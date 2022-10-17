King Charles, John Major & Tory elders want people to boycott ‘The Crown’

Buckle up, bitches! Buckingham Palace has commenced their full-throated campaign against… a TV show. King Charles has been on the throne for less than two months and he’s already using all of the tools at his disposal to… whine about The Crown. King Charles’s message is “please boycott The Crown, because I said so!” Millions and millions of dollars of free press for one of Netflix’s biggest hits. None of these people have ever heard of the Streisand Effect. So, Buckingham Palace arranged a full briefing for the Mail on Sunday, and they even roped in former Prime Minister John Major to complain about the show. As always, the biggest complaint is “historical accuracy.” As always, no one is saying that The Crown is a documentary. Everyone knows that’s a dramatization and that Peter Morgan is trying to get the broad strokes right. Some highlights from the MoS’s front-page story:
A hurtful smear!! Friends called the portrayal of the new monarch as a disloyal schemer ‘false, unfair and deeply wounding’ and urged viewers to boycott the hit Netflix show. The new series, due to be screened next month, shows Charles lobbying Prime Minister John Major in a bizarre attempt to force his mother’s abdication. But Sir John told The Mail on Sunday the meeting never happened and called the scene a ‘barrel load of malicious nonsense’.
Made-up dialogue!! Another well-placed source said: ‘All the dialogue is completely made up. All the one-to-one conversations you see on screen are utter fiction and some scenes have been entirely created for dramatic and commercial purposes with little regard for the truth. People should be boycotting it.’
The first episode of Season 5 is ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’: The first episode of the forthcoming fifth series is set in 1991, against a background of speculation about the future of the monarchy and Charles’s constitutional role. The Crown’s writers suggest that Charles believed his mother, then 65, was repeating Queen Victoria’s mistakes by refusing to stand aside for a younger heir. But critics point out that Charles was in reality acutely aware that abdication was unthinkable and would devalue the institution.
These people are ridiculous: Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby, a friend of the King, said of the latest fabrication: ‘The Crown is full of nonsense, but this is nonsense on stilts.’ And royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith added: ‘The events depicted here are outrageous and totally fictional. This programme is doing significant damage to people’s perception of history and their perception of the Royal Family. It has been packed full of malicious lies from the beginning but this level of abuse is now beyond the pale.’
LOL, The Crown will show Charles briefing against his mother: The Prince, played by Dominic West, is shown actively briefing against the Queen who he believes is too old and too out of touch. Such is his determination to draw the Prime Minister into his conspiracy that he is shown cutting short a holiday with Princess Diana and William and Harry to race back to London. Summoning Mr Major, played by Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller, to a private meeting, he asks him to keep their discussions secret. In their exchange, Charles hints that the monarchy should follow the lead of the Conservative Party which a year earlier had ousted Mrs Thatcher in favour of the younger Major. He says: ‘What makes the Conservative Party the successful electoral force that it is? ‘Its instinct for renewal and its willingness to make way for someone younger.’
Tory elders are getting in on the action: Sir Malcom Rifkind, Foreign Secretary under Mr Major, said the implication that the Prince was pressing the PM to encourage the Queen to make way for him was ‘pathetic and absurd’, adding: ‘At the time, the Queen was in her 60s – younger than the King is today. It’s pure fantasy which is what we have come to expect from this particular programme.’ David Mellor, who also served in Mr Major’s Government, called the episode ‘bunkum’.
John Major is mad?? Several of The Crown’s storylines are likely to prove deeply hurtful to Sir John, who is known to have been close to the late Queen. In one scene, during a private conversation with his wife Norma, he describes the senior Royals as ‘dangerously deluded and out of touch’ and the junior Royals as ‘feckless, entitled and lost’. But a spokesman for the Majors said: ‘What you report as depicted in the script has never been their view, never would be their view, and never will be their view.’
