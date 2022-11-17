“The first trailer for Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ is here & it is heavy” links

The Emancipation trailer is very heavy. Will Smith & Antoine Fuqua did all of that and the Academy will ignore them too. [Pajiba]
OMG, I love Jodie Turner Smith’s cow coat. [GFY]
Jay Pharaoh confirms, second hand, that Pete Davidson is well-endowed. [OMG Blog]
Kevin Spacey has been hit with seven more charges of sexual assault. [Dlisted]
Michael B. Jordan shows up for Jonathan Majors. [LaineyGossip]
Lizzy Caplan’s clown collar is a choice. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Martha Stewart’s pumpkin swirl cheesecake recipe. [JustJared]
Culture differences people experience only in America? [Buzzfeed]
Someone paid over $200K for Steve Jobs’ used Birkenstocks. [Towleroad]
Where are MTV’s ‘Rich Girls’ now? [Starcasm]
Record snowstorm disrupts the Bills game? [Egotastic]
The mascots for the 2024 Paris Olympics are… phryges. Hats? [Gawker]
I appreciate that Will Smith has made this film. I hope that the stories of my Black American brothers and sisters never stop being told.
Kevin Spacey was a menace! Attacking people causing trauma everywhere he went. He has to answer for what he has done. I hope his victims find peace.
Emancipation looks very heavy.
it’s an excellent movie. I was fortunate enough to see it in a preview this summer, and really hoped Apple didn’t shelve it after “The Slap”. The subject matter is heavy, and I know we can be reluctant at times to see our trauma always on screen like this, but it’s not a familiar story and the performances by Will Smith and Ben Foster are amazing. Also, the actress that plays his wife is fantastic.
I have a hard time with movies like this one but it is a completely unfamiliar story to me and I do love Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua. So I may subrscibe to Apple for this again. Thanks for confirming that it’s as good as the trailer looks.
Off topic, I just read that Roberta Flack has lost her singing voice due to ALS. This is a devastating diagnosis, I feel for her that her life will come to a close in this way.
Missed Rich Girls at the time. Now I’m curious. Also very curious as to what sort of clients the therapist sees. Could do really good work with other rich kids.
oooooh boy yeah it’s a heavy trailer. I appreciate the comment hoping that these stories never stop being told. My goodness Will Smith is so compelling on screen. I’ve only ever seen Ben Foster play unpleasant characters. I wonder if he’s been typecast
Very heavy, but I won’t be seeing it if he’s in it. Sorry!
What are you sorry for? Go buy tickets to see Chris Rock denigrate BW instead.
@ shanaynay That’ll teach him.
Don’t be sorry. There was nothing redeeming about his behavior. Even crazy Kanye didn’t get physical with Swift. He could have just stood up and yelled, but he decided that he should physically assault a fellow POC on broadcast TV (actually, the internet, which is forever).
“Emancipation” tells the story of “Whipped Peter,” right? I was shown that photograph in grade school, fifth or sixth grade, and I’ve never forgotten it. It’s an incredible story. One of those photos that changed the world.
Emancipation looks so well made, Will Smith is magical in his element, I can’t wait to watch this movie; it would be a shame if the academy ignores him and Fuqua, then again…this is the same academy that honored Weinstein and Polanski, so their opinion on Smith & Fuqua’s talent is irrelevant.
I have no respect for the Academy at all. Other than giving this film recognition that will ensure more people see it, I don’t value their stamp of approval at all. But Will Smith did win the Oscar last year, so it’s not like he’s been entirely ignored by the Academy either. He’s achieved a level of influence in Hollywood that enables him to make this type of film and get mainstream attention.
A given fact, some of the best movies and performances were unherald.
It was expensive to make, I hope Apple recoup its investment and cannot wait to see this.
Best of luck to all involved…
LOL at the Rich Girls link…Ally Hilfiger wasn’t the studious one, Jamie was. She was going to Barnard in NYC and Ally was going to…..work for her dad? Go to Greece for an extended vaca? Something like that. I remember in one of the last episodes I saw (so maybe there was something after that) Ally and one of their friends was talking about that and Jamie was like, well I got into an ivy league school, I’m going to that ivy league school. So I’m not surprised she’s gone on to get her Masters.
