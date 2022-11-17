Candace Cameron Bure now claims people are trying to ‘assassinate my character’

As we’ve been discussing all week, Candace Cameron Bure gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal about her position as chief creative officer of the Great American Family network, a channel which was created because Candace and her fundamentalist Christian allies thought that the Hallmark Channel had turned into a den of homosexual depravity. For most people, the Hallmark Channel is still producing some of the sappiest, most wholesome content out there, but Hallmark acknowledges that LGBTQ folks exist. This upsets Candace, and she said so explicitly, that GAF’s focus is on “traditional marriage,” meaning… no representations of LGBTQ people or their love stories. Hilarie Burton, JoJo Siwa and others have called out Candace over her bigotry and homophobia, which means it’s time for Candace to assume a posture of martyrdom and cry about how Jesus would be on her side.
Candace Cameron Bure claims people are trying to “assassinate her character” and is blaming the media for using her controversial marriage comments to “fan flames of conflict and hate.”
“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” she tells Page Six in a lengthy statement via her rep on Wednesday.
“It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised.”
The “Full House” alum went on to address the media, as well as “those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online” and people trying to “assassinate my character.”
“I have a simple message: I love you anyway,” she says, adding “To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”
In her statement on Wednesday, she also says she’s “grateful” to be part of the Great American Family network and clarified comments she claims were omitted from the Wall Street Journal article.
“I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support,” she says in her statement. “I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”
She ended her statement by praising God and saying that “He will be reflected in everything I do and say. In the sole motivation of pure love, I hope you’ll join me in sharing God’s hope for all the world this Christmas season. Call that my Christmas wish.”
She literally spoke about leaving Hallmark to work for GAF explicitly because GAF will focus on telling Christian stories and stories about “traditional marriage.” We didn’t pull that out of thin air and it wasn’t a dog whistle, she really said: no gay marriage on GAF, with the explicit subtext of “lgbtq folks aren’t part of MY Christian network!” My guess is that advertisers probably had a lot to say about GAF’s chief creative officer in recent days, huh? That’s sort of how it started at Hallmark too, first Hallmark let in some advertising which included representations of LGBTQ life, then they stuck by those commercials despite protests, then they began to phase in LGBTQ-diverse storylines, and here we are. I wonder if advertisers will pull their ad buys from GAF now. Something to keep your eye on.
My favorite part of Candace’s statement is this, which you know she said with a straight f–king face: “But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised…” Babe, YOU are the toxic climate. LGBTQ people exist, they are citizens, they are consumers and they are a potential audience for your dumb churchy network and you are too toxic to accept them or include them.
It’s the “anyway”, Candace. You don’t love LBGTQ2AA+ people anyway, you just love them, full stop.
YES. That “anyway” was LOUD. May she spend her beloved Christmas season stuck in crisis management meetings.
Amen!
Seconded. Sheesh, she’s the fricken’ worst. However, the upside is is that she doesn’t know when to stand down—and keeps sinking her own boat. 🤣🤣😈
Bless your broken little heart *said in my best Southern sarcasm*
Also- Danica McKeller signed a multi-picture exclusive deal with this network, and the network is owned by friends of Trump so there’s that.
“GAC Media is comprised of Bill Abbott and Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners. The Hicks family is also an investor in the far-right network, OAN, which spreads misinformation. A member of the Hicks family, Tommy Hicks, was the chair of the America First Policies PAC. This PAC is now under investigation for involvement in the January 6th insurrection.”
Man, that’s bad.
Is that the Hicks family of Hope Hicks, who was Press Secretary (or something in leadership) for Drumpf?!
@SamC — no, her parents are Democrats and her father, Paul Burton Hicks III, runs Glover Park Group, a huge communications consulting firm. Hope became Director of Strategic Communications for tRump.
Thank you for sharing this. I had no idea and this is so disturbing. I wish the myth of the liberal media would die but more importantly I wish some well-meaning wealthy progressive (or just normal) people would invest in media (all types) at the same pace.
