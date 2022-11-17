Telegraph: Prince William can be ‘a self-righteous and spoilt little —-‘

A few days ago, the Telegraph published a very off piece of royal analysis – by someone named Simon Heffer – about what King Charles can and should do in the next year. There’s some stuff about how Charles needs to be careful to keep his nose out of politics and stay silent about the environment and the cost of living crisis in particular. Then the analysis takes a very weird turn when Heffer assesses what will happen in January 2023, namely the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Read this curious passage:
The great private concern is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: not just the prospect of Prince Harry’s memoir, due out 10 January and currently of an uncertain degree of toxicity, but also the effect it is already having on the upper echelons of the Royal family. The Prince of Wales is reported to be appalled at his brother’s general behaviour, and that the book is going to appear at all. Although someone who knows Prince William says he can be “a self-righteous and spoilt little —–”, there is no doubt he has the best interests of The Firm at heart in deploring the Duke’s conduct.
Former friends of the Duke struggle to believe he will enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer, or that he foresaw any of the growing consequences of his exile.
From afar, the King must manage his younger son. Courtiers feel he would welcome him, and the Duchess, back to these shores to live permanently – unless the book is indeed deeply damaging, in which case bridges may finally have been burnt. They are less convinced that the Prince of Wales would accept a reconciliation and this could pose another problem for the King. The moment when he comes at last to read his younger son’s book is likely to be by far the most challenging of the year ahead. His response to it will demonstrate not just how good a father, but how good a King, our new monarch is.
While this is not the first time we’ve heard something similar – oddly enough, Katie Nicholl said a version of this in her most recent book – it’s f–king notable that Heffer is really saying it pretty plainly. William is a self-righteous brat but right now, he’s being backed by the establishment because no one knows how bad Harry’s book is going to be. King Charles’s dream is to somehow convince Harry and Meghan to come back, but then spoilt pr-ck William will throw a tantrum if it happens. Note to all: it won’t happen. The gossip around Spare will probably be the last gasp of the “will the Sussexes ever return” conversation. Harry and Meghan live in a huge mansion right by the ocean, they’re making millions of dollars a year and they don’t have to deal with the bitter prigs of the British establishment on a daily basis. They are living their dream.
“Former friends of the Duke struggle to believe he will enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer, or that he foresaw any of the growing consequences of his exile.” I wonder if those are the same friends who said a bunch of racist sh-t about Harry’s wife?
At some point, these people have to start asking themselves why is it that King Charles is so eager for his “prodigal son” to return, and why is William still in such a f–king snit about it?
Willy is so jealous of Harry’s popularity & personality.
Do any of Harry’s old friends keep in touch?
Willy inherited none of his mother’s charming personality. He is a stuffy shady snob.
The crown was not kind to William who had those teas with the queen and turned against his mother.
I would guess the not-smugly racist old friends are totally in touch with Harry.
The question should be, if Harry keeps in touch with his friends? The ones he trust, that don’t go running to the tabloids, he had one over in the summer, went bike riding with him.
His former royal protection officer is working for him now, another Guy working at Archewell was associated with him for years.
Sounds like old acquaintances who Prince Harry no longer has contact with maybe because they chose not to support him and his wife when they were going through hell. The delusion that the Sussex’s will return to Britain and be under the BRF, courtiers and media control again is laughable. Especially after the horrific treatment they were put through during the funeral and mourning period, that last photo of them getting in the car after the funeral says it all Britain is not a healthy place for them at all.
When the tabloids say, “Harry’s friends agree with Wills about everything,” they’re probably referring to the circle of aristo-bros who were always closer to Wills anyway (remember when Wills skipped the Commonwealth Service for a “bachelors'” ski vacation, while actually unmarried Harry attended? Those guys.)
Charles does not want Harry to come back. Any spin or PR to the contrary died a swift cold petty death during that ridiculously long funeral.
Meghan can’t come be with you. We won’t give her security. (Apparently Harry left his security with Meghan). We didn’t inform you when the Queen passed. You need to get your own ride to Scotland. We had left by the time you arrived in Scotland. That was just in the few hours after the queens death and started the second Charles had become king.
Enjoy your life over seas. Harry couldn’t wear his uniform. Then he could but it’s was incomplete. Then the media attacks for holding hands. Then the dozens of ways in which the sussexes were “snubbed” cackled over in the media. The walk around of doom where Meghan looked genuinely fearful for her safety and her life and deeply afraid of Kate.
Only Harry couldn’t salute the coffin. Meghan was ostracized by those mean old bats. And on and on and on. It was like running the gauntlet for them and it was 100% orchestrated by Harry’s father, step mother, brother and sister in law.
Can you imagine one of the hardest times in your life and knowing one of the biggest reasons it was so damn painful was entirely because your family chose to make it as painful as possible for you?
That’s the life Harry has led and meghan joined him in until they left. Then right back into being the scapegoat without an out during the funeral.
Charles doesn’t want Harry back. But he does love to hurt him.
I don’t think Charles thinks he is actually His son.
Moxylady, this list is horrible, and watching all of this unfold in real time was sickening. You are correct, Charles does not want him back. And the Sussexes chose to close the door to that subservient life 3 years ago.
Charles knows darn well harry is his son. Harry looks more like him than William does. William takes after Charles harry takes after his mother.
