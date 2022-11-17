Jenna Bush Hager ‘never wears underwear,’ ‘it makes a more pretty silhouette’

Sometimes, when I’m fresh out of the shower and I know I’m just going to be bumming around the house for hours, I’ll slip on a pair of sweatpants or shorts with no underwear. That’s really the only time – I think the last time I left the house without underwear was probably when I was in college. “Going commando” was a thing back then, in the olden days, but I guess every generation experiments with going sans pantalones. But to carry that into actual grown-up life? To go commando everyday of your professional life? I could not. Jenna Bush Hager can and does. This shocked me!
Hoda Kotb made one cheeky revelation about her co-host Jenna Bush Hager. On Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Kotb revealed that she recently learned something new about Bush Hager — that she “never wears underwear.”
“I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other,” Kotb told the crowd on the NBC daytime show, which this week is being filmed in front of a studio audience again. She went on to explain that she discovered Bush Hager’s love for going commando right before the show, when the two had to change in the dressing area. “I just had a little shock with it,” said Kotb, recalling of when she “noticed.”
Bush Hager, for her part, defended her choice. “I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!” she said. “I also think you don’t have to pack as much. There’s a lot of pros to it!”
But she also appeared to be a little embarrassed. “You promised me you wouldn’t do this! There’s a lot of people here!” the former first daughter told Kotb, later joking, “I’m sure my mom has never been more proud.”
Kotb went on to note some of the benefits of not wearing underwear, pointing to their show’s wardrobe supervisor who said “it actually does make life a lot easier.” The downsides? “It’s a lot of washing of clothes, over and over,” Kotb noted.
There was that viral tweet last week, or a few weeks ago, where a young woman was kind of snide about how people shouldn’t wear underwear in the gym, and everyone yelled at her about how gross she was and how she needs to wipe down all of the gym equipment extra-hard. I think… everyone’s different, obviously, but I can’t imagine wearing professional clothes, gym clothes, everyday clothes all the time and just… never wearing underwear. Are y’all really that obsessed with visible panty lines? It is a lot of clothes-washing. What do you do when you’re menstruating?
What it makes is grossness in your clothes.
My heart goes out to the wardrobe department. They’re the ones that have to deal with her choice.
I’ve heard tales from wardrobe employees (for other projects) that are truly horrific.
As a costumer, I can tell you that yes. It is horrible. Truly.
I mean, if you want to do that at home and with stuff that only YOU will be responsible for washing? Go for it. But don’t subject others to it. We don’t need to deal with washing out your bum-nuggets. Please.
I also loathe it when actors wouldn’t wear any deodorant…it is IMPOSSIBLE to get the smell out of some materials. And if it’s a rental costume?!? Nope.
I had a co-worker who used to brag about not wearing underwear and she often wore dresses. Let me just say that I stayed away from anywhere she sat. It’s just nasty TBH and way too much info.
I saw the beginning of the clip and had to turn it off, too cringe. When I was a college lass, I went through a phase of commando. It is not a lifestyle choice I would make outside of that time frame, which incidentally I was only getting 4 periods a year during that time.
I can maybe see if you’re doing multiple costume changes, it being easy? But otherwise, no thanks.
TMI.
TMI. Nobody needs to know this.
Infinity TMI.
It really depends on your body (and preferences). Some women have more discharge than others or sweat alot more. Makes sense to wear underwear to protect your clothes. That’s what they were created for anyway. People wore linen shifts for example to protect their much more expensive clothes back in the day.
I feel bad for Jenna. That was kind of a private thing for Hoda to be telling the world in a workplace environment. I thought Jenna did a good job rolling with it.
I appreciate this comment so much. I have hardly ever worn underwear in my adult life…with dresses, yes of course; if my period is wild, absolutely. But my anatomy is such that I don’t have an issue with discharge or moisture. And I do not have issues with vaginal dryness. I simply HATE when underwear bunch and I am constantly tugging and adjusting them. It’s what works for me and it’s what works for her so why does anyone care?
It does suck that she was called out when it seems like something she wanted to be private.
Same. I only wear underwear under billowy dresses, and I’m at a loss a bit as to why people are so horrified? I wear a menstrual cup when I’m on my period, so there’s never any blood, and I don’t otherwise have any real dampness/discharge. No judgement for people who prefer to wear underwear–I just hate the feel.
