That was one of the assertions, yes.”
In 2016, the controversial church was once again blamed for keeping Tom and Suri apart because, according to its rules, members are forbidden from associating with nonbelievers. Since neither Suri nor Holmes were Scientologists, Tom reportedly could not have a relationship with either one.
“This is his loss, his issue, his problem,” a source told Page Six at the time. “He must be really brainwashed.”
Former Scientologist Leah Remini told The Post in 2020 that Scientology considers Holmes a “suppressive person,” which is an “enemy,” and therefore Tom believes he “can’t be connected to Suri.” The “King of Queens” alum, who has been fighting to publicly expose the alleged misdeeds of the Church of Scientology, speculated of Tom, “I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother.”
A very different tone than the more sympathetic energy of the Daily Mail’s Suri Cruise story. So… what is this about? Tom wanted some sympathetic press and the Murdoch media empire is slapping him down? See, the thing is, I don’t even believe that Tom is cozying up to, like, the Daily Mail? Tom’s whole deal these days is flying under the radar when he’s not promoting a film. He doesn’t want anyone talking about Suri or Bella or Connor. He doesn’t want any focus on his personal life right now. All of that to say, I have no idea what’s going on.
I wonder is something is ramping up behind the scenes with Scientology and Sea Org?
He is almost single handedly funding that whole Scientology thing. It is a sick, brainwashing enterprise that demands you have no real relationships outside the organization. Cruise cutting ties with his daughter (because he is not allowed to indoctrinate her) is all you really need to know about that group that should be called ScienceFictionology because its teachings are not based on science. My mother-in-law was employed by an important member back in the late 1970s. The “church” bled him dry financially. Until they discovered he was gay, they filled his swimming pool with barely legal bikini clad beauties. Celebrities like Priscilla Presley were always dropping by. When they were done with him, they tossed him out.
David Miscavige has been MIA for months. He’s been hit with a lawsuit by several people alleging they were trafficked into Co$ as children and forced to work for little or no pay as adults. Process servers have tried to deliver court documents to Miscavige 27 times between May and August at 10 church properties in Clearwater and Los Angeles and were turned away by security. Then there’s the lawsuit against Co$ by three women who’ve accused Danny Masterson of rape, and say the “Church” stalked and harassed them after they went public with their claims. Miscavige has done what any chicken-hearted cult leader would do — disappear — and I’m sure Cruise is drooling at the thought he could become #1.
Did he move to capitalize on their media environment? That little mf. I’m sure scientology is in the mix somewhere, but I think this narcissist needs more attention. Barf.
Well, if we listen to the silences in Leah’s statement, it’s Katie’s warning Tom to stay away from Suri like you been doing. Don’t even think your crappy cronies can get their fangs in her. She might be heading into adulthood, but the press still has its eyes on him and, in a way, it’s a reminder that the world is watching. Maybe Katie wants the world to help her protect her kid from Cruise so wants to remind us every day that Scientology is an evil cult.
This makes total sense to me. Also Suri should change her last name to Holmes.
Suri should do whatever she feels like doing in regard to her last name. This is after all HER life and HER relationship with her father.
She probably already has tbh just because it hasn’t been reported by the media doesn’t mean it hasn’t already been done.
If the church hadn’t started indoctrination on Nicole Kidman’s kids, she might still have them, and he would have abandon them too. His “love” as a dad is conditional on submission to the scientology cult.
AND NO ONE EVER ASKS HIM ABOUT IT- i know, he doesn’t do a lot of press and it is very controlled. But he was part of indoctinating his kids to thinking their mother is a “f**king SP” as Bella allegedly said to Leah Remini at the Cruise/Holmes wedding- and Katie saw that and got her kid out at 6 years old – before indoctrination starts (barely- i think it starts at 7 years old).
I am sure Suri is better off. But it still sucks for her.
And his other kids- what if they wanted to *gasp* leave scientology- probably won’t b/c they don’t have to follow as strictly the crazy rules non-celebrity scientologists do.