Sadly all of these zealots are winning because they know that propaganda is the way to radicalize.
Bill Abbot basically said that there are no family friendly shows out there anymore and it’s “scary” what’s out there now. Also, the best shows are the classics that are “retro” but well written, funny, and well cast. You mean white and shows like Leave it to beaver? The Donna reed show? My three sons? Oh yeah, those were the good old days right? Won’t anyone think of the underrepresented white evangelicals? They can’t turn on their tv without being accosted by a brown person!
Oh no – Winnie Cooper is a Trumper?!
I’m a Hallmark fan and it was pretty bad when Danica announced she moved to GAF, people weren’t happy because we all know why Abbott took over that channel.
@Nutella Toast, Danica McKeller?! No! For some reason, this one totally surprised me.
So Kevin Arnold is a serial sexual harasser, and Winnie Cooper is a MAGAT. Good times
Sigh. What a bummer.
Can we petition Hallmark to have her digitally removed from Christmas at Dollywood? Because she should never again be shown on the same screen as the divine Miss Parton.
Ohh so that’s why Danica just moved to Tennessee, not just to “live outside”
f*ck off girl!
And take your posed suburban mom picture along with you…. love the way the tuna packages are artfully arranged in that photo!
God this woman is such a bigoted oxygen robber. Like she really believes that she’s an authority on sky daddy.
*hangs head in shame* I feel so basic bc I really like that outfit she’s wearing.
but I can’t use a bigot like her as my style guide so…..
Also we need to change tuna brands.
QVC also carries her brand. I wrote them a letter yesterday.
@Becks omfg we share a brain; my only comment for this was going to be, “I’m so annoyed at myself but I love her jacket”
Also, just shut UP, DJ
+1
What an insufferable, sanctimonious bigot.
Candy. Babe. You have to *have * moral character in order for it to be assassinated.
BOOM!!!!!!!
👏👏👏
. “I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”
Candy, proselytizing is exactly what you are going to do. Because after the “but” you said you were going to do exactly that. Have fun in movies directed by your brother where Chachi and washed up Hercules fight over who loves God most
@Heather C, I’m freaking dying at “Have fun in movies directed by your brother where Chachi and washed up Hercules fight over who loves God most”
I’m still laughing at that one! So good
If you need to say out loud that you “love all people”, it’s probably not true. That sentiment is best expressed by just existing without constantly shading marginalized people. And if you need to talk about your Christianity incessantly, you probably don’t understand it as well as you think you do. Candace should read Matthew 6:6 and then get back to us.
Touche!
Candice is proud of her christianity, and religious marriage beliefs. Jesus needs modern day disciples, who are willing to do more than ‘pray in a closed room’.
Wow, it’s so weird that, despite being raised by a Third Order Franciscan, being educated from pre-K through 12th grade at a Catholic school, and attending Mass pretty regularly, I completely missed the part of the Bible where Jesus was like, “hey, I need self-righteous, mediocre TV actresses to make cheesy, heavy-handed movies and shove their interpretation of my words down everybody’s throats and reinforce 2000-year-old societal norms that I very clearly considered problematic even in my own time, hence the need for a NEW TESTAMENT”.
It’s cute that she’s proud of her “Christianity” but…Jesus ain’t say that.
I’m sure Jesus wants everyone included.
LMAO! Oh does he? Millionaire Candice Cameron Bure is his brave Christian soldier out here truly suffering and being persecuted to get out the good word is she?
I was just taking to my husband about this situation yesterday and I said she would totally pull the victim card within a couple of days and here we are.
After deconstructing it’s still wild to watch this from the outside but also know exactly what these people are thinking and why at the same time.
