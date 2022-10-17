“Emma Corrin wore the JW Anderson ‘goldfish in a bag’ dress” links
  • October 17, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emma Corrin’s JW Anderson “goldfish dress” isn’t even the weirdest thing they’ve worn this year. This is almost quaint. [Buzzfeed]
Chloe Sevigny says bellbottoms & polka dots are in. [Go Fug Yourself]
A Fox News correspondent claimed he spent $28 for lunch at Taco Bell. [Dlisted]
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. [LaineyGossip]
Herschel Walker pulled out a fake badge during the Senate debate and Republicans are falling all over themselves to defend him. [Jezebel]
Bruce Springsteen’s new album is full of Motown covers. [Seriously OMG]
Murder, She Wrote was Angela Lansbury’s greatest role. [Gawker]
Amy Adams’s husband is looking a bit Chris Pine-ish. [Just Jared]
Review of Halloween Ends. [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian is doing that Barbiecore pink trend too. [Egotastic]
RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow sounds like an insurrectionist. [Starcasm]
Elon Musk isn’t even sure that Grimes is real. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to ““Emma Corrin wore the JW Anderson ‘goldfish in a bag’ dress” links”

  1. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    October 17, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Not a fan of their fashion choices. I think one can challenge the fashion conventions and still look cool, but Emma isn’t there (yet?). With them it’s more when interesting crosses the border into Just why?

    Reply
  2. Dillesca says:
    October 17, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    Okay– the goldfish dress is whimsical and great. It reminds me of when celebrities didn’t all have stylists, and people weren’t ‘perfected.’ It’s like we have stumbled into the Go Fug Yourself archives.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 17, 2022 at 6:53 pm

      I agree! I love it for them, not so much for me. It’s like appreciating Diane Keaton back in the day, or even now; love the whimsy but only she can wear it.

      Reply
  3. Dillesca says:
    October 17, 2022 at 12:35 pm

    And I am sorry– someone needs to get Grimes help. She AGREES that she is a simulation that has been created to be Elon’s perfect companion?

    Reply
    • Lemons says:
      October 17, 2022 at 1:22 pm

      If you have to tell people repeatedly that they just wouldn’t “get” or “understand” your relationship, it’s probably because it’s not a healthy one.

      But at least she will be financially okay for years to come.

      Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      October 17, 2022 at 1:53 pm

      There’s no more perfect woman than a simulation designed around your own subconscious to serve your needs. These two are so gross. It’s a shame they brought children into this mess, and I hope he’s got untouchable trusts set aside for *all* his children before Twitter sues him into poverty.

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        October 17, 2022 at 3:22 pm

        OMG, I was making lunch when I remembered the HBO series Made for Love is loosely based on Elon Musk. Or not so loosely?

      • Concern Fae says:
        October 17, 2022 at 3:45 pm

        I first learned about Elon Musk by reading his first wife Justine’s blog, so I’ve always seen him through the lens of being a deeply shitty man. She’s a good writer and very observant. Hope Grimes comes out of this with the insight that Justine did.

      • bettyrose says:
        October 17, 2022 at 5:51 pm

        @Concern Fae – Have you seen Made for Love? It’s a spinoff of the article Justine wrote. The actress looks like Justine and the first episode shows in a similar aesthetic to the images in the article. It’s science fiction, but it’s about a creepy billionaire CEO who wants to control every aspect of his wife’s existence.

  4. XOXO says:
    October 17, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Emma also wore that weird balloon dress that looked like breasts. 😂

    Reply
  5. DiegoInSF says:
    October 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    I’d like it for a Halloween party, I think it looks too cheap for a red carpet.

    Reply
    • DragonWise says:
      October 17, 2022 at 2:55 pm

      I like the idea, but it would be a lot better if it were made out of fabric with a tulle “bag” around it, so it looked more like a whimsical designer dress, rather than an actual cheap plastic bag. I like that Emma is into quirky fashion, but they seem to be a bit try-hard about it.

      Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    October 17, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    I love Emma’s dress! It’s so weird and quirky, but the fit is really cute on them. Fun! I want a shirt version of it. Hahah.

    Reply
  7. Twin Falls says:
    October 17, 2022 at 1:46 pm

    I need more Harrison Ford in my life so this is exciting news!

    Reply
  8. girl_ninja says:
    October 17, 2022 at 2:08 pm

    As far as Emma’s outfit, it’s the shoes I hate most.

    Reply
    • Emmy Rae says:
      October 17, 2022 at 3:16 pm

      Haha yes if I saw these shoes in a store I would try them on and show my sister to make her laugh at how ugly they are. I know those slides as a chunky heel are coming back but I’m cool and hated them the first time they came through 🙂

      I think the dress is fun.

      Reply
  9. saltandpepper says:
    October 17, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    Wow, Bruce Springsteen’s rendition of “Nightshift” is incredible. He is quite simply the “Boss”. No end to this man’s talents. He looks and sounds so good at 73. Truly a legend in his own lifetime.

    Reply
  10. Jennifer says:
    October 17, 2022 at 2:48 pm

    Can she sit in that dress? Without flashing?

    Reply
  11. TrixC says:
    October 17, 2022 at 3:24 pm

    The dress is fun and Emma is almost pulling it off, but I was shocked at how thin they are.

    Reply
    • TeamMeg says:
      October 17, 2022 at 3:30 pm

      Concerning. I hope someone intervenes. I am sensing a cry for help. May they be well.

      Reply
    • Jaded says:
      October 17, 2022 at 4:09 pm

      She looks skeletal… I hope they’re not struggling with an eating disorder, she’s amazingly talented and doesn’t need to starve themself to fit into Hollywood standards.

      Reply
  12. J.Ferber says:
    October 17, 2022 at 4:03 pm

    I can’t say I actually like Emma’s dress, but how brave to wear it! I’d look 100 times worse so it’s a tribute to her dash and beauty that she looks as good as she does.

    Reply
  13. SuMu says:
    October 17, 2022 at 5:06 pm

    I totally LOVE the goldfish in a bag dress. It is so imaginative. But hate the shoes. They would have looked awesome in strappy gold sandals.

    Reply
  14. SAS says:
    October 17, 2022 at 5:22 pm

    Emma is so cute.

    The Taco Bell story made me laugh. We don’t have Taco Bell where I am (and our fast food prices are much higher regardless) but the “rich person trying to be relatable” nonsense really translates across cultures.

    Reply
  15. Chicken says:
    October 17, 2022 at 6:39 pm

    Aw, I think they look cute, and I love that they seem to embrace their own aesthetic.

    Reply
  16. AnneL says:
    October 17, 2022 at 8:25 pm

    I kind of love it for them. Most people couldn’t pull it off but it suits Emma’s look and persona. They seem totally comfortable in it, which is key.

    The shoes do not go at all. I don’t hate them, they just don’t work with the dress.

    Reply
  17. NotSoSocialB says:
    October 17, 2022 at 9:10 pm

    Elizabeth Moss vibes.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment