Did Princess Kate ‘convince’ Prince William to have a fourth child?

In 2019, I was convinced that Prince William and Kate would try to have a fourth child. It’s clear that Kate is simply one of those women who likes having a baby in the house, and I thought that the combination (at the time) the Duchess of Sussex welcoming her first child plus Kate wanting to “be like Queen Elizabeth II” would mean that we would see a fourth keen child. At the time, we also heard that William had to be “convinced” to have Louis, that William was actually perfectly fine just sticking with George and Charlotte. We’ve also heard that William really, really doesn’t want any more kids now that they have three, and during the Jubbly, we saw why: Louis is a handful. Still, Kate yearns for another child, apparently, and she’s made “being baby-crazy” into a major part of her personality. So is this for real?
Another little royal? Princess Kate and Prince William are already parents of three children, but they may be thinking about baby No. 4.
“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, share Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her husband gets anxious when she meets babies during her various royal engagements.
“William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds,” the princess said during a February event, adding that she gets “very broody” about the subject. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”
Kate previously told an onlooker that the Duke of Cambridge wasn’t that interested in having a fourth child. “I don’t think William wants any more,” Kate told a fan during a royal visit to Yorkshire, England, in January 2020.
The couple’s friends, however, believe that the future king may finally have changed his mind. “[Their pals] wouldn’t be surprised if we’ll be hearing an announcement early next year,” the source tells Us.
[From Us Weekly]
I mean… technically it’s possible. I would also think that IF William agrees to it, it would be more about his branding as a happily married family man, regardless of his rose-pruning extracurriculars. I generally believe that this is the dynamic, that Kate wants another baby and she’ll have to “convince” William that it’s a good idea. I just don’t see him agreeing to it though, even if he wants to present that wholesome-family image. Then again, it’s not like they’re even living together at this point (ALLEGEDLY) so maybe he’ll think “hey, she wants to deal with another baby, let her.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Cover Images.
We’ve gotten a couple articles like these every once in a while so I’m sure she still wants one. I would be extremely surprised if it happened though, given that the time to do it would have been before now and I also do not think their marriage is on the level where another kid is on the horizon (and that doesn’t even mean separation/divorce or whatever, just seems like after awhile the aristo marriages settle into what they’re going to be long-term and more kids isn’t really part of it). Also, I don’t think it would go over so well in public as much as the other three. But that’s me.
I think this is their mastermind strategy of how to counter the rumors that they are separated, that burgerking like to spend time in other look for rosebushes or woodpeggers.
Exactly. It’s a pretty sick game to make so light of having kids, but it’s their tone deaf way of grabbing the narrative away from affairs and a one way open relationship.
Kate’s stans were pushing this story hard during lockdown, when those two were (allegedly) living together full-time, without access to Botox or side pieces. If it didn’t happen then, I really doubt it will now.
Exactly, this is just another periodical ”I’m so broody” PR piece from Kate’s camp (not Wills).
At this point, I think she’s doing it on purpose to annoy and upset him, just like her public H&M-copy-keen attempts to touch him, to pretend intimacy. Everybody paying attention can see that there is no love or affection between those two anymore.
She can have another kid. Just not with him.
Right? She needs to Rhaenyra Targaryen this situation.
I love how William appears to pull away from her when she attempts to put her hand on his lower back a second time. 🙂 She is so obvious with her copy-keening.
That is the most awkward hand on the back photo i have ever seen. I would think she was putting a hand on a stranger.
She’s touching his back with just her fingertips like she knows better than to full out touch. There is trepidation in her touch like she’s afraid of screwing it up.
It looked like it was a natural reaction from William. He forgot about the cameras…LOL. Next photo op, I mean engagement, he will be extra tactile with Kate…for the cameras!
I guess I can see them doing it because I’m cynical because they use the children to deflect bad press, and the older kids are going to be aging out of their most useful cute stage soon.
I agree with this. Also pushes Harry and his children further down the line.
and she can take several years off from doing any work and try to work on her image as this super maternal person (which I don’t think she is at all, but it’s the image they want her to have).
Would also be a great reason to need to move from the cottage straight into the castle. More rooms needed asap and the nanny live in again.
I would hate to have been born because it was convenient that there be a baby about just then. Poor thing. Little Prince or Princess Convenience of Wales.
A baby would be a convenient excuse not to work….think of the children.
I am 100% with you. This feels like a “oh, sh*t, they are going to expect us to work now that we are the Wails!!!!!”
No. US Weekly likes to make things up.
