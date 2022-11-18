Princess Kate, arriving empty-handed, told Ukrainian refugees ‘I wish we could do more’

Here are more photos from the Princess of Wales’s trip to a Ukrainian Community Center in Reading on Thursday. This is the second time in a month she’s worn that £460 Max&Co coat, which is strikingly similar to a famous camel coat worn by the Duchess of Sussex. Kate’s polka-dotted, high-collar dress is from LK Bennett and it retails for £279. She also wore her favorite Annoushka Pearl Drop earrings. She brought a photographer with her and then the photos were distributed to media outlets after some Photoshop elves worked on them.
This was the second time Kate has visited a Ukrainian center. The first time, she went to a Ukrainian center with William, and he made a complete ass out of himself. He apparently expressed shock that people were seeing war on European soil and that British people “were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia.” He also said: “It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you. We feel so useless.” When one volunteer thanked William for coming, he said: “I’m sorry we can only come and give words…we can give you the odd smile here and there…” Keep in mind, on that visit, Kate actually did bring granola bars and brownies for the volunteers. On Thursday, she showed up empty-handed, even though the director of the center literally greeted her with bread and salt. THEY were giving HER something. From the Times:
The Princess of Wales comforted a Ukrainian mother who wept as she described how she fled the horrors of the war with Russia.
“I wish we could do more” said the princess during a meeting with families at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre. Praising their bravery, she said: “You’re showing a resilience, I’m overwhelmed by how strong you all are.”
Galina Bolebrukh, 39, who arrived in the UK with her mother Iryne and three-year-old son Renat, wiped away a tear as she told the princess how she fled Ukraine with her family and a few clothes. Kate placed her hand on her own heart and said: “I wish we could do more.” Later she told the mother, whose husband remained in Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion: “Everything you’ve experienced is so understandable.”
The centre has been the hub of the Ukrainian community in Berkshire for years but has now focused much of its efforts in supporting Ukrainians arriving in the UK, and delivering medical equipment and humanitarian aid to those on the front line. The princess posed for a picture with Bolebrukh’s son on her lap and did the same with another little girl.
When Kate arrived she was greeted by a group of officials led by the centre’s chairman Antonio Gresko, and after receiving the traditional Ukrainian welcome gifts of bread and salt, she told the group “having a charity centre like this is a lifeline”.
She chatted to groups of Ukrainian families sitting at tables in the centre, home to the Berkshire branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, the country’s largest representative body for Ukrainians and people of Ukrainian descent. She sympathised with a group of women, telling them: “It’s still all going on and you have loved ones and family in Ukraine, they still see the horrors of war every day.”
The Royal Foundation had a virtual meeting with Zelenska’s team last week to discuss working together on a mental health strategy to address the impact the conflict is having upon the mental wellbeing of Ukrainians.
One, that must have been the “phone call” on the Court Circular last week – a call between “the Royal Foundation” and Olena Zelenska’s office. Two, she’s telling refugees “I wish we could do more” after showing up empty-handed at their community center? She literally has a royal foundation at her disposal! She wishes she could do more? Bitch, DO MORE. Rent a U-haul and fill it with nonperishable food, paper towels, soap, adult clothes, kids’ clothes, shoes, socks, gift cards to local shops and disposable cell phones. Literally send out a press release telling people how to donate to Ukrainian charities!! For f-cks sake, Kate. Stop looting the dead queen’s jewelry and actually DO something.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Who gives them these talking points, it’s so tone death that its astonishing!!??
There clearly is some pro kate pr going on. It’s a nit more subtle than before. But they are actually trying to turn her into diana
Palmer was talking about how they were “frustrated” that Kate is only associated with clothes.
Looks like they are trying to change that by putting out press releases with one line sentences to make her look more “compassionate and aware..” Or that she’s actually doing something but wow this is a miss. Lol
They are really trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.
I think with Meghan’s podcast succeeding it made them more aware that Kate is lacking since now the world can hear Meghan for themselves instead of through palace aides and their nasty talking point.
I totally agree Polo.
That’s a great point Polo. She could have asked those running the centre what they needed, As Kaiser said, nonperishable food, clothes for adults and children, blankets, shoes, socks, underwear, feminine hygiene products, phone credit, even some toys… The list is endless. Someone in her position would have been able to have companies falling over themselves to donate to the cause. Who is schooling her? Are they taking the piss, or is she really one sandwich short of a picnic? Empty-handed? More like empty headed, I don’t even visit my sister without taking something.|
I know, right? Where are you from? This sounds so crazy to me that they would say these things I’m wondering if it just doesn’t translate into American English.
Why would they say she posed with kids instead of interacting with them?
Another thing, I know it’s British and doesn’t mean it the way I take it is “chatted too.” It sounds condescending.
But in general, it all seems so shallow.
Few of children know English yet, so “posing” with them is probably all Katie can do.
