King Charles’s greatest concern is that ‘he would always be haunted by his past’

At the end of the day, the exact same thing happened with The Crown Season 4 and Season 5. The only difference was two years’ time. In 2020, in the weeks before Season 4 was released, then-Prince Charles ramped up a completely unhinged campaign against the Netflix show, crying about how the show was suddenly showing him in a bad light. Charles organized surrogates to loudly bitch about the series too. Two years later and now Charles is a whole-ass tampon king and he ran the exact same play. The exact same Streisand Effect result too, with more people showing interest in The Crown after witnessing Charles’s very public freakout. Meanwhile, no one in WindsorWorld wants to admit the obvious, which is that Peter Morgan is soft-pedaling so much of Charles’s actual history as a complete f–king douchebag. That The Crown is actually quite generous to Charles’s history, Margaret’s history, QEII’s history and more. But no, you would think that this is the most lurid, scandalous takedown ever. It is not. Anyway, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair did a piece about why Charles is so, so worried about The Crown.

Will the Windsors watch it? Sources close to the king and queen consort have told Vanity Fair that Charles has no plans to watch, having considered season four too close for comfort. “They have watched some of The Crown, but I doubt they’ll be in a hurry to see this one,” says a family friend. Camilla & Charles stopped after season 3: As VF has reported, Camilla has enjoyed watching previous seasons of The Crown and found them “entertaining,” according to a friend. Charles stopped viewing the last season before the end because it was “too close to the bone,” per the same source. High-level concerns: I am told that there are concerns at the highest level that this season could have a real impact on Charles and Camilla’s popularity. Just months into his reign, Charles is said to be privately frustrated that there are so many headlines about The Crown. A former courtier once told me that one of Charles’s greatest concerns about becoming king was that he would always be haunted by his past, and the latest season of The Crown, with Dominic West as Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, focuses on the period that is the largest source of that insecurity. Ingrid Seward on the real problem with The Crown: “The main problem is that Netflix has such a huge subscription that The Crown has a global following, and Charles cares about that. While most British people of a generation are very familiar with this period of royal history, many more don’t know the ins and outs of the monarchy or how it works, and if they base their knowledge on what they see in The Crown, that is problematic for the royal family. Charles, as a person, is very self-deprecating. He’s always saying, ‘I’m an old man, no one takes any notice of me,’ and he doesn’t mind people having a pop at him, but this is too close up and personal.”

[From Vanity Fair]

I am once again asking British people to please get some therapy instead of projecting all of your bullsh-t onto a Netflix series. That goes doubly for Charles and the rest of his family. This is the most telling statement: “A former courtier once told me that one of Charles’s greatest concerns about becoming king was that he would always be haunted by his past…” THEN YOU SHOULD HAVE ACTED RIGHT IN THE FIRST PLACE, CHUCK. This is not some tale about a youthful indiscretion when Charles was 18 years old. He was a man in his 30s and 40s, plotting with his married mistress to marry a teenage virgin so he could have legitimate heirs, then he treated his broodmare wife with disdain, disgust and disrespect for years as he still carried on a flagrant affair with his (still married!) mistress. He worries that his past will come back to haunt him? It should come back to haunt him, his behavior was completely appalling and disgusting. Instead of working on himself and becoming a better man, he went on to run the exact same f–king play on his younger son too – a campaign of smears and gaslighting.