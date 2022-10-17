Prince William is ‘angered’ about The Crown’s dramatization of his mother’s interview

We’re only weeks away from the premiere of The Crown Season 5. The Windsors are truly ramping up their Whining Campaign ahead of the premiere. It’s sad, right? The Windsors are worth more than billions (tens of billions) in real estate, jewelry and art, and all they do is sit around, whining about Netflix. There are so many other options for them. Say nothing and act like the dramatization means nothing. Or issue one simple, concise statement of regret and emphasize that The Crown really is a soap opera/dramatization, and that’s it. Instead, King Charles and Prince William are probably going to persuade all of their royal rota buddies to write wall-to-wall pieces about how they’re incandescent with rage and how it’s all so terribly unfair that the Windsors can’t control Netflix.
Speaking of, there was a piece in the Telegraph about William’s incandescence over the dramatization of his mother’s infamous Panorama interview. You know, the one he successfully buried, but only slightly. The BBC will never air Diana’s Panorama interview again, but HBO’s The Princess showed some clips, and obviously The Crown will devote an episode to it too. William has maintained that he believes Diana was “paranoid” and that the interview was a “false narrative” because… Martin Bashir lied to her. While the BBC will never show it again, the interview lives on and all William can do is whine.
The Prince of Wales believes Netflix is profiteering from his mother’s BBC Panorama interview, palace sources have suggested. Parts of the interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, will be depicted in the new series of The Crown as it delves into the “all-out war” caused by the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles.
In May 2021, Prince William said the interview should “never be aired again”. He said it held no legitimacy and had established a false narrative commercialised by the BBC and others for more than 25 years. He also admitted that it brought him “indescribable sadness” that the interview had contributed so significantly to the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother felt in the final years of her life.
A source said he had made his feelings about it “very clear” and that a fictional depiction would be “met in the way you would expect”. They added that, given the strong personal statement he had made, one could understand if he was angered about the “dramatisation of it for financial gain”.
Insiders admit that the focus on the fallout from the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage could not have come at a worse time for the King, whose popularity has surged since his accession. A friend of His Majesty has described the drama as “exploitative” and said Netflix would have “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations”.
This continues to be hilarious to me: This “could not have come at a worse time for the King, whose popularity has surged since his accession.” This is the Tory paper of record admitting the obvious, and admitting the same thing we saw in 2020, when Season 4 aired. Which is that Charles’s popularity is artificially inflated, a mile wide and an inch deep. His “popularity” is so tenuous that it is in danger of being obliterated by ten hours of prestige programming on a streaming service. This is not an in-depth ten-part PBS Frontline series deconstructing the monarchy, it’s a SOAP OPERA (based on historical events). And this soap opera is truly one of the biggest threats to Charles’s reign.
As for William… I actually wonder if he cares that much or if Charles has persuaded William to take up this cause. It’s likely that The Crown’s season 5 & 6 won’t be that damaging to William overall, even though they’ll cover his early courtship with Kate (who stalked him like prey). This feels transactional between William and his father. Either that or Charles has simply manipulated William into this, which is a decent possibility.
William is just setting the stage when his own life comes under scrutiny, the larger public really think he is a prize. He successfully stoped many stories under the guise of his human rights. However the Crown can go there in future if they wish.
@Noki, IIRC, William (allegedly) invoked an EU Human Rights statute to get his (alleged) super-injunction, so I don’t understand how post-Brexit, William could continue to use it as his shield against the UK media? (I haven’t had caffeine yet, so apologies if my wording here isn’t great!)
I just checked and found this, but have no idea exactly how it would affect the status of the super-injunction, or if it would even apply here at all? Hopefully someone more knowledgeable can weigh in. We must have some British Celebitches who are attorneys on here (:
I could be completely off the mark here, but I could *swear* that a while ago, I read somewhere that it could impact Bill and his “human rights,” and it’s something I’ve been curious about for a while. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
“The UK is no longer a member of the European Union. EU legislation as it applied to the UK on 31 December 2020 is now a part of UK domestic legislation, under the control of the UK’s Parliaments and Assemblies, and is published on legislation.gov.uk.”
