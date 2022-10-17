Donald Trump thinks Kanye West is acting ‘too crazy’ & needs ‘professional help’

What a month it’s been for anti-Semitism, oy vey. Kanye West has been saying all kinds of bigoted crap about Jewish people for weeks now, but don’t forget that he’s also really racist against Black people. In addition to all of his anti-Semitism, he was on video this weekend, repeating the lie about how George Floyd died from fentanyl, not a police officer’s knee strangling him. The Floyd family is now considering suing Kanye. I hope they do. In the same interview – it was Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” – Kanye made some disturbing statements about Kim Kardashian’s Christianity and how she’s being influenced by Jewish people, and I honestly believe that Kanye thinks Pete Davidson is Jewish.
The real pièce de résistance of this sh-tshow was Donald Trump suddenly chiming in on Kanye. Please remember, Kanye’s support of all things Trump was the beginning of the end. Kanye got one look at that stupid MAGA hat and he turned into a bigoted death cultist. Well, Trump was also spreading anti-Semitic hate speech all weekend (on Truth Social) and then he sent people out to bash Kanye.
Kanye West’s ongoing public meltdown and antisemitic outbursts have become too extreme even for the famous rapper’s most unapologetic, scandal-prone backers. This now includes the leader of the Republican Party, who used to brag that West was “a friend of mine for a long time.”
In the days since West punctuated his recent tirades by posting to Twitter that he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” former President Donald Trump has told multiple people that West is acting too “crazy” and that he needs some professional “help,” according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
Trump has also privately signaled that it’s best if he keeps his mouth shut about West for now — an atypical move for the ex-president who has long relished sharing his unsolicited opinions on celebrity news and A-list tabloid gossip. Trump’s distance from West is strategic — and not rooted in any objection moral objection, the president made clear implicitly on Sunday. Posting to his struggling social media platform Truth Social, Trump berated American Jewish voters over an alleged lack of gratitude to him. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump wrote. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.”
But even as he lashes out wildly on social media, Trump has thus far kept a calculated distance from the Trump-backing hip-hop artist in the aftermath of the “JEWISH PEOPLE” tweet and also West’s display of “White Lives Matter” attire. It is unclear if there has been any private communication in recent days between West and Trump.
During the 2020 election, it was clear that Kanye and Trump were rarely in direct contact, but they worked together through intermediaries like Jared Kushner. Which is still election fraud, although no one ever investigated or charged Kanye or his campaign with anything. Kanye’s “presidential run” was a Republican ratf–king operation, orchestrated at a pretty high level in the Trump White House. Meaning, I’m curious if Kanye realizes that, and if he’s going to mouth off about the Kushners and Trumps now that they’re cutting him off.
Also: after being suspended or banned from Twitter, Instagram and Meta, Kanye is now reportedly buying Parler, that social media platform for Nazis. Sounds about right.
Kanye is a wicked, vile hateful man who needs to be put in his place. He is having a public tantrum because he’s not getting ANYTHING he wants. I hope his fall is hard and loud.
“Put in his place”? And just what place is that?
Kanye needs professional help. He’s also hate-filled, racist, and misogynistic. I’m very concerned about the public attention that his behavior is getting, and I’m concerned about the impact that this attention might have on his kids.
Over and above that though, phrases like “needs to be put in his place” are red flags for me, personally and historically, so I’m curious about their meaning here.
Kanye needs professional help and refuses to get it. Meanwhile he abuses those closest to him and his situation/live. His former wife and her ex boyfriend (Pete Davison) etc. He needs to feel the consequences of his actions and if putting him in his place mean being sued by the Floyd family for every dollar he has then so be it.
@Blithe I hear you & I have a reaction when I hear that phrase being used towards women because I know that dog whistle (places = abuse to sanitariums). My brain is now spinning with what that phrase means used towards Black men…I am guessing the sanitarium would be replaced with prison? Ugh.
@Blythe, 💯 As a Black woman, I have been told on several occasions that I don’t “know my place.” I recall the very same comments made about Meghan. This is a dog whistle phrase that is never used regarding white people.
@Beverley I’ve heard this phrase used a lot by white men towards white women as well, as a form of control- that they never speak up about anything that is not completely in line with their male partners, fathers or brothers. These men got excited about having the power of two votes when women got the right to vote.