I don’t see how Kate could possibly get pregnant anyway. She’s way too thin. And while women in their 40s can and usually do get pregnant with no medical intervention, including very often accidentally, those women have the necessary body fat to do so.
What makes you think her previous pregnancies did not involve medical intervention? She is rich enough to do IVF as many times as she wanted to. I wouldn’t be surprised if they have.
Totally agree. No doubt Kate likes people to think she’s some kind of slender earth mother, but it could well be an assisted pregnancy (as could babies 1 – 3).
I don’t know. Kate is clearly a breeder. Someone who gets pregnant very easily. I don’t think her size would affect it much. I do think the only reason she hasn’t had an oops baby is that William hasn’t been near her in years.
She had started having babies in her early 30s and it does become harder once 40. It’s not impossible, but she’s underweight and that does become more of an issue as you get older. She would also noticeably put on some weight in the months before she got pregnant and so far we haven’t seen that.
I saw them up close in Canada two months after they were married in 2011. I was astounded at how thin she was and thought she’s going to have trouble getting pregnant. Three kids later, what do I know?
IVF, perhaps.
Exactly, she is far too frail to have another child. William didn’t even want a third.
After seeing Victoria Becham who is what i gather to be a size zero having multiple kids,i can believe that Kates size is not an issue.
I suspect she is under weight for a baby. I doubt she is having periods. This is my opinion. It could be an assisted pregnancy.
In some contorted way it could be something they’ve come up with to make her sound fertile despite looking underweight and ill in pictures?
Sparrow, it’s pretty gross to comment on a woman’s periods. Guess what, thin people can have kids. See most of the planet.
I suppose I’m coming from the place of not having periods thru anorexia, which happened to me. For years. For someone’s body weight to change so radically before and after marriage, reaching below what was clearly her prior body type weight, it is one possible explanation and also potential side effect.
I hate to be “that” person but, i got pregnant naturally at 41, and i’m even skinnier than Kate. (Am NOT boasting.—I look awful.) Lost lots more weight during pregnancy because i was so sick. Gave birth a week after turning 42 to a perfect healthy baby boy. (I consider it a miracle.)
I suspect you’ve always been a naturally slender person. Kate hasn’t and isn’t. Your body runs 100 per cent because it’s meant to be like that. You can tell the difference between natural slender and achieved slender because people who diet excessively look frail not fine.
ps K Peace I imagine you look great, not awful! Don’t put yourself down. x
@K-Peace congrats on your baby! I bet you look great. I agree with you @Sparrow
I had my 3rd at 43. BUT, it took us 9 months to get pregnant. Are W & K that close?
Too thin or not – her husband won’t touch her. I truly believe the last time they had marital relations was the day that Louis was conceived.
Yea, those two aren’t doing it.
They have the opposite of sexual chemistry.
This is going to be a Jennifer Aniston situation, isn’t it? This won’t stop until she’s 50. I think if they wanted another kid, they would have had one by now but you never know. I simply think she’s a planner when it comes to this and she wouldn’t want them too far apart in age. Plus, didn’t she puke her guts out during the first months of every pregnancy? Ugh. You have to LOVE babies to go through that more than once, right?
At 50, they’ll start doing the “Kate’s miracle baby” thing, like they did with Anniston
@Emmi I agree – it’s ridiculous. This will keep going until she is 60. I’m in my late forties. Divorced after 10 years of marriage and my child is 14 (we divorced when my kid was 3). My kid has a present dad, but I do the lion’s share of the parenting. It was really exhausting ages 3-7.
I have an idiot family member that asks me at every family gathering if I’m going to have another kid. I don’t even date. Wtf. When will the trolling end? So now when she says “are you gonna have another?” I get this stupid, buck toothed look on my face, pretend to perk up as if to say: now you’re talking my language, and say, “I dunno! Maybe!”
Then another idiotic family member (who actually understands I’m being sarcastic, so maybe not so idiotic) will chime in and say defensively: “we just want you to be happy!” and I always respond “well where was all this concern for my happiness when I was married? I sure could have used it then!” and that usually shuts these two’s traps for a moment until my sister jumps in to change the subject with a movie quote “are these Idaho potatoes?” No one understands she is quoting Richard Pryor’s Moving. (My sister and I like to quote movies when other family members get on our nerves and we try to see how many quotes we can get in during a meal).
By my math, all of this will stop when I am around 62. If not, I’ll be a a 62 year old that says: “I dunno….MAYBE!” when asked that dumb ass question and wait for my sister to quote a movie.
I’d want to sit near you and your sister at a party. You both sound like a hoot.