A “closed room” sounds an awful lot like…a closet. If anyone’s going to be in a closed room, it’s going to be the bigots. We are not forcing our LGBTQ+ family, loved ones, friends and youths back there, and yes, one of the ways that we reinforce a cultural closeting is through statements like CCB’s that they are not “wholesome”, that they do not have a rightful place as “family entertainment”, that their love stories should be kept separate. Dress is up however you want, it’s still hate, and we’re done giving it a pass.
Dear Jesus:
Wondering if we could get you to weigh in on something. Could you please advise whether a married woman who claims to be a Christian should be working outside the home? For clarification, her work includes making money by shilling for corporations, some of which exclude people who live outside their views of what is normal and right. Also, this woman is rude to those whom she considers her lessers, uses your name to make money (from both endorsements and acting), and has plainly stated that she will not countenance any intrusion into her world of non-heterosexual representations of love, even if those people are good, moral citizens of the world who live love and spread love in their daily lives. One more thing: she might be anti-semitic. She’s definitely not pro-semitic, we know that.
We are asking because the woman’s entire world view is based on the bible, so it seems as though she should stay home, raise her children, be obedient to her husband and definitely not be out running a “Jesus-for-cash” scheme off your back.
Respond when you can; we know that this is your busy time of year. Of course, she hasn’t lightened your schedule any by forcing you to put out fires over her interpretation of your will.
Thanks
“Jesus needs modern day disciples, who are willing to do more than ‘pray in a closed room’.”
you know, I actually agree with you on this. Jesus hung out with and ministered to the less fortunate and pariahs of general society…the sick, the homeless, the sinners…and we DO need more “christians” to start ACTING Christ-like. Jesus didn’t shun or persecute gays or wh0res, he welcomed them and ministered to them. he didn’t exclude them. he didn’t tell poor people to “work harder” or “pull themselves up by their bootstraps” and he didn’t tell the sick “tough sh*t, no money no healthcare”. he didn’t hate sinners. you know who he DID hate? the hypocrites, and the “money changers” and bigots.
I dunno…maybe all that CCD and Jesuit education with all the religion classes taught me a very different version of Jesus than what you learned.
If Jesus wanted any of you as modern-day disciples he’d be talking to you. But he’s not. These people just talk to themselves, as a circle jerk.
Well, Candace is in fact doing more than praying in a closed room. She’s out loud excluding people, creating an example of hate. Curious as to whether that’s what Jesus really needs.
Oh, please. She’s as fake a Christian as they come—what the Bible aptly slammed as a Pharisee. IIRC, Jesus was not about using Christianity to be superior and look down on other people. Or restricting the rights of others.
Sass, might want to read up on the Bible.
““When you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by men … but when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your father who is unseen.”
Matthew 6:5-8
Girlie….. your lack of character was showing the minute you opened your mouth and showed the world how much of a bigot you were. You did that all on your own.
The martyrdom! Such a victim! How will she go on? I regret the publicity her little hateful church channel is getting from her rantings.
Uh huh. God and Jesus just exited this mess stage left muttering “leave me out of this, Candy”.
She hit all the Bigot Bingo phrases. “broken heart” – “toxic” – “saddened” – “divisive media”
She’s an asshole and she sells a particularly disgusting brand of religiosity, the one that is too cowardly to really say what’s what. Because of “love” and “kindness”. We see you, Candy. Don’t worry.
“How dare people use my own words and opinions to correctly call me a bigot!!”
This. Bigots are always so vicious when their own words are used to prove their bigotry. She’s a horrible human and I truly believe there is a special place in hell for people who do and say henious things under the guise of religion. She and her ilk worship the false god of arrogance, hatred and self-righteousness.
That will be a very busy place, wildly overpopulated.
Right? It’s like…stalking or bullying or something. But excluding queer people, and comparing them to child sex traffickers, and mocking assault victims who don’t fit some mold- none of that stuff is bullying. That’s just Evangelicals, Catholics, and other people taint- oops, *trained* by religion bringing morality and an understanding of psychology back into this kkkuntry.
No Candy, you have no character.