But the “church” spends a lot of time telling its members how evil every person in the non-scientology world is- and they keep their people insulated- only close with other scientologists- so they do lose EVERYONE if they leave the chuch.
The whole thing is a horror- but it would be nice if magazine covers talked about Tom Cruise’s abandonment of his child on a regular basis.
It is disgusting.
@ Ariel, I lost any small bit of respect for TC after his antics came out with NK. TC tried to shaft NK in trying to convince the court that they had separated before their tenth wedding anniversary so that he would have to pay less of a percentage of his assets. On top of the fact that NK was pregnant at the time that she was served with divorce papers which resulted in a miscarriage. To further hurt NK, he kept their 2 children in the divorce so that he could further his hold on their children and eliminate any form of a relationship with their mother. TC is a narcissistic, selfish and manipulative POS. I am simply happy that Katie saw the writing on the wall and was able to escape when and how she did.
No one ever asks him about it – THANK YOU. It drives me crazy that no one ever asks him about it – he abandoned his child for a CULT, a dangerous cult that has and continues to harm people. Other public people are bombarded by the media for far less, but Tom is repeatedly hailed as a hero movie star – wasn’t there just something about him “saving” movie theaters because he made a Top Gun sequel? Please.
I don’t care what he believes, I don’t care about his personal relationships with his children or others, but I do care that the cult he is highly involved with is dangerous and abusive and he skates by on all of it.
I imagine Suri is better off away from him and the cult, but it still has to be hard for a kid, and I wish her and Katie the best.
He’s a huge crying baby-pants and I’m sure there is something written into his contracts that says people can’t ask him about it. He does such a small amount of press these day, I’m sure that’s why. I’m sure it’s also why he didn’t show up for the Oscars this year. Men are so emotional.
I used to do PR for high profile people (not entertainment) but those interviews are highly controlled. Someone like Tom would not agree to an interview without getting an approved list of questions shared beforehand, and if the interviewer went off the rails they’d pull the plug on the piece and black list the journalist. Guarantee Scientology or any religion-related questions are completely off limits.
As someone whose father disappeared at exactly the same age, I sympathize with Suri that this is so public.
That is the bottom line in all of this. Suri sees these papers being sold on the streets which simply reinforces the refusal of her father to being a decent human being. Suri is the victim in all of this and she doesn’t need to see it play out on a regular basis. I am so happy that Suri has a strong family unit with her mothers side of the family. Suri seems grounded and level headed having grown up under the spotlight.
I have a lot of sympathy for her. I have to think, though, it’s probably a lot harder to see everyone fawning all over a new Top Gun movie than it is to see some headlines critical of her father for abandoning her.
That is why I’m glad he is not asked about it, because that drags her into it: and the world doesn’t need to discuss her and her father abandoning her for a cult
Tom Cruise remains willing to take the Scientology tradeoff offered to celebrities: stay silent about the organization’s abuses and get treated like royalty (including having plenty of “Sea Org” members to do unpaid work for you). And because he’s been “audited” by Scientologists for years and all sessions on everyone are recorded, they have plenty of dirt on him. It would be VERY hard for him to leave, and it might well destroy his career.
Anyone wanting to know more about how Scientology works should check out the documentary “Going Clear,” Leah Remini’s and Mike Rinder’s series “Scientology: The Aftermath” (or their podcast of the same name) or Rinder’s book “A Million Years.” Leaving or dissenting in any way exposes someone to real danger. Not an excuse for Tom Cruise, just saying that Scientology is easy to get into and incredibly hard to get out of.
And yet there have been many people who have escaped from their clutches. Mimi Rogers is out as are a long list of others who have escaped. I will give kudos to Leah Remini for publicly speaking out against Scientology. It’s a dangerous situation to put herself, and her family into, but she is determined to expose them for who they are and their criminal actions into how they operate. LR is a badass!!
I’ve always wondered whether Mimi Rogers feels guilty for dragging Cruise into Scientology. Scientology preys on the vulnerable and before he was this horrible cultist he was a young actor with a crappy background who got sucked in. Too bad he’s never had the guts and courage to get out.
