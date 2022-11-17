Kerry Kennedy: The Sussexes challenged structural racism & were ostracized

On December 6th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in New York to receive the Ripple of Hope Award from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, a non-profit dedicated to human rights and peace. Not all of the Kennedys are on the same page about this year’s Ripple of Hope recipients. Robert Kennedy Jr. is currently best known for being an anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist, and he declared the Sussexes a “bewildering choice” for the award. RFK Jr. also said that the Sussexes are at least “an encouraging step up from 2020.” Meaning Dr. Fauci, who won the Ripple of Hope Award that year. That’s who the anti-Sussex derangers are pinning all their hopes on – anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. Thankfully, Kerry Kennedy had some sh-t to say too. Kerry is president of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, and this is how she defended this year’s recipients:
When my father went to South Africa in 1966, he spoke in front of a white audience and said that the problem in this generation is talking about racial justice. He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and community about the power structure they maintained. And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done. They went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health. They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it. They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn’t live with themselves if they didn’t question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step.
[From Vanitatis, translated by Google Translate]
I mean… she’s right? People don’t talk about that enough, maybe because Prince Harry and Meghan didn’t actually frame it that way when they discussed their exit, but that’s exactly what they did. Harry framed it as: I’m struggling, my wife is struggling, let’s find a way out so that we can live happier lives. What really happened is the oldest institution in the UK is built on institutional racism and they were demanding capitulation from Harry and trying to force Meghan to leave the UK or kill herself. Harry and Meghan gambled on themselves, all while knowing that they would be ostracized and smeared even more. They did it anyway. Bravery, courage, heroism of a different kind.
I second that!
I 3rd that!!!
I like this lady, she’s spot on.
I couldn’t agree more with Kerry Kennedy. THIS is what I admire the most about Meghan and Harry: that they stood up to what was wrong, publicly, and accepted the consequences. That is indeed moral courage of the finest kind.
On a shallow note, Kate should take note on how to wear a big hat from this example…Meghan absolutely rocked it and looked fabulous!
Agree! Harry and Meghan have never flinched from the consequences of the truth. I continue to be haunted my Meghan’s words to Oprah about how so much was lost.
The hat is what immediately came to mind when I saw those dreadful pics of CopyKeen at the Remembrance ceremony. She can’t compete because she will never compare.
Perfectly said. They dated to be authentic and use their voices rather than become two-faced “mutes”. Cough. It was very courageous!
Also keep in mind her daughter dated Princess Alexandra’s grandson some years ago. So Kerry probably at least has some tea and isn’t speaking out of her ass.
@Bella – I did not know that. Who is Princess Alexandra’s godson and which Cuomo-Kennedy daughter did she date?
This morning I shall nominate John Oliver for next year’s award, due to his blistering reveal of the monarchy’s overt uselessness and covert malignancy. To think UK citizens PAY for these fools — multimillionaires many times over due to legacy theft — and they don’t even pay taxes… it’s appalling. And they can’t even acknowledge the atrocities British colonialism committed, while the cascading effects continue to hurt people and families.
Do you have a link?
Just search for John Oliver on YouTube
Actually the clip is remarkably hard to find. Searching John Oliver/Last Week tonight/Monarchy/Royal Family etc brings up nothing more recent than a few months ago on Youtube. The stories in papers ABOUT the clip are all there but not the clip itself. I could only find it on another ‘commentary’ site where a guy is commenting all over it.
In-ter-esting….
You have to go to YouTube first, then just search for John Oliver
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWterDbJKjY
Dang, I’m sorry! I just watched Last Week Tonight on Hulu — it was the episode from this past Sunday. And let me just say, he spared no feelings. It. Was. Delight.
He also raised the question of whether the episode would even be aired in Britain, so…
He says something blistering like to deny the connection between the slave trade and the BRF is like denying the connection between Jeffry Epstein and … the BRF.
I’ve always been a fan of John Oliver but that might be the most searing burn in modern history.
Clicked the link above and it’s geo-blocked from my country – Canada.
I’ve tried all ways to see this John Oliver clip but it’s blocked in the UK. Trevor Noah was quite vocal when the Queen passed and I couldn’t access the clip on Youtube only via a third party on Twitter. The John Oliver clip must be pretty damning because I can’t even access via Twitter. 🙁
WOW that’s insane you cant get to it, bc he even says a few times in the segment that he bets it gets blocked in the UK. Then he shows a clip of Winston Churchill going down a slide headfirst.