Well the EC and the Human Right Commision are not the same thing
The Swiss , the Norwegians and the Brits live under the EHCR but none of that 3 are in the EU
Especially as his Tory buddies have been making noise about doing away with the Human Rights Act.
https://www.theguardian.com/law/2022/mar/27/amnesty-hits-out-at-tory-plans-to-replace-human-rights-act-with-bill-of-rights
The same goes for kHate – there are many stories about her behaviour that have been covered up and whitewashed when they got engaged. We had clues to how she and her mother/family have behaved behind closed doors over the years – at some point it will all come out in the wash.
Given that William (according to Robert Lacey) yelled at his mother with ‘incandescent rage’ about her overall conduct and for embarrassing his father right after the interview, I don’t think Charles had to prompt the Prince of Wales at all.
And how does the fact that the BBC lied to get Diana to do the interview delegitimize the actual interview? She spoke her truth as she experienced it. How they got her in front of the camera doesn’t in any way delegitimize what she said in public.
William’s future and existence is contingent upon Charles’ continued existence as king. Anything that could jeopardize that position is a threat to Bully, and for that, he is willing to throw his late mother under the bus. You go, mental health advocate! Let’s address your mother’s very public pain by erasing it from the history books.
And let’s be real: no “dramatisation” is necessary as the event WAS a historically dramatic, watershed moment. The Crown would have zero cultural credibility if they ignored that pivotal interview. Windsors can Wail all day long but these threats are as empty as their heads.
I think William also realizes that Netflix reminding people of how things went down between Charles & Diana will highlight just how similar W&K’s treatment of H&M (especially of Meghan) parallels what Charles did to Diana.
He’s probably only just now realizing that deploying Daddy’s playbook against Diana in his own attempt to get rid of H&M could backfire on him massively…
I’m so excited about S5 but now teasing me with details from S6 over a year away?? I want it now. I want it all!!
“Insiders admit that the focus on the fallout from the breakdown of Charles and Diana’s marriage could not have come at a worse time for the King, whose popularity has surged since his accession.”
Seriously, what popularity. Nostalgia for the Queen does not equal popularity for Charles.
So this new royal era has chosen full tilt temper tantrum as their PR plan. And since that is the case, they will only reveal what complete hypocrites they are when Harry releases his memoir as they are accusing him of airing grievances.
Charles is worried about the “There were three of us in this marriage” line. Nothing upon nothing should be allowed to remind the public that he was messing around with his ho wife Camilla pre-, during, and post-marriage to Diana. A man with mommy issues is petrified of upsetting his mother-wife.
And William is as brainwashed as he’s ever been, still as susceptible to negative influence and mind manipulation as when he fell under the Carole Middleton “I’m your Mommy now” spell.
This is a family of men with severe mommy issues and generational abandonment trauma that they pass down to their kids, unable to break the cycle because they see themselves as infallible and not in need of any deep therapy.
The tabloids must have some really bad stuff on William. The way he’s selling out his mother is sad.
Hehe nice try Willy. To be fair, there is an ok PR seed there- I think they could possibly get more traction if they leaned on being upset at creators “profiting” from their fictional likeness, rather than whining about how it’s “total fiction!” Dummies.
Kate must be salivating at finally getting a mention though. You can’t tell me Carole isn’t obsessed with the show.
People have been profiting from Diana every day for the past 40 years – he only has a problem with that now?
I can’t wait to see the washed up hag they will choose to play Mama Meddleton!
If Ma Middleton appears in The Crown, it’ll be a very brief, background appearance, in the same way Sarah Ferguson makes an appearance in the last episode of Season 4 (“War”). I can’t imagine The Crown’s regular viewership being interested in her as a main or even supporting character. There are juicier characters to follow, after all. But I’ll bet she’ll be thrilled nonetheless.
I think William was genuinely traumatize when the interview first aired and he never dealt with those feelings.
I completely agree. It seems he has a lot of misplaced anger from his parents separation and the interviews that then followed. He called his own mother paranoid for goodness sake! Willy is long overdue a trip to the therapist because this incandescent spiral is just beyond sad now.
I don’t like this guy but i can imagine that something like this would be hard on anyone, including Harry. Especially if Bashir preyed upon her distress and insecurities to get that interview. I don’t see the parallels between this and the Oprah one, you can see how in control and at peace H&M were compared to the incredibly uncomfortable watching of the Diana interview.
@ Dominique – of course it would be hard on them both although I fail to understand why this particular interview is so irritating for William given that his father gave a similar one a year before Diana sat down for Panorama where Charles admitted similar things.
