Did Princess Kate ‘convince’ Prince William to have a fourth child?

In 2019, I was convinced that Prince William and Kate would try to have a fourth child. It’s clear that Kate is simply one of those women who likes having a baby in the house, and I thought that the combination (at the time) the Duchess of Sussex welcoming her first child plus Kate wanting to “be like Queen Elizabeth II” would mean that we would see a fourth keen child. At the time, we also heard that William had to be “convinced” to have Louis, that William was actually perfectly fine just sticking with George and Charlotte. We’ve also heard that William really, really doesn’t want any more kids now that they have three, and during the Jubbly, we saw why: Louis is a handful. Still, Kate yearns for another child, apparently, and she’s made “being baby-crazy” into a major part of her personality. So is this for real?

Another little royal? Princess Kate and Prince William are already parents of three children, but they may be thinking about baby No. 4. “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.” The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, share Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her husband gets anxious when she meets babies during her various royal engagements. “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” the princess said during a February event, adding that she gets “very broody” about the subject. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’” Kate previously told an onlooker that the Duke of Cambridge wasn’t that interested in having a fourth child. “I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate told a fan during a royal visit to Yorkshire, England, in January 2020. The couple’s friends, however, believe that the future king may finally have changed his mind. “[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year,” the source tells Us.

[From Us Weekly]

I mean… technically it’s possible. I would also think that IF William agrees to it, it would be more about his branding as a happily married family man, regardless of his rose-pruning extracurriculars. I generally believe that this is the dynamic, that Kate wants another baby and she’ll have to “convince” William that it’s a good idea. I just don’t see him agreeing to it though, even if he wants to present that wholesome-family image. Then again, it’s not like they’re even living together at this point (ALLEGEDLY) so maybe he’ll think “hey, she wants to deal with another baby, let her.”