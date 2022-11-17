Princess Kate wore a Max & Co coat to visit a Ukrainian center empty-handed

The Princess of Wales did a surprise event today in Reading. She went to the Ukrainian Community Centre, a place where medical and humanitarian aid is coordinated to Ukraine in their war with Russia. Kate and William visited a different Ukrainian community center months ago, and Kate made a big deal of bringing brownies to the volunteers. Today, she was empty handed. But don’t worry, she was keen! Apparently, one of her new issues is “talking about Ukrainian mental health.” While I would never underestimate the trauma and mental health crisis faced by Ukrainians at this time, I don’t think they need Kate turning up in her Meghan cosplay and gurning furiously for a photo-op. Kate’s coat is Max & Co, which retails for £460. Looks a lot like the coat Meghan wore to Canada House in January 2020. Maybe Kate wanted the comparison because she’s plotting her own Kexit.
The Princess of Wales is meeting Ukrainian families who have fled to the UK since the Russian invasion. During her visit to the Ukrainian Community Centre in Reading, the princess is hearing from volunteers helping refugees to settle in Berkshire Their work includes educational classes for children as well as providing support with employment and housing.
The centre has also been involved in delivering medical and humanitarian aid to the frontline in Ukraine. The centre, which is part of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), has been helping Ukrainians arriving in the UK since the start of the invasion.
The princess heard how volunteers run weekly coffee mornings to maintain a sense of community among the families. She was told about the practical advice and support around topics such as employment and housing, as the displaced families settle into life in the UK. The princess is also joining children taking part in an art session.
The centre’s art workshops help provide a way for the children to have fun, build friendships and express their emotions and experiences.
Remember when Prince William was taking credit for inventing “Impact Days” in which he and Kate would visit a charity and organize a donation to the charity to coincide with their visit? Whatever happened to that? Because this community center is doing great work and it would have been amazing for Kate’s visit to be packaged with a donation from the Royal Foundation, plus Kensington Palace releasing information on other people can donate time, money and resources. Kate should have come to the center with bags full of clothes and food. Oh well.
As I always say, she loves polka dots because they’re “fabric buttons.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
The neckline of that dress is so wrong for that coat!!! Ugh.
Imagine it with a boat neck sweater in cream with black trousers and classic black pumps. Simple diamond studs and a dainty necklace.
Why is it that I know how to dress as a professional royal better than her…
She just has no flair, does she? I think to really make fashion sing you have to have a sense of adventure and a sense of humour. Kate has neither. She always looks dull in her day clothes. I think she pulls it off better in evening wear but still – yawn.
That is one ugly-ass dress. That’s all I’ve got for this mess.
Well Crown Princess Mary literally wore a blue polka dot dress with blue heels to the recent City Hall event for QMII’s jubilee and looked stunning in her all repeat outfit. She wore it however with an impeccable matching blue coat. Maybe it is not the clothes Kate wears but the fact she’s wearing them that makes them not look good.
Just googled it and you’re right. Navy polka dot dress, check. Belt, check. Navy shoes check. Navy Thin rectangle clutch bag, check.
Plus Meghan coat.
Not just the neckline (and that dress!!), but that shade of pantyhose?? BLUE shoes??? Did she dress in the dark?
Winter white pants (cigarette tapered, and long enough) and a winter white cowl neck, or boatneck, as Kiera said, a dark brown alligator belt, shoes… HAIR TIED BACK into a low ponytail… heck…it could be all black, all navy… all would look good with a camel coat; she’d look chic and professional.
Well…guess we answered our own question…she *never* looks “chic and professional”.
I can’t tell if the dress is navy or not? But it certainly is new, isn’t it?
@Jan I love winter white with a camel coat. One of my favorite go to looks. I just ugh! Why is she so bad at looking like she doesn’t live in 1980/40.
Such a useless human being.