It would probably be just too hard for her to learn a few phrases in Ukrainian.
There’s a kid in my son’s class who is from Ukraine and the class all learned how to say hello to him in Ukranian and I think one or two other small phrases like that. If second graders can do it, why can’t Kate?
@blue… That’s a bs excuse to me. While there are so many languages in the world, some things are universal. You can interact and communicate with children without spoken language easy and well.
@Blue — language is not the barrier here, Kate’s utter disinterest is. She could have brought a big box full of toys. She could have brought boxes of granola bars, cookies, colouring books and crayons, all SORTS of things that kids would find wonderful. But no, she shows up effin’ empty-handed. SMH…
This is what it is… talking points… she repeats the same type of words (like “having a center like this is a lifeline “… it’s the same phrase she used during their visit to Wales). There is a video with Kate during her visit yesterday where she used the exact same phrases with different groups of people…. at least, she reads her notes and repeats them… that’s something, I guess…
I recognized the ‘center is a lifeline’ line too! She’s got her talking points down, more or less. Her ‘what you experienced is understandable’ I think what she meant to say was ‘what you’re feeling is understandable’–i.e., the fear, the anxiety, etc.
“Everything you’ve experienced is so understandable.”? What? No, it’s not understandable. Then there’s stating the obvious: “It’s still all going on and you have loved ones and family in Ukraine, they still see the horrors of war every day.” How is that comforting?
Terrible.
It’s so bad it would be laughable if the situation in Ukraine wasn’t so tragic. Like, her idea of helping is to remind them of their loved ones still in Ukraine?
Honest to God, for someone who thinks her mere presence is gift enough, she is unfathomably bad at this. The people she spoke to probably needed trauma therapy when she left. But then, The Firm had Diana and then Meghan and treated them both like dirt. Wretched institution.
I think Kate was acknowledging their truth. Even though they are safe in the UK, they live with constant threat of injury and death for their loved ones. Sometimes it’s useful for someone to acknowledge what you are going through.
You, literally, just posted exactly what I was about to post! From THOT who never worked in her life of extraordinary privilege to say a war is UNDERSTANDABLE is astoundingly insulting and stupid. Then, to give them the news report about how it’s all still “going on”??? That they still have loved ones suffering in Ukraine??? Who tells her to say these things?!
Seriously! Ukraine is experiencing is a genocidal war, with everything that entails. Has she bothered to learn ANYTHING about all the war crimes Ukrainians are enduring? Hell, I’m friends with some Ukrainians on Tumblr, and they talk about their cities being hit by missiles. They keep going with gallows humor. It’s horrifying, and it is not a situation I can truly “understand” in the way Kate seems to have meant it. If she meant anything.
@equality, all, Here is what I’m thinking, writing through splooshy tears at the stupidity of people. Some examples of what is in no way understandable made understandable:
The Russian market in the city where I am now stopped selling ALL Russian products in their stores. They did this in the first weeks of the new war and haven’t stopped. They included the stuff from Belarus. As one entity, the owners and the employees gave up their whole inventory and any of their market-base who wouldn’t accept.
A lawyer from the US packed up and went to Ukraine to help. He wasn’t Ukrainian, what could he do to help? There was a need, he filled it. A grown-ass man with a grown-ass life dresses up like a giant pink bunny to greet refugee children at the Ukraine-Poland border.
Extremely close to home, the Bratva boss who walks his mother’s Labradoodle on my street, walked over to me and made an apology, sort of like to all Ukrainians from all Russians, but it was only us. My heart was in my throat. This is a dangerous man. But his mother apparently raised him with more manners than some other people’s mothers
💕 Carrot 🥕 I would be so scared talking to that man! Air hugs 🤗 your way rn lady. Your courage is so inspirational to me rn. Thank you for sharing your lived experience Carrot 🥕 💕 🥕
Nicegirl, Thank you, even if I don’t deserve praise. I was a scared little human. Definitely a lesson in not being judgy. The mob boss was genuinely sad for Ukraine and kind in his expression.
Like so many, these days just aren’t what I expected! Life is more unstable around the globe than I’ve ever known and still so many people give of themselves in unexpected ways
She is so bad at this. It’s embarrassing.
I thought I was the only one who didn’t understand this phrase as English is not my first language… I thought I missed something in translation…obviously not…. understandable? I mean, seriously?
I’m beginning to think English is not Kate’s first language either, First Comment. She has so much trouble with it.
It’s like she short-circuited thinking of an adjective and ended up with “understandable.” It reminds me of whatever horrific thing she said to that child amputee in India I believe. Some better-versed celebitchy will have to fill in the details, but it was something to the effect of this poor child was telling her about losing their leg and she replied, “how interesting.”
She’s the living embodiment of the embarrassment you get when someone says ‘what’s up?’ and you respond ‘not bad’ because you anticipated the wrong question. Just an entire life made up of saying “you too!” when the cashier says “the receipt is in the bag.”