But this idea that people who don’t wear underwear are gross is so dumb. We’re not out in the world rubbing our genitals on things. We’re still clothed. And I struggle to believe that the thin fabric of underwear is adding all that much protection.
Every woman should do what is most comfortable for her.
I have to admit, I am curious, though. Doesn’t the center seam on pants make it uncomfortable? The area where the seams of the 2 pant legs come together where it is a + of seams? Maybe pants of a soft texture wouldn’t be bad, but denim?
They (pantelonas) can be unhealthy by restricting circulation on pivotal limbs (legs thighs, breasts). when circulation stops tissue dies….sooo this means its better for you 2 embrace “commando”.
@nedra if your underwear is restricting your circulation, you need to size up. I don’t believe I’ve ever had that issue.
I basically only wear underwear when I’m on my period, sleeping in a hotel bed, or going to the doctor’s office. Not including lingerie worn for adult-time with my husband, of course.
Basic hygiene and laundry. Not difficult.
Well, “your privilege is showing”, as we like to say around here. 🙂 Hygiene and laundry ARE difficult for much of the world. And in the US, we probably could stand to shower and launder less, given how many sulfates we wash down. I guarantee you that if all the people saying they just can’t wear undies (except Steph) had to fetch and heat water, wash laundry by hand, and air dry it, they would switch to undies real quick, because washing 10 underpants is a heck of a lot easier than washing even 3 pants or dresses.
I don’t wear em. But it’s not about appearances. The skin in my groin area is very very thin and no matter what I try, panties rip me open. I’m talking deep cuts and blood either running down my legs or causing my clothes to stick to me (which then needs to ripped off). So, I don’t wear em. As for my period, I get a few hrs heads up bc of cramping so I put in a tampon and change often.
Oh wow. You may want to consider looking into getting tested for Ehlers Danlos.
Thanks! I’ll look into it
I have Ehlers Danlos and was just thinking the same thing. Steph, check out the Classical or Hypermobile type.
I dont wear them EVER. My golden portal destroys them when worn. They are extremely uncomfortable and unhealthy. I also agree my clothes fit feel and lay better. I am sensitive to touch so I am uneffected by others opinions on it…I stand with Jenna.
So all the effort that went into developing seamless underwear was for naught?
Seamless underwear still have lines to me. Sometimes worse!
Laser cut seamless underwear. NO lines. It’s a miracle. You can get them on Amazon (of course). When wearing yoga pants I often go commando but ALWAYS wear a panty liner. But the laser cuts doesn’t even show up with yoga pants.
Do they make them in cotton? I’ve never seen seamless that’s breathable.
I just think about celebs and all the clothes they borrow and hope it gets dry cleaned before they send it back. Same goes for people who free ball in clothes that don’t belong to them.
I never go commando. Never never. Personal preference though! I don’t want my pants, chairs, etc to get dirty. I LIKE wearing underwear! If I’m worried about a VPL I either wear a no-show thong or spanx.
I would be mortified if a colleague shared this kind of info on national television.
even at night? i never wear underwear with my pajama shorts/pants. my mom was a nurse and a big advocate of letting everything breathe. she was pretty conservative on the whole but always stressed breathing room at night!
Is this a nurse thing? My mom also was big on letting it breathe at night. I wear underwear all the time now, I think I picked it up as a teen being self-conscious about it at sleepovers.
I often don’t wear them at night for the same reason. No nurses in the family. I just started doing it on my own at some point. It was sort of intuitive.
I once told my then 4yo daughter she shouldn’t wear underwear to bed so her vagina could breathe. She had the most horrified look on her face. I asked what was wrong and she yelled (in fear) “MY VAGINA CAN BREATHE?!?!” I tried so hard not to laugh but she thought her vagina was some sort of breathing animal in her pants. I explained to her about bacteria and letting her vagina have a little air and more space to help keep it healthy. “You mean my vagina needs to drop? It can’t breathe way up in my undies?” Correct.. “Can we call it a vagina drop from now on? Vagina breathing is scary.” Yes. So vagina drop is our term for going commando now.
Yes, even at night. I wear cotton underwear most of the time. It’s TMI but I like to contain the fluids to one garment!
Abby, I’m glad you said this. My biggest takeaway—this is more a cautionary tale for anyone in Hoda Kotb’s orbit, and less about another woman’s intimate wardrobe choices.
Hoda recently learned an extremely intimate detail about Jenna, and promised she wouldn’t mention it publicly. Hoda then broadcasts (literally) this information on their show, in front of a live audience. Jenna, extremely embarrassed, responded, “You promised me you wouldn’t do this.”