A bit harsh
nah, not harsh. She has a huge spotlight and massive resources at her disposal to actually make a positive impact on people who weren’t given the same privileges as her, but instead she chooses to be a mannequin, unhelpful, lazy and mean.
I don’t know why people are still shocked. No royal family is actually humanitarian or charitable.
Their role has always been the opposite. Their whole aim is to hoard wealth and power in an attempt to hold onto it for as long as possible, at the expense of the most vulnerable and marginalised.
The events they go to are purely PR to remain in the public eye, otherwise no-one would ever see them and we’d all start to wonder what the point of them is.
Diana decided to play their game of PR but use it for good. It’s why they hated her.
Meghan mistook the role thinking she’d get to do meaningful charitable work and it’s why they hate her and also had to go.
The whole point of royal families is to do as little as possible, while appearing to care, in order to keep public favour.
And the excuse they use for ‘not doing more’ to actively help fix real problems their subjects face, is that they aren’t allowed to align themselves politically or commercially, which is a farce.
@saba spot on. The engagements done by the royals are only to put on a nice face to the fact that they have much more than the rest of the UK and they live in luxury while many of the others are struggling directly as a result of the hoarding the British royals have done over the centuries. The Queen, Anne, Charles and that generation at least pretend that they are helping others and make a show of it with their visits to various parts of the country.
William and Kate are so lazy that they can barely be bothered to do a fraction of what their elder relatives do.
Besides did she have to show up in an entirely new outfit for this? An ugly one at that? It is a sickness with her to be so flagrant with her spending on new clothes every time she steps out in public.
@Nic919, I actually think it’s so inappropriate for her to wear an expensive new dress to an engagement like this one, where she’s going to meet people who are literally struggling just to make it
I’m with you Woke but She does do useless stuff, I suppose. She could do so much more than leaving us no option but to talk about her clothes and her makeup. Sometimes I wonder whether she’s frustrated that her work doesn’t shine, and then I think what work does she really do but turn up and then go back home and never think of the people she meets again. Useless human being, tho. I don’t think her kids would think she’s a useless human being. But outside of her immediate environment is where we find her and she is lacking.
You don’t. She looks perfectly fine and lovely.
And that’s all anyone can ever discuss is how she looks. There’s nothing else to talk about. So useless.
@BITCHY-BITCH She may look perfectly fine to you but she’s still completely useless.
@MIDNIGHT@THEOASIS: If Catherine Middleton intended us to discuss anything other than her looks, she
1- could have brought useful items to donate: that gesture of kindness would have somewhat diverted our attention from her appearance.
2- would have taken care to avoid wearing the exact same camel brown coat the Duchess of Sussex had graced our eyes with, when traveling to Canada.
Everything concurs to suggest that your victim of our shallow and vane concerns, is as matter of fact, begging us to focus on her attire and extol her exquisite sartorial taste. She is on a run to showcase herself, not the charity. Remember how the Duchess of Sussex turned up discretely and anonymously wearing blue jeans and a cap to honor the victims of the school shooting? That’s how you genuinely care for others.
She might look fine — in the sense of meeting the low bar — but she does not look lovely.
She is the walking embodiment of “meh.”
She does not look lovely. She looks terribly ill. Why is it that Kate’s fans are never concerned about her obvious eating disorder? Restrictive eating disorders, like she has, are the most deadly form of mental illness.
I’m sorry you feel that way about yourself
I’m sorry you’ve missed the irony and the sarcasm.
Totally agree. The article literally said William’s wife “heard about” the work others were doing. Having someone stand around to “hear about” what others do, IS useless. It’s a textbook definition of the word useless.
I think this is the most detailed write up about the charity she’s visiting I’ve ever seen. You think KP finally heard us on here telling them to stop making these visits about themselves?
I hope so. So many of the charities they visit are doing really good work. It would be nice to highlight that.
Kate showing up with hands as empty as her mind will never not be hilarious to me.
