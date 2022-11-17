Prince William beefs with Michael Sheen about supporting Welsh football

On Tuesday, Prince William made a surprise appearance at the Three Lions’ football club to wish England’s team good luck in the FIFA World Cup. He had to wish them luck on English soil because he’s frankly too lazy to travel to Qatar for any of the Three Lions’ matches. That was what caught my eye, but people in Wales were really upset about the fact that the new “Prince of Wales” would use his title and his position as Football Association president to single out the English team and not the Welsh team, when the Welsh team is also playing the World Cup. It looks pretty bad for the new Prince of Wales that he A) doesn’t support Welsh teams and B) doesn’t speak Welsh or have any real connection to Wales. The people of Wales have been increasingly angry about the PoW title and they really don’t want William to be their symbol. Well, even though William made a visit to Wales yesterday, that wasn’t enough for Michael Sheen, who ripped William to shreds yet again. It was so bad that William ended up answering a question on the record about his support for the English team.

Welsh firebrand Michael Sheen has launched a war of words with Prince William after the outspoken anti-Brexit actor blasted the senior royal for handing out shirts to England’s World Cup squad despite holding the title of Prince of Wales – just two years after he said William should never be given his father’s old title.

Sheen, who slammed King Charles for visiting Wales on Owain Glyndŵr day during the mourning for the Queen in September, described William’s visit to the team’s training centre on Monday – where he gave them shirts for the FIFA tournament in Qatar – as ‘entirely inappropriate’. In a video shared online by the English FA, the Prince of Wales proclaimed to the World Cup squad: ‘We’re all rooting for you’.

But taking to Twitter, Sheen thundered: ‘He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of the FA his role makes visit understandable. But surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at the same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here?’.

William then hit back at Sheen, telling reporters on a visit to Cardiff that he would be supporting both England and Wales. He said: ‘I support both. I support England more in the football, but Wales in the rugby. When I was growing up Wales didn’t get through to the tournaments but I will be supporting them all the way through the process. Getting to the World Cup is a big deal and I’ll be supporting Wales through the process.’

Prince William might find it tricky to navigate on the day when the two sides are set to meet: Nov. 29. Prince William spoke with Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones in Wales, who showed him her Wales hat and noted, “They play each other in a few weeks’ time. But I won’t ask you.”

William replied, “No, it’s okay. I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose. I’ve supported England since I’ve been quite small. But I support Welsh rugby, and that’s my way of doing it. I happily support Wales over England in the rugby, so I’ve got to be able to play carefully with my affiliations. I worry otherwise if I suddenly drop England to support Wales then that doesn’t look right for the sport either. So I can’t do that.”

“An England vs. Wales World Cup final would be the best, that would be pretty good,” he added. “I’m making sure I’m out there supporting Wales through all the process because I know it’s a big deal for Wales. When I was growing up, Wales weren’t getting through to the tournaments, so I had to make a choice. But we will have the rugby world cup in France next year, that will be a big deal.”

A royal source says it would be “quite disingenuous for someone who hasn’t been shy about supporting England his entire life to start changing his allegiances now,” on which most soccer fans would certainly concur. But William is said to be “delighted and proud of the Welsh team” for reaching their first World Cup finals in 64 years, and he is celebrating that achievement.