One of the best parts of The Crown is when Peter Morgan shows the absurd, archaic reality of prime ministers trotting over to the Palace for their meetings with the Queen, and the absurdity of having to fly up to Balmoral during the summer too. One of the best parts of Season 4 was seeing Margaret Thatcher (who came up through humble working class roots) suddenly realize that the Windsors are uneducated, provincial trash. As for this specific storyline about Charles wanting his mother to abdicate… he did want that. He made remarks about that in his interview with Jonathan Dimbleby in the 1990s too, that he was eager to take over if only his mother would just retire or abdicate. Charles briefed against his mother consistently for decades and it’s a f–king joke to pretend like he didn’t. Again, of course the dialogue is “made up” – it’s a dramatization not a documentary. Morgan, as always, aims to get the broad strokes right.
Methinks they doth protest too much!
The broad strokes must be very close to the actual facts.. I think it would be a very telling move if the only country not allowed to view The Crown is Netflix UK.
If he thought his mom was too old at 65, what does that make him at 70-something?! That’s one of his biggest fears: that people will see the hypocrisy and say he should step aside for William. When he just got the job. No, he says, William will have to pry this crown out of his cold dead father’s hands. Just like everyone else b has to before then.
Yes, do keep telling us not to watch this (on the front page of newspapers). How could that possibly backfire?
They are so petty and thin skinned it is AMAZING to see this play out. All this money and resource at your fingertips and you are still this bad at PR and image management? Wow, if you truly are ordained by god I am delighted to be an atheist.
Yes @SarahCS, this could be a diversion tactic considering how incredibly unpopular the Tories have made themselves since QE2 passed away. We’ve been watching the lettuce: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Sm-RE95lKJ0
I honestly find it difficult to believe that John Major would be THAT upset about a fictitious TV show. On the other hand the conservative chaos must be eating at him.
Charles is really proving that no press is bad press. I tried watching the first season but found it slow and boring. I will, however, be tuning into this season to see if it lives up to Charles’ hype.
JLM in that John Major getup is strangely sexy – even boring’d up to look grey/old I still would.
Me too, @Digital Unicorn, me too!
I am with you and it is strange, LOL. Like, I did not see that coming.
I finally got a Hulu account just so i could watch Elementary.
He’s very good. Very good. Very.
I agree, he is a very good actor. JLM is the best Sherlock. His Sherlock actually grew and developed as a fully-formed character. And that animal magnetism!! Whew! As Tacky said below, John Major should be flattered they got someone this hot to portray him.
That look on his face and in his eyes. Swoon.
Thank you for saying this. Glad it’s not just me!
Oddly really hot. I didn’t see this coming either >:D
🤣🤣🤣 I’m gonna find him sexy cuz he’s walking sex but still 🤣🤣🤣
Deep down, we all know Major is thrilled to be portrayed by JLM.
You think he’s working an angle to get an audience with Angelina Jolie?
God, I really hope that Peter Morgan will keep The Crown going long enough to depict the monarchy losing their shit over…The Crown. It’d be like The Disaster Artist, except that Charles and his sycophants just might be even MORE deluded than Tommy Wiseau.
That would be great!!! I’d watch that.
That would be great!!! 🤣🤣
I’d watch that.
The Droste effect in real life. It would be epic.
The issue as pointed out above is that this season has tons of source material. You can read the authorized biographies and watch the interviews. The Crown is simply portraying history while the firm frantically tries to rewrite or bury it.
The fact that they are doing this could be a plot line straight out of the show itself …
Netflix should send baskets gifts to all these people to thank them for all the free pr
I keep thinking that it must be truly awful to work for these people, so much so that literally no one with a modicum of expertise will take on the role.
The Crown is going to be the No 1 watched show for the next year at this rate. Brb gonna rewatch seasons 1-4 real quick.
IKR? The Crown which drops globally on Wednesday, Nov 9th at 12:01 am local time zone?
Well, Mr. Major, that’s exactly what you WOULD say if you had somewhat seditious secret conversations about overthrowing the now dead monarch with her son, isn’t it?