Seriously, this is a master class in dealing with idiot nosy-mug relatives. Well-played! 🤣😈👏🏾
@QuiteContrary and @Deering thank you! The baby thing really irks me and last gathering, they asked me to sign up for a dating app to find a nice man. When I responded: “it was such a fun day of not getting cheated on, lied to and stolen from, I thought I should try that again tomorrow” they got upset and said they were just asking me to do one thing – and that’s when my sister (tipsy by then) blurted out “yeah and the one thing is sucking poison out of your friend’s ass!” (City Slickers II).
No one else besides my sister and I had seen the movie so they had no idea why she blurted this out. She said it with a straight face. I had to excuse myself from the table to go laugh. After my sister’s outburst, the trolls started rumors that my sister was “unwell” “on the verge of a nervous breakdown” and “under a lot of stress.”
We set a record that day for 18 movie quotes at a family dinner – and my sister was absolute fire supplying 11 of them. Something tells me we will beat that record this year. I’m so glad I have her to have my back around concern trolls.
This is amazing.
Thank you @Jais. We have fun with this. We figured out there’s no reasoning with these people. So now we troll them back. The rules are simple. 1) a movie quote always follows concern trolling or a stupid comment. Especially about weight (too much or too little), marital or dating status, or having children; 2) weave in the movie quote effortlessly in the conversation so no one knows you’re quoting a movie except the people you’re playing with; 3) 1, 2, or 3 people can play this game. It’s really best played with 2 people, though I have played it alone. If you have to laugh, you have to leave the table; 4) each movie quote is worth 1 point – if you break any of these rules, you go back to zero. Try to rack up as many as you can before dinner ends.
One year we were at 15 points when I half closed my eyes and mouth breathed to one of the trolls (wearing a new blouse) “I like your sleeves, they’re real big” (Napoleon Dynamite) and my sister burst out laughing and we had to go back to zero! She made up for it with her sucking poison quote the following year. She’s been on a roll and I’m looking forward to the holidays to see what she comes up with. Also, the year she quoted Richard Pryor “are these Idaho potatoes?” she put a huge pile of potatoes on her plate, just like he did in the movie. It was so hard not to laugh. I had to look away to contain myself.
Thank you for treating me with more pix of Louis in action. I’ll admit I truly enjoy seeing Charlotte the boss dynamic with George and Louis and Louis’s little kid adventures. They are the most entertaining of all the clan. I also know they should keep those darling children out of the press as much has humanly possible. A new baby, don’t think so, even with 10 nannys support W&K are way too lazy.
Honestly at this point I would not be surprised if they had a fourth – Kate has made enough comments that I think we know she wants a fourth, and William may see it as a way to cement his image as a family man. Plus, another baby would get Kate out of working for a few years. It would be like when they moved into KP full-time in 2017 and the PR narrative was “now they are going to be full time royals” and then Kate was like “surprise bitches!! Pregnant with #3, I’m never working full time!!!”
Here it would be “now prince and princess of wales, finally ready to step up” and again….”surprise!!”
With fewer people doing work in the senior royal ranks, I don’t know if the get out of work card would work as well with a fourth child.
But really there is a coronation coming up she doesn’t want to be in the advanced stages of pregnancy when she’s going to get all these new gowns.
Funny how the British royal propaganda machine has convinced many in the UK and some on this blog, that a monarchy needs a lot of family members to make it work. The hundreds of government and palace officials/courtiers they appoint are more than enough to do the job.
Many hereditary institutions world-wide – then and now – were and are run by just 1 person or by a handful of direct relatives, to support the monarch/emperor/sultan, sheikh, etc. The UK is the exception to the rule, with a load of useless so-called working (taxpayer funded) royals and hangers-on.
The idea of having hundreds of royal patronages/charities, etc., to justify their presence as so-called working or semi-working royals, is ludicrous, since we already know that having a royal as a patronage doesn’t benefit those charities/causes that much. In fact, many of them have to incur a lot of expenses when they show up for their photo ops. These unnecessary appointments/engagements of 45 min to 1 hour have little or no lasting impact for those organisations. And these royals barely raise money for these causes/organisations.
Sure they don’t need the Of Kent’s but these two are the next in line so Kate hiding away and doing little looks pretty bad.
Of all the people who need to look busy, it’s the ones who are next in line. Even the streamlined European royal families still give a major role to the crown prince or princess and spouse after the monarch. And that’s where Kate is now.
Will can barely tolerate her now, I doubt he’ll want to make another baby with her, especially seeing as he didn’t even want a third one.
It would have to be a turkey baster pregnancy, he clearly dislikes being with her, even if it’s for *conjugal* reasons.