The entire Royal Family reads Celebitchy everyday. They correct and redirect themselves every time we discuss a topic. Desperate times, desperate measures 😮
True, but there was still a lot of ‘Kate heard’ ‘Kate learned’ and so on. And it looks like they baked something for her. How nice. This one-way gifting of royals needs to change. Either make it reciprocal or stop it altogether.
Is she wearing American Tan colour pantihose?
The pantyhose are SO BAD
My first thought seeing these pictures was that Kate must have gotten a run in her stockings — and gone over to Frogmore Cottage to borrow a pair. Those are so not her shade. Nah.
Cathy, good grief! Doesn’t she know enough to get the right shade?
The answer to your question @saucy&sassy is nope, Kate doesn’t have clue re what colour pantihose to wear. These look like a colour called “American Tan” and I doubt they have been produced in the last 50 years? Could Kate have raided CarolE’s stash from her air hostess days?
@Blithe This isn’t Meghan’s shade plus I doubt Kate would borrow from Meghan so I don’t think anyone would be running over to Frogmore for anything? After the death stare at the viewing of the flowers Kate didn’t look at all friendly?
Very true Cathy. I was just mentally channeling a very troubling thought re: just how far Kate might go to cosplay Meghan.
BuT hEr PrEsEnCe Is ThE gIfT!!! 😂🤦🏼♀️
It has to be, because she brought nothing else. There is no Impact Day, because it’s so much work to organize that they can only do it a few times a year, and we should not expect more this year. It was said with almost these exact words in the announcement about these brand new impact days they “invented”. It takes more effort than just showing up, you can’t expect them to do it all the time, duh.
Also, Kexit!!! Hahahaha I howled. Plus one to yesterday’s idea about a Tom Cruise related Kexit. It would be gossip gold, so entertaining. And a perfect fit for Kate AND Tom. Carole, make it happen!
TomKat, 2.0. Remember that?!?!?
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Smart & Messy indeed
Why would Carole, of sound mind and understanding want her child to end up with Tom, someone with close links to a cult well known for making people disappear?
Or they’re starting with the Diana process real soon.
You know they’ve been doing shaddy stuff to that mare these days
Her master’s busy living up life as a bachelor & showing up all over the place as a solo
They actually gave HER flowers there. Like, what a messed up system.
And baked goods!
Once again shes trying to hijack Meghan’s style. Since when did she start wearing open jackets like this. It’s literally only been since Dan Wooten put out that article saying she’s getting a new wardrobe to look more like Meghan!!
Her coat dresses have all but disappeared and I just again wonder do any of her fans notice?
@Polo, the next thing we’ll see her CopyMeghaning is wearing her coat draped over her shoulders, without actually putting her arms in the sleeves.
I do not understand how you can move your arms without the coat falling off
Impeccable posture.
When the boss of my boss of my boss comes and has a meeting with us, it’s disruptive to our work flow. But she always brings coffee and pastries so it’s not an entirely unpleasant disruption. (Last time she remembered that some of us drink tea and brought a carafe of hot water and a tea sampler for us)
She can’t even bother to do that simple courtesy and no one will tell her to her face that her presence is not gift enough.
Seriously, someone needs to stage a stalking intervention as the cosplaying is reaching danger levels. Muttons and Ma are seriously seriously triggered by Meghan.
Am also not surprised she turned up empty handed – her presence is enough you peasants. Esp embarrassing as she was presented with a plate of food when she arrived – its downright rude at this point.
@Digital Unicorn, maybe it’s just the way it’s showing up on my phone’s screen, but it looks like the dress is navy blue with yellow polka dots? Of course she’ll wear the colors of the Ukrainian flag— which would be fine if she actually did anything *in addition* to showing up in it for her weekly photo op.
She’s positively addicted to theme dressing, and likely thought that this “sartorial nod” would be greatly appreciated by the Ukrainians. Well, that and the “smiles” she brought 🙄
I’m not sure that there is anything malicious behind Kate’s copying of Meghan or Diana. The more I pay attention to her style the more I think the copying is because Kate has no sense of style. When you aren’t good at accessorizing or creating outfits copying the outfits of someone people tell you is fashionable is a safer option.