Somehow it seems worse that Hoda did this, not to some random/anonymous person, but to her co-host who is a public figure. Was it for fun, or to intrigue the audience, to embarrass Jenna, or she, despite her promises just shares anyone’s private information? The reason doesn’t matter because there’s *no* situation in which that would be an okay thing to do.
No. I’m out here not leaving the house without pantyliner (I hate the word) and she goes commando? In her work clothes? Girl, there’s underwear you can’t see. Let’s hope she never borrows clothes at work. I’m guess she does every day though. And how large are her panties that it makes a difference when packing?
The only time I go without underwear is in the evening when I’ve showered and put on pajamas.
This isn’t cute, it reminds of the celebs who don’t bathe themselves or their children.
I had to do the same thing for years, I have an extremely irregular cycle.
I tried period underwear and now wear them everyday. Knix is my fav brand and the most like “normal” underwear.
I could’ve happily gone my whole life without once considering any of the Bush family’s silhouettes
We’re all different and body privates (un)covering shaming is ridiculous. I could NEVER but other people may be drier and have other problems with tight stuff or sensible skin. What a non issue. Who cares. Do whatever is best for you.
I guess what I’m learning here today is that not all women have discharge and dampness or I guess that they don’t mind that getting on their pants. I would have literal wet spots on the crotch of my pants on certain days if I didn’t wear underwear so for people like me this sounds gross and a way worse option than VPL, but for those who don’t have that it’s not a big deal to skip. I do think it extends the life of your clothes not to have to wash them after every use though (I’ll wear pants several times in between washes until they get stretched out or don’t smell fresh) but to each her own!
LOL same, this is what I’m learning too. Not all people have the same amount of discharge? this is news to me!
Yay bathroom talk. TMI
I don’t know if this was staged or discussed in advance but if not, it was wildly inappropriate and rude of Hoda to reveal this.
Inappropriate and embarrassing. I wouldn’t trust Hoda with private information after that, because obviously she will blurt it out on national television.
Commando on maxi dress days in the summer! Freedom! Feels like taking off your bra at the end of the day!
I used to date this guy that loved panty lines. He especially lovee the panties that covered your whole arse. He thought/thinks panty lines are sexy. So, I’m perfectly okay showing it.
Yes, my husband once admitted he found panty lines sexy too. He wondered why women were so obsessed with them.
Why is this being discussed on a morning show?
How does it make it “easier” for the wardrobe department?
Why do we care if a panty line is showing through clothes?
I agree with some y’all that this is TMI for a morning show, but now that we’re on the topic… I am part of the no undies club too. I stopped wearing them in high school and never looked back. I dont recall any issues with my period but I’ve had a hormonal IUD for the last 10 years so that isn’t an issue anymore. I really only wear underwear when I wear short dresses or skirts, otherwise commando is where it’s at.
Random thoughts re Jenna Bush; she has birthed 3 babies. At some point she will sneeze and or cough and leak urine. Second thought; is “more pretty” a better way of saying “prettier” ? Hoda should gift her with a box of panty liners and a couple of cute thongs.
Why did Hoda feel the need to tell Jenna’s business? I would never go commando because of some mess and especially when menstruating I sometimes want to wear double underwear. But it’s her personal business.
Man, half the time I do not wear underwear! It’s freeing and less restrictive and the lack of pantylines is a plus too for sure, but not why I do it. I say go commando more yall!
Even when she wears a dress or skirt? What if she has a wardrobe malfunction (like Kate used to have every other day)?
Agreed that Hoda should not have revealed that without Jenna’s permission. Not cool at all…
I am 56 years old and haven’t worn underwear since I went to boarding school at 14 yrs old and had to do my own laundry. I wear a body shaper when I’m wearing a dress/skirt, so I guess that kind of counts as underwear. But never with pants.
I have not worn underwear in almost 10 years. Of course i wear it when I have my period. I also wear a shapewear when i am wearing something that shows lumps. Its just one less thing. I never found it super comfortable.