“Lizzie’s in a box, in a box” is now stuck in my head.
The John Oliver piece is absolutely brilliant.
Such a great segment. That’s crazy that it is being blocked not surprising. The transcript isn’t quite the same as the video.obv Watching the interviews with other people (like Philip & 23 sec pause man) was really telling. Here’s the transcript:
(you have to scroll down a bit to get to the monarchy part)
https://scrapsfromtheloft.com/tv-series/monarchy-last-week-tonight-with-john-oliver-transcript/
He says this at the end:
“Instead, they’ve continued working hard to be perceived as a mere “symbol,” while never taking responsibility for what that symbol excused — all while ignoring calls for true apologies and reparations to those who suffered tremendously because of what was done in their name. And look, you don’t have to hate the royal family personally. I mean, google “Prince Philip racism” or “Prince Andrew everything” and see where you land. You don’t even have to think the institution shouldn’t exist. But if it’s going to, it’s fair to expect significantly more from them. Because right now, far too often, they hide behind the shield of politeness and manners, which frequently demands the silence of anyone who might criticize them, or what they stand for. Will this segment even air on Sky in Britain? I dunno. Maybe. Maybe not. But if they do cut it for being disrespectful, they might want to think about why. Why they, and everyone else, are working so hard not to offend a family whose name was branded into people’s skin, and who sit atop a pile of stolen wealth, wearing crowns adorned with other countries’ treasures. And if there’s an answer to that, I would love to hear it, though if history is any guide, I’m guessing I’m just going to get an icy stare while you think certain thoughts in your head. But I really hope they don’t cut this piece. Partly because this is a long overdue conversation that needs to be had, and partly because no audience deserves to be subjected to 25 minutes of this.”.
Tech Advisor has an article on How to Watch blocked YouTube Videos from other countries. Might find some success.
Well put Ms Kennedy.
Cue the gnashing of teeth and wailing from the right wing media & Royal Rota in 3…2…1…
Oh and Robert Kennedy Jr is an idiot.
He is and it overshadows the amazing work of Kerry and Rory.
Well, re: RFK Jr. I guess every family has a nutcase outlier, like MLK Jr.’s niece who’s a Trumper. I’m so happy and proud that the Sussexes are being recognized after only two years of being here in the US and working. I’m sure their enemies in the Unroyal family and media expected them to either hide out or just constantly socialize during this time but the Sussexes have confounded them and this is only the beginning.
Itsnoy just that RFK Jr. is so attention seeking it is cringe. He publicly cheated on all his wives and was in and out of jail for drug use in the 80s and 90s
This is the same RFK Jr who tormented his wife Mary to the point of suicide. She hanged herself it is claimed because she could no longer stand his abuse.
@juliak – Yes and I remember years ago some magazine (vanity fair?) did a photo shoot of him & his family and let’s just say the pix of him and his teenaged daughter were….disturbing to say the least….
These are great words from Kerry and I love that people stand up for the H&M so publicly.
Trust a social activist to see the greater picture. I did not see it that way, but once you read Kerry Kennedy’s comment, all is clear and right on. At the source of everything they went through, there is a biracial charismatic woman whose presence challenged the structural racism of the institution.
She stated it perfectly.. I think it clicked for a lot of people. I know that even with being a huge Sussex supporter when I read this it was like a lightbulb went off in my head. I don’t know much about Kerry Kennedy but I plan to learn more. I love how she supports those she honors as she did with this statement. As for the conspiracy theorists anti vax person there always seem to be someone in the crowd, they are truthfully exhausting people to deal with.
IIRC Meghan said in the Cut interview that her mere presence in the BRF was upsetting the hierarchical structure….something like that.
It has just occurred to me the deeper meaning of what this: Meghan being married to the then 6th in line, placed her above the whites in line that are below H. As a biracial woman who, based on the stratification of uk society, black people are at the bottom of the totem pole, it is obvious that they would resent her being higher than the whites.
Can you imagine the racism that M was subjected to WITHIN the BRF???!!! Its no wonder they said NOTHING when the shidtmedia took up the mantle for them.
We clearly hvnt heard even a scintilla of all that went down.
Why so many want to claim that Archie and Lily aren’t real or that they were born by surrogate so shouldn’t be in line.
