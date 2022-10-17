Donald Trump thinks Kanye West is acting ‘too crazy’ & needs ‘professional help’

What a month it’s been for anti-Semitism, oy vey. Kanye West has been saying all kinds of bigoted crap about Jewish people for weeks now, but don’t forget that he’s also really racist against Black people. In addition to all of his anti-Semitism, he was on video this weekend, repeating the lie about how George Floyd died from fentanyl, not a police officer’s knee strangling him. The Floyd family is now considering suing Kanye. I hope they do. In the same interview – it was Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” – Kanye made some disturbing statements about Kim Kardashian’s Christianity and how she’s being influenced by Jewish people, and I honestly believe that Kanye thinks Pete Davidson is Jewish.

The real pièce de résistance of this sh-tshow was Donald Trump suddenly chiming in on Kanye. Please remember, Kanye’s support of all things Trump was the beginning of the end. Kanye got one look at that stupid MAGA hat and he turned into a bigoted death cultist. Well, Trump was also spreading anti-Semitic hate speech all weekend (on Truth Social) and then he sent people out to bash Kanye.

Kanye West’s ongoing public meltdown and antisemitic outbursts have become too extreme even for the famous rapper’s most unapologetic, scandal-prone backers. This now includes the leader of the Republican Party, who used to brag that West was “a friend of mine for a long time.” In the days since West punctuated his recent tirades by posting to Twitter that he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” former President Donald Trump has told multiple people that West is acting too “crazy” and that he needs some professional “help,” according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. Trump has also privately signaled that it’s best if he keeps his mouth shut about West for now — an atypical move for the ex-president who has long relished sharing his unsolicited opinions on celebrity news and A-list tabloid gossip. Trump’s distance from West is strategic — and not rooted in any objection moral objection, the president made clear implicitly on Sunday. Posting to his struggling social media platform Truth Social, Trump berated American Jewish voters over an alleged lack of gratitude to him. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.” But even as he lashes out wildly on social media, Trump has thus far kept a calculated distance from the Trump-backing hip-hop artist in the aftermath of the “JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet and also West’s display of “White Lives Matter” attire. It is unclear if there has been any private communication in recent days between West and Trump.

[From Rolling Stone]

During the 2020 election, it was clear that Kanye and Trump were rarely in direct contact, but they worked together through intermediaries like Jared Kushner. Which is still election fraud, although no one ever investigated or charged Kanye or his campaign with anything. Kanye’s “presidential run” was a Republican ratf–king operation, orchestrated at a pretty high level in the Trump White House. Meaning, I’m curious if Kanye realizes that, and if he’s going to mouth off about the Kushners and Trumps now that they’re cutting him off.

Also: after being suspended or banned from Twitter, Instagram and Meta, Kanye is now reportedly buying Parler, that social media platform for Nazis. Sounds about right.