That was my thought when I saw this headline, LOL, but hey, its possible, right?
LOL my first thought was “if this is true, is it just to get out of having to work more?”
With all her kids in school now, it isn’t surprising. Any excuse not to work. Not saying being a SAH mom isn’t work, but it isn’t when you’re Kate and have staff to handle the menial bits.
I’ve always thought that Kate wanted four children like the Queen. Plus, another child would give her another excuse to be work-shy for the next two to three years.
My favorite part admit royal gossip is how bad they are at PR. After all the backlash he’s gotten for telling Africans to stop having children, they think this article is a cutesy good look? My god, they’re idiots.
Thank you for bringing this up because all I could think of. And the natural resources/carbon footprint used to live as a royal is so far beyond that of an average Western family of 6, much less those on African continent.
What better way to get out of working for another year or two? Count on it. If she gets pregnant, she’s out of Will’s comb-over for a while, home with morning sickness, then maternity leave, and all sorts of other excuses, leaving him to be “elsewhere”.
And then of course, what better reason to move into Windsor Castle, because their 4 bdrm “cottage” is MUCH too small for four kids!
Ooooh. Having more kids to get into Windsor is a great theory. And probably the only way she’d convince Will to go along.
And if everyone is right and Adelaide cottage is her separation home…well it’s simply too small now! She must have a palace now!
Wow, I can’t believe they’re putting this out there. So people on the African continent are not “allowed” to have large families but, if you’re European and royal it’s ok? Seriously? The sycophants in the Fail might think it’s wonderful but, people who are struggling to make ends meet in this country may not agree.
Baby mad yet totally ignored two of her nephew and nieces. Give me a break.
Sorry Kate, you’re going to have to think of another “ruse” to get out of work!
Yeah, didn’t William accuse people in Africa of destroying wildlife because of overpopulation? This is an “own goal” by whoever dreamed this up. And if they managed to have another in spite of her age and his unwillingness to be near her for any length of time, it would only delay the inevitable for supposedly baby mad Kate. Someday she’ll be left all alone.
Why is she telling strangers that she wants another baby? And why doesn’t the press attack her for being so open about her desire for another baby? Don’t get me wrong I don’t want her to be bashed by the press for this but the press have attacked Meghan and Harry for talking about their lives so for consistency sake, they should be doing the same to Kate.
Burger King took a trip to Balmoral last weekend, and someone at the Fail let the public know that it was not with Kate and the kids, leading to raised eyebrows and rumors that he took his side chick. CarolE will want to checkmate that with rumors that the fourth baby is on the way.
This theory is probably most likely. I buy it more than I buy “Kate’s just trying to get out of work” Kate’s clearly shown she’s brazen enough to just not work. She doesn’t need kids as an excuse anymore. She just refuses and she PoW so nobody can stop her.
Plus, no botox, fillers or gin & tonics for nine months? Nah.
I think you nailed it Harper.
Exactly, Harper. See my comments down thread. It’s been rolled out to imply they have a healthy sex life and relationship, all the while he’s running off to hide out with god knows who. She has been looking ill recently, tho. I always suspect she’s half ill continually and on meds. But perhaps this is stress from his current affairs or perhaps she is pregnant.
Okay so here’s a thought:
What if this baby stuff is preparing an excuse for divorce? Like, “Poor Will and Kate love each other, but Kate wants more babies and Will thinks that will get in the way of their duties, so he’s set her free to be mom to his kids and find someone else to have more kids with while he gets a new partner focused on duty”
Disagreement over children is great divorce explanation.
Ooooh I am adding this to my tinfoil tiara theories!
Also this can be tweaked to make william look even better. he felt that three children was the maximum to have for environmental reasons and Kate is selfish for wanting more. And then if William remarries the new wife will be seen in a better light automatically.
…and then what? William has 2-3 more kids with her?
@Lady D I can totally see them attempting to sell a single oops baby with a new, younger wife. Ideally Wifey #2 would either already have kids of her own and thus be quite happy not having more with Will, or just somebody who doesn’t want kids at all.
Sure. Louis is already not the spare and has an undefined future role in the RF. Why not have another kid who’s too posh to work but too far down the line to have a decent chunk of the royal dole, so they bide their time making unsavory deals with Russian oligarchs and partying on private islands with shady American billionaires.
Four children!? Just why!? Especially in this day and age. Maybe she really wants another girl.
Wouldn’t it be great if they adopted a child? Never going to happen, though. When we hear they adopted another new dog, we’ll know that William said “no” to another baby.