She has her own dedicated stylist so there is NO EXCUSES for her sh!t styling and accessorising.
I would actually buy this for Meghan – that it wasn’t nefarious, that it was just a matter of Kate not knowing how to dress appropriately so she’s copying Meghan – but she does it in such a manner to make sure she is praised for what Meghan was criticized for. For example, Meghan wore all black – oh nos!! The horror!! Kate wore all black (the exact same pantsuit lol), and she was praised for looking chic.
The monarchy barely survived Meghan’s one shouldered dress. Thank goodness Kate was there in her one shouldered dress to save it.
I am sure some of the copying is lack of imagination, but if she can’t decide what’s appropriate to wear to a rugby match, the inspiration should be other women in her position, not her MIL who has been dead for 25 years. It’s just too deliberate at this point for it to be innocent.
THE COSPLAYING IS DELIBERATE AND COMES STRICTLY AS DIRECTIVES FROM THE SNR COURTIERS (whose job it is to tell the royals what to do and when and how to do it.)
They TELL KKKhate to dress like M….to be more like M. PERIOD!!!!!!!!!!!! And because that little nobody is a mere doormat/pisspot/water-carrier/suppository for the BRF, she does as she’s told.
They dont care about Meghan so its not a case of “emulating” her or “paying tribute to her sister-in-law.” Are you kidding me???!!! They couldnt care less about M.
Its all about SEO…..the algorithms…….Its all strictly business. With Meghan’s name there, it draws everyone’s attention because as everyone knows, M is now the de facto FACE OF THE BRF!!! They want to USE HER GLOBAL BRAND RECOGNITION for the benefit of the institution/brand-building of the other royals.
Except for this site (that curates its own stories & headlines from repurposed tabloid shidt) I NEVER EVER click on ANYTHING from the uk….neither on twitter nor on their direct sites. Because when we see ‘Meghan’ in the headlines and click (as all her haters do but which more and more supporters are learning NOT to do) it boosts KKKhate (given that its usually a story about what she’s wearing.) But it not only boosts KKKhate, it also “recommends” other stories about M, that are ALWAYS negative.
And all this is because KKKhate is waaaaaaaaaaaaaay down the totem pole while M is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay up there, on the global stage. They want some of M’s shine for KKKhate.
Thats it and thats all. And its nefarious and it is part of their attempts to nullify M. (which, of course, is a losing strategy.)
SAY IT AGAIN!!
I refuse to click any links to Kate or those comparing Meghan to Kate. Not even those claiming they have inside knowledge about Harry and Meghan’s projects only to slag them off when you click the link.
I only read, share and acknowledge positive stories about the Sussexes. People Mag has been doing a good job of highlighting the good things the Sussexes do as well as the more mainstream news organizations.
@Kingston: Someone who claimed to be in the know once told me that the Diana cos-play was absolutely deliberate, that the palace people (not Kate) chose Kate’s clothing to intentionally recall Diana in the hopes of transferring some of that public goodwill to Kate.
This was several years ago, pre-Meghan, and the person didn’t mention SEO, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if you’re right on the money. Certainly the hate-clicking on Meghan stories => money for media. The only thing that makes me go 🤔 is that the idea of [Kate copies Meghan => media headlines => hate clicks bc Meghan mentioned in headlines => amplification of hatred for Meghan => inverse reaction of more reverence for BRF] is a LOT of logical steps for the palace PR folks to go through. Seems if they were actually that crafty, they’d be better at their jobs overall!
Kate was copying Diana’s outfits before she met William. There’s no way it’s the palace telling her to do it, it makes her look deranged.
It’s Carol, who was obsessed with becoming princess of wales from when she was a teenager. She didn’t get to be, so she projected it onto Kate. And by then being princess of wales meant being Diana.
