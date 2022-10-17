“Emma Corrin wore the JW Anderson ‘goldfish in a bag’ dress” links

Emma Corrin’s JW Anderson “goldfish dress” isn’t even the weirdest thing they’ve worn this year. This is almost quaint. [Buzzfeed]
Chloe Sevigny says bellbottoms & polka dots are in. [Go Fug Yourself]
A Fox News correspondent claimed he spent $28 for lunch at Taco Bell. [Dlisted]
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. [LaineyGossip]
Herschel Walker pulled out a fake badge during the Senate debate and Republicans are falling all over themselves to defend him. [Jezebel]
Bruce Springsteen’s new album is full of Motown covers. [Seriously OMG]
Murder, She Wrote was Angela Lansbury’s greatest role. [Gawker]
Amy Adams’s husband is looking a bit Chris Pine-ish. [Just Jared]
Review of Halloween Ends. [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian is doing that Barbiecore pink trend too. [Egotastic]
RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow sounds like an insurrectionist. [Starcasm]
Elon Musk isn’t even sure that Grimes is real. [Towleroad]
Not a fan of their fashion choices. I think one can challenge the fashion conventions and still look cool, but Emma isn’t there (yet?). With them it’s more when interesting crosses the border into Just why?
Okay– the goldfish dress is whimsical and great. It reminds me of when celebrities didn’t all have stylists, and people weren’t ‘perfected.’ It’s like we have stumbled into the Go Fug Yourself archives.
I agree! I love it for them, not so much for me. It’s like appreciating Diane Keaton back in the day, or even now; love the whimsy but only she can wear it.
And I am sorry– someone needs to get Grimes help. She AGREES that she is a simulation that has been created to be Elon’s perfect companion?
If you have to tell people repeatedly that they just wouldn’t “get” or “understand” your relationship, it’s probably because it’s not a healthy one.
But at least she will be financially okay for years to come.
There’s no more perfect woman than a simulation designed around your own subconscious to serve your needs. These two are so gross. It’s a shame they brought children into this mess, and I hope he’s got untouchable trusts set aside for *all* his children before Twitter sues him into poverty.
OMG, I was making lunch when I remembered the HBO series Made for Love is loosely based on Elon Musk. Or not so loosely?
I first learned about Elon Musk by reading his first wife Justine’s blog, so I’ve always seen him through the lens of being a deeply shitty man. She’s a good writer and very observant. Hope Grimes comes out of this with the insight that Justine did.
@Concern Fae – Have you seen Made for Love? It’s a spinoff of the article Justine wrote. The actress looks like Justine and the first episode shows in a similar aesthetic to the images in the article. It’s science fiction, but it’s about a creepy billionaire CEO who wants to control every aspect of his wife’s existence.
Emma also wore that weird balloon dress that looked like breasts. 😂
I’d like it for a Halloween party, I think it looks too cheap for a red carpet.
I like the idea, but it would be a lot better if it were made out of fabric with a tulle “bag” around it, so it looked more like a whimsical designer dress, rather than an actual cheap plastic bag. I like that Emma is into quirky fashion, but they seem to be a bit try-hard about it.
I love Emma’s dress! It’s so weird and quirky, but the fit is really cute on them. Fun! I want a shirt version of it. Hahah.
I second this @ Lucy. I also love the dress
I need more Harrison Ford in my life so this is exciting news!
As far as Emma’s outfit, it’s the shoes I hate most.
Haha yes if I saw these shoes in a store I would try them on and show my sister to make her laugh at how ugly they are. I know those slides as a chunky heel are coming back but I’m cool and hated them the first time they came through 🙂
I think the dress is fun.
Wow, Bruce Springsteen’s rendition of “Nightshift” is incredible. He is quite simply the “Boss”. No end to this man’s talents. He looks and sounds so good at 73. Truly a legend in his own lifetime.
Can she sit in that dress? Without flashing?
The dress is fun and Emma is almost pulling it off, but I was shocked at how thin they are.
Concerning. I hope someone intervenes. I am sensing a cry for help. May they be well.
Agree. They look lost. Still trapped in the role playing Diana?
She looks skeletal… I hope they’re not struggling with an eating disorder, she’s amazingly talented and doesn’t need to starve themself to fit into Hollywood standards.
I can’t say I actually like Emma’s dress, but how brave to wear it! I’d look 100 times worse so it’s a tribute to her dash and beauty that she looks as good as she does.
I totally LOVE the goldfish in a bag dress. It is so imaginative. But hate the shoes. They would have looked awesome in strappy gold sandals.
Emma is so cute.
The Taco Bell story made me laugh. We don’t have Taco Bell where I am (and our fast food prices are much higher regardless) but the “rich person trying to be relatable” nonsense really translates across cultures.
Aw, I think they look cute, and I love that they seem to embrace their own aesthetic.
I kind of love it for them. Most people couldn’t pull it off but it suits Emma’s look and persona. They seem totally comfortable in it, which is key.
The shoes do not go at all. I don’t hate them, they just don’t work with the dress.
Elizabeth Moss vibes.