@josephine – yep – cults know how to go after the vulnerable. If I remember correctly Kirstie Alley also had a troubled background before they got her too.
Mtl.ex.pat yes, I think she was dealing with drug issues when she got sucked into Scientology, I assume through their Narconon program. I know someone from school who got into that, and despite many warnings from everyone, is still involved, and still struggling.
They definitely target people in need. It’s awful.
I don’t think it’s fair to say that he doesn’t have the courage to leave. It can be very difficult to recognize that you’re a victim (if that’s what’s happened here), and even more difficult to get out of a situation and to get help for yourself.
And if it’s an open secret that CoS is willing to blackmail people, imagine what they’re willing to do (or tell people that they’re willing to do) that we don’t know about.
” It would be VERY hard for him to leave, and it might well destroy his career.”
Does he need his career at this point though? He could retire today would never run out of money.
Obviously, it isn’t just about $. Who knows what dirt they have on him and he might be more concerned with the embarrassment than his career ending. I personally suspect he LIKES being the King of the COS and he stays out of ego.
Very telling that in an interview he said “Listen, when there is a divorce … things change,” he told lawyers in 2013. “It’s not an ideal scene. It’s not an ideal situation.” You don’t see your kid at all and it is just “not ideal”? That is a really odd take.
I am glad he is not in Suri’s life. I can’t imagine how scary that would have been for Katie. Obviously, it’s terrible that Suri was abandoned by her father, but considering WHO her father is, that seems to be the less of two evils. (I hope she sees it that way)
Yeah my assumption is all the black mail material that they’ve inevitably gathered over the years. That, and the fact that he’s brainwashed and likely has zero desire to leave. I don’t care for the guy but cults are evil, predatory and highly-manipulative so in that sense, I feel for him. He’s clearly deep, DEEP into this shit.
I think it’s more than that they have dirt on him. He likes being treated like a king. He likes benefitting from slave labor. He’s a bad person.
I.always wonder about the blackmailing thing….like at this point maybe if the dirt came out people would receive it with compassion? Like how bad could it really be? I think if he walked and a giant tell all came out, his side might completely neutralize it?
@Maida
After seeing the HBO documentary “Going Clear” – I too started to read and learned so much more about the cult of Scientology; it is truly horrifying what they do to people who manage to leave! Leah Remini and Mike Rinder have done a great job revealing the horrors of Scientology on their show and podcast. I have no doubt too, that Scientology has damning evidence on Cruise, and is part of the reason he will never leave it. The same was asserted in “Going Clear” about John Travolta. The “auditing sessions” they do is designed to do that very thing – uncover people’s deepest and darkest secrets. Tom Cruise also benefits greatly as he is good friends with David Miscavige (the leader of Scientology) and turns a blind eye to the horrible treatment some people receive.
I feel bad for Suri, but in some ways, she has benefited tremendously from Katie shielding her from this dangerous cult. I will always have the utmost respect for how Katie managed to escape and protected her daughter. I lost all respect for Tom Cruise, and refuse to watch any of his work now. He ruined any enjoyment I have for his movies.
AmyB, yep, I too have the UTMOST respect for people who have gotten out and have dared to tell the truth about their experiences in Scientology. Rinder and Remini, among others, have described being stalked and threatened and have explained how Scientology uses the legal system and private detectives to harass anyone who leaves or dissents. Especially for anyone who has children, it has to be really scary. Kudos to Katie Holmes for getting Suri out early on.
The “auditing” and recording that Scientology does, which focuses on getting people to share their deepest and most damning secrets, reminds me of the NXIVM cult’s practice of demanding “collateral” on members (like nude photos, embarrassing family information, etc.). The whole purpose is to make it super hard to leave.
That said, Tom Cruise either knows about the abuses of Scientology and is cynically willing to keep promoting it, or is deliberately choosing NOT to know things. Either way, he’s a big PR guy for Scientology, exactly because he comes off as a nice/regular guy.
Same here. The more I learn about it, thanks to those brave people willing to get out and fight it, the more I realize what a hero Katie was, getting her daughter away from it, at great risk to herself.