Of course there are parallels between the Panorama interview and the Oprah one. In both, the subjects were telling their stories that had been warped and suppressed for so long. Diana was nervous because she knew her interview would be a bombshell and she was still more or less in the system. Harry and Meghan got out and so didn’t have to worry as much. But they are similar situations and even their words are similar. That’s why William wants it gone.
I’m so so interested to see how the show portrays W&K’s relationship — there’s no way it’s going to be a straightforward adaptation of the fairytale her family (and the RR) has put forward. “They met at school, started out as friends, then he saw her at fashion show, then true love!” Not when there’s the other (more likely) true stalker version — that she was set to go to another school, then ditched her friends and took a gap year so she could apply to W’s college, etc.
@Anne, absolutely. The Crown loves exploring class, I can see them portraying how insular his social group was and their disdain and outright bullying of Kate. (I mean, I guess all that leads to Will being a hero standing up for his love, gag).
“for William… I actually wonder if he cares that much or if Charles has persuaded William to take up this cause.”
The latter. Charles and William are absolutists at heart . They are always right in their little heads . Say what you will about late Elizabeth, but she was willing to do things she did not see the point for good PR, such as Diana´s funeral.
There will be no great gestures in either of their reigns, no concessions to buy good will from the populace. Expect high levels of gaslighting and false narratives´. That is why they are in bed with the tabloids in ways Elizabeth was not. That is why they both delivered Meghan and harry´s heads to the tabloids.
The will keep complaining, explaining and lying and try to erase historical documents such as the interviews. Trumpism has gave them the framework and they are going to use it.
Will never complains about dad’s interview where he admitted the affair with Camilla or the dimbleby book where Charles complained about his parents and said he never loved Diana
I truly want them to have a whole episode devoted to Charles’ sad little interview that no one remembers and give it the renaissance it deserves! Give the DM a chance to reprint his quotes verbatim lol.
Yes, @SAS, I agree. I’d love to see the show do a whole episode on Charles’ interview before the episode on Diana’s interview. Both Will and Charles act as though the Dimbleby interview, where Charles rubbished his own parents and admitted adultery, never happened. Diana was REACTING to what Charles did first – trying to get her voice out there.
Thank you for bringing this up. I view the interview that Charles did and the Dimbleby book as being far more shocking than Diana’s interview and book, if only because, as The Hench points out, they preceded Diana’s responses to them. I still think it’s bizarre that people bring up the Oprah interview— without also referencing the very personal things that Charles had already put out there, that directly confirm and even elaborate on some of the family issues that Harry brought up.
I hope that at some point, there’s a deep dive into the connections between various members of the BRF and their hangers on and the RR / tabloids / media in general. When and how did it start? Who was the Royal that made the first deals and arrangements? Was it gradual and unstoppable— or more deliberate and calculating? Although I’m imagining Ronan Farrow or Vanity Fair, I also wonder what the upcoming law suits will reveal.
Dude’s just angry as hell. It’s his baseline, no? He should try meditation, therapy … stress ages you and being angry at the world is no life. I get it, he lost his mother to a system he’s always hated but man, you made your bed, now lie in it. He could have opted out. It wasn’t completely out of the question but he decided to stay. And stay angry.
I have read that William was very upset with his mother after the interview. Most likely said some harsh, hurtful things to her. I do believe this is mostly transactional, but, it may be that the interview is a reminder of the shameful anger he felt for her. William, most likely has not dealt with all of his feelings after Diana’s death through therapy. And yes, I’m sure to make himself feel better, he’s taken on Charles’ narrative of Diana being paranoid. After seeing how a well adjusted woman was brought to her knees in that institution, I realize therE was nothing paranoid about Diana.
How come will is not incandescent over his father’s interview when his father confessed he never loved diana. Diana even had to reassure their sons about it.
Honestly? I think Will knew his father’s flaws and wasn’t shocked by that interview. But Diana…I think Diana’s interview showed him a side of her he didn’t know and didn’t want to see.
Add in the misogyny of “royal men are expected to cheat” and it makes sense he’d be angry at Di and not Chuck.
Will seems to have real problems with women who have voices and use them. His mother would not be exempt from that.
