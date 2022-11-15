Candace Cameron Bure left the Hallmark Channel over ‘traditional marriage’ issues?

Candace Cameron Bure is very right-wing, very Evangelical Christian. She’s also the kind of new-wave fundamentalist who can reframe issues so she seems like less of a close-minded bigot. Make no mistake, though. She’s absolutely a close-minded bigot. She’s not anti-vaccine, she’s just pro-immunity! She’s not anti-LGBTQ, she just thinks gay folks shouldn’t have the right to marry or be represented positively in the media. She’s not a fundamentalist Christian hellbent on turning America into Gilead, she just “loves Jesus.” Which brings me to this story – Candace left the Hallmark Channel in April after a decade spent on making those churchy, wholesome TV movies. Candace is now working with the Great American Family network to turn that into the kind of “family values” channel where LGBTQ folks are never heard from or represented. It looks like Candace might have put the GAF network in a bit of a pickle though, because she said that sh-t explicitly.

Candace Cameron Bure does not expect the Great American Family (GAF) network, which she serves as the chief creative officer for, to feature same-sex couples in its Christmas movies. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Monday, the Fuller House alum, 46, said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” when asked about the subject.

Bill Abbott, the former Hallmark Channel CEO who now runs GAF, added of featuring same-sex couples: “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’ ”

A representative for GAF and Bure did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Bure exited the Hallmark Channel in April — a network she had worked with for over a decade. The channel currently has plans to air a more diverse lineup this year, including the upcoming movie, The Holiday Sitter, which will feature a main LGBTQ love story.

Bure told the WSJ that the Great American Family has no plans to do the same, but will instead focus on other stories, like that of her first movie with the network, A Christmas … Present, which will premiere on Great American Family this month. Bure previously starred in 10 holiday-themed movies and 30 films overall for Hallmark’s Crown Media.

Now, Bure told the WSJ: “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them. I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

The outlet said that Bure would not speak about her departure from Hallmark Channel, only telling them, “It basically is a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership.”

And while Hallmark executives declined to comment on Great American Family to the WSJ, a spokeswoman for Hallmark said, “We want all viewers to see themselves in our programming and everyone is welcome.”