That is a great comparison to the NXIVM cult – the demand that members offer up things as collateral damage. I read a lot about that cult as well, but AT LEAST its leader (Keith Raniere) was charged, arrested, found guilty of all charges, and put in jail. It is so scary how brainwashed people can become in these cults, and that is exactly what Scientology is – A CULT.
Always here for TomKat tea! Interesting that all this is coming out now… Agree it could be a Katie protecting Suri by putting it out there.
As i said yesterday I think this is pre emptive by Katie (or her father/lawyers/de-progammer) to serve as a warning to CoS to stay the fk away from Suri. I’ve always believed that a cult de-programmer was involved in her escape and the divorce – someone who knows how cults work was def working with her father.
I agree. This sounds like a “gentle reminder” to Tom that they have the tea and will serve it to protect Suri.
I appreciate how you pointed out the reporting from The DF and Murdoch’s PageSix, Kaiser. I usually view their reporting as one and the same. Is TC targeting his daughter for scientology now that she’ll be an adult soon? This story absolutely *is* weird.
This was also covered by Vanity Fair, if I’m not mistaken. It’s not coming from Scientology. They wouldn’t broadcast, they’d make their move. I believe it could be a warning shot to stay away from Suri.
I certainly do not envy anyone in a position of having to choose between the Murdoch press and the cult of Scientology. That’s a horror story right there.
I agree.
I remember at the breakup, there was already talk about Suri probably becoming a ‘suppressive person’ to Tom. This is a Scientology term.
Always remembered that because of how insane that was, especially considering she was just a young kid.
Yes, anyone who leaves Scientology is not permitted to have a relationship with people still in the cult. It is one of the disgusting things about Scientology; they are literally responsible for the fracture and trauma of breaking up loved ones and families. I am sure that is part of the reason Tom doesn’t have a relationship with Suri. Another reason I have zero respect for him. Choosing a cult over your own daughter – GROSS.
I’m going to guess both stories are from Katie’s people – one leaked with a neutral tone and a different one appearing later with the more damning details. She’s been good at media for a long time.
I think Tom’s ignoring it, but he’s probably also fuming that any plans he had to get in touch with Suri when she turned 18 will be more difficult now.
I don’t think Tom had any plans to get in contact with Suri when she turns 18. She was deemed a suppressive person so in his eyes she doesn’t exist. Connor has already been groomed to be Tom’s successor so why would he want Suri.
I don’t understand how he can be Mr Personality and all lovey dovey with non Scientologist like the Wales and fans who are all essentially strangers but not his child!?
Suri is a “suppressive person,” meaning that she’s at best a non-entity, at worst a spiritual contaminant to a Scientologist. The Waleses & fans are potential marks.
It’s crazy how Scientology played a huge role in the lives of all his children, he was able to keep his kids with Nicole Kidman away from her, and Katie learned from that and got Suri the hell away from him. I’m still impressed with how all that went down.
I sincerely doubt that these stories are from Katie’s team. She seems to have always tried to protect Suri from the press and keep her out of the spotlight. The stories are refocusing the public on Suri, whom many of us have not even thought about in years, and you can tell some of those recent paparazzi photos she is caught while alone on the street and very uncomfortable. I just cannot see after everything she went through to protect this child that Katie would now put her in this situation.
Tom Cruise is an ego driven, workaholic, narcissist, controlling, hugely wealthy, powerful man.
I don’t truly think he feels much for anyone, except how do they fit into “my plan”
IMO, He will end up alone with his money, very like Howard Hughes surrounded by paid staff and yes men at the end.
Suri is damn lucky he is not involved in her life. And when she turns 18, I hope she denies him the time of day if he contacts her.
CoS should be criminally charged with enslavement, human trafficking, stealing assets from the members and everything else the Feds can think of. Break that cult, and throw Misgave into a deep dark jail cell for life.
Nothing about Cruise is “just PR” he is CoS walking, talking, financing 24/7/365 for decades.
If his hands are clean, he KNOWS what goes on and supports it, turns a blind eye to it, and finances it with every dollar his movies make.