You’re right. I’m sure William is terrified of how he will be portrayed. It was said William was so upset with Diana that he shoved her. It was also said that William’s reaction also changed how Diana viewed him. Things were never the same with them.
Wanted to add that at the time William screeched that he would never forgive her and refused to take Diana’s calls. He later apologized but by then Diana felt some irretrievable damage had been done.
Look, I don’t doubt reliving this will be traumatizing for William (and Harry too, but he clearly couldn’t give a flying fuck how Harry feels about it because he only care about himself). I would be sympathetic, but he turned into such a horrible human being, I could care less at this point. He threw his mother and her legacy under the bus by calling her paranoid.
Snuffles- I sometimes wonder if Diana wasn’t entirely honest with William and the interview exposed that, which is what made him so angry. Willyboy is a grudge holder and I can see him holding a grudge against mummy for showing herself to not meet the image he had. It would hurt to at that age to have your illusions about your mother shattered.
I also think Will probably got a bunch of shit from bullies at school which pissed him off because he hates being embarrassed. That probably caused problems with him and Di.
I think William is afraid the monarchy won’t be there when it’s his time. Or, even worse, it will be teetering on the brink of extinction and he will be expected to save it which sounds like work which he is allergic to, as we know.
I do not think that he can see anything beyond his pressing needs.
The Parker Bowles children were affected too. There were no reports of angry confrontations with their mother. Laura reportedly told Charles to leave her mother alone. Tom was teased in school. I see no excuses for wills behavior he did pull some stunts on her before the interview took place like not inviting her to the school picnic
Diana had such high hopes for William and he sold her out. I wonder if the early naming him prince of Wales had anything to do with it.
He called her “paranoid” before he became the POW, so no!
@Tessa, yes, this does seem to be part of a “transaction() between William and his father.”. I’ll give you support on your crazy Diana and Bad Netflix pushes if you make me Prince of Wales right away.
Will he upset the producers of the movie the queen by demanding the excerpt from the Bashir Interview be temoved
I’m not equating what the BBC did with what the Mail is alleged to have done, but isn’t it interesting how different the two brothers are in terms of approach?
We have seen that Harry is more than willing to put his complaints in writing, in court, and to use the law to it’s full extent, offering to testify as well. If he thinks something is wrong, he tries to seek justice. I would add that in the most recent case, he’s going to court somewhat on behalf of the other claimants who didn’t have the deep pockets to keep pursuing the case.
William? He has tried pulling all sorts of strings behind the scenes, making the BBC promise never to show the interview again, giving interviews where he badmouths them, and even his last ditch attempt to move the Christmas concert to ITV. He sees himself as the wronged party, he’s only pursuing defamation insofar as his mother’s reputation helps himself.
Now he’s trying the same dance with Netflix. This statement from KP walks right up to the “I will sue you” line but doesn’t cross it. (“a fictional depiction would be ‘met in the way you would expect’”). My point is, so far, he’s been able to apply pressure rather than actually stand up and put his name on any legal action.
I suspect that Netflix is going to be less than agreeable to his tantrums. After all, what can he do, yank Peter Morgan’s honours? Make sure they don’t get a BAFTA nod? Please. What he might do is generate a big commotion that brings more eyeballs to the screen. I’ve been out on the Crown since season 2, but I think they just pulled me back in😉
@Jay, this is such a great comment and I totally agree with everything you said.
I know this comes up at least once in the comments here on articles like this— the fact that the BRF members are Streisand Effecting themselves out of existence — but I’m particularly enjoying it in this instance because it has *layers*.
William and Charles are not only currently, on a near-daily basis, drawing attention to the very things they’d rather the public forget forever. They’re also, particularly in Charles’s case, ensuring The Crown will gain a metric sh!t ton of new viewers wanting to know what all the fuss is about. Because the fuss he himself created in the first place has continued unabated for months (years, at this point?) on end, at his urging.
Then, within all of these current articles in which they vociferously condemn their treatment by the media, decades-old scandals are inevitably dredged up. Which only serve to remind the public of them — and, more importantly, I’d argue— to introduce The War of the Waleses to whole new generations of people who hadn’t even been born yet when the events were occurring.
Charles is, in real time, creating armies of new Diana fans who’ll think he’s trash. Because apparently he’s incapable of just shutting up for five minutes, and compulsively continues to rehash all of the details of his past condemnations of the media in his current condemnations of the media. 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
(I still need caffeine, and this comment is kind of all over the place, but I hope it makes sense!)