@equality – there were stories about Kate using surrogates which seem to have disappeared now Meghan is on the scene. As much as I dislike Kate I thought it was a cruel rumour and one of the few times I stuck up for her. Why people want to say such horrible things which children may see in later years is nothing short of shameful.
Yes, and it’s likely that we’ll never hear some of the crueler, painful details. I bring the incident up a lot, but seared into my brain is Princess Michael’s little smirk smile when she was photographed wearing her blackamoor brooch on her way to meet Meghan with the extended BRF. I’ve long thought that the most painful part might not have been Princess Michael deliberate flaunting her brooch, but whether — or not — anyone in the family noticed or bothered to say anything to Princess Michael.
This is a family that can be comfortable with both racism and cruelty — and that’s knowingly and in public.
@Laura D I don’t recall that but didn’t really follow RF at the time. With Meghan it persists. Did Kate get constantly accused of using a live looking doll to present as a baby? Accused of borrowing children from friends to present as her children? Were rumors spread about her children not being or looking the age they were supposed to be? Were there constant comments that George, Charlotte or Louis shouldn’t be in the line of succession?
@equality – the rumours against Kate (at the time) were similar to the ones now being used against Meghan. If I remember correctly I think it originated from a Russian newspaper. Oh and guess what? The Fail actually ran the story! Admittedly they said it was bizzarre but, IMHO they would have ran with it, if they could have given it legs. There were also forums out there that saying George, Charlotte and Louis shouldn’t be in the line of succession.
On reflection It’s almost like “they” took into account how horrible those types of rumours are and decided it would be good to use them against Meghan and her children.
The talk of Kate using a surrogate was short-lived and nothing compared to what Meghan continues to face. There are people out there editing videos to ‘prove’ Meghan was never pregnant, that Harry and Meghan’s children do not exist, etc.
I love this so much. I love that she is actually saying WHY Harry and Meghan were so brave. Lots of people talk about their bravery or how hard it must have been, but I love that she is saying the quiet part out loud – that there was structural racism in the Firm and that was not acceptable to Harry and Meghan. I love that she also calls out the Firm for the lack of support for mental health.
She got to the heart of the matter, like I said above “it clicked”. I am glad she released this.
Finally, people are stating the facts of what happened to Meghan and Prince Harry within the BRF. I know fans and supporters of the Sussexes have known this truth, but it’s still satisfying to hear the truth from a well-known public figure.
May good things continue to happen for Meghan and Prince Harry.
Robert Kennedy jr is a kook. Campaigning against childhood disease vaccinations is ridiculous to me. Where of earth would civilization be without vaccines. In addition to leaving that family behind because of their structural racism, in a short period of time the Sussexes philanthropy is truly phenomenal. I can only imagine how very successful their philanthropic efforts will continue be in the future. Also it is very encouraging to see millennial’s receive this honor. The Gen Z population will be enthused to see someone close to their age group honored and this will also encourage them to think big picture. As John F Kennedy famously said, “ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
They stood up for themselves, they bet on themselves and they keep rising. All this while on a world stage. I had nothing to do with it but I am so proud of Harry and Meghan. They will continue to make their mark on this world and I am looking forward to seeing it.
Ditto to all you said!
Wow, wait for the British media to explode at Kerry Kennedy ‘s assessment . She has put it across so bluntly …” that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health”
I kind of think they might just ignore this or bury it. If they can. On second thought, Meghan and Harry are going to show up looking gorgeous and the pics will be everywhere so hopefully they can’t.
They will explode, but they and the W&K ‘fans’ are in a quandry. Most US W&K ‘fans’ (AKA Meghan haters) are racist, xenophobic, rabid MAGATs. They’re already in a spin because they have to support the silly Earthsh!t having any connection to the Democratic Kennedy family. Now they have to balance one part of the Kennedy clan calling out the abusive UK royals, while still trying to celebrate the Earthsh!t debacle.
She’s put it so well and clearly. Bravo. And kudos to Harry and Meghan for choosing their sanity and happiness over that toxic outdated institution known as the British monarchy.
It’s commentary like this that will prove very destructive to the Royal Family.
When respected public figures start calling you out as racist, your goose is well and truly cooked.
Kerry Kennedy’s words are the most beautiful and concise reflection of Harry and Meghan’s courage and example that I have ever heard. It’s wasted on the British, but it will touch a nerve with Americans that hear it. I hope she introduces them that way at the event, and that it’s the soundbite that gets airplay in coverage in the days after.