Tried it in the late-90s in college and it just wasn’t for me! I did not find it comfortable in the least, but thought it was “sexy” and that was important to me at the time. I really thought that was why anyone ever did it, that or not having any clean ones. I care about being sexy a little less now, lol, but I do try to find cute undies. I discovered cheekies and really haven’t looked back. Even when they create a line, it’s not a bad one
In re the no undies with workout gear– my gym teacher in middle school, so, 88 or 89, was very adamant that if you wore biker shorts then you were not to wear underwear. Needless to say, I wore regular shorts, and I think everybody else did too
I’m trying to be open minded about this, but I find it gross. I’m a pantiliner fan.
Hoda did not need to tell this.But I don’t think she said it to be rude she seems very open about everything so whatever it’s done.
Secondly I often go sans underwear-have for years,for me it’s about the lines.My body my jeans (yoga pants)my choice lol !
If I had tons of money I would go to a nice department store and buy EVERY kind of undergarment to go appropriately under everything I own. I like spanx and skims but sometimes I just skip the underwear because the lines push in and I stick out around my clothes.
I do tons of laundering though and I have found the granny pants underwear are better for me to avoid lines.
To each their own,probably don’t need this on the today show though…
I guess I’m one of the weird ones. I wear a bra 24/7. Except in the shower of course. I just feel more comfortable
Same!
I wear a bra 24/7 because it’s more comfortable than having fabric rub against my nipples. As a result, my bra-less Ds cannot hold a pencil. The rest of me may sag & fall apart with age but not my tits.
Never wear underwear and haven’t since my C-section (scar is sensitive). I don’t have any discharge or “grossness” so maybe Jenna doesn’t either?
At all? I honestly don’t know any pre-menopausal women who do not have any discharge. I thought all women had some, sure, how much varies woman to woman and throughout the cycle, but some moisture is quite vital to the functioning of our privates, so I can’t imagine that many women have none.
Your fluid production levels are based on diet, genetics, and lifestyle (aka the materials of your clothes). A HEALTHY woman has a light excretion of a dime size circle. Which does not require underwear. If you have more than that…well…you would be considered “out of ph balance” as discretion is the body’s way of releasing toxins. Hope this helps with the “pantelonas shaming” that’s occurring.
That’s the biggest reason I generally don’t wear underwear! After shaving my skin does not appreciate the direct contact with fabric.
Not a big deal.
I’ve been going commando for years and years (and I’ve been razor bump free ever since).
I have nothing useful to add. Do any of you ever chuckle at the thought of what your mothers (or grandmothers) would say if they knew people where talking about their underwear in public? My mother would NEVER. I mean, I realize this is an old fashioned way of thinking, but my mother was born in 1940. She would be scandalized! I miss her. What a time to be alive. LOL
My grandmother, born in the 20s, would be scandalized we were even discussing it. Her daughter (my mother) was born in the 50s and came of age during the 60s, went to Woodstock and was once issued a disorderly conduct citation for burning her bra in public in protest. I asked her about this and she laughed. Then informed me that once she started menopause she stopped wearing underwear altogether (she was cursed with heavy highly irregular periods and never left the house without a pad…not a pantyliner, full blown menstrual pad). I never knew (and still didn’t really need to know that)
Let’s just say it’s not for me, going commando. But I would never speak to Hoda again if she did that to me. Full stop. That’s horrific.
Exactly. Totally agree.
I cannot believe Hoda shared that about Jenna. Its none of our business.
I can’t imagine going without underwear, but if someone prefers to go without, then whatever, not my problem.
My college roommate was obsessed with this idea of going commando at night so your privates could be “breathe.” She was so afraid that I was going to “suffocate it” lololol.
Like Shailene Woodley sunning her vag?
I’m picturing someone pressing a pillow over someone’s groin while they sleep.
I really like Jenna but this is a cringeworthy overshare. Like, you do you….but nobody needs to know your personal underwear preference.
Fair point! I like her too.
All the privilege in the world and Jenna still has terrible grammar. It’s “prettier”, not “more pretty.”
(Not important but my god it is irksome.)
Also, yeah. I wear underwear. I feel uncomfortable otherwise! To each their own, I guess. Not judging her for that; it’s her body.
To answer your question, though, when I’m on my period I wear menstrual discs, so no leakage.
I sew my own underwear. It is so extremely comfortable now that I can make it to my exact preferences. I would never go commando, but regular underwear can be so uncomfortable that I get why some people would.
Aren’t the seams of your pants centered right in the crotch area uncomfortable? Do you just not wear jeans? It seems like it would be so abrasive to your most sensitive skin.
Well, I’m old, but I still think she should wear underwear. What if she’s in a car accident? (Remember that line?)