Honestly I wouldn’t want to adopted in royalty in this day and age yes there are privileges but normalcy is greater than their kind of lives, I don’t envy them in any way. I rather be adopted a rich “normal” family without all of this scrutiny, security e.t.c. couldn’t handle it
Adoption!??These two?They treat their mixed race niece and nephew that also have Harrys blood like lepers,you think they will have any child that isnt their own. Lol
The way he looks either angry or shocked whenever she touches him in public, I don’t see it happening.
Adopt, take in foster children, change some lives. They can afford all the staff and professionals to help kids who’ve experienced trauma, give them unparalleled access to education. Perhaps even love and a warm family unit? It’s sort of irrelevant if Wills is involved. This would give Kate a purpose.
A non-blood, built-in scapegoat to make up for Archie leaving? Genius.
Gross
I wouldn’t wish them on a vulnerable child. Think of all the harm they could do: “You’re lucky we took you in, etc”. People as obsessed with rank as they are should not adopt children who could be seen as “less than.” The ratchets would have a field day with such a child. God forbid the kid be more skilled/more attractive/more intelligent than a Windsor kid.
Adopting a child when there are already biological children in the family is a delicate balance and this is a family that places importance on birth order so it would really be an awful situation for an adopted child to be placed there and always be told they are not good enough.
With all of their emphasis on bloodline and their completely dysfunctional emotional relationships, there is absolutely no way they would ever adopt a child. I don’t think Kate wants just any child, she wants another child of William’s to mirror the Queen.
Personally, I think it’s a nice bit of fiction to imagine them opening their homes and wealth and network of early childhood professionals to the needy children of Britain, raise them in warm, loving surroundings with top tier educations.
It’s absurd and laughable, but who didn’t get a little cozy just thinking about all the love Kate has to share?
No way. Kate is too narcissistic to be a mom in the first place. She’s made it plain any number of times her greatest love is for her image. 🙄 I wouldn’t want to saddle any child with her, much less put that poor kid in the RF circus. And can you imagine how the press would hound that child?
So many thoughts. In no particular order:
1. This could be a classic PR strategy from the gold plated advisors. They are barely looking civil to one another in public, everyone has twigged Adelaide Cottage is Kate’s separation house – let’s put out a ‘4th baby story’ to suggest all is well.
2. Kaiser and Notasugar have pointed out on multiple occasions that Kate having real HG in pregnancies is a nonsense when she’s floating about looking well with glossy hair and hopping off on hols. If it’s as bad as I’ve read what woman would be willing to do a fourth pregnancy, especially with an unwilling husband? I read a story with one woman who was a genuine sufferer and, despite really wanting a second child, her first pregnancy was so horrific that she couldn’t put herself through it again.
3. But then again – she has just been promoted to PoW and the pressure is on. Now would be the classic time for her to skive off by getting pregnant again.
I don’t think she wants to be pregnant for the coronation.
Sara Burton is probably taking all the edgy stuff off and adding buttons to one of her designs already.
The Hench, I worked with someone who stopped working when she got pregnant. She was so sick during the entire pregnancy. They have one child and she said no more, I can’t do this again. I know that there are probably levels of HG, but I can’t imagine having 3 children let alone 4 if I were so sick.
US Weekly likes to come out with stuff. I don’t believe this–aren’t they the ones who were always saying that Wails was going to have twins? They said it so often that if she had that many children she would be living in a shoe.
I had HG with both of my pregnancies. We wanted 2 kids, and after my first I wanted to be done being pregnant, so I got pregnant as fast as possible to get it over with. I can appreciate that some people love being pregnant, but I was so sick. I gained 9# with my first (he was 4#3oz) and I gained 11# (she was 5# 4oz), so I clearly lost a lot of weight. I lost a tooth and a lot of hair. HG is not for the weak, but is clearly for the rich.
No reason at all for them to have another child.
Hard.Pass.
Children are not props or PR material.
Oooook so look Kate is lazy, obtuse, ignorant, privileged, spoiled and catty but I’m not here for picking apart a woman for loving babies and children and wanting more kids. Wanting another baby is not a personality trait and if it was, it wouldn’t be a negative one. Let’s try to stick to commenting on her bad fashion, wiglets and weird marriage.
Ok, let’s do a weird marriage comment: Kate would not be the first woman to use a pregnancy to hold onto a husband who is looking in another direction .
That’s a tale as old as time. (RIP Lansbury)
LOL fair enough!
That’s what I was thinking , If Will was getting serious with someone else, she would feel vindicated being pregnant as the “wife”.
Another thought : Kate wanting to have the last baby instead of Meghan – she’s petty like that….