“Gosh. How interesting.”
Her idea of an adequate response to hearing about children’s bodies being mutilated for money.
As a mentioned just above (should have read one more comment!), I think she was trying to say what they’re feeling is understandable, because what they’ve experienced just isn’t. War is incomprehensible.
@BeanieBean, Yes, I feel like waving my arms across the ocean in Kate’s general direction, “Hallooo, please listen to BeanieBean and express it better next time, thank you!”
OMG…this is SUCH A PATHETIC STANCE and a PRIME example of WHY Prince Harry HAD TO GET THE HELL OUT OF ENGLAND! Just DEPLORABLE…when EVERYONE & THEY MAMA KNOWS they can JUST DO what Harry & Meghan has done.
😔
Also do you think she is using her own photographer to make sure nicer photoshoped pics make it to the paper after she looked like a withered old hag in the daily mail?
Yes, I do. She has a favourite photographer. I believe he is the partner of her stylist. Chris Jackson is the name that comes to mind. She’s been looking pretty crap lately and that is because she is an averagely attractive woman who relies heavily on photoshop. A poster on here (Becks1, I think) pointed out that another photographer has been taking her recent pictures and they aren’t as edited as usual.
Ahhhh, the future QC of England. Always thinking of others. I saw some clip on Twitter of her addressing a small group. It was awful. She did not prep, she look terribly uncomfortable and it comes across that the peasants should be happy with anything they get from her – even an empty frumpy appearance. And while I hate to bring up Meghan’s name, I can see why Kate wanted her gone – Meghan makes Kate look lazy, unpolished and privileged. Kate also has no empathy – no emotional intelligence. And in this age – that will cost her severely.
The comparison is STARK. Roundtable photos with Meghan always show connection. I haven’t looked at any other pics than here but there’s certainly no connection in these pics, she’s not looking at the guy giving her the gift, the child she’s commandeered is not looking at her. She looks most connected with the photographers as she’s walking in! Embarrassing.
I think her only beef with Meghan is that she is prettier and more stylish that Kate. Kate doesn’t give a sh*t about work comparisons.
@Tacky, I agree with you on Ivanka’s article today but disagree here. I think Kate is HIGHLY competitive and she and Ma Middleton know if she looks like a piece of fool’s gold next to Meghan shiny gold work ethic, the public will turn on them. And what ever makes Kate look bad she wants eliminated and out of her way.
Kate cares about being #1, full stop. She wants to be the most loved royal (not that hard when her competition is Sophie and Camilla and Charles and William.) She wants to be the one who gets the headlines. She doesn’t want anyone to outshine her.
That doesn’t mean she wants to work, oh goodness no. Her issue with Meghan wasn’t just that she was prettier and more stylish etc, it was that Meghan’s work ethic and projects made Kate look bad. If that wasn’t the case, we wouldn’t have gotten the early years announcement the same weekend as the cookbook.
William and Kate should be giving away that Duchy money.
Imagine how Meghan and Harry would have handled this same visit. The difference is stark.
They would release a statement with all the ways people can help. They would donate. She would make a cookbook with Ukrainian women highlighting Ukrainian foods.
Jesus. What a loss. These fools.
Agreed — I can’t wait for H&M to go to NYC in a couple of weeks. It would be an inspirational sight to see them visit a charity with their hands FULL of donations, as per usual. That would make for a stark comparison, wouldn’t it? I hope they keep on driving that point home — service is universal and here’s how it ought to look, Kate.
Who is advising her? My god! The lowest hanging fruit would have been to do a Hold Still 2- Ukraine version and donate the proceeds to the center.
They probably don’t want to piss off the Russians.. she gets her photos out there cosplaying without actually doing anything or helping at all, enough for the rota to act like she is some great humanitarian but not enough to upset the Royal-Russian connections.
That’s my thought. Not only is Kate unbelievably stupid and selfish so are the people who advise her. Anyone with an ounce of compassion and empathy would find out what is needed and arrange for it to be delivered. She is a wealthy selfish stupid person who truly has no clue what it means to help others in need.
Most likely she got her talking point messed up. They probably gave her talking points with the word understandable in it and she used it in the wrong place.
Not gonna happen, KKKate will never do more because she does not have it in her. That is all people are going to get from her. She would never think of anything other than caring for her own, as in her children and family because she does not have friends, if not for the Firm´s PR needs.
She would be completely happy just popping heirs and ocasionally waving from a carriage and, lets face, William would just love that, because those two are victorians at heart. Any attempt of making them appear to be more ” modern” or “engaged” falls flat becuase it is not genuine and that is why you get a grown, RICH, white woman having the gall to visit refugees center just to tell them she is sad that she cannot do more.
I still can’t believe William told those Ukrainian refugees that he could only offer a smile or two.
This woman has just been given the biggest pay rise and she still comes out with this? Pathetic! If I had any ounce of shame for her, I’d be embarrassed. And the media still think she has the range to compete with Meghan? Puh-lease!