Think of how much better it would have been if Kate donated enough money for meals the next week or two for the organization and got to work packing meals for recipients when she arrived. Think of how great that would have looked if there were photos of her carefully packing canned food in a bag. It would have also emphasized the urgency for money, food and other donations. I know many of us here think she should work more, but the work needs to improve too. Otherwise it’s just meaningless.
This.
What can even be said about this person anymore. She’s just the worst and useless ta boot. Emily was talking about being a “pick me” when really KKKatie Keen right her is the ultimate “Pick Me” girl.
She can’t dress worth a damn. I’m beginning to wonder if she equates lack of style and looking frumpy to being an an aristo.
I think this is part of it.
Being an Aristo in the UK is about legacy and lineage and they pride themselves on their antique chipped furniture and threadbare rugs.
^^ The latter is lifted straight out of an article about the Midds and how they were rejected by the Aristos for this very reason. The article then went on to rip the absolute piss out of Pimp Mama Carole and her flashy redesign of Anmer all the while stripping the heritage out of it. There is even a not so cloaked reference to this in the Harry and Meghan films (second one).
I think we will see an increasingly conflicted Kate as she makes the choice between Botox and looking like the other weathered Aristo women. Diana was famously incredibly well groomed and took excellent care of herself yet Chuck still cheated with women 10+ years older than her and whom were not as well groomed. Maybe this plays on Kate’s mind.
She’d never not keep up the grooming. She’s devoted most of her Free time (when not pleasing William) for the past 20years to her appearance (clothes shopping, hairdresser or beauty treatments) so it’s obviously very important to her.
I think she’s stopped trying to be in with the aristos….sending her children to a school with nouveau riche instead of upperclass parents.
But, but, she brought her smile….
Lol, who called her making a very refreshed-looking appearance within 48-hours of the octogenarian Mirror pic.
All I will say, is that I hope this place felt a great benefit from this visit (although it may seem hard to parse from the outside)
If the palace wants people to stop talking about Kate’s wardrobe, then they should make sure there’s something else to talk about. “Kate heard this and listened to that” isn’t enough.
She looks horrified by the food they’re showing her. Something nice – this is the most detailed information about one of the charities that I remember reading, so easy to not be completely centered on the coverage.
There’s an Insta/probably tiktok meme where ppl hum an upbeat little ditty while their dog walks around doing empty head dog things. I feel like she does a version of that. Part of being one of those attractive mute women.
I know she attempts to copy Meghan but the results are always wanting. Meghan is shorter than her so the clothes she wears look elegant, modern and effortless but Kate’s attempts come off dowdy and they look worse for her because that’s not her style and doesn’t compliment her height.
Since Kate is taller than Meghan, she should theoretically be able to wear long coats better, but…nope
Dollar bet Kate is jealous that Meghan’s Archetypes is nominated for a People’s Choice Award and she’s getting recognition from the Kennedys for the Ripple of Hope Award. The shout out from Kerry Kennedy didn’t help. It has to burn Kate that notable people outside the UK pays her dust.
I know I keep constantly tooting the same horn by saying this but maybe all of this recognition that Meghan has been getting recently is why we’ll definitely see k try to replicate Meghan’s amazing CJR gown at the start of this year either next week of the week after to try to attract more attention. I noticed in Jenny packham’s latest collection one of her dresses were eerily similar to CJR’s design
Yeah, it’ll be interesting to see what gets copy keened next. The CJR would be something. It’ll be interesting to see what she does in Boston. It should be cold.