Wanting a baby/loving babies seems to be her one professional personality trait and it’s a bit odd to me given how thoroughly she ignored Meghan’s baby inches from her and had to be forced to take her kids to meet him.
She doesn’t love children. She loves her children.
…and I would argue she doesn’t love her kids nearly as much as she loves herself. She’s behaving as she was raised—by a selfish mom—and she’s shown no sign of growing out of it or course-correcting.
Loving children is one thing. Wanting children as accessories or media shields is another thing all together. Again, if she loves kids so much, then why hasn’t she done any substantive work with children? Gone to read at a day care center on the regular? Delivered supplies? She sounds like an influencer mom in the way she talks about babies. I don’t think she wants to be up at 3am with a colicky baby. She wants a cute kid for pictures, like those awful influencer moms who use their children to gain followers.
Um, hellloooooo you are clearly forgetting about the Early Years research she has done!?!? the survey to end all surveys?!?!?! Lanne how can you forget????
I doubt this. She’s 40 & while their life is one of great ease, I can’t imagine if you are going to speak of climate change & famine to continue populating the earth. Seems rather tone deaf
We have no way of knowing how difficult it was for Kate to get pregnant, but we do know she has three healthy children. It really bothers me the way she talks publicly about having another. Think of all the women who would love to have a child but can’t. (medical reasons, etc.) And here is this idiot with three kids blabbing about having another one. I just find that incredibly insensitive. (I have two kids, so I am not thinking of myself!) Another example of their tone-deaf behavior and their “see, we are just like you guys” idiocy.
it’s like houses-she always wants one more.
It is sickly, in that it implies they think we care about what is in effect the two of them having sex. It’s also, like you say, childish and insensitive, and almost treats having babies as a bit of a joke – oh, go on, just one more to keep Kate happy. Saying this, there is a group of fanatics who love to speculate whether she’s pregnant or not, just because she’s holding her bag in front of her abdomen in a photo etc. Yuck. She seems to love the attention, and panders to it. I sometimes think it’s all she’s got.
No more children are coming from this union… look at their pictures, he can’t even stand to be touched by her. William won’t even make nice for 2 seconds of a picture snap — I doubt that they’re sexually active with each other. This last ingredient is very important to make a new kid. We are only hearing stuff like this because sh_t is about to hit the fan about William wanting Kate OUT of his life — in the near future.
Agree. They put this story out every now and then to make it sound like they have a sex life. If you have to say it, it’s not happening.
Agreed. Unless there’s an immaculate conception, it ain’t happening.
The Immaculate Conception is a 19th century Church afterthought that Mary was born without the stain of Original Sin on her soul. It does not imply an inability to have sexual relations with her husband, though presumably she didn’t to conceive Jesus. The Church says…….
Abeg abeg abeg if you want another child, do you have to announce it to the media. Are these people even having sex?
Lol i know a fellow African when i see abeg.
I am African, Zambian to be specific but i do love myself some Nigerian lingo 😅😅😅
Haha myself Tanzanian but gotta love the Naija lingo,so raw.
The only reason keen would want another child is because her work load is supposed to go up and she will use pregnancy and childbirth to get out of it. Plus it would make all those we Aren’t together rumors go away . However make no mistake willy seems seriously repulsed by the thought of her touching him so good luck with that baby making
this is nothing more than media shit-stirring. They have nothing else to talk about. These people are so boring, so dull, so uninteresting, they have to make this sort of thing up to get clicks.
The woman is 40 years old. That’s referred to as “advanced maternal age”. Her likelihood of a spontaneous pregnancy is around 5% if she and W have sex regularly. Plus, 25% or greater chance of a chromosomal abnormality.
would W consent to her getting IVF? He’d have to participate. not happening.
As speculated above, they might have gone the IVF route previously. However, it’s probably a made up load of tosh to imply they are young, sexy and together…when he’s off deer stalking with someone else. Or just papers with nothing to print, like you say.
Kate strikes me as a woman who thinks having a baby will save her marriage.
Exactly. See my comment below about rumours like this making it sound like their marriage is solid. Funny how it came out straight after William’s strange “deer stalking” trip without her. No normal woman would think a glue baby was a healthy option, but I can imagine Kate would.
This is so gross on so many fronts. People here are struggling financially, with kids going hungry bar their school lunch; the ability to economically support one child let alone four is a real stretch for some in the UK at the moment. Then there’s Mr & Mrs Earthshot and their so called eco credentials, stretched already at 3 children. And then there’s this “convince” bit. Fancy having to talk someone into having another child; it’s urgh, and there could well be future tension and resentment between William and Kate throughout the kid’s childhood. No wonder he ran off to go deer stalking.
Let’s face it, though, the reason this story gets regurgitated is because it makes them sound young and sexy – like they have a vibrant sex life (yeah, right) and also that she’s fertile (I don’t think so – she’s under her natural body weight and then some). It also sounds like they are a loved up and cohesive couple, without affairs. I suspect it’s Kate who gets this in the press.
But, hey, another kid, another putting your feet up for years out of the public eye. Way to go, Kate!
She also talks about being broody as if babies are simply dolls she can acquire.
I think she also likes the pageantry of having a royal baby.
That’s a good point. Also, the national wait (amongst some tabloid readers) to see whether it’s a boy or a girl and what name.
They are using the rinse and repeat process with headlines to avoid the elephant in the room, despite recent revelations of William’s proclivities.
I guess there is a need to address the pics from the jointed outing, to obliterate “Scenes from a tepid marriage”. So there,
Voila!!
This is what happens when one is reliant on aspirational PR rather than actual reality.
We already know W&K are tone-deaf. If K gets preggers, (big if – can Wm stand to “touch” her?) she’ll have a good excuse for a couple of years not to work much. Maybe artificial insemination could overcome Wm’s distaste? His wanderings would be less noticeable as he’d have lots more freedom to venture off solo. K’d get a bigger house & the press would go nuts praising her as the greatest mother in modern history.
Skinny women do get pregnant. I know a few emaciated ones who’ve done so. Then she could stay home, lie around & nibble.
Katie’s infamous uncle Gary gave an interview to 60 min (Australian version) about how Kate wants 4 children like The Queen.
My two cents is that Billy has given the greenlight for this “rumor” to circulate at least once a year b/c it keeps the convo (from tabloids at least) that they are a “loving family” but in reality he is absolutely done with kids and its a win win for both parties. Having the rumorville circulate this twice a year gives them an excuse for being less visible.
That said, one of my biggest pet peeves are parents who “love babies” but aren’t fans of “kids”. Like babies will eventually be kids who will then be teenagers and having more children so you can be in the baby stage (which really only lasts 2 years tops) is something I will never comprehend.
Yup. She strikes me as someone who loves babies but as they grow into adolescence not so much. My mother was like that — I remember as a little one she doted on me but around the time I turned 11 or 12 it was like I suddenly became a pain in the neck and she started picking on me constantly. In any event, those two aren’t shagging and I doubt very much that William would even consent to an IVF pregnancy — she only got Louis as an apology baby after the release of those dad-dancing photos with some hot blondes on a bro skiing trip.
Jaded, your mother sounds like mine
Wow, well remembered, Jaded. In my mind those ski photos were years before Louis but you’re right on the timeline (I’ve just checked). I thought the blonde was someone he met in a bar that night, but apparently she was part of his skiing group. I can’t work out whether it’s fine for him to relax and have time away, or whether he’s one of those “what happens on the ski trip, stays on the ski trip” types. Kate obviously felt he was the latter.
No doubt she’ll lie back and think of Harry…!
Ooooooooo…burn!!!
We’ll get a separation announcement before we get a pregnancy announcement. This story is giving desperation from Camp Middleton.
The sister publication InTouch Mag has put out several articles saying “Palace confirms – Kate expecting twin girls!” . I’m pretty sure those girls should be at least two or maybe three years old by now. I’m also pretty sure that some of the same writers work on both magazines. I think they even wrote an article on “Surprise baby for Ben and JLo!” *eyeroll*
My take is this is the courtiers releasing this and trying to pressure the separated couple back into a relationship. Just as they pressured them to take the children to the funeral, it’s the same strategy. They can then focus on grooming the future king, while Kate keeps busy with a new baby and she stays out of the courtiers’ hair for a few years without the hassle of her fake broken Britain project.
There is no way those two can have babies naturally. Only a turkey baster can help. The Wales can’t stand each other, and the feeling is mutual.
I don’t think they have a 4th kid on the way, or that she has even convinced Baldy to have a 4th kid, although this article is probably a part of Kate’s efforts to try and convince him. Which is weird, that this is the sort of track she’s decided to take post-QEII’s death, with regards to her PR.
They said that Kate “has always wanted” three kids, back when they only had two. That time, she wanted three kids bc she wanted to emulate her own family, and upbringing. I’m not saying she couldn’t have changed her mind or anything, but at the very least, her PR should acknowledge that, rather than lie about how she’s always wanted four kids like the Queen.