I believe she’s totally lacking in self-awareness, and doesn’t recognize how toxic and divisive she is. Her sanctimonious drivel about love makes my teeth ache. As someone who watches sappy Hallmark movies as an antidote to reality, and who leaves the channel on for the dogs when I leave them at home alone, I admire how freely Hallmark’s gone into more diverse love stories. CCB can keep her bigoted ass at GAF.
Agree completely. Her daughter is showing up the same way on her own tik tok.
I like how she’s victimizes herself. Very on brand for the “all lives matter” crowd.
God isn’t speaking through you, you narcissistic twat. How delusional do you have to be?
But you know what? Fine. Great! Let’s get these covert fuckers out in the open, where we can see them for what they are. Don’t let the Candy’s of the world prance around and pretend they can be loving and good while spewing hate — albeit all dressed up like a pretty, smiley white girl. Best people know who she is, so she’s properly relegated to the batshit Conservative talk circuit like her brother.
*Points thumbs toward self: “This gal”.
SquiddusMaximus nailed it, and I would add that she should *want* the heaps of disapprobation because in her twisted mind Jesus would want her to suffer for her faith.
I could have been clearer in that comment. SM was right about getting the bigots out in the town square. The thumbs comment was in reply to SM’s question about how delusional one would have to be to act this way; my point was that one would have to be as delusional as CCB is. When I indicated that “she” should want the criticism because it affirms her values in her disordered mind, I meant CCB, not SM. I’m right there with SM on every point that she made.
Right back atcha! To the stocks with her and her pseudo-righteous ilk!
The evangelical puritanicals are always blaming others when they say the quiet part out loud. “Candy” is a pathetic and gross phony.
The thing is, there hasn’t been a “quiet part” for quite some time now.
Truth.
I’ll never get why these people who are EXTREME RIGHT, these Evangelical Conservatives, frame the fact that they don’t represent mainstream culture in the United States as persecution. Candy is persecuted, everyone. The *media* is using her words against her.
They seem completely unaware that their views are EXTREME, as indicated by the backlash itself. Anti-abortion legislation, for instance, is an EXTREME position among wealthy liberal democracies. Anti-gay marriage (as we called it back in 2008) is an EXTREME position. The culture has moved on. These extreme views are on the fringes where they belong. That’s not persecution! That’s societal evolution.
I love how she thinks the fact that she “loves” us all is worth anything. Nobody cares. You’re not Jesus, Candy.
Classic DARVO.
Now we know for certain CCB is a deeply disordered person. She showed us!
Next she’ll be photographed in a ‘speak your truth’ shirt. Lady just borrow Melanie’s jacket we see you. This- person.
This reminds me of a scene from that movie Clue, when someone (I think its Mustard) says “are you trying to make me look stupid in front of the other guests?” And Wadsworth responds with something like “you don’t need my help with that”.
No one is trying to assassinate her character, she’s doing that all by herself. She doesn’t need any help, her comments and beliefs are doing it for her.
True. Looks like BBB (Blithering Blonde Bigot) needs to learn the difference between defamation and definition.
Lol. Babe, YOU are assassinating your character. Well, what little character you have. What a clown. I hate these people.
Oooooo — I love “lengthy statements” issued by celebs who are trying to backpedal some nasty mess they created. Candy showed her a** with that condescending response to JoJo awhile back, so no surprise she is at it again. She’s all blonde smiles, but as CCO she can kill any project that doesn’t measure up to her and Jesus’ standards.
Aww…her feelings were hurt when her fellow actors rightfully called out her bigotry and homophobia. She ran around spouting her truth and people threw her garbage words right back at her. No one misrepresented her. We heard her loud and clear. And so did their advertisers. Can’t hide behind your blonde hair and nice smile, Candy. The rot is peeking through the cracks!
Whatever, Candy.
Sure Candy, you’re the persecuted one in this scenario. She’s one of the supposedly Christian women that I call the “Bitches for Jesus” type. Switch the word hate for love in her pathetic defence of her bigotry and cruelty and you’ll have the truth about how she feels. She’s a garbage human and I hope the backlash continues.