Much better than Oprah and her pseudo-shocked responses to some of the things M said about the institution during that interview. As if any socially-aware black person, living anywhere in the world, could be shocked to hear that one of the whitest of white institutions, the originator of the slave trade, could not only have racists within it but also DO racist shidt.
I don’t think Oprah was shocked to find out racism exists in the British monarchy – I think she was kind of stunned that a member of the RF would say that out loud in an interview that would be seen all over the world.
Kinda sounds like Kerry won’t be able to make it to William’s Boston shindig.
I fully agree with your assessment here of what really happened. I’m so glad she’s safe at home now and that they chose to gamble/take a leap of faith, bet on themselves. And I am blown away by them living their best ‘service is universal’ lives at Miss Flo level unbothered.
gee…a hundreds year old institution that prides bloodlines and colonized half the world to exploit billions of people? racist? nooo….
you can’t change the views of an institution built by eons of belief they are better than everyone else. Harry, i think, finally saw what kind of system/family he is in. you can be taught how to not appear racist, but you cannot take away the deep ingrained racism. especially since you were told from birth you were born special and deserved to be treated a certain way more than anyone else. I’m glad kerry kennedy, arguably a part of American “royalty” recognizes this and also her own privilege to speak up against it.
Finally! I love this assessment from Kerry. It’s more striking to me now that some time has passed, QEII has passed and the chips (for now) have fallen where they may. Kerry’s statement is so direct, simple and clear that, deep down, even the stupidest of the RR, British Media and RF can understand what’s at stake with their horrible attitude and behavior.
OMG. At last! At last someone with a bit of clout has called it out for what it was. The media can dress it up how they want but, the whole world saw the disgraceful way a royal prince and his mixed race wife were treated. People outside the UK may have thought “it’s a family row and therefore it”s six of one and half a dozen of the other.” BUT, the BRF and the sycophantic media couldn’t help themselves. They couldn’t play nice for a couple of days. Their pettiness and spite was there for the whole world to see. Poor Harry was grieving his grandmother and they still kept throwing punches at him and his wife. The world saw the three witches isolating Meghan. They saw an army veteran having to wear an incomplete uniform. What is it with our media that not one of them had the guts to call them out?
Thank you Kerry Kennedy for saying what the so called journalists and reporters should have said years ago.
Great comment by Kerry Kennedy!
Not only were Harry and Meghan brave enough to expose and challenge the royal myth of white supremacy, they also became even braver after Sussexit, by creating a bold, successful humanitarian presence on the global stage through their foundation Archewell!
It’s a shame that the UK/royal family cannot appreciate and acknowledge H&M’s achievements, but luckily the world will do so!
Kerry Kennedy. Nailed. It.
I think the leaving of the RF for the US was a matter of personal survival. The actual challenge of racism and mental health indifference within the royal institution was with the Oprah interview. But I love how Kerry Kennedy has framed H&M’s narrative to tie it with Bobby Kennedy’s legacy.
Aye. It should shut up that poisonous troll; Levin. She’s been busy making the rounds questioning why they should received the award. I did wonder if she was being a mouthpiece for Camilla but, it doesn’t really matter because Levin et el trying to belittle the achievements of H&M just supports Kerry’s statement as to why they are worthy of the award.
So so so much courage. I feel microscopic lol. They’re the perfect choice. The perfect team. I know hope when I see it.
I mean, even if they didn’t explicitly say it, it’s what they did. They challenged the system and the Palace’s refusal to acknowledge their concerns and to provide assistance meant they had to leave. I think Harry and Meghan leaving was an act of bravery, especially for Harry who didn’t know any other life.
Do yall remember when the palace and rota rats lost their s–t when Harry and Meghan talked about institutional racism with those young people from the QCT and said that you have to acknowledge the past including British colianilism to move forward back in 2020? They were INCENSED and couldn’t help but bring up that the CEO of the QCT supported that discussion and the Sussexes when they let her go the next year. The cruel irony is that if they’d listened to Harry’s repeated public warnings about this they might not have been as blindsighted by the Caribbean tour disaster. Oh well.