I am a black woman and I think he needs to put in his place. See what I shared about what that means for Kanye above.
benefit of doubt here… girl_ninja would prob say the same of Donald Trump or vile person of any race. I would hope that “In his place” means that a peace-seeking society would reject the words of ANY person, no matter their race, social class, or sexual orientation for hate-speech.
I am really trying to figure out WTH is Kanyes end game?!
I think he is as awful as he is acting…. I also think he is trying to see how far he can push until he gets “cancelled” so he can whine about cancel culture, etc. Because so far he has not been cancelled and he needs to be.
Attention. He confuses “shock” with “awe.” He’s been successful for so long, and gotten away with disruption by force, that he’s been granted a seemingly permission to be “crazy.”
I watched some of that interview and it was insane to see grown ass men clap and agree with all of the terrible shit he was rambling on and on about. It was mostly word salad but none of it was good. He surrounds himself with people like this, yes men, which is why he thinks he’s god at this point.
To convince the world he’s “right” about everything that pops up in that squirrelly big head of his.
after him dissing Jared and seeming to admit romantic interest in Ivanka during his interview w/Tucker Carlson, I honestly think he believes if he throws Jared under the bus he has a shot at being Ivanka’s second husband (she will, of course, see the light through the holy prophet Kanye, and renounce her conversion to Judaism and raise her children in Kanye’s church – dude’s deluded enough to believe this could actually happen).
He also just admitted to having a crush on Kylie’s bestfriend Stassie (who is Kylie’s age and who Kanye first met as a pre-teen !). He even rapped in a song claiming he slept with Stassie (as an adult). Not sure if anything he says is true though. I mean he also said Kris Jenner slept with Drake…so…
Sorry, is everyone here forgetting his serious, untreated mental health issues. Pretty clear to me that that’s what’s driving this. Not how awful he is (that’s just because he’s an innately vile human being), but the way he’s so chaotic. He’s manic, he’s confused, nothing he does is rational and it exaggerates his already nasty character.
Former fan here.
I’m afraid there’s no endgame. He is just gone spiraling and it looks like he will until he hit a wall. The nazis will use him until there’s nothing left to use, and then it could get really, really ugly.
I would be VERY wary if I were Kim. She should ask for full custody. Maybe that’s what she’s cooking, at least I hope so.
My husband and I were talking about him this weekend – about his car accident years ago, about how he’s spent years being generally rewarded for his lack of impulse control (and how that’s contributed to this idea of his “genius”), how his mother protected him until her death and then Kim protected him until the divorce and how much damage a person can do to their life during one unmanaged manic phase.
In addition to his bipolar, Kanye is a narcissistic jackass (President Obama called it years ago). The racism (his self hatred has been evident for years), sexism, homophobia, etc are all part of the spiral.
While I don’t doubt that he likes the attention he gets, I’m pretty sure this is just him being himself. There’s no end game. He’s not trying to sell anything. In his mind, he’s proving to the world that he’s truly a genius.
He’s a narcissist that is also being played. Parler is owned by Candace Owen’s husband, and it isn’t worth anything. They are trying to off load this bundle of crap on to someone and the sucker they found was Kanye.
I think he likes attention and yes men. He’s also dealing with mental illness, but doesn’t want to get help. So he gravitates towards people who let him do what he wants, meanwhile, those same people take advantage of his illness and ego.
Exactly. He got played. I don’t think he’s a good person but that is despicable to take advantage of a mentally unwell person. She’s a grifter who has influence on him , which is making him on a more downward
spiral.
Kanye is awful. Yes he is bi-polar and I truly think someone needs to intervein and get him help, but having a mental illness does not excuse you from being an a$$h0le.
Nor does it excuse racism and anti-Semitism.
I actually recall him saying that he DOESNT have bipolar and its the media and public running with that label.
The outtakes from the Carlson interview leaked and they show how truly unhinged and awful he is.
I just returned from an out of state funeral, during which I tried to block out most news for a few days since I was upset enough already, so I’m just now reading what he said in the leaked portions and…oh my god. Genuinely terrifying and possibly even dangerous. Kim needs to file for sole custody like, YESTERDAY.
Kanye didn’t just start acting like this. God knows what his kids have already seen.