Notable people in the UK only want there name associated with the 🧱. But the range is limited. The Addams family reboot of the 🆕 Wales and the 🆕 👑 and 👑 does nothing but keeps attention barely for a day even with the rota doing all the embiggen. They’re throwing stuff and hoping something will stick. Yet Angela Levin is over here twisting herself in knots about CA and the award they’ll receive instead of talking about the Boston trip and the good opportunities it’ll be. So there’s your answer. Royal family is in the dugout while CA is in the 🌎 series filling the 💺
Lots of “surprise visits” lately, I notice. Are they trying to actively avoid crowds who might be hostile? William’s visit to the Welsh parliament the other day was basically a visit to an empty building. Just him and a few handpicked official greeters. You might think he would visit when parliament is in session. But you would be wrong.
Charles has gotten the brunt of it with all those viral videos but after the egg tossing I do wonder if they are trying to dial down the crowds. There’s definitely been an increase in hostility towards them since the Queen died which I don’t feel bad for them at all. Everything they wished for Harry and Meghan is happening to them.
For William and Kate they call the visits a surprise because they have to so little in their schedules that they end up scrambling to add things when the temperature looks bad for them for doing so little.
Charles and Anne have their schedules booked months in advance but these two jokers have very little on the books which is why William was razed when they said he was too busy for the World Cup.
@Nic, it’s also a handy excuse in the event of poor turnout/lack of crowds
Omg you’re the future queen of England and all your visits are about listening and hearing how charities function? So so useless, if you don’t have any tangible help to give fuck off with your fashion show.
Chin chin!
But don’t you know Kate is an activist too, just like Meg? Albeit a “silent” one! Lol
Not quite – she’s the future Queen consort of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms of which England is a part of. Something that she and her husband seem to have forgotten.
It’s right that Kate should pay attention to the Ukrainian crisis. Even better when it’s in Reading, which (according to a quick perusal of Google Maps) is only 25 minutes from Windsor.
All the charities within a half-hour radius of Adelaide should be on alert, as they too could be the next lucky background location for one of Kate’s Royal Photo Shoots.
This was a last minute scramble from the reaction to the Remembrance Day photos. Most of her engagements tend to be like this outside of her annual Wimbledon attendance.
@Nic919 I think it’s a combination of the photos AND the positive press Meghan is getting for her activism podcast. However, once again it’s a massive fail. This visit (like the majority of her visits) was just another photo op. Instead of organising a cake sale or a raffle, or whatever Meghan would have done, she tells the group “I wish we could do more.” Those are the words of a “mute” princess and not an activist. So, all that codswallop in the media yesterday about royal women paving the way for activism was just that; codswallop! SMH
I wouldn’t expect her to haul in goods herself, but FFS, you’d think someone on their team would have the forethought to bring stuff and have her get a photo op in front of it.
Very much agree they could have donated stuff, money, and spread the word on how to help. But she showed up and listened? Big whoop.
Is the dress transparent from below the collar and above chest? She really looks boring in everything she copied off Meghan. I would have thought that if you’re going to cheer up people,a nice bright coloured floral dress would have been nice…. but what do I know 🤷🏻♀️
Also,if I had a zillion dresses and coats in my multi-million taxpayer funded wardrobe, I would have shilled out some of the warm clothes and old children’s clothes for the unprivileged. But I’m a hardly a future queen so…
Yes and I think the sleeves are transparent and the bottom half of the skirt is as well.
So she went there to “listen and learn” as per usual! So out of her depth, there’s not even a notable quote. Just buttons and keen vibes! My god, Kate, grow up!
PS: Meghan needs to introduce a new color of coats so Katie knows it’s okay to move on from Camel/tan!
“Learning about” is exactly what is called “royal work” so Kate is doing exactly what is expected of her. Meghan’s work just changed expectations, that’s all. Now we all think that Kate should work the way Meghan does. I notice that when royals “honour” people with a visit, it is work for everyone as they have to cater to said royal. They get flowers, sometimes food, and bows and curtsies. It is really an imposition on organizations and interruption of work. Royals may draw attention to the organization, as was done here, but they don’t materially help them. Also, are they presenting Kate with a cake? And why does she have her coat on? Is she just making a flying visit? Right, her job is to fly in to highlight the organization and then leave. This would have been a perfect time perhaps to do something practical to help the early years folks. And why isn’t there a specific call for donations or volunteers?