Yes, one of Harry’s old friends visited him in Montecito. They were pictured biking together. The Fail knew who he was but the Fail conveniently didn’t mention that he was Harry’s friend from the UK (Harry and Meghan attended his wedding while she was there) to make it seem like he has no friends left.
Pegster really suffers in comparison to Harry, doesn’t he. I have always been surprised by the common assertion that Harry is dumb as dirt based on his school record. I never got that impression from the few public remarks or speeches I have seen him make. And look at Harry’s organizing abilities and stellar people skills, which Potato Head completely lacks.
Look at the language that William uses. I would say it is at a sixth-grade level. He is not a deep thinker, despite every possible advantage he has been given in opportunities and education. Imagine what a bright, curious person could make of himself/herself with all those advantages? My dog, I am so envious of what he has thrown away. I wish I had the time and leisure to learn languages and see the world and speak to the best teachers and experts. He is a travesty.
I hope that Sheen continues to stir the pot. Rage Boy should be exposed as the privileged waste of space he is.
“there is no doubt he has the best interests of The Firm at heart in deploring the Duke’s conduct.”
Really? Because I doubt that William has anyone interests at heart but William’s.
the firm is his future, so yeah, I’m sure he cares about it. he wants to be king.
Actually there have been many signs that William does not want to be King – including him plainly saying so. Last year a ‘friend/source’ was quoted in a puff piece about Wills saying, essentially, that he would be fine if the whole Monarchy ceased to exist.
That does NOT mean, however, that he would be happy with anyone else being ‘it’. But if the UK suddenly went for a Republic, I get the feeling Wills would be only too delighted to take his millions and slope off.
Burger King looked like he wanted to off himself out of boredom when he was forced to attend the opening of Parliament. This is not a man who is all in with the role. Instead, he looks like a teenager who is totally embarrassed by his family’s weird life and thinks about running away from home and never being heard from again. The problem is, he just can’t figure out what island or jungle would be remote enough to hide in but still have internet/satellite tv to watch sports.
William was.allowed to run amok he wants harry back as scapegoat.
If he had the Firm’s best interest at heart, he wouldn’t have pushed the two best assets out of the country. He would have behaved towards both Meghan and Harry, stopped his wife and their staff’s shitty behaviour towards Meghan and spoken up against the rota.
You’re so right @Belli, he only cares about himself.
Charles had his chance he could have told William to back off and issued statements defending harry and Meghan and told his fans in the media to stop the attacks. He even kept Meghan from traveling with harry after the queen died
In fairness, Kate was also told not to go see the queen’s death. But you’re right. William wants Harry’ to be his wingman but he won’t defend him from the cruel BM.
Maybe Kate was used to have the excuse for Meghan not going
Yes at lolo86. William has always wanted Harry to be his wingman. His behavior at the walkabout after the Queen’s death was very telling. The way he sprang out of the car to introduce his brother and kkkate and Meghan was very telling. He was so puffed up and filled with self-importance, practically beaming and the most “stately” I have ever seen him. He is filled with such self importance and thinks he has to be elevated above Harry to be taken seriously.
Kate wasn’t told she wasn’t family.
William told Kate to stay home and not Charles. That’s the difference. Sophie was there and so was Tim. Meghan was then told to stay back because Kate wasn’t going.
Not only did C prevent M from travelling up to Balmoral with H, he also ensured that the RR broadcast his feeling that M wasn’t close family and that she would not be welcome if she defied his orders.
This is hilarious. William sounds awful. I bet even his ‘friends” don’t like him, but hang out with him for the benefits that brings.
You are assuming that he has ‘friends’.
I’m not sure hanging out with William brings any benefits. Maybe it did a decade or so ago when they went out places.
What was the purpose of throwing that shade in there (this is not a complaint 😂😂😂)? I almost choked from laughing.
LOL, from this, it sounds like the one who is regretting Harry’s “exile” is Charles, and it sounds like William knows that. So Charles wants to bring Harry back (and this article even explicitly mentions Meghan as well), but William would have a problem with that.
I also love all these little tidbits, some subtle and some not so subtle, about what a horrible person he is. Self righteous and spoiled? That sounds about right.
Would Charles have words with Kate about her horrible behavior to Meghan I wonder
I don’t think he would, but I could see him having words with William. Like, in a “get your wife to behave” kind of way.
William would have to get over his self first, because I believe Kate is a nasty person on her own or she would have never been a bitch to Meghan, she would have been a sister and loving and kind if she were a loving and kind person. But I think she is stupid and reflected William’s attitude toward Meghan.
Given everything C did publicly to H&M following TQ’s death, I don’t get the impression that he regrets their relocation to the US. I think he was primarily responsible for rejecting the half-in half-out proposal as well terminating their MET security when they’re in the UK. C is just too conceited and self-absorbed to have regrets about someone as insignificant as the 5th line to the throne and his wife.
Word. The only thing Chuck regrets is that Harry and Meghan are so much better at this than he is, and they do it all on their own dime. It must burn, being the current head of the longest running grift in history. Good.
So Chucky3 wants Harry to return? Then maybe, just maybe, he shouldn’t have allowed so many undeserved things to be done to Harry during TQ’s funeral. Someone with a petty and cruel nature came up with all those punishments like the ruling that as a veteran he wasn’t allowed to wear his uniform. Then, after international reaction, he could wear it, but with the Queen’s insignia stripped. On and on, someone came up with various indignities to heap on Harry, while he was grieving. And Harry’s father, the king, allowed it, and may have encouraged it.
