Gwyneth Paltrow’s alleged ski-crash victim can’t enjoy wine-tastings anymore

Gwyneth Paltrow is in a Utah civil court, defending herself from a lawsuit claiming that she brutally crashed into a senior citizen on a Park City ski slope and then skied away when the man was in visible distress from multiple broken bones. Everyone has an opinion about this case and the whole thing has turned into a lowkey media circus, especially because the trial is being streamed live. It’s bonkers, in my opinion. People are watching and reporting on the trial like it’s an R. Kelly sentencing.

Gwyneth’s lawyer told the court that the whole ski trip was planned as the first “family” trip with Brad Falchuk (who was then her boyfriend) and his two kids, who are close in age to her two children, Apple and Moses. Gwyneth’s defense is apparently that she was so absorbed in “see if this might work” blended-family ski holiday that she wasn’t paying attention to seniors on the slopes. Meanwhile, Terry Sanderson (the guy suing Paltrow) and his lawyers called on a doctor to testify that Sanderson couldn’t enjoy wine tasting anymore, ever since Paltrow allegedly plowed into him.

A medical expert at the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial says the man she allegedly hit suffered such a blow that he can no longer do the things he enjoys, including wine tastings and spending time with loved ones. Dr. Wendell Gibby, a neuroradiology specialist at the University of California, San Diego, said Dr. Terry Sanderson, 76, showed signs of traumatic brain damage that altered his behavior after Paltrow, 50, allegedly ran into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah on Feb. 26, 2016. “Terry had been a high-functioning, active person,” Gibby told the court Wednesday. “Every day he was doing lots of things. Meeting groups, wine tasting, skiing, volunteering. After the accident, he deteriorated abruptly and many of the activities he loved to do, he stopped doing.” Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claims his way of life was permanently derailed after Paltrow allegedly slammed into him and fled. Paltrow, however, claims Sanderson was the one who crashed into her. She sat quietly in the Park City court on Wednesday with a button-down cream sweater, brown corduroy pants and her hair tied back as she sipped on green juice. She remained on her phone and appeared to be texting during Gibby’s testimony. Gibby said that while Sanderson appeared to pass all his tests checking for neurological damage, the former Army doctor failed one exam. Gibby concluded that Sanderson demonstrated abnormalities in his reasoning abilities.

They’re trying to make Sanderson seem like the snob or the elitist here, which is pretty rich considering he’s suing GWYNETH. Gwyneth is not a working class hero. If anything, hearing about wine-tasting will cause her to try to out-elitist Sanderson. She already started – staying on her phone throughout the testimony isn’t a great look, it makes her look like she’s too bored to listen to a peasant.

This man wants to out-Gwyneth Gwyneth and that is a losing game https://t.co/xgiyrh3rHY — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 23, 2023