This is what a sense of entitlement looks like. She did not earn it, she deserve it because she is a ‘good’ girl to the right people.
Remember she never put a foot wrong.
Or maybe
She is what the BRF deserves.
“Bitch, DO MORE. Rent a U-haul and fill it with nonperishable food, paper towels, soap, adult clothes, kids’ clothes, shoes, socks, gift cards to local shops and disposable cell phones. Literally send out a press release telling people how to donate to Ukrainian charities!! For f-cks sake, Kate. Stop looting the dead queen’s jewelry and actually DO something.”
They copy everything else Harry and Meghan do, why couldn’t they copy this. It’s not that hard. There are literally children who could do better and have.
Every day commenters on this site come up with more and better ideas for the wailses in like 10 minutes than their actual team does. The advice is thoughtful and could actually help W&K’s image.
Either W&K are completely disregarding their teams advice (because it means doing more work) or their staff is truly that incompetent. I really can’t tell.
I love the way Kaiser has started saying, “Kate brought a photographer with her” whenever talking about one of Kate’s engagements (photo ops) because those are the exact words that detractors try to use against Harry and Meghan.
Let people be reminded that W&K (and the entire BRF, for that matter!) do the same. exact. damn. thing— they ALL have photographers covering them do their “work.”
Expecting Kate to show up bearing gifts is a made up critique. If she rolled up with a u-haul everyone would accuse her of trying to buy good will.
I honestly don’t think it’s incompetence. Don’t get me wrong, they’re incompetent, and their team is too, but I think in this particular instance, the lack of tangible impact for any of their supposed causes is a feature, not a bug. That’s one of the reasons why they hate Meghan and everything she tried to do, and why they said that she “simply didn’t understand” the job. Because in reality, the job *isn’t* to actually offer tangible help to anyone, it’s to give the *appearance* of helping without actually doing anything.
@Tacky, most people here would not criticize Kate for doing that and you know it. Bringing gifts would be something tangible, unlike the fake piano recital or the bogus Early Years Button Center. They called her Duchess Dolittle for years for a reason. Same with William. Anyway, that’s no excuse for doing nothing and the most of the criticism for Kate is because she’s a sh*t person to her sister-in-law. The laziness and thoughtlessness is just an add on complaint.
It seems that Ms Odd-Smile and Mr Give-Words not only failed to display some sense of generosity, they also missed a God-given opportunity to translate their mental health motto and early years battlehorse into action: I am trying to picture how consistent and pragmatic and compassionate this visit would have turned, had Catherine Middleton spoken such words as:
“I am happy to anounce that we, as a nation, will provide all the necessary psychological relief to our refugee friends. Ukrainian-speaking psychotherapists will be attending to the children in particular, with a clear view to provide a safe space for them to translate their trauma into words, drawing and role-playing. Mental assistance to the young survivors of conflict zones is a humane priority, and the challenge is dear to my heart.”
But no, she didn’t. So as far as I’m concerned, I second the comments questioning the usefulness of kate’s public appearances. She is high maintainance and of little relevance.
She made sure to have a photographer but she couldn’t be arsed to have a staff member call up the centre and ask them what they needed.
These buffoons really think their mere presence will do something for refugees. It won’t. They need food, shelter and access to education and services.
Buffoons, yes, yes, that’s the adequate term for those egomaniacs who believe their mere presence can cure you. Thanks. Next time I see BM, I’ll know 😁.
This headline made me LOL
NOT at the situation, but Kaiser really knows how to go for the jugular.
How embarrassing to be the PoW and do nothing. Who are the advisors? How stupid can u be to go see people in need during war not compelled to do SOMETHING. I give up on keen
Someone tell me why these charities and places keep accepting their useless visits?
Because what CheapsKate wants, CheapsKate gets, I presume.
Literally what do you wish you could do? I can think of about a thousand things up to and including ensuring refugees have access to housing and food she could action personally. This is SUCH a useless statement. I’m sitting here on the other side of the world and I’m not WISHING I could do more, I’m donating, I’m doing what I can.
And why didn’t she sit down and share the damn bread with the volunteers? But look, the visit was clearly worthwhile overall as her personal photog got some great, super pretty pics of her out in the public domain to scrub the pics/memory of Princess Dorian Gray!
This woman never wore a tan coat in her life until two years ago and now we’re having tan coats overdose from her.
I think this is a problem for the royal family because it highlights how useless they are. None of the current senior working royals would have showed up with a u-haul, or would have asked people following them on social media to donate to a charity besides their own, or would have made a large donation to the charity as they were visiting it (a real donation, not a money laundering donation.)
but then what the hell is the point of them? i get opening hospital wings or visiting county fairs to give out ribbons and that kind of thing. But for actual charity visits, how is this helpful? How is this visit doing anything even slightly beneficial besides maybe lifting people’s spirits for an hour or two? (and does a visit from Kate even do that?)