And they wonder why Harry left.
I don’t think he actually wants harry to return. He just wants to seem like a loving father. The thing is, harry isn’t in exile. He can return to the UK any time he wants. So if Charles is so desperate to ‘reconclile’ he is just one phone call away.
I think IF charles wants Harry back (and I’m not sure he does TBH) but I think its for those incidents you listed. If Harry is back in the UK as a working royal, then he is under Charles’ thumb again and Charles can publicly embarrass him, punish him, sideline him. etc. Charles has control over him again. I think that’s what he hates the most about Harry being in the US and financially independent. I think that’s what William hates too. They can no longer control him and I think they really want that back. They don’t necessarily want Harry back, they want their scapegoat back.
Agree with Chloe. Charles doesn’t care about Harry returning or frankly what happens to him. But Charles deeply cares about how he looks and comes across, so he’s threading the needle of seeming to want something because he’s a father, but being constrained by his other son and his obligations.
That’s why he freaked about what Harry said on Oprah about not taking calls, and why he made it clear that Harry shouldn’t talk about him in public – it just messes up the narrative he’s got going.
It’s why they’re worried about the book – I doubt there’s one single story they’re concerned about, just a pattern of behaviour that upends Charles’ whole charade. It’s all PR, there’s no interpersonal relationships.
It was fascinating for me to watch Prince Harry as he doggedly ran the gauntlett of the usual BRF-and-media smear campaign during betty’s funeral; he neither looked left nor right….just straight ahead, not flinching from anything they threw at him, with his wife unwaveringly by his side, as both of them kept calm and carried on in their final tribute to that undeserving dead queen.
Throughout that peroid, it was so maddening to watch, which forced H&M’s peeps to issue that statement saying H was willing to wear a morning suit to every event having to do with honoring betty, thereby shutting down that nasty narrative about him being “prevented” from wearing a uniform. The silence after the statement was published, was even louder than the din (LOL). And then BP, seeing the INTERNATIONAL response of everyone saying oh! now I understand why H&M left, hurriedly okayed the wearing of the uniform. (LMAO)
I actually had hoped that H would wear his suit instead but then it occurred to me that he was not gonna complain or explain and therefore, I got the feeling that this was him saying his FINAL GOODBYE TO THE ENTIRE BRF.
You can tell that that period back in britain to bury betty was a decision-making time for H because in M’s interview in the Cut, she said H said that she had lost her father but she told him it didnt have to be that way for him. And it struck me that behind the scenes, M might have been trying to talk H out of completely cutting off charles and the rest of them; but apparently H has made up his mind.
@chloe exactly. There’s no exile. They have Frogmore and could buy any house they wanted. They choose to the outside the uk. They could move back tomorrow and the RF wouldn’t have any say. I mean, they won’t but it’d be kind of hilarious to watch heads explode. The Sussexes buy a grand home, and a swank London flat, publicly entertain, go out, do the podcast from England, etc. And just don’t interact with (prior) friends and family they don’t care to.
@kaiser I don’t think brat was the b word intended in this piece.
I think the S word was.
I was thinking T or C myself.
I think the P word that incorporates the word Rick.
Give me a few more letters so I can figure out the T word, please. 😃
Wat ever do you mean? 🙂
I guess I’ll have to get out the Scrabble set and figure this out.
@Steph, the T word… four letters long. T is followed by W and ends with a T.
It’s very, very rude in Britain, which is why I think that’s the word.
@steph TWA are all the letters in the word
@steph think “twit” spelt with an “a”
I mentally inserted p rhymes with rick myself.
Lol thanks everyone. That’s not really a common insult in my circle so I wouldn’t have guessed it.
This thread is hilarious.
All these “living in exile!” posts always make me laugh, because they’re always phrased like Harry’s been sentenced to internment in a foreign prison camp or something equally miserable. They really show how much they hate the US though! Do they think it’s just so miserable to live here, or do they really just think England is that amazing? And somehow they think they’re subtle with how they look down their nose at us.
It also makes me laugh because…..Harry can go back to england whenever he wants. If he decides next month that he feels like a hunting party in the countryside, he can fly back to England and go to one. if he feels like he wants to go to Scotland for a long walk by the River Dee, he can do that. If he wants to go shopping in London, he can do that. He’s not exiled. He’s in a gorgeous mansion in a gorgeous part of the country with his gorgeous family and just seems to be living his best life.
If he’s not going to hunting parties in England, its b/c he doesn’t want to.
I know! I would love to be sent to live in exile in a mansion with 146 bathrooms by the seaside.
I know, right. Can I be exiled to live in a beautiful home in California? Sounds great to me.
I would miss the many languages of rain. Sunny all the time would eventually become boring, I can’t help but think…
But comparing that small loss to the huge gains Harry has experienced now gone from under their thumb, small sacrifice. Charlie and Willy deserve each other
You do understand that song lyric isn’t accurate, right? It does rain in southern California. Not nearly as much as in parts of the UK, but it does rain. And given Meghan was raised in California, UK rainy much of the time would be boring for her.
It’s infuriating that they repeatedly reference an “exile.” Harry was not exiled! He left by choice, exerting his own free will.
Exile can be voluntary as well as involuntary.
They talk like he’s the Duke of Windsor, sent to the Bahamas during WWII because of his shadiness (aka Nazi ties). That was exile.
Harry isn’t “living in exile.” He’s living in beautiful California, and can travel wherever and whenever he likes. He cut all the strings with his own sharp scissors. They can’t make him dance anymore and they hate that.
Isn’t the Telegraph generally considered the mouthpiece of the Tory party? As in, the instruction to Charles to “stay out of politics,” especially around Charles’ core cause of environmentalism, or anything where the Tories may feel blamed (eg cost of living crisis) seems to be an instruction straight from the government to Charles. And in exchange, they carry Charles’ message: COME BACK HARRY! YOU CAN EVEN BRING YOUR WIFE, NO REALLY!
The delicious shade on William may simply show what the Tories really think of him, despite all the sucking up on William’s part.
Chartles’ favourite paper is said to be the Telegraph so if its in there it’s a message directly to Charles. The paper of The Firm, is the Times, as its the paper of record. But the Torygraph fits with Charles’ image of his own gentleman farmer lifestyle. It’s probably the most middle class thing about Charles.
Daily Telegraph used to be sober broadsheet, paper of record. Stuffy and partisan, yes, and always aligned with Tory party, but relatively sane and normal.
That’s all changed over the past ten years or so, and they’ve become a completely unhinged tabloid propaganda mill masquerading as a serious paper. Simon Heffer is a regular, generally writing Culture Wars pompous feckheadery.
They’re paywalled, but you can get an add-on that gets you past it. That’s what I use for hate-reading evil news sites.
They were as you described, under the aegis of Conrad Black..
A readable conservative broadsheet, until the Barclay brothers become the new owners.
It became all Tory, all the time. Brexit became the breaking point. Yearly profits went from £50M to £500,000 .
Between this and Murdoch, it seems a lot of ‘normal’ media has been taken over by rightists, trying to create anger and chaos.
As a Canadian it is chilling to think that Conrad Black was the reasonable conservative. Over here he’s a pompous ass who rescinded his Canadian citizenship to keep a British peerage and then praised Trump to get a pardon. He’s not as dumb as MAGA but certainly isn’t the sober Tory of the past.
So William, and I assume the bulk of the upper echelons, can treat people like shit and be an ass (because out of asses comes crap) but it’s ok because it protects the system they have in place – a system that protects them and the many benefits we can’t even imagine.
Yeah, governments and regimes have been toppled throughout history due to that line of thinking and practice. It’s about time this one ends too.
I enjoy these comments.
Harry left of his own free will. He and his family are free to do as they please.
I think it would be lovely if Harry and fam spent the holidays with their chosen family and friends.
Charles is a petty, nasty man.
I honestly do not think William wants to be King ever.
If William and Harry do repair anything between them, I guarantee you it will be Harry doing the work! Why should he tho?
Why do they think Hardy wants to come back and subject his beloved Meghan and kids to their racist, snobbish and toxic environment? He’ll visit his friends and charities, sure, but for the immediate future I don’t see any interest on the Sussexes part on living in England.
EXACTLY! This is what I can never get. What so strange is that they aren’t even writing these things from the assumption that Harry and Meghan WANT to come back otherwise they’d include evidence of it and they can’t because there is none. Instead they have found a backwards way of telling Harry they want him back, predominantly sans Meghan but they know that’s a no-go. But to save face they write about it passively, like they’ll “take him back”, “welcome him back”. Harry isn’t the prodigal son, they don’t get this.
Nothing has changed. The media is still racist. The conspiracy theorists are still active without condemnation. Royal reporters are still complicit in that. Archie and Lili are regularly dehumanised. And the family have not even offered a shred of empathy about the racism they have faced. What incentive is there to go back?
I didn’t realize how anti-American the British establishment is until Harry and Meghan moved here. I always thought they rather liked us after we arrived to save them from the Nazis. Guess that’s old news. Now it’s all about how rude and crude we are and how we just don’t understand British royals or the monarchy in general. They don’t even like the way we talk. And now it seems that a beautiful seaside community in sunny southern California is regarded as a wretched hellhole suitable only for shamed, exiled princes who desperately want to return to cold, dark Britain. This is the aristocracy, mind you. I know ordinary Brits don’t feel this way at all.
Aristocrats are, in general, remarkably ill-travelled and incurious. They might travel to France or Italy in the summer (never Spain, darling) and/or go skiing in Switzerland or Austria in the winter. Maybe the Caribbean for some winter sun. They just don’t know how nice most parts of the US are (the rest of us British plebs do, we love Florida – we’d go to California too but it’s a lot further away).
Americans weren’t that popular in Britain in ww2. GIs were seen as seducers stealing/corrupting the local women whilst the British soldiers were away risking their lives. The saying was “overpaid, over sexed, and over here.”
Most Americans stationed in Britain during WW2 were either pilots doing missions out of England or infantry in training for DDay. It’s not like they weren’t actually fighting the war too. I have heard that saying before but also heard it was not a widespread sentiment. The American commanding officers kept a pretty tight rein on their over-sexed GI’s, well aware of their status as guests. And the British women often appreciated the attention from their guests, if you get my drift.
If SH believes that KC wants H&M back after watching how H was treated in the days following QE2’s death, he must be delusional. KC has done absolutely nothing publicly to indicate that he has any desire to have them back, and hasn’t said anything to indicate that they would be treated kindly. As to him sticking an insult towards PW into this article under the guise of sources, that was very much appreciated.
That PW jab was so unnecessary but so welcome!
It was remarkably casually thrown in there, wasn’t it? To me it suggests that William being a little s**t is so widely known and accepted by those around him that Simon Heffer thinks nothing of dropping it in apropos of nothing and in a piece that is theoretically supportive in the same way that no-one would blink if you described Trump as a raging, ignorant bully.
@thehench yes! It’s the way it was just thrown in there more than what was said that made me laugh so hard.
Adding this random (but clearly true) tidbit in there is interesting. Wonder if it’s the start of a drip-drip campaign to something more revealing or the usual yanking his chain cuz he’s not giving the tabloids much.
The most important information in this drivel is that the comes out Jan 10, I didn’t know that. That’s a Saturday, thank you publishing house!
Also, they are not in exile. They moved to her home country, that’s not exile. She went home, her husband went with her. I’ve been to California and I’ve been to England (lived there for a time). In both places you can live a glorious life if you have this much money but the size of California and the feeling of freedom that comes with it (not to mention the weather) are absolutely unbeatable. Would never move there with an ordinary job, I’m too afraid of a few things. But with money? Sign me up.
I lived in LA for 14 years in a tiny studio apartment because that was all I could afford. At some point I started looking to buy a place and quickly realized I couldn’t even afford a shack in the worst neighborhood. And quite frankly, the only reason I was able to afford my apartment was because it was rent controlled. But while I was there I visited various towns in both Southern and Northern California and they were absolutely beautiful. Honestly, if I could have afforded it, I would have stayed.
It’s a humongous state, with I think seven distinct climates/geographical regions. There’s something for everyone there! Affordability is a different issue, and may well vary by location (it’s been awhile since I’ve lived there).
England, on the other hand, is cold and damp and gray, with one or two days of hot & humid, but mostly cold and damp and gray.
January 10 is a Tuesday.
Damn, I was looking at December.
I don’t think they are banned from going to England like Wallis was. Now being BANNED from a country, that’s exile.
Am sorry but that selfish insecure man doesn’t want his son back. We always hear these talking points from the palace but nothing of his actions demonstrate someone who cares about his son. It’s just talking points.
These elitist snobs are such hating ass losers. Harry chose his Meghan over their empty snobbery and right over their phony bullshit. The fact they they are still talking about him coming back to them is laughable. But now it won’t be without his wife and kids. Bunch of clowns.
Tragic how none of these gossipers have the courage to admit that Harry was the core to this family’s survival and what they have left in the men are just a bunch of loose cannons who wander around from engagement to engagement looking incredibly foolish. Harry chose where he wanted to live with his wife’s encouragement and for her sanity. Since at the time they left a commonwealth country was not an option for them they chose his wife’s hometown. Harry currently flies all over our globe, yet they claim he is exiled. Harry is content and is able to do this because he knows his children are well taken care of by his wife and his wife is safe. I wonder will these folks ever accept the Sussexes are not coming back regardless to Charles or Williams request/ refusal.
It has been well documented over the years that William is the difficult one at Kensington Palace, this only changed when Meghan came on the scene. One of Charles’ pr people from when H&W were little said it was Harry who would convince the petulant William to participate in photoshoots, etc. When Harry, William and Kate were hiring a new PR person (which ended up being Jason Knauf) it was William who was being difficult and needed to be appeased in the process. Charles knows he can’t count on William and this is why he misses Harry so much, but William is the heir and the crown must always win. There is no way Harry and Meghan are coming back to live permanently in the UK. The press knows what asshats the personalities in the royal family are. They see how Harry and Meghan are thriving and have global interest. The royals they cover can’t get any traction outside of the UK and People Magazine. If they are already going after them during the mourning of the Queen and the honeymoon period of the new King, the remaining “working” royals are in for a fun ride!
Makes me think about the fact that Harry, and even Kate to an extent, managed William’s shitty personality but when Meghan came, all of the sudden is was left just to Kate, who wasn’t up for it. Another reason for courtiers to dislike Meghan. Although by that point, Harry might have already been avoiding his brother more and more if his outbursts were that bad.
Kate. Is. No. Victim. She hunted, hounded, and chased William for 10 years. Enabled his bullying, laziness, escapism, and elitism. Was the willing sidepiece while he pursued multiple other women. She knew exactly who and what she was getting. Kate made that choice, not her mummy. Kate has gotten what she wanted out of this deal. Wealth, attention, status, sanctioned lifelong laziness, titles – and the immunity to abuse her SIL however she wants.
Kate enables Will. She was very encouraging of Will when he was raging at a photographer.
She chose to be an enabler, in order to save her marriage, er titles and status.
Kate and her awful family have enabled William for 20+ years. It isn’t about saving the business arrangement, it was about landing The Prince at any cost. William the ManChild happened to come with the title they wanted so they put up with him.
I don’t think Kate is a victim. I just think people in the palace relied on Harry and possibly Kate to quell his negative personality. I don’t think she’s actually good at quelling it so much as riling it at times. So when it was all of the sudden left just to her, and no Harry to come in and lighten the mood, unpleasant shit prob went down bc she’s not actually good at it and his favorite scapegoat was gone. Obviously, she chooses to be married to William and as y’all have said enables his worst behaviors.
Kate manages nothing. She was nothing other than the convenient, often secret, bedmate for him for a decade. It was threats from the press and the Midds that made him give up and marry her, with the conditions of letting him live separately and stray whenever he wants. Mummy Carole is the one duct-taping this relationsh!t back together repeatedly. This is a Uni relationship that should have ended at graduation.
From my POV Harry seems busy enough to not dwell on his “exile.” He travels all the time. He can run his own life without checking with his father or brother. While he may miss home, his present seems fine and his future bright.
Besides, I doubt C can lure him back anyway with any promises, because after he’s dead, W will negate all of them just because he can,
I really do think he’s enjoying the freedom he has from the RR and the Firm.
I don’t think KC wants the Sussexes back. He treated them terribly at the funeral and has refused to acknowledge HRH Prince Archie and HRH Princess Lilibet.
Thats a good point, if Charles had any interest in bringing the Sussexes back I don’t think he would be using their kids titles as a threat.
I agree. I think there was Charles was very jealous of Harry and he would not want Harry and Meghan to return as would mean he would lose the attention of the press.
Charles said he supported Harry and Meghans life abroad, and now the telegraph is calling him a liar 🤥
Tell us something we don’t know – I think Chuck 3.0 is behind this article in an attempt to bring his son to heel. He’s still being dragged on twitter over that FA event with the England team – his churlish reply was to say that he would be cheering on both team. Will he – will he be cheering on both teams with they face off each in a couple of weeks? I think not but I think that there will be a big deal made of him meeting the Welsh team before that game – am placing my bet on that right now.
Chuck is setting up his son and DIL to take the fallout from Harry’s book esp if it takes about essexit.
You may be on to something, except this paper is the recent choice of said DIL.
Could it be a war of the Wales 2.0, with Kate siding with the father on this one?
If this is what they say about William in an article that is very pro-Royal Family, then he really must be horrendous.
You think.
This circular reasoning is so interesting. William is uncontrollable, except for his devotion to the institution. Except, that Charles is the institution and he can’t control him.
There is no logic behind that institution or the members. I just cannot take it seriously.
The only thing William is devoted to is himself. Oh, and all the Duchy money he now gets as PoW, for which he’ll do as little as possible and continue to piss off Scotland, Wales and almost all of the rest of the Commonwealth.
King Charles can only offer Prince Harry and Meghan a gilded cage. They will never return unless the offer is on their terms as part-time royal with an financially independent career life
I don’t event think Harry wants to return as a part-time royal. When he made that offer he didn’t know what kind of life he would have. Plus being a part-time royal would mean giving up the freedom he has now.
Yeah I think even that ship has long sailed I also think that offer was made more out of respect for the Queen, mayyyybe Charles as well (remember this was pre-Charles pulling their security etc), but I always thought the long-term goal even as PT royals was to be able to walk away by the time william was king.
At this point I’m not sure Harry would attend so much as a garden party if he was asked.
Returning to part time, he would be forced to talk to the British press seeing as if he’s part time, they’d ask him to do things to rep the Crown. There’s no way he’s going to events sponsored by the Daily Mail or the Sun or hobnobbing with Tominey and Rebecca English who seem obsessed with him. oh and don’t forget Arthur Edwards!
Do they really think Prince Harry and Meghan are having a horrible time playing polo in beautiful Santa Barbara and hanging with Oprah when they could be in cold damp England having racist epithets hurled at them?? I’m sure Harry can’t stand Southern California much longer. LMAO
There’s a reason why some of Harry’s friends are now former friends and it should them that Harry doesn’t want to return to the life had before.
So is PW also worried about what Harry will say about him in his book? Will his bullying behavior and the lie about the brothers being close finally get exposed?
And how nice of them to say the H&M would be welcome back if his book sucks up to C-Rex enough. They all refuse to accept that the Sussexes are gone, no longer have to answer to the RF, are making their own money, and aren’t coming back and seem to be very happy despite all of the BM bs.
Also, their spot on depictions re PW get funnier every time!
This is an illusion based on non-existent control.
(Note the use of the word ‘exile’).
What do they have to offer for the Sussexes safe return to the fold?
Jason and Edward Young are still a part of their employ, on orders they created a toxic abusive environment with gaslighting and press leaks.
What would be the incentive to return to said environment? Self Agency?Autonomy? Control? Wealth??
What can replace peace, joy, kindness, speaking one’s truth against slander, etc.?
Charles knew about William, and expected Harry to endure, it is quite unacceptable.
The book is slated for release soon and would no be a viable battering ram.
The one certainty, it would be replaced with a more absurd notion.
In exile? PH liked being out of the UK in combat better than being there.
They really don’t listen to Harry. He wanted out long before he married Meghan. As equality points out, he preferred a war zone to the royal bubble.
Harry now has his own family to care for. He doesn’t have time to manage Wills’ tantrums or shield his spoiled big brother from consequences. And if that makes William even angrier, that’s Charles’ and Kate’s problem now.
@Equality Good point.