Kerry’s comments here remind me of her cousin Maria Shrivers'(daughter of RFK and JFK’s sister Eunice) tweets during Betty’s funeral about how the Windsors being publicly petty as a form of punishment never works for families who do that to their members. Maria also defended Harry after that stupid statement from the palace about how he couldn’t live a life of service by saying anyone can be of service (#ServiceIsUniversal), which she’d know a thing about since her mom founded the Special Olympics, her father founded the Peace Corps, and she herself founded an institute on Alzheimer’s and is well respected for her advocacy and work on the issue, so it does appear the Kennedys have been paying attention to the House of Windsor’s f-ckery.
Articulate and succinct. If this is any indication the introduction and/or acceptance speech could be fire!!
The only part I don’t agree with is that they knew they would be ostracized and lose their families. I think the growing awareness of this realization contributed to their exit. But at the beginning? They were hopeful, energized, giddy with happiness. What a great fall they had coming down to earth.
I think they also deserve the John Kennedy Profile in Courage Award.
Profile in Courage is specifically for politicians or public servants (official) if I’m not mistaken?
First, how tacky and uncouth is the first Kennedy for referring to the recipients of an award as “a bewildering choice”. GTFOH fool.
Second Kerry Kennedy THANK YOU!!! She called it out and called it by its right name. Publicly. She’s awesome. Everyone remember her when you decide whether to correct racist/homophobic/ antisemitic/toxic family members to “keep the peace” this holiday season.
In my family we all came to an agreement and stopped inviting the bigots altogether. They were only coming over to argue and ruin everyone’s good time. Now we’re just left with a few trolls – they are annoying but not racist or bigoted in any way. Holidays are so much more fun now. When the bigots ask what we’re doing we say nothing, we may leave town or go to the Caribbean. And then we gather somewhere in a total secret squirrel operation without Trumpsters and bigots and one of them is my sibling, who I guess, has to go ruin someone else’s holidays – just not ours. Kumbaya! And thank you Kerry Kennedy!
Side Eye, “go ruin someone else’s holidays” hahaha. Imagine putting that on your Christmas card. Has your sister not twigged yet?
@one of the marys ha ha you crack me up! That should be a Christmas card! My brother is the one we don’t invite. Oh the wasted years! We could have been enjoying the holidays the whole time! The first year we did it I think at first we were all a little nervous like maybe someone accidentally spilled the beans and he was going to barge in, but then we realized we all kept a lid on it and this would be peaceful. We all looked at each other and finally my sister said “ok what took us so long?” This must be how Kanye’s folks feel when they don’t invite him.
Meghan and Harry challenged the structural racism and white supremacy of the Monarchy the moment Harry elevated her in that letter to the editors. When he placed her above just being someone he was sleeping with, when he let everyone and their mother know that she was the woman he loved and he wouldn’t stand for their overt racism, Meghan was a threat to the Monarchy. Kerry is saying loudly what we’ve all thought. The very institution of the monarchy is one built on white supremacy, and its members rarely if ever go outside their race to marry and procreate. Look how the press and the family treated Diana’s relationships with the heart doctor and Dodi Fayed. She was outside the family at that point and there was still talk of her tainting the royal family with mixed race children. Same with Harry and Meghan. It is a testament to Harry’s love and devotion to Meghan that he chose her over the BRF. They were both brave in the face of everything they’ve endured over the last 4 years to not only survive with their wits somewhat intact, but to thrive in the aftermath of a concerted effort to destroy both of them.
Agreed @TheOriginal Mia. Diana scared the bejeesus out of the BRF and their white supremacist fans when she dated men of color. A part of me wonders if she was murdered, after all, just to prevent her from having mixed-race babies. At one point, I wouldn’t even consider that version of events, but after seeing what happened to Meghan in that institution, I wonder.
I also want to say that I found The Crown’s depiction of Diana’s dating the doctor so moving. I know many others here did not like season 5 of The Crown for its depiction of Diana but I appreciated it. Yes they didn’t go far enough in showing how victimized she was by her ex-husband and the family and the Rota, but I thought they delivered a very human Diana — gorgeous and giving and also still shy, still insecure, especially about romance and love. No wonder, after she’d been burned so badly by her marriage. That surgeon felt he was too ordinary to date her, but she would have loved to be with a decent, hardworking, intelligent, caring man. Lord knows she deserved that.
Kerry Kennedy is absolutely right. I once watched an excellent documentary about a poor family she directed. Very talented and insightful.
In plain English “The entire monarchy is garbage. We refused to put up with it and left. We are decent people who want our family to be happy.”