It makes me cry
Not all members of the BRF turn up empty handed – Cams is known to to get more involved in a practical way (the wash bags for rape survivors). Chuck is also well known for bringing the right people together and facilitating practical action (and following through on it) – he’s known to get very involved in things behind the scenes.
These 2 are so lazy that their laziness is making the institution look so bad – at some point Chuck 3.0 will act, we’re already seeing signs of him throwing them under the bus.
That’s true, I forgot about camilla and her wash bags. And they both made personal donations to organizations helping Ukraine, and I noticed no announcement was ever made about the royal foundation making any similar donation.
A few years ago, Will became patron of the Passage, an organization serving the homeless. He wrote a forward for a cookbook (ring any bells?) celebrating their 40th anniversary Cambridge social media had pieces about it. Some articles put out (e.g. T&C) showing Will in the kitchen at Passage preparing a meal. Missing from all this – any links to actually purchasing the cookbook. And, I didn’t know until I just looked to see if it was still available, that the cookbook contained recipes contributed by Nigella Lawson, Paul McCartney, Yotam Ottolenghi. That would’ve been a valuable selling point to highlight, wouldn’t it?
This was the year after Meghan’s Together cookbook. So clear the most important thing was positive PR for Will vs Harry/Meghan, rather than a concrete way to help the charity make money (even at no cost to the Cambridges). At least it was something with the potential to make a contribution, showing they could do some things if they wanted to spend the time to try. Can’t think of anything else since where they even bothered (I don’t count Charlotte’s pasta deliveries, or miscellaneous paltry amounts of cookies, brownies occasionally given out.)
If this visit had been planned significantly in advance the staff could have contacted the centre and asked if they needed anything like clothing, winter coats etc.. but you can tell it was a last minute photo op because none of this was done.
Also the dress was tacky for this type of event. It’s not a fashion show and the see through skirt is not an outfit for a work event. Had it been a solid dress it would have been much nicer.
What is the point of these visits? She shows up wearing thousands of dollars in new clothes and jewelry, disrupts people from doing their jobs, and doesn’t make any donation. It’s actually grotesque at this moment in time with so much suffering in the world. Frankly, what is the point of her?
… and THEY give HER gifts, a moment lovingly recorded by her personal photographer in all of its photoshopped glory. To quote a former prime minister (at least in his ficitionalized version), lord, save these people from themselves! Actually, don’t save them from themselves. How about we abolish the monarchy instead?
Also, on a pettier note…. what is going on with that dress? Ugh!
That dress is awful- I actually cringed when they said it was a tribute to the Ukraine flag.
Abolish the monarchy! Return the jewels and treasures to the rightful owners!
I wish we could so more. What exactly is the point of saying that. She just shows up with cameras and leaves after a few minutes
She says that while wearing thousands in jewelry!
For what it is worth Kate does charity by her mere appearances, it is different to activism.
I would have brought some toys for the kiddos. How can she look at the children & not up her charity game, it’s pathetic.
Exactly any toy shop in the UK would have fallen all over themselves to provide toys to Katie Keen to gift to these kids, especially so close to Christmas. But I guess it just smiles and empty gestures for these children.
So Kate doesn’t think about bringing material help beforehand. But how do you sit with these people in need and not go home and, at the very least, send over your own kids outgrown clothes or unwanted toys? Or if that is too much for her to coordinate, then send a lackey to the store and buy some brand new things for these poor women and children. William must have a clear rule not to donate anything material because where would it end, or something equally as stingy.
I think that’s exactly it, Harper. If they start donating things or money, people would come to expect it every time. And as we know, they don’t want us to expect anything from them. That wouldn’t be true to their authentic selves.
That’s my thought too on this Harper. Can’t bring help to these particular harmeds/refugees/poors bc they’re worried it would be considered a precedent.
The RF have no human empathy, but they are motivated by criticism. If the press and all the royal toadies keep telling Kate she never puts a foot wrong, then why should she change?
On a more petty note – what is going on with the waist on Kate’s dress?
Exactly @Eurydice! I love your comment. They praise her for being thin. For having straight hair. FFS! They worship her mediocrity and prop up her incurious blah like it’s something we should all aspire to. Not one toy for those kids so close to Christmas. No coffee for volunteers. No diapers, toiletries, or supplies.
The quote “everything you’ve experienced is so understandable” is next level dumbfuckery. A child could do better and as some of you pointed out many children have.
Yeah that “so understandable” quote is a real head scratcher. Maybe it was taken out of context because otherwise it’s a real “huh?” If this is the new empathic Kate, she should stick to talking with children. Or practice her conversation skills more, she sounds idiotic.
The experience of war is so understandable. Good gad.
So did she bring just one rota photographer or a personal one?
