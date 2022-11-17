Kerry Kennedy: The Sussexes challenged structural racism & were ostracized

On December 6th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York to receive the Ripple of Hope Award from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a non-profit dedicated to human rights and peace. Not all of the Kennedys are on the same page about this year’s Ripple of Hope recipients. Robert Kennedy Jr. is currently best known for being an anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist, and he declared the Sussexes a “bewildering choice” for the award. RFK Jr. also said that the Sussexes are at least “an encouraging step up from 2020.” Meaning Dr. Fauci, who won the Ripple of Hope Award that year. That’s who the anti-Sussex derangers are pinning all their hopes on – anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. Thankfully, Kerry Kennedy had some sh-t to say too. Kerry is president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and this is how she defended this year’s recipients:

When my father went to South Africa in 1966, he spoke in front of a white audience and said that the problem in this generation is talking about racial justice. He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained. And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done. They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health. They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it. They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.

I mean… she’s right? People don’t talk about that enough, maybe because Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t actually frame it that way when they discussed their exit, but that’s exactly what they did. Harry framed it as: I’m struggling, my wife is struggling, let’s find a way out so that we can live happier lives. What really happened is the oldest institution in the UK is built on institutional racism and they were demanding capitulation from Harry and trying to force Meghan to leave the UK or kill herself. Harry and Meghan gambled on themselves, all while knowing that they would be ostracized and smeared even more. They did it anyway. Bravery, courage, heroism of a different kind.