Charles and William have a pact and complaining about the Crown is part of the deal.
@AmyBee, imo, the funniest part is that we all know if Netflix was to offer Charles or William any sort of deal (for argument’s sake), either one of them would be running like a bat out of hell to sign their contract, and all of a sudden, the Firm’s new party line and one million Fail articles would be about how, actually, Netflix is terrific.
The Royal Family loved the first 3 seasons of the Crown. They only started complaining about it when it got to Diana.
Another case of silencing a woman by saying she was crazy or “paranoid.”
Way to take away his late mother’s agency. Diana could have taken back her own words while alive if she had wanted to.
Side note: I just started watching the crown and it’s crazy to me how the courtiers/employees wield so much power.
“A source said he had made his feelings about it “very clear” and that a fictional depiction would be “met in the way you would expect”.”
Lol. They really haven’t got their heads around the fact that they don’t actually hold any power over Netflix, have they? “met in the way you would expect” – yes, more temper tantruming and foot stomping and briefing of RRs to explain and complain until they are blue in the face. Nobody cares, love. This show will run and there’s nothing you can do about it because it is based on the truth – a truth many of us can remember and many more are going to learn about.
“met in the way you would expect” automatically made me think of a red-faced Burger King angrily hurling lamps and vases and bric a brac at his flat screen.
When the Monarchy falls it will be there own actions that bring it down. What a 💩 show. No one truly cares how Incandescent with rage this billionaire man child is, especially when people in that country are facing desperate circumstances with no hope of anything changing anytime soon.
they’re so angry they can’t control this show and can’t control Netflix. that tells us how much control they have over the press and entertainment world in general. they’re used to making a few phone calls and making a deal and getting good coverage or at least getting some things edited to their advantage. this is Netflix’s marquee show, they aren’t taking any advice from the royals on how to portray them, LOL. And its driving them all insane.
@Becks, that is SUCH a good point!
That really should be the takeaway of this mess. I’d never thought about it that way, but you’re right. People, particularly British taxpayers, should be educated about the scope of their machinations (and disturbed by it).
It’s disgraceful really that the RF has been able to browbeat the BBC into submission.
Calling his mother paranoid is unforgivable for me. He just said it a couple years ago. Heartless. He betrayed his own mother. This guy can’t be fixed.
The arc for the first season on The Prince of Wales: TOBB has dropped.
These people are just painfully bad. Literally. Researchers of educational effectiveness have shown that going over the same material again and again in slightly varied ways is actually a very bad way to teach the material. Why? Because when something is repeated, you have to recall the first time you heard it, hold it in your brain and compare it to what you are hearing now, to see what is new material that you have to remember. This is a fairly difficult cognitive activity, and why you can get super tired and wiped out while studying.
So instead of sticking to message, repeating the one thing you actually believe, the father and son bellend team are having the papers run slightly different angry articles on the topic, likely for months. It’s just going to give everyone except their most devoted stans an annoyed, slightly headachy feeling. Good work boys.
This is the one way the daily fail is great at what it does.
It knows the headline will get lots of clicks as people are outraged for the royals or hate Charles etc etc
It knows appearing on their side makes the royals more likely to give tidbits to the paper
It knows its audience are 100% the type of people to faux rage about how they’ll be boycotting etc etc and then behind closed doors 100% watch the crown because they can’t resist, and I expect the websites will be running Netflix ads for more revenue from clicks.
It would be so crafty if they weren’t such racist scum overall.
This is so short- sighted on William’s part because there’s a more than unlikely chance the dramatization of the interview is very good to him personally from a PR perspective at a time when he could use the sympathy. Neither of his parents seemed to take their sons’ interests into consideration with their various super revealing interviews during the soap opera of their divorce, and it genuinely traumatized him. I can honestly see them have the scene where William screams at her after the panorama interview airs, but he’d come off more relatable for it rather than the petulant rage monster he actually is.
“Neither of his parents seemed to take their sons’ interests into consideration with their various super revealing interviews during the soap opera of their divorce, and it genuinely traumatized him.”
Diana did. The idea that she just randomly offloaded a bunch of embarrassing facts about the family without thinking of him is not true and part of Charles’s PR.