Kate literally has no access to any money of her own. William has money and her parents has money. Will and Kate don’t have the relationship where she could facilitate something like buying necessities to donate to this charity. She has a clothing allowance and that’s it. Kate is a 50s housewife with no specific concept of how much money William has access to and she never will.
In other countries like Denmark the Consort of the monarch and heir apparent get a portion of their spouse’s income by law but the UK isn’t like that.
Kate doesn’t need to spend her own money to help. She could solicit donations like others *cough* Meghan and Harry *cough*
I get that some of you will criticize every single thing she does but most royals do photo ops and don’t donate items or money for every work related visit. That’s an unreasonable expectation. Ukrainian refugees have gotten billions in donations from all over the world. If anything other refugees could use some attention not just the European ones.
It’s an outdated model that a royal can just show up and it will be considered a blessing. And I think it’s why the older royals still often do this, but the younger ones, even outside of the UK, are much more about mobilizing for aid these days.
What other refugees has the Princess of Wales worked with to share spotlight on them?
She could have created an Amazon wish list with the heads of the center and pushed it on social media. It’s not that hard.
Promise to meet every dollar spent on the list with a match to xyz to help Ukrainian refugees across the uk.
Literally – it’s nothing. It’s not hard. And it would help people.
God I wish I was in a position to help on the scale she is. And this is what she does.
The jewels and clothes and houses mean f all to me. But the platform to help??? Omg. There is so much suffering in this world. She could do so much good. But all she does it wear clothes.
Jess- just stop. It’s not “an unreasonable expectation” to expect that a literal princess help refugees. Nobody is saying she needs to bring stuff everywhere she goes, but it’s disgusting that she was given literal food from these poor folks and couldn’t even be arsed to tweet links to places to donate.
Also, if you’re going to meet refugees empty-handed, the very very very least you can do is a) not call attention to it by saying you’re empty-handed, and b) not shameless lie that you can’t do more when everyone knows you can.
She could use influence to get donations from other organizations. Even Fergie has done that. Kate seems to have access to buy jewelry and clothing.
Kate could have gotten charity experience but did not. She bowed out of the boat race when William wanted to get back together. In view of press criticism kates parents organized a starlight foundation event that kate could host. She would be better prepared today had she been more proactive
Fifties housewives in some cases had to work to help support their husbands who were going to get medical or law degrees. Kate never had to support herself and many fifties housewives who married wealthy men did charity work . Kate is an anachronism
Kate is a throwback to the fifties
Kate is NOT a throwback to the 1950s. A 1950’s society wife would be an organizer, heavily involved in charity. I have no idea what Kate is like as a human being, but what she’s willing to reveal of herself to the public, in her public-facing role, is not acceptable. Blow-up dolls have more use than she does. Semi-sentient blow-up doll should not be the acceptable identity of the friggin Princess of Wales.
If Kate doesn’t want to use her position to actually do good things, if “being seen” is enough, then she needs to get her butt out there and be seen. 500+ appearances a year like Princess Anne. But Kate won’t do that either. It’s ridiculous that a 40 year old woman refuses to do anything with her life. Being a stay at home mom doesn’t mean sitting on the couch watching the soaps. I had a stay at home mom, and my mom was active in charitable events. She volunteered with the PTA and neighborhood organizations. Kate doesn’t even do that!
Kate is an insult to 1950’s wives, and to stay at home moms. How incredible it is to feel so entitled to complete uselessness, especially in this environment. There are families struggling to feed their own children and heat their homes who are shelling out money for her livelihood. She might as well take the change from a charity collection plate and put it in her pocket. That’s what she’s doing with the country coffers after all.
Kate could have made a donation through the royal foundation. She could have used this visit to get donations for this organization and other organizations helping Ukranian refugees. She does not need to open her own wallet (the horror!!!) but she won’t even ask other people to donate money because she just.doesn’t.care.
Her name is on their foundation – she could donate through the foundation.
Or she could auction off some of her clothes like Diana did. Supposedly, that was teenage William’s idea (which I doubt).
God knows in the past 11 years; she’s accumulated quite a large wardrobe. And unless she’s donating them to her staff, who are grossly underpaid, they are just sitting in her closet at KP or Anmer. She could auction off her clothes for charity or list several Ukrainian charities on the Royal Foundation website, including the one she visited. When the Sussexes were still on social media, they made a point of highlighting charities on Instagram.
@Jess, all Kate has to do is ask two questions: “What do they need? and What can I do to help?” She has a whole team of people to do stuff for her, she doesn’t have to go around shopping or pull out her own credit card. Instead, I’m willing to bet her first question is “What should I wear?” And also, “So who are these people again?”