How sad and pathetic a human being he must be to actively NOT see his child since the age of 6?! It’s disgusting to see his cheesy smile at premieres and it shows how Hollyweird operates. Can’t believe this man is still placed on a pedestal.
Connor Cruise, is he Tom’s bio son from a relationship before NK?
I read that somewhere, just a rumor?
Connor and Bella were adopted by Tom and Nicole. Not much is known about where they came from. They’re rumored to be kids of sea org who were forbidden to keep them but who knows.
As hard as it is to have an absentee parent, Suri is ultimately better off without the toxic manipulation Tom and Scientology would exert on her life. I hope she gets to enjoy her youth and adulthood without the spectre of Scientology always hovering over her.
All of this is bringing back memories of the TomKat relationship and how utterly weird it was. Remember how Tom tried to change Katie’s name to “Kate” because there were concerns about their age gap and he thought Kate would sound more mature? He kept calling her Kate emphatically during interviews, but of course it never stuck.
Tom is an AH for what he did to Nicole Kidman, Katie and Suri, but somehow he is better than Brad Pitt in that he’s paying child support and he’s not trying to pretend he has a relationship with her or relentlessly using his estranged child for positive PR. I know, comparing Tom to Brad as crappy fathers is akin to comparing sh*t vs diarrhea (as Lainey used to say).
Also, please excuse this reference to the BRF on this non-royal post, but I find it funny how Tom recently made a big show of escorting the current Kate, who insists on being called Catherine and it’s not sticking. He really seems to find these Kates with people imposing different names on them for PR purposes.
Going full tinfoil conspiracy theory here, I wonder if someone linked to the BRF leaked this story because Tom has been cozying up to WanK to get the BRF on board with Scientology. A timely reminder to the public that Tom is an absent father who abandoned his daughter in favour of a cult so that WanK stays away from that hot mess?
@THEA: Excellent point! It could well be the BRF hoping to distance certain members from tom and his disgusting cult…
It is so sad and disgusting how this cult breaks up families. In Tom’s case, two families. I watched the Leah Remini series and I was in tears at times seeing the way families have been torn apart by this vicious group.
Scientology has built a HUGE compound in Florida. Connor stays there and is treated like royalty. He has boats, jet ski’s, women, etc… at his disposal. He is being groomed to have a senior role when daddy takes over. Katie was smart. She had her father, who is a lawyer to choreograph her exit. Even with that Scientology goons in cars sat outside her residence for quite awhile! CREEPY
In the Remini series, they showed how Scientology decimated Clearwater, Florida. I remember going there on spring break in the early 2000s and it was a bustling little tourist town and now it’s all shut down.
From what I can tell, he has a very needy personality that makes him the perfect target for a cult like Scientology. About 16 years ago (pre-Katie), my cousin told me this story about him. She was an executive producer for Oprah and she produced an episode where Tom was the guest. She said that typically when they have a star of that magnitude the star takes off the second filming ends. But Tom lingered around and acted like he didn’t want to leave. One of the employees was pregnant and the staff was heading up to the offices for her baby shower and Tom asked if he could come. They all said “sure” and he came to the baby shower and chatted with all the ladies and hung out for like, 3 hours. My cousin said he was very nice but it struck her as sort of sad- that he seemed lonely and like he really didn’t have anyone in his life he really trusted or anyone who was a true friend to him, just people on his payroll. And that why I’m sure he’ll never leave Scientology. They provide him with that 24-hour attention and affirmation he seems to crave.
I’m just bringing this up because I think that the only way he’ll ever reconnect with Suri in any meaningful way is if he detaches from Scientology and given his need to be constantly surrounded by people who claim to love him, I cannot see that ever happening.
Tom is a weird bird but he isn’t dumb. He knows his actions in his private life are public relations poison.
I’m stunned he is still as popular as he is.
I just don’t think blackmail is why he stays. Tom knows enough himself to ruin Scientology. He knows everything at this point. They should fear *him*.
He is fully in. He’s not someone being held against his well, he’s someone with a lot of power in that cult.