This season of The Crown is going to be incandescent in all of the best ways! So kind of the king and his minions to do all this free promotion, not that Netflix or Morgan really need it.
I would assume that those people who will watch the crown pay no attention the front page of the mail. bleat all you like to that rag. I feel a bit sad that the dullest. greyest man in the history of British politics might be given a bit of charisma by Jonny Lee Miller but I shall persevere.
Doesn’t matter. People will watch the Crown irrespective of whether they read that rag, have sworn fealty to Charles, are 12th generation palace guards, bend the knee daily before they’ve even had cornflakes. And if they weren’t planning to before, they are now.
By running this article that feels the need to explain how fiction works, the Mail essentially admits that its readership is dumber than an 8-year-old and lacks the most basic ability to sort fact from fiction.
Great publicity for the Crown in England, without Netflix spending a £ in advertising.
Guess they gave up on telling Harry to leave Netflix, since it was not going to happen.
The BRF lurch from one scandal to another, now deceased uncle Dickie victims will have a trial, finally. No wonder Tampon was drawn to pedophiles, was around it all his life.
My favorite part is that Netflix is going to start reporting viewing figures in the UK just in time for the Crown. We’ll be able to see exactly how many people watched it (vs the funeral, the Jubilee, the coronation…)
Oh Birdie that is delicious .
I haven’t watched since s1 but I’m finding the kingly snit fit so hilarious I’ll be streaming this season as soon as it lands!
I’ve never watched this show at all…but will definitely be tuning in now! LOL.
While I’ve liked previous seasons of the Crown, I’m not a huge fan, probably like a lot of people out there, but the constant meltdowns by the palaces are making me even more intrigued and I’ll definitely be watching it, probably like a lot of others. This constant drip of whining is such a bad look for the new king, all that money, all that prestige and still such an idiot.
I stopped watching it largely because as it moved into the present, and into an era I know better than I should, I found it aggravating. The fake Charles and Camilla love affair (fake as in, Camilla was never his one and only) and the poor-me Charles was more than I could handle. And I don’t wanna see a both sidesing of Chuck and Di. I understand Chucky more than I care to, and I still don’t need his side and more paraded around.
Some scenes have been entirely created for dramatic and commercial purposes. Some??? So most are actually close to the truth of what happened? These people are utterly idiotic. This is so shambolic, they are looking more and more pathetic every day.
Cannot wait for season 5, it’s such a good show. LOL “Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller” – I can’t stop laughing. They don’t think he’s good enough, do they? The man is completely underrated and will do an excellent job although the wig kind of kills my attraction.
That stood out to me too!! so you’re saying that some scenes are actually what happened??
and of course the private conversations aren’t verbatim conversations from 1992. It’s like they’re so desperate to remind people that this is a fictionalized account of what happened that they’re confirming most of it.
According to the RR and BRF-
-Scenes that make Charles, QEII, Camilla, or William look good = GOOD and TRUE
-Scenes that make someone other than Charles, QEII, Camilla, or William look good = BAD and MAYBE TRUE
-Scenes that make Charles, QEII, Camilla, or William look bad = VERY BAD and VERY UNTRUE
Where did my comment go? Hmmmph
Anyhoo, this confirms to me that no one in The Firm has any sense. This plan is jokes and practically a gift to Netflix. Literally the worst idea ever.
Who puts a TV show on the front page of a major paper in an attempt to get people to NOT watch it?? LOL.
I’m not a politician, but even I know it’s dumb to put the spotlights on an opponent like this, lol!
All their protesting literally makes me want to start watching the series. So much for never complain/explain.
Netflix must be loving all of this free publicity right now. I hope they’re cackling with laugher!
So the PM truly has to go and see the Monarch weekly?
Yes. I’m not sure if he/she “has” to or if its just protocol/tradition at this point, but the queen met with the PMs weekly, even during Covid it was all phone calls and zooms.
Sounds like a waste of valuable time to me.