It’s so confusing when people lash themselves to the prow of the fundamentalist (white) Christian boat, then get upset when the waves of (justified) criticism hit them. If they are convinced of the correctness of their beliefs and actions, then they shouldn’t care what others think. The bible praises those who suffer for their beliefs, so they should be welcoming the criticism as proof that they are living their faith, non?
They just want to make sure everyone is witnessing their suffering and persecution. To make sure everyone knows just how much the poor Christian’s are persecuted in this country.
So she stood up out of nowhere and spouted bigotry, and is then angry and a victim when people rightfully pointed out said bigotry. Got it.
Honestly she probably loves this, her type usually does, getting to “defend their faith” and play martyr.
I’ve always felt Candace appears unwell. It’s the eyes. Her smile never reaches them and I swear they always look vacant, yet crazy.
I often refer to her as Crazy Eyes Candace in my head.
I say this not to excuse her bigotry as she needs to be held accountable for her words and actions. That being said, having grown up in a quasi-evangelical, baptist church I’ve seen up close how that upbringing affects women. In those communities, women are often second-class citizens who are essentially spiritual “property” of the men in their lives. First, of their fathers and then their husbands once married. They are brought up to please men and defer to their judgements/opinions. It can be so harsh that I’ve known women who adopted terrible viewpoints that are often detrimental to their own personhood just to get a pat on the head and be told they’re a “good girl”.
I know this isn’t exclusive to evangelical groups and many women may harbor bigotry and misogynist thoughts to some degree because we live in a patriarchal society. I’m just saying it can be really bad for women in far-right religious groups. It can beat you down until your a shell of who you could have been. Most bend in order to placate and have a seat at the table. We’ve all seen The Handmaid’s Tale.
Again, I’m not attempting to excuse Candace’s behavior. There have been countless people who were raised under similar upbringings and broken away while expanding their viewpoints. I just can’t help but be curious about the effects Candace’s upbringing had on her. That’s what I’m trying to say with this long ramble.
And it’s because of her eyes.
You’re not wrong. The cruelty of their need to turn the whole media- including liberal spaces where they know there are people who have been hurt by or lost loved ones to their bigotry- into their violent little playground eats up any compassion one could have for them though. They’re not just about free speech. They’re not saving that ish for Parler or trying to work on it.
These Christo-fascists are always the victims. Disgusting.
I’m just going to say this: as soon as someone tells me they are A Christian, I stop being interested in pursuing a friendship. That particular phrasing tells me the person is a bigot with a persecution complex. Like, I was raised Catholic to believe in the same God and son as you but don’t need to go around telling everybody like it’s some unique little tidbit. My Jewish husband would like to talk to you about persecution.
I was raised evangelical, and surprisingly, I still believe in the teachings of Christ- not the blue-eyed blonde spouting prosperity gospel, bit the destitute brown-skinned Jewish guy who told us to care for the vulnerable, share our stuff and not to be judgmental hypocrites because we’re all massively screwed up. However, I will never call myself a Christian because f*ck this bitch and everyone else in her hateful, twisted world who has poisoned that term forever. So yeah, if someone calls themselves a Christian, I head the opposite direction.
This. I was raised in a Catholic home and found my way into Presbyterianism as a young adult, and now identify as atheist-agnostic. Even when I was a little kid, I would recoil over people whose entire personality was based on Christianity. People who say they’re on fire for Jesus or ask me if I’m a believer, or all they want to do is discuss how god is good all the time…I just can’t handle it. Why can’t we just bond over our shared interests instead of them wrangling the discussion into evangelism? Oh that’s right bc they have no other interests.
I’ve said it before…
the people who scream the loudest about how they “a CHRISTIAN!!!” are usually the most UN-Christ-like in their behavior. if you ACT like a Christian, that is…you act as Christ would, you don’t have to keep telling people.
it’s like when someone says “do you know who I am?” uh, if you have to ask…then…NO, I don’t.