@Plums, everything William does is short-sighted. He seems like he’s very impulsive, and always on the defensive, reacting to whatever is happening at the moment instead of actually doing anything long-term and meaningful. Constantly missing the forest for the trees.
Diana went to Morton because Charles friends like Nicholas Soames leaked stories to the press about Diana. Sun editor Stuart Higgins reported Camilla called him giving her side of the story.diana got her side out. Sorry William raging at his mother is wrong not relatable.imo
Yes she was so paranoid she ended up dead with paps taking pictures of her while she was dying, ok
Lord Mountbatten’s proclivities for young boys was trending on Twitter yesterday. Their insistence on trying to gaslight the public about objectively verifiable information is going to bite them in the arse with everything else they deny & try to cover up as they have no credibility whatsoever
I would continue to maintain that she is his mother, he is entitled to feel however he wants about her.
Even if he expresses another feeling altogether.
That is a private relationship not related to his duties pertaining to the state.
However I get to chose how to interpret his actions and words, is a different matter of which I will keep private.
All that matters, there is enough material to counteract the official history, his mother’s version has prevailed long after her demise and was vindicated publicly after his grandmother’s death.
In terms of his father’s popularity, what goes up must come down, especially if it is in a balloon.
Under the right circumstances, listen for the pop or slow ‘zzzz’ as the air leaves the said balloon.
Anger. Incandescent rage. I don’t get how the RF feels this is a good look, especially in a future king who supposedly does the school runs.
The veil has been removed from this atrocious family and it’s about fcuking time. They are stupidly revealing themselves as the useless, horrible people they really are by their pushback against the truth. Well they can’t rewrite history no matter how hard they try or who gets thrown under the bus. When cowards are cornered they get angry and lash out and this is exactly what we’re seeing. Why don’t they all just ignore it and do their goddam jobs, like making England and the Commonwealth better, more prosperous countries instead of faffing around trying to kick their sad, evil history under the carpet. The sooner this anachronistic, blood-sucking machine is dismantled the better.
https://rebeccastarrbrown.com/2017/06/30/the-1994-interview-prince-charles-gave/
I have no idea of who Rebecca Starr Brown is, but I found on her blog a 9-minute clip from the Dimbleby interview, and it’s fascinating.
Watch William just stand by, as Harry gets hurt while playing — and another older kid takes him to his nanny. Watch Billy the Basher elbowing Charles in the head from behind while Charles lazes on the grass.
And talk about paranoid: Watch Charles talk about being watched constantly by cameras.
Finally, watch Charles dissemble, smirk and justify his behavior with his “good friend” Camilla.
What ISN’T this bitch angered by. For a person who thinks he deserves to rule the world, a lot of stuff certainly doesn’t go his way. And won’t. I’m happy for that.
Diana regretted doing the Bashir interview after the cooling off period.
Diana expressed her “fear, paranoia and isolation” in the interview. She didn’t feel those things because of the interview. She was doing quite well at the time of her death. Which was an accident, not a drug overdose or suicide attempt. She was okay. William makes her sound like a mental patient.
Isabella, she said that she didn’t regret it.
Greetings Everyone,
At times you have to speak up – or weigh in on stuff that you read, saw or heard (in the first person).
The Diana Interview (tapes/Book) and of course that Panorama Interview – say what you like however Diana gave that interview, she said those words – there was No script in front of her and it was a performance worthy of a Bafta which Billy the Whinger could have presented himself – and of course there is another fact that Billy the Whinger wants to re-write is the fact that he was not speaking to his mother before she died – he was extremely vexed and hung up on her when she rang to speak to him – so complaining now is just shining up his own image and having everyone know their place in his head which is lesser than, as in ‘I am ….. and this is what I say happened ….. truth or not ….. you will believe it.
History is a great way of learning – often written by the winners but sometimes, just once in a while the Truth will out.
Diana was not a Saint, Diana is not a Saint and never has been. Rewriting her whole history or repainting her does her a disservice.
The Mental Health junket that these two are pushing fly directly in the face of “Diana’s Truth” so where is the compassion, honour or honesty in slamming an iron fist on the table because they do not like the words she used.
The hypocrite is Billy the Whinger and his Mrs who mops his fevered brow …. (to make sure that she is seen as the Saviour of the BRF this time round).
Long may the Truth reign and that truth are Diana’s own words.
Have a magical day or if you are dancing around the moon – enjoy