FFS just bringing more attention to this. People who aren’t even interested in the BRF are now going to watch to see what the fuss is all about. KCIII is a toddler and is mad that he can’t control this. I hope the crown stays in the top 10 for a f@cking month.
Lol they are just going to give it higher ratings.charles is trying too hard to censor it.
Sally b.smith gaslit Diana. Not surprised she is upset.
I think there will be an up tick on Netflix subscriptions.
Oh these silly English kiniggits…. Netflix is no doubt brewing up some cappuccinos and grinning over this. You can’t buy this kind of publicity. Continue Chuck, continue….
Had to google that, ‘silly English Kniggits’, which led me to the Monty Python scene at the castle. Thanks! Think I’ll re-watch that again this evening.
I’ve never watched The Crown. I’m going to now. Thanks for the recommendation Kingie!
Considering they’re going to lose the 4th PM in 7 years this week and polling shows that if we held a general election today the party would become extinct, I would think the Tories have bigger fish to fry than the RF’s hurt ego at a time like this….
Aren’t these some of the same people who said that Meghan should have just ignored what was put out there about her? Hmmm….
Exactly. They should take their own advice.
I know, the hypocrisy is eyeroll inducing.
What happened to never complain, never explain? Oh yeah, that’s always been bullshit. The Crown is what it is. They loved the crown in seasons 1-3. Surely they had some idea that later seasons would follow? All the royals are doing is guaranteeing there will be a Crown 7 (Waity Katie years, wedding, Harry in Afghanistan) and season 8 (Sussexit!), and likely sooner rather than later.
I would so watch a season of the Harry and Meghan.
THIS TIMES 100
These idiots need to shut up about the show. The only reason I could see for the temper tantrums is internal polling show how people really think of the monarchy. There have been protests for Scottish and Welsh independence (and no more Prince of Wales) , current economic crisis in Britain, plans for a scaled down (but splashy) coronation, Camilla crowned with a looted jewel, Ghislaine Maxwell back in the news supporting Andrew, and the late Lord Monbatten posthumously charged with sexual abuse of a 11 yr old boy. Yet Harry and Meghan are the problem.
That Mountbatten news means Harry and Meghan better buckle up. They’re going to go after them HARD this week.
The glee that Charles had after his mother died basically confirmed that he wanted her to step aside a long time ago. Netflix couldn’t be happier with the free press that the Palace is giving them for the Crown.
The more they cry for boycotts the more people are intrigued…. keep going.
Earl Spencer reported Charles told him that he was lucky he inherited early
And Maxwell’s dear friend Andrew – so many chickens coming home to roost. If I were Charles, I worry about William being “closer than ever” – that’s how you get stabbed in the back.
Yeah, it was a real choice of the Mail to put that headline and photo of Ghislaine associating herself with ‘good friend’ Andrew right over this supposed support of Charles. The Media are loving the drama – it’s their favourite thing.
Yes, the other day I thought that the invisible contract was being renegotiated, but now I wonder if the contract has been broken.
Honestly, @ Eurydice, I think every now and then the media like to remind the Royals who is wearing the leash and who is holding it. The invisible contract will be ripped up by the media the second it suits them.
I’m waiting for them to wheel 8n the Trojan Rabbit…..
Hey Courtiers reading Celebitchy, here’s some free advice:
1. Instruct your bosses to simply smile enigmatically whenever anyone brings up the Crown (have them practice in the mirror). A lesser royal such as Anne or Edward could give a cheeky smile to a reporter and say, “well, I really liked season one. I haven’t caught the rest.”
2. Have same lesser royal, or perhaps Sophie instead, sigh diplomatically and say, “Well, we’ve all found ourselves fictionalized on TV before, so this will be no different. I expect the audience understands that the show is a fictionalization. The creator calls it fiction, not history. I’m really having a great time at this fruit festival! I’m glad to be here to support British produce!”