@tamsin it looks like kalach (a bread) and it looks like it was made at home and not a bakery.
Rather than echo everyone else about Kate’s empty-handedness, will say a public show is more than nothing. Any benefit to Ukraine is welcome. If one person opens her heart and her wallet, that is more. Who can say what even one person’s gift might accomplish?
If she can’t be thoughtful, then why doesn’t she have staff that help? It would have been so easy to have a staffer call the center and find out what they need. For refugee families, clothes, bus passes, disposable diapers, toiletries, etc. can be vital. In my town there are groups working to get refugees into apartments. So there is an organization that makes up bundles of supplies with everything from basic toiletries, baby supplies, basic kitchen equipment, basic hygiene items. They ask for donations of hotel soaps, shampoos etc, and put together kits. Other sacks have tampons, etc. A family can then be supplied with emergency items. Just imagine if Kate asked people to be thoughtful and bring items from hotels. Then she could return and work for an hour or two with volunteers who bag up the shampoos, soaps, etc, into kits. What fabulous P.R.! But nope………crickets.
Remember when there were media articles stating that the Middletons would be taking in Ukrainian refugees? What happened to that? Hmmm…
It also said Carol wants to be known for her philanthropy not just her business achievements…..which was the only reason for the article.
KKKate, you can copy Meghan all the way until the cows come home. It’s still not going to make Harry pay attention to you.
I actually like this outfit. This is something I would wear.
I don’t mind it, either, Nicole. When you consider how often she wears hideous stuff, I’m thinking this is quite nice and with the coat, too. Apart from the dress collar. She plucked defeat from the jaws of victory with that neckline.
I don’t mind the dress? It’s ruined by the collar. Max & Co is part of Max Mara, which I always think is the kind of clothes a lawyer would wear around the office if she weren’t in court that day. They can be hit and miss because their market is office and casual weekend but not glam. This dress looks more Hobbs to me. Anyway, rambling! The dots match the coat but the collar is huge.
I just looked at the website for the Royal Foundation. They mention Kate’s visit, but there are no links to the organization for the public to donate money or any goods or services. They also say on the website that Kate and William had a virtual meeting with the First Lady of Ukraine, “which took place last week to provide advice and share best practices to help support the First Lady of Ukraine’s mental health strategy.”
I agree, she could have brought some items with her. William has all that duchy money now. However, according to the royal rota, the Royal Foundation is helping the First Lady of Ukraine with her mental health initiative for Ukrainians who have suffered trauma from the war.
Yeah…….’help” by ‘listening and learning.” smdh
I’m retired and with my pensions and investments I make about $45K a year. I’ve donated approximately $2,000 so far this year to a variety of charities — Canadian Red Cross, Canadian Cancer Society, Plan Canada (I foster a little girl in Burkina Faso) and an American association that provides funds to women seeking abortions in blue states. What has Kate done? Spent lavishly on hair, makeup, clothing, jewelry while her country is heading into a severe recession and people don’t have enough to eat, heat their homes or pay rent. We’re teetering on the brink of a world war with tens of thousands of refugees whose lives have been completely upended. Oh she shows up at these places and does some brief performative nonsense for the cameras, but basically fuck all. If Kate and her *people* are reading this, show up with a big fat cheque from your foundation you empty-headed stick figure.
Maybe I’m an idiot but, is it royal protocol to always be wearing a coat – no matter the circumstances? Is it like the pantyhose rule? I just don’t understand why the royal women ALWAYS wear coats both inside and outside. Most of the time, the coat is Kate’s “outfit.” Doesn’t Kate get hot wearing these big heavy coats to these events? The first thing I want to do when I come inside from the cold is remove my coat… I’m just so confused.
so, two main points there, and some subpoints, LOL. One, she did take off her coat at this visit at some point, so she has started doing that more.