Hey Jess,
I actually get that some women are stuck in abusive relationships and are kept from accessing resources by their abusers, an horrific truth. It makes it very hard to leave your abuser when you’re stuck like that and it’s easy to lose focus on the danger and risk of your own situation. You stop thinking of yourself as human, kinda. It can also tho cause a brightly burning empathy in your heart for vulnerable others in danger, and the strong call on your heart to help those folks can provoke your emotional response and wish desire to be a real humane caregiver- and you can get like, laser focused, even determined to figure out how you can help them, you can find the motivation to eke out those scant resources to provide your compatriot suffered slightest lift to their heavily burdened hearts and souls and lives in any way you can, if it’s on your heart to ‘do more’ – like, even when I was trapped in an abusive family I could bring stuff to the homeless folks, I could help a woman and child abandoned on a roadway, I could give tampons to a homeless girl, share my grocery money with the pregnant girl with a sign. I was allowed to spend at times and share and times and donate at times and well I did. She can do more.
It’s not lost on me she may well be in over her head too Jess but I think it’s maybe like other addictions – idk- you’re not ready for healing ❤️🩹 or whatever until you are ready. She may never be ‘woke’ like maybe she’s the Serena Joy or just a battery stuck in the Matrix forever and she doesn’t even know- but I do believe it’s disingenuous for anyone affiliated with the BRF to claim they want to do more for we the peasants. It’s a part of how we got ‘we the people’ and it’s not really their jam right, the whole ‘we’re all in the same gang’ ideal is decidedly UnBritish. I do so appreciate your compassion toward women suffering from abuse tho like you really got my heart with that caring. 💕 🖖
I’m sorry, but this is nonsense. Kate isn’t a housewife asking for pin money – Kate is Princess of Wales; she will be the next Queen. Her job is to represent the monarchy and the King – and it was in this capacity that she visited the Ukrainian refugees. Everything the RF does is for PR, to show that they are working, useful to the public and worth the millions they’re being paid. If she can’t do that, it’s because she’s incapable, not because she’s oppressed.
So Mute McButtons Middleton is disgracefully bad at this. Honestly, she should just stay home if she’s going to do nothing. It’s better for the charity, really. These people literally wasted time cooking for her and welcoming her, and she couldn’t even manage basic comforting platitudes. She was kinda actively hurtful with her foot in mouth attempts at “relating” and “caring.”
Not letting OfWilliam off the hook here, but surely the courtiers’ job is to work behind the scenes to ensure there are no embarrassing moments when the Royals visit a site, and to set expectations with the visitors.
This should have been easy for her: do some arts and crafts with the kids and talk to the mums.
Ukrainian Woman: It is hard. My husband is now a POW.
Kate: Oh my gosh! My husband too!
*mopping coffee off my laptop*
Kate: George loves to play PoW with Louis.
Sadly she doesn’t have to do more. There’s no real mechanism to make her do anything at all. As long as the monarchy is in intact in the UK, all she has to do is stay married to William to reap all the benefits. And we all know she doesn’t have the decency or character to invest in a charity in anyway, including financial and physical support. All these outings are just photo shoots for her. She can wear pretty clothes and then get her picture taken and she has enough “fans” to tell her she’s wonderful. She won’t do more because she doesn’t have to do more. Charles can threaten all he likes and withhold money but Wails are flush with the Cornwall money now.
It looks as if she is interviewing children in those pics – they really need a publicist that can help guide the Princess into more natural-looking interactions.
For someone that wasn’t born into royalty, it’s odd that she lacks an awareness of what a normal and appropriate social interaction
should look like. And I’m sorry, but don’t dress like this when you go to a refugee center. And bring about 200 little gift bags to hand out with anything like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and energy bar. Whatever. It’s not that hard.
She could have given them bananas with inspiring messages at least, that is easy and fun.
Lol 😆
I gotta love how for literal years the PR was “William and Kate can’t do anything because they don’t have the Duchy of Cornwall and aren’t “senior” enough but they’ll work when they get that and when they’re PPoW, we promise!” and now it’s “sorry I can’t do much” and some of the defence is “Well it’s actually William’s money so what do you expect her to do?”
“Everything you’ve experienced is so understandable.” What.The.Hell?! No, it’s not understandable, you nitwit. It’s horrific and wrong. Was that her effort at empathy? Guess what? It didn’t work. I’m sure that poor woman was appalled. Just ridiculous for a 40 yo woman to be this lacking in social skills.
this is so infuriating, i really cant with her. completely tone deaf and mornic, this one
“The Royal Foundation had a virtual meeting with Zelenska’s team last week to discuss working together on a mental health strategy to address the impact the conflict is having upon the mental wellbeing of Ukrainians.” Without meaning to reduce the importance of mental health, I believe that the royal foundation chose this area of “mental health ” to contribute for Ukraine where the results of their efforts are difficult to measure. Correct me if I am wrong, but they seem to avoid giving money or other types of practical donations …
There will be no contribution of any sort. The Royal Foundation doesn’t really have any money. Once Earthshot was spun off, they were left with just 5 million or so. And they don’t seem to have a staff that is effective – they can’t even plan a state visit without tripping all over themselves. Along with lack of funds, and lack of organizational skills, there’s the lack of will. Kate arrived EMPTY HANDED to the Ukrainian refugees IN HER OWN COUNTRY and said she couldn’t do any more. If she couldn’t come up with a pan of brownies for the people next door, how is she going to address the mental health issues of an entire nation that’s been decimated by war?