3. Instruct Chuckles and Wails to say nothing at all about the Crown. Have a courtier say something like, “they know, as public figures, there will be interest in their lives, and that their lives will be fictionalized for the screen. It isn’t always comfortable to experience, but the royals are far too busy thinking about (something about the British economy falling to pieces).
4. Give this script to the Wails: ” What do I think of the Crown? Well, I haven’t been thinking much about the Crown. I’ve been thinking about (something important) that I will be (engaging in today or tomorrow–aka work).
There. easy. That’s how you manage the royals as a courtier. Make them look royal, as if they are above worrying about silly entertainment, especially as the UK ain’t exactly roses and sunshine these days.
Have the royals do what you counciled Meghan to do: Just ignore the bad press. It happens to all of us, remember? The royals shouldn’t be whining from their palaces. The news cycle is going to be what it will be. You know, like Meghan had to deal with all those slanderous books about her. She and Harry just waited out the news cycle, and then they kept their focus on their projects. Your way right now is sending thousands of people to look up archives of Tampongate and the Panorama interview. Too many Netflix watchers were there to see this era play out in real time.
I absolutely read the headline as “John Mayer” and couldn’t figure out why he was wading into this whole thing.
Lanne
I read somewhere that they (The Crown) only touch on stories that are 20 years old and above, therefore, Meghan and Harry’s story is out of the picture.
Charles obsession with the Crown and trying to discredit it tells me that there is more truth in the fiction than he was anyone to know. He and his mistress really tried to destroy Diana. My heart breaks for her.
I think that Charles told Will that the would give he and his lazy wife the Prince and Princess of Wales titles along with that duchy money in exchange for Will undermining his mother with that disgusting statement.
What a horrible man Charles is.
You know when you read a book and they put all the references* on a couple of pages at the back? The producers should add a scene to the credits where they show the inspiration for the episode – blah blah book by blah Dimbleby, Daily Mail front page dated – insert date here – You get the idea. Imagine the meltdown!!!
I’ve been saying that Netflix should include a companion piece showing the real story featured I each episode.
This is rich…”significant damage to people’s perception of history and their perception of the Royal Family”… Quick, who are the first group you can think of trying to alter the perception of history and the Royal Family?
I’ve only watched season one, but I will finish now. Thanks GB!
Isn’t there a hunt or a weekend drinks party C-Rex and/or John Major can attend to take their minds off of this when it drops? Seems like William will have to be on call now more than ever to soothe C-Rex.
Ok, well, now I have to watch The Crown. Seriously, I had no interest in it before. I don’t care about “royalty” in general, and these particulat idiots seem really horrible yet boring. However, now I’m watching it for sure! Good job on the PR, people!
Charles is doing way more to protect his and Camilla’s reputation from this show than he ever did for his son and daughter in law who was suicidal from the tabloids. To be fair all he has ever done is protect himself and Camilla at the expense of his sons
Because this push is such terrible PR and just so overdone, I actually wonder if the Windsors have been fairly quiet around the Crown this season but the media just wants to shit stir cuz they’re angry and bored because I cannot understand this blanket coverage as an actual tactic to try and get ppl not to watch…
So England is currently dealing with heating cost money issues and people panicked about the coming winter . But King Charles thinks it’s best to use his time complaining about the crown and trying to get people to boycott because it will remind them how shitty of person he and Camilla are . Newflash everyone from the U.K. to the United States knows that Charles is nothing but a insecure horrible man who made Diana life hell and Camilla was side chick throughout their marriage it’s been documented with interviews and books do this people realize that everything is out in the open online the public can look up Diana interviews Charles interviews it’s on the internet. This is the same thing they did when Meghan and Harry Oprah interview was coming out they complained They try to get head of what they thought Meghan and Harry would say and end up telling on themselves. When Meghan and Harry we’re dealing and still dealing with the press harassment they were told to just ignore it they were being too sensitive but the moment it’s charles and company they pull the fully weight of the press and their lackeys to try to get the public to boycott a tv show .