Second, the explanation for this from Kate stans was always threefold – the first being that the coat was part of the outfit so had to stay on (this makes sense with a coatdress obviously, or a blazer, but not with a big coat like this. It also worked for the queen, who often wore some that was more of a topper, and less of a heavy coat, or wore the heavy coats bc her dress was so thin underneath.) The second explanation was that there was just no place to hang the coat or anyone to hold it so she had to wear it the whole time. (this was always a stupid explanation.)
The last and best explanation (best = the most ridiculous, I laugh every time I think of it) is that Kate cannot take off her coat in public bc it would make people imagine Kate undressing and then people would be thinking of Kate without her clothes and WE CAN’T HAVE THAT!!!!!
Obviously that explanation was always ridiculous bc now it just makes me shake my head and laugh bc now she DOES take her coat off and clearly people are somehow surviving.
I used to have long winded debates on What Kate Wore about this LOL.
Becks1, so she took off her coat and no one fainted. That’s a positive sign. I’ve often wondered if she always wears coats because it’s something to hide behind. Of William is a really uptight person.
Amazing that the center, who helps people in need, are the ones who were able to find something to give HER.
Guys, you need to watch the video on their Twitter page. Sth is up with one side of her face, her eye is almost closing. Too much botox?
It’s pretty obvious at the photos as well…
@EliseM, greeting a guest with bread and salt is one of those Ukrainian traditions that’s kingly and humble at the same time.
The bread presented to Kate looks like kalach, not karavai to me, but the presentation on the embroidered cloth (and I expect the salt was around there somewhere) is a special honor and usually reserved for VIP displays.
You’re still right of course! Visiting with empty hands! *snort*
Everyone comments on this – but my god, she really has aged A LOT this year.
Things are obviously stressful and bad behind the scenes. I think we all can sense her marriage is completely over.
Seems like she perused photos of Crown Princess Mary from last weekend based on the blue polka dot dress and blue heels. Only Crown Princess Mary looked elegant and her entire look consisted of re-wears.
I just had an idea for them. What if they donated £1000 (of their own money, from the Duchy, whatever) to every single charity they visit, and then posted a link in their social media so others can give too. They don’t even have to say how much they gave, just “we were delighted to donate to xxx in support of the great work they do helping yyy. If you can, please consider doing so too. (Link.)”
Probably they should all do this as a slow-trickle wealth transfer that won’t materially affect them in their lifetimes, but the beauty of this for W&K is they only do about 30 of these a year anyway, so it’s no extra work for them and it’s money they won’t even notice is gone.
They really weren’t including a call to action to support charities (such as the charity they are visiting) in their social and blog posts this entire time? Do I understand that correctly?
Green girl, you nailed it!
You can’t tell from these foto’s but the dress is blue with tan dots. Her take on blue & yellow, Ukrainian flag!
Love that coat. And, she couldn’t have brought paper towels to huck at the crowd? How rude of her.
Kate is paying homage to Meghan in the best way possible.
/s
There’s the problem. Which is why they have no problem calling her what she’s been all along 🤣. A mute 🤐 woman who does what she’s told which is the reason why she’s copying other women in her 🤐 🗣️. There’s no there there. What tiara will she wear for the first state 🍽️ of Charles reign. Another dress up that she’ll pay homage to another woman cause there’s nothing else going on for her.
Her massive resources, sucked from a heat-deprived, half-starved population, are for her alone. Of course she arrives empty-handed. That new coat doesn’t buy itself, people.
She really needs to stop dressing up in the colors of the flag of the place she is visiting.
At her age it’s childish and goofy, and makes it seem like she is not taking it seriously.
I checked out the video on twitter and what hit me immediately is of William painting with the kids which made me think of Meghan at the IG and when she was playing with the kids. I guess the best part for of William is the fact that she didn’t have to interact with anyone of color–at least not that I saw.
Oh, look! They’re giving her a present. It’s because they have manners.