These guys are faux-Christians, period.
What really gets my temper up is people like CCB. All high and mighty.
Fake Christians, IMO.
The Bible and Jesus call for mankind to “Do unto others, etc.” and “Judge not, lest ye be judged”
My Ex-MIL was just like CCB. Mean hearted to others, judgmental, etc.
Nasty people overall. Hard pass to anything she appears in.
She is such an asshole.
Is Starfish Tuna really okay with being attached to a homophonic bigot? I wonder how long that partnership will last?
These sanctimonious christo-fascists are ALWAYS the first to point fingers of blame at everyone who calls them out on their bigotry and LGBTQ-phobia. “I love everyone”??? No you don’t Candolt, and no jabberwocky of a walk-back can put the toothpaste back in the tube.
Along with focussing on “traditional marriage”, I’m sure BIPOC actors will once again be relegated to sidekicks, employees and various other minor roles more befitting the vision of GAF and Candass. No more interracial couples either. Heaven forbid. Even though it’s the holiday season for Jewish people too, Candass will only be supporting projects for those who love the Lord and everyone else can go to hell, where accordingly to her, we are all headed for anyway. Maybe she can pull a Left Behind and have a Jewish character convert to Christianity just before Christmas to add a nice anti-Semitic twist to one of her movies. Saved in time for Christmas. Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Kurt Cameron, Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson, with cameos by Jim Bob Duggar, Madison Cawthorne and The Westboro Baptist Church choir.
What candy doesn’t understand is that she allowed to be bigoted and racist and hateful and people are allowed to call her out and don’t have to support her . She wants to have both ways she wants to be able to say whatever she wants be a martyr for her version of Christian values making as much money as possible on the back of hating anyone who she deems unchristian and none white . If you have to say you love everyone regardless of color or sexuality that says more about you . Candy felt in bold in that articles she thought everyone would cheer her on instead she got dragged for the filth that she is by a lot people and it’s not lost anyone that the moment hallmark has a black woman running the company all of suddenly miss candy decided that she no longer can work with the network and decided to work with all white company .
“How dare you quote my words accurately, mean media???” says Candy.
I prefer Christians who actually adhere to Christ’s teachings about compassion, kindness and love (real love, not just passive aggressiveness dressed up like love, as Candy performs it).
I don’t understand her logic here. There is zero grey area with what she said – she specifically called out “traditional marriage,” which Hallmark *does* celebrate, along with every other kind of monogamous relationship. It’s not like Hallmark only shows sister wives. There is no other way to interpret what she said. Zero shades of grey.
Still bummed about Winnie Cooper.
She’s gotten more and more annoying as she gets older. It’s kind of funny.
Folks like this almost always do. They scream their ignorance louder to try and overcome the fact they are dead wrong.
Candace Candace Candace. Nobody can assassinate something that died 20 years ago.
The Nepo Baby doesn’t seem to understand why her support of her older relatives isn’t valid. She’s brainwashed. That’s not an excuse- at 24 and with all the access to other information people have these days, it is 100% a choice to stay that way. It is a choice to cling to the validation of people like this and parrot their beliefs. This grown woman may not ever change.
You people of all races and creeds – I LOVE YOU. Except I won’t work for a channel that puts a Black woman in charge!!! But I love you though. I really truly do love you. I mean in spite of your race, I love you anyway!
She always looks like she’s about to short circuit.
This part stood out to me: “… people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network (GAF) in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support,”
So LBGTQ+ people and all ethnicities can work on the projects but the validity/existence of their lives will not be represented in any storyline. Does Candace not recognize how insulting that is?
There is no hate like Christian ‘love.’
She and Olivia Wilde are poster kids for not knowing when to quit being stupid. 🙄🙄
With what, her own words? The role that she plays best is that of the perpetual victim.