I definitely want to watch Emancipation. It looks very heavy but its a heavy topic.
I honestly just thought about these two for the first time since probably the show aired a few months ago wondering what happened to them. My girlfriends and I watched every episode in college and were obsessed. I remember that terrible guy that Jamie was obsessed with though that strung her along. Also one of the first memes I remember coming out of it was a face she made when she saw him with another girl? She was like next to a staircase I think? I remember as a poor college student being so jealous of their lifestyle. I’m glad to see that Jamie is living her best life though.
I need them to do a Sorority Life where are they now after the one for Rich Girls.
Time to expire the Academy’s punishment for Will. If he keeps doing films like this the Academy will look abusive and irrelevant. Or more abusive and more irrelevant as the case may be.
That pumpkin cheesecake looks banging. Adding to my list now…
Looking forward to Sunday’s game – Go Bills! 💗
And they moved the game to Detroit.
Gotta be in the right mood before I watch this.
It is a serious topic/movie but I will see it. I hope people will watch serious subject matter movies again. The comic book Superhero, dumb humor movies are old news to me.
I enjoy lots of Will Smith movies, Fresh Prince too.
I stopped cable years ago and since Joan Rivers is no longer around to do Fashion Police, I no longer watch awards shows for years.
Will is certainly talented, his movies have brought big box office success.
If Mel Gibson still gets jobs, Will should too. Just my opinion. Mel Gibson turned out to be a complete turd as he’s aged, gone right off the deep end, horrible person.
Martha Stewart, that woman has skills!
Whoever gets invited to dinner at Martha house is one Lucky person. 😀
I once watched her show, she was making graham crackers from scratch. “WTH, why? You can buy Nabisco graham crackers for $2” But you know, when they were done…Beautiful! They looked delicious.
Remember the T-Shirt “I wanna be Martha Stewart. Bitch has 5 houses!” Ah, good times.
All I see when I look at the mascots for the Paris Olympics is Mr. Frundles from Rick and Morty. In which case, prepare to evacuate the earth!
I support him and always have. Cancel Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle instead. Will definitely see this and other movies Will makes in future. That’s right.
I doubt I’ll see it right now. Movie is a bit too heavy for me, but I’ll catch it later in the year. As for the academy response, I don’t really expect much. Coda won Best Picture, Supporting Actor, and Adapted Screenplay in spite of Apple Studios campaign for it. They left a bunch of gettable nominations on the floor and didn’t really circulate the film, that had already been out, until much later. If they’re running a campaign for Emancipation, it’s the quietest oscar campaign I’ve ever seen. No festival openings/previews. Not many trade pieces.
As for Smith’s chances, I don’t think it’s a stretch to think that 5 actors will have more people rooting for them w/ first place votes than he will simply based off of performance. The slap hurt a lot (no afterglow), but so does letting everyone else start the race before you which is a studio decision. At this point, Bill Nighy, Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, and Branden Fraser have amassed their bases. As everyone learned with Gaga last year, you need people to put you as #1 on the ballot, not just envision you as a nominee. He’s going to have to be undeniable, but frankly, I don’t think he gave the top performance last year (good win though) so I’m not expecting something that can defy the gravity of not campaigning for a film/building up defenders/hitting precursors etc. I could see the film picking up some below the line tech nominations from the guilds though.
CK3, I have not seen Elvis with Austin Butler. I have heard it was good.
I always think of Gary Bussey, his breakout film about Buddy Holly brought him big awards talk but I don’t think his career ever took fire for long after that.
I am rooting for Brendan Frasier for the Oscar. I feel empathy for his personal life after he correctly spoke out about his SA.
Bill Nighy has a good body of work to run at the Oscars with, I didn’t know he had a movie in the running.
Has an actor ever won back to back Oscars?
Spencer Tracy, Tom Hanks, Luise Rainer, Katherine Hepburn, and Jason Robards have won consecutive oscars in the same acting category. I’d have to search through charts to see if any won lead -> supporting consecutively. It’s incredibly rare and hasn’t happened since 1993. Mostly, you would get afterglow noms, but even those can be hit or miss. I think this is going to be an incredibly competitive year though and 10-20 votes can be the difference between grabbing the fifth slot or not.