Harry’s feelings were never considered a priority for the then two heirs, the were never validated. Clearly, he did not care for the tantrums and was ill-equipped to deal with the antisocial and antagonizing environment William had created.
Harry has now in a place where he is heard and understood, affirmed and safely included. There are no threats and while it is an assumption; hopefully he can have disagreements, agreeably.
Growth is encouraged.
Why ever would he leave to return to the same old sh*t, but different pile?
This particular “Harry should come home” story feels like it’s teasing out truths. The media have known for some time Harry wasn’t coming back. This highlights that Charles had to choose between appeasing the heir, who I suspect is very like Andrew in personality, or allowing the spare, who is very like Diana, to thrive outside the institution. It was only ever going to go one way, but I think the press like needling Charles about being a good father.
Love the quote about William. “We all know he’s an asshole unfit for his role, but at least he didn’t let the side down.”
William runs on anger. It’s his fuel. And Kate does nothing but fan the flames. Of the four, I always see W&K as full of acrimonious hate. Harry I see as hating his brother but trying to seek a place of calm, with Meghan helping him. She doesn’t seem to have hate in her. We have friends who lived next door to a couple for nearly 20 years. They hated these neighbours and used to talk about them all the time. The neighbours finally moved last year. My friend, the wife, told me she and her husband have nothing to talk about now. They aren’t communicating as well as they used to and they are missing the conversations they used to have about their neighbours. In a funny way, they are nostalgic for the bitterness they used to share! This is Kate and William. They need their bonded hatred to make sure they don’t implode and face the absence of a proper relationship between themselves. This feeling will only increase as the years go by, as H&M settle even more, and the people here miss them more (as we saw at the funeral).
Harry would not have heal if he held on to hate towards William. It would have fueled the dysfunction.
He loves William , but dislike the fact that he disrespect his boundaries with intolerable and malicious behaviour.
He loves him but do not like him.
Good point.
I feel like a lot of this is denial on the part of the palaces and a lot of it is the palace refusing to let go of Harry’s narrative. The big thing that stands out to me is the belief Harry would never leave the UK willingly. They all think Harry had it good not realizing he was truly living in a prison. I think Spare will spell out pretty plainly WHY Harry will never return. I think that’s what scares them the most not because of bad PR but because it will show just how little control the UK has over Harry: the media, the grey men in suits, Charles. Harry has grown into his own and has said “This no longer works for me.” It scares those who used to control him.
The Royal Family Don’t want Harry Back Because they Realize that they treated Harry and Meghan and their Children’s Horrible. They wanted him back because they see how successful Him and Meghan are they wanted to control them again they want them under their heels . Charles getting his Lackeys to bemoan about how much he wants Harry and now Meghan is just a lie a ruses he doesn’t want them either he happy to have the spotlight to himself but he wants the public to believe he is this loving father . When in Reality he not so he throwing William under the bus saying it’s all William fault he so jealousy towards his younger brother and his sister in law. That’s why Harry and Meghan can’t never come back it’s william fault .
They want him back on their subjective terms and conditions: a subjugated loser.
Because he is well received elsewhere.
I’m pretty sure Harry & Meghan would rather be skinned alive, than return to the UK and to their old roles as working royals, seeing as how William would now be controlling the purse strings, as well as just about every other aspect of Harry & Meghan’s lives.
Thanks but nah
I feel sympathy for the little boy who was an innocent kid, raise his entire life to feel that he is special, that he’s better than other people, better than his brother, entitled to the love and loyalty of a nation, but facing a future where he would get to make no choices about his life. His career was set from birth. His wife would need to be approved of by committee. The eyes of the world would be on him at his worst moments, and he would be criticized even at his very best.
But that is exactly the toxic cycle Harry wanted to escape from. Exactly what Harry wanted to keep his kids from being raised in. The generational trauma, I think it’s been called. If anyone should be able to understand Harry wanting freedom and the ability to make choices and have questions, it’s William.
I agree with you, one cannot ignore William’s humanity, I hope he gets the help that he needs to let that inner little child feel safe enough to mature up and face the daunting task as a monarch ahead.
Gaslighting and projection are poor substitutes for growth and worse as coping mechanisms, not to mention the harm and threat to innocent bystanders like his brother, Harry and his family.
Oh but we can. We absolutely can ignore Bulliam’s so-called humanity…………………as much as he does.
So lets say we all agree that Bulliam was raised by unconscionable adults to believe he was superior to others, that he would grow up to become king and everyone will have to bow down to him. At what point in adulthood does he realize that he has issues and needs help to sort them out? What stopped Bulliam from seeking the same kind of ‘help’ he threw in Harry’s face, as in: “you need help” as H told DaxShepherd.
Bulliam cant “get the help that he needs” unless he asks for it. Just like Harry did.
Every time I read one of these stories coming from Salt Island, I think to myself, “What makes y’all think that Harry and Meghan even want to go back to that living hell?” I obviously don’t know but I suspect that Harry meeting Meghan, falling in love and then moving to a country where he can be free to think & say what he wants is his Sound of Music dancing for joy moment. And the RF just can’t stand it. There is a reason why we kicked the Brits out of our country on their butts. We bow and scrape for no one!
As I see it, H&M are pretty happy w/kids and their lives in CA.
Good for them!
If Charles and The Firm had any idea what they were doing they should have taken Harry up on his peacekeeping offer of PT Royals. Too late now Chuck. The world has moved on, you are not relevant to citizens. You are a tourist attraction, overpaid, underworked, and a generally all around lousy person. Plus, a strikingly bad parent.
As for William, I honestly think he is so damaged from his “You are The One” brainwashing he truly is trapped as Harry said a long time ago.
I think it’s funny how worried they are about Harrys book. Self-centered much? Feeling guilty for the horrid way everyone treated Harry? Yeah, you should be guilty.
I bet Harry will focus on his story not a Kitty Kelly type gossip feast. Harry has too much class.
[EXCERPT] “King Charles’s dream is to somehow convince Harry and Meghan to come back, but then spoilt pr-ck William will throw a tantrum if it happens.”
I think some of KC3’s feelings have to do with his upcoming coronation, and whether the Sussexes — absent or present — would overshadow his big day. I confess I go back and forth about them attending after watching the treatment of H&M during their last couple of visits.
Bingo.
Charles is never taking Harry back while he is still married to Meghan.
There’s nothing deplorable about Harry’s conduct or behavior, nothing he needs to apologize for, nothing he needs to negotiate with his relatives on Salty Isle. Nothing. Everything he’s done in the last several years has been conducted with dignity and grace. These people just need to shut the hell up.
Greetings,
Having just come across this article I think and have always thought that Billy the Basher as his mother called him, or “Wills” for the press who still want to treat him like a baby because he behaves like a spoilt sullen shit – I thought thank goodness someone close to this toxic man child who is famous for throwing tantrums finally said it like it is.
Nothing has changed, even heading into his 5th decade his selfish, bullying, judgmental traits are front and centre and he has a Mrs who panders to him like a 2 year old – pity he wasn’t disciplined when he was younger and not left to run riot making threats saying that when he was King he was going to do this or that to which ever courtier crossed him. Diana thought it endearing and gave into his billy the basher behaviour, by the time Charles got to it his insufferable attitude was way past correcting.
Bill and his mrs now have 3 children, who have grown up watching him loose his temper and in many articles over the years there has been direct reference to his shocking explosive temper, his demands, and one threat recently before Her Majesty passed was that ïf he goes I won’t” so yet again this toxic duo were indulged again. So his own children will also learn that if you stamp your feet, sulk or have that sullen look before tossing the toys out of their cots have no chance of escaping it unless they turn their backs like Prince Harry.
Every one of you can feel free to yell at me saying that he has never behaved like this but try doing a google search and see what comes up. This so-called Prince is a disrespectful nasty piece of work. jealousy is an ugly trait, and he has a mrs that for all the rubbish spewed about how much of Saint she is just does not wash. These two feed the worst parts of each other’s selfishness.
So throw me in the Tower – I would be happy to tell this man child just was a tosser he is and with his mrs they are the last people who should be anywhere near Mental Health topics because they feed of each other’s insecurities and create a toxic environment that only people who are willing to walk on broken glass to suck up to them will ingratiate themselves further and always give them a pass on their nastiness.
@Wild Rose- Im going to go out on a limb and say that I think I speak for most of the commentors here when I say that the only yelling that will happen here in response to your comment is almost everyone here yelling over each other to agree with you (assuming we can simulate “yelling over each other” in comment form, which might require some imagination but definitely NOT impossible!)
AbolishTheMonarchy
I have said this before buy will being treated more special by dad,grandma and great grandma and harry being considered not as special had a super.toxic effect on william. Diana loved her sons and was against the special treatment for will. I fear George will not change the pattern there are articles already about how special he is and how his parents must prepare him to be king
No yelling from me, dang if you haven’t sworn the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. These traits will be certainly be passed on to the chosen one, George.
Oh, I’m ready to yell. You just blamed Diana entirely for William’s behavior while saying Charles would have curbed it.
So, I have noticed an uptick in this kind of nonsense lately. Talk about how bad Will is, blame Diana for 100% of it, and say oh poor widdwe Chucky, he would have done better if he could! Pity the tampon!
It’s anti-Diana pro-Charles propaganda under the guise of William hate. What a father Charles is. Getting people to hate Diana is still the most important thing in his life.
bitch? shit? Either noun would work. Spoiled, lazy, self-congratulatory, rage-filled, keep on going. He is a total wash-out, as is his “mute” wife (how I love that description). England deserves no better when they hound out the best and cherish the crap. You do you, England. Give these nitwits ALL your money because . . . well, who knows why.
It would be a miracle to grow up in the BRF and not have major entitlement issues.
In the beginning it seemed to the BRF/Firm and the BM that Harry and Megham needed the monarchy. Then Harry and Meghan negotiated for their new lives (I believe if you don’t ask, you don’t get and Harry and Meghan were right to negotiate) but now Harry and Meghan and their children have settled very well into their new lives in the USA, and their business and charitable initiatives are doing very well. They decided to go it alone and are doing great. The Queen’s funeral just showed how strong Harry and Meghan are and how petty the BRF/Firm and the BM continue to be. Harry and Meghan realise they don’t need these institutions, and these parties are now coming to the same realisation, and are floundering about wondering what to do as they know they can no longer control Harry and Meghan, which is apparent from Harry continuing with his book, and Meghan’s amazing podcasts. Harry and Meghan are brilliant and good people as far as I’m concerned.