The only part of this I believe is that Kate is actually feeling broody. That part is definitely true. I do not think Baldy is on board with it at all, bc he doesn’t give a sh-t abt her or abt this marriage in a constructive way anymore. I think a large part of why Kate is broody is also bc the time when she was having kids, particularly her first two, was probably the last time that Baldy’s cheating was out of sight, out of mind. It was the last time Baldy was engaged with this marriage in a real way. The future probably seemed much more hopeful for her back then. She’s probably hoping that Baldy will care on a basic level about their marriage again, but he probably won’t give a sh-t.
I hope to hell that Louis grows up happy and badass (hopefully as an adult making his own way because the monarchy has been abolished). I hope he’s a torment to the father who made it clear he wasn’t really wanted.
I tell ya, these comments are so on the mark.
I’m laughing.
I predict that in the next 2 years the gossip mags, press, British royal reporters, etc.
are going to keep at it with everyone, W&K, M&H, C&C, anyone. Including any staff or former staff or a person walking along the street. It simply is going to be a constant flow of made up or exaggerated stories. Anything and everything goes.
Heck, now we are getting decades old stories about Princess Margaret or Prince Phillip.
The BRF sells. Everyone is working their own side. Money, clicks, etc.
Too bad for George, in a few years they will start in on tracking, trolling him too.
And from the looks of it, C&W are already setting Charlotte up to be his “spare”
This has got to be a bad idea from someone trying to make W&K more popular.
I hope it is made up.
Who else thinks if W&K actually legally separate or divorce, that will end the monarchy? I bet they are working on putting on the happy families like mad!
I’ll believe it when I see an actual belly on her. Until then, nope.
I believe they’ll do it for the narrative and attention-getting appeal, BUT I do believe it will be an artificial insemination baby, Will’s sperm and Kate’s egg joining ONLY in a doctor’s office; he loathes when she touches him so much (see above pics). So this can be another project though seemingly pulling them together, pulls them more apart since Kate will be babymooning, doing picture opportunities, having even more nannies and becoming “beloved” like the queen who disliked her (never worked, did she?) who also had four children. And yes, no more expectations of work or “stepping up” EVER. Because, goodness, how could she? If she had twins, that would be a bonanza and that would have her set for LIFE. So yes, this WILL happen.
What’s wrong with wanting a 4th child? I desperately wanted more children and it didn’t happen for me. I loved and still do love everything about being a mom from babyhood on up. Luckily, I now have a wonderful granddaughter! I also have lots of nieces and nephews to love. Some people just love kids. 🤷♀️
Elsa. I love, love, love being a mum, too!! Thing is, I suspect it’s her husband banging on about population control etc that sticks in the craw for many. Also, why keep on talking about wanting more kids? My friend who can’t get pregnant for a variety of reasons read this story and she felt it implied having a baby was a walk in the park.
That makes a lot of sense to me. My response was based on my own sadness at. It having more kids.
Greetings Everyone,
While I am still catching up on articles, upon reading the headline in this one – I flick down to the last image …..
Billy the Whinger is absolutely revolted by his Mrs even trying to touch him – so another baby?
I think that photograph screams “ick” and Louis blatant ignoring of his Mother during the Jubilee screamed …. “who is that woman and why do I have to listen or look at her”
The only “child” I have seen being reared over the years is “Billy the Whinger” who has deep mummy issues.
Have a lovely day or if you are dancing around the moon, play in the stars ….
She could always adopt a child, but she would NEVER do that.
Are W or K the type who would want to take the increased risk of having a less than “perfect” child?
I personally think that W & K are DEFINITELY not getting divorced now, now that they’re in the same roles as C & D when they divorced, especially considering that W might be villianized in the same way as C (rightfully so) as they both are known philanders. Which would leave K in the role of sympathetic D, despite her totally not deserving it. I think this is one of the reasons for K’s non stop, maniacal grinning after the Q died. I think K was becoming genuinely worried about being officially divorced. I can totally picture C calling W & K for a meeting, and solemnly informing them “there will be no divorce”
Now that I’ve read through all of the comments, I wonder whether W&K froze embryos early on as an insurance policy against potential secondary infertility. If your “duty” is to have an heir and a spare, why not take advantage of what science has to offer to remove some of the risk? Embryos are more stable frozen than eggs. In my limited experience, IVF is more common than many admit. What if all Kate has ever needed to do is go to the fertility clinic?
10 years ago I would have thought this idea was off the wall batshit crazy, but having had good reason lately to suspect the RF of some pretty questionable behavior, I think now that nothing could surprise me. Possible? Maybe.