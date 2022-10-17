“Emma Corrin wore the JW Anderson ‘goldfish in a bag’ dress” links

Emma Corrin’s JW Anderson “goldfish dress” isn’t even the weirdest thing they’ve worn this year. This is almost quaint. [Buzzfeed]

Chloe Sevigny says bellbottoms & polka dots are in. [Go Fug Yourself]

A Fox News correspondent claimed he spent $28 for lunch at Taco Bell. [Dlisted]

Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. [LaineyGossip]

Herschel Walker pulled out a fake badge during the Senate debate and Republicans are falling all over themselves to defend him. [Jezebel]

Bruce Springsteen’s new album is full of Motown covers. [Seriously OMG]

Murder, She Wrote was Angela Lansbury’s greatest role. [Gawker]

Amy Adams’s husband is looking a bit Chris Pine-ish. [Just Jared]

Review of Halloween Ends. [Pajiba]

Kim Kardashian is doing that Barbiecore pink trend too. [Egotastic]

RHOSLC’s Lisa Barlow sounds like an insurrectionist. [Starcasm]

Elon Musk isn’t even sure that Grimes is real. [Towleroad]