It’s one thing to be lazy about visiting museums and cutting supermarket ribbons, but to pretend you’re going to help people who have been devastated is really offensive.
I’m convinced that for Will and Kate the focus on mental health is because they can get away with vague platitudes and self-help bs. It’s the easiest cause to fake-support. Obviously mental health is incredibly important, but not the way the Wails approach it. If the invisible man had a charity, Kate would be its royal patron.
I think everyone wishes you could do more, but after decades of being nothing but ‘keen’ it is apparent you cannot.
“I wish we could do more”
Oh honey, have you even tried?
Archewell contributed to a playground in Uvalde after their tragedy. You know, like something practical and welcome.
Ugh, these people.
Old intellectually delayed bum.
Kaiser, Kaiser , why are you so hard on the mute ? Lol.
OMG they are SOOOO bad at this.
Imagine training your whole life to be a royal, and doing…that.
Awful. Kate and William are awful people. Tone deaf, uncaring, awful. Diana would be so disappointed I think in how William turned out. Kate strikes me as an empty, shallow nothing.
The comment above regarding how H&M would have automatically made a contribution, organized a fundraiser, etc. is so correct.
Bitch, DO MORE.
Should be a standing comment on every Kate post from now on.
OfWilliam could have donated some old dresses and buttons to auction off and raise money.
She is so useless.
She has time, money, connections and a platform and still she does nothing.
Appalling. You ‘wish you could do more’ – THE PRINCESS OF WALES & BRF? Why can’t you do more? Can you not open the coffers to your vast resources and act as a rising tide? Sure as shit the People’s Princess would’ve arranged something – – GET KEEN, KATE. Copykeen some benevolence. Our fave Duchess we know by her actions how deeply she cares for others. No performative gesture of a token gift even? How does their visit convey the message, actually show that they have any desire to do more than just give lip service? I’m calling bs on that, Princess Kate!!! Get your wallet out, girl. That’s how you can do ‘more’ – I cannot with Kannot.
Physically and mentally sickened by the money anger lot in my personal world and disgusted by these paper towel throwing piglets. Let them eat granola bars, Kate? And then showing up empty handed while they GIVE her something. This crying wolf with a loaf of bread under your arm attitude is inappropriate and wrong the world over but gosh the BRF is off the chart.
Sooooo totally agree. It’s almost a waste of time for both of them isn’t it? It’s purely performative. Meghan showed them what a royal can really do and they hate her for it. Literally. She exposed every one of their bare asses spectacularly.
I know right!!!! Meghan’s genuine love for others just makes me love her and feel so much gratitude that there are people like her on the planet
As far as bringing gifts, that is never going to happen. In their mind if they do it once people will come to expect it and they don’t want to show up everywhere bearing gifts. What they could do is work with other organizations and companies to provide the needed support and announce it, but that would require work on the part of their staff and resourcefulness which would severely cut into the two hour lunch and, early departure on Fridays.
LOLOLOLOL Kaiser!
Whew! That’s telling her and them 😆
And next week she will get praised for wearing another expensive gown and tiara at a state dinner. The standards are always so low for this one.
And next week she will get praised for wearing another expensive gown and tiara at a state dinner. The standards are always so low for this one.
I was thinking, when you visit someone in crisis you bring something, maybe food so they don’t have to worry about cooking or bring something that will bring them joy, for a moment. If there are children there she could have worked with a toy company to deliver toys, something. If someone visits you, you normally offer something to drink and/or eat. The people she visited followed the social norm, Kate did not. This got me thinking, do other European royals show up bearing gifts when they visit crisis centers? Are we expecting something of Kate that is not the modus operandi of royals?
Kate mumbling, “Tis a pity.”
The simple fact is that Kate and William can do more but they don’t wanted to they don’t care . They truly believe that showing up looking keen is enough it funny kate was praised to high heaven for being silent and not talking now all suddenly we are hearing for the royal reporters directed quote for Kate she suddenly has a voice she can speak. I think the round table discussion of Kate this week cause the people at Kensington to realize that maybe since Meghan is outspoken and using her voice it’s not a good look for Kate to be silent and only talk about babies being broody. Kate now has to step up and say a few words .
Unfortunately, Kate needs a bit more practice before they put a mic on her.
If she brought gifts for one charity she’d be expected to do it for all her visits. Didn’t she famously say that she wasn’t going to schedule an appearance at a function because she didn’t want people to expect it every year? She doesn’t understand that she has a platform to encourage giving which doesn’t require out of pocket spending from her.
The most important part of this visit was getting that shot of Kate looking like she’s helping people. Pathetic
If she can’t do one thing for them? Then who can??