His current brand is professional Troll. Not unlike Alex Jones.
Left untreated, it lowers inhibitions so we get the full, unfiltered a*sh*le though.
Two things can be true at the same time:
1) he’s mentally ill; and
2) he’s a garbage person.
This.
Totally true.
If Trump thinks you’re so far off the rails that you need help, dude, it’s time to get help.
And as the old saying/adage goes: “POT. SHOULD. NEVER. CALL. KETTLE!” 👆☝🏽
exactly. it’s like when t***p was running and Carrie Fisher said he was definitely a cokehead, and Glenn Beck called him unhinged. they would know! too bad it didn’t make a difference at the time.
I don’t believe this one bit. First of all, Orange Mussolini agrees with Kanye 100% and does not think he said anything wrong at all. Second, his whole MOA is “never apologize” so he would never suggest anybody “needs some professional help” (well, at least not anybody who agrees with him). Third, he’s probably scribbling his V-fib signature on an invitation for Kanye to Mar-A-Lago right now. Remember, the GQP House Judiciary Twitter account still has their “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” post proudly displayed online.
Hmmm. Wonder if he’ll turning 45 the way he turned President Obama.
#LockThemBothUp
In a cell together along with NYTimes Maggie Haberman.
So Kanye is buying the platform that Candice Owen’s husband is the CEO of? It sounds to me like Kanye is getting grifted by the far-right people he loves so much. They will end up taking whatever money he has and then dumping him on the side of the road to rant into the darkness
And if the Floyd family sues Kanye, they should sue Candace and her Daily Wire producers Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boreing. He’s quoting lies Candace makes in her “documentary.”
Yeah between him and Candice I am having trouble deciding who is grifting who—
Narcissists are quite often incredibly easy to play. Pretend that you believe that they’re a genius or a savior, and you can get whatever you want from them. And best of all, you can get away with it because they’re too self-absorbed to ever admit that they were wrong or that they were stupid enough to let themselves be used.
It’s clear the right has identified Kanye as an easy mark and are in the process of using him and draining his bank account. He’s constantly referencing Candace. She’s playing him like a fiddle.
I always remember when Ye first came out as MAGA, there was a photo of him with a bunch of white dudes smiling & slyly doing that white power “okay” hand symbol. Those vampires will suck his vulnerable a$$ dry.
Kanye has been spouting racism and fascism lately, but he comes across as so completely unhinged that I actually hope that with medication and help, something might be able to be done about him. Trump gives me the creeps: he’s far more influential that Kanye at a political level, and while he teeters along that line between being unhinged, unlike Kanye, Trump seems far more aware of what he’s saying. And not saying in this case.
Omg, is there no one around Kanye that can get through to him. I suppose he is surrounded by sycophants and refuses to listen to any kind of reason at this point. He is just so hateful. You know it’s bad when Trump side eyes u
Let’s be clear: Trump has no problem with obviously disturbed bigots spewing hate; he has problems with obviously disturbed black people.
Poor Kanye not wanted by the white man cry me a river
He’s clearly become a danger to others with his public threats. But no one has done anything about it. Why?
Oh god. Just realized it’s October and trump will probably be back in campaign mode next year. Commenting on everything. Ever since his time and then COVID and then Russia it hasn’t stopped. I am exhausted 🙁
KW has poor judgment and the attention span of a gnat so, yes, please purchase Parler. It will hasten its demise.
I work with a guy who is an angry classic negative contrarian. I’ve despised him for years, he literally gets his ya yas from disagreeing with you and lecturing you with condescension and disdain. (“Actually, rainbows are not good because…”). I’ve since started doing little experiments on him to see what he will disagree with me on and I will say crazy stuff. He will disagree and prove my point that he doesn’t really believe those things he just seems to get his rocks off on disagreeing with whatever someone is saying. I’m starting to get this vibe from Kanye…
Someone else said the same thing. Kanye likes attention. He gets the most attention by saying insane things. He contradicts himself all the time. He donated 1 million dollars and offered to pay for George Floyd’s daughters education. Now he’s saying BLM is a scam and the cop didn’t kill Geaorge Floyd. One minute he’s posing with Hilary Clinton, next minute he’s posing with Trump. He seems to be able to control when he has his “outbursts” and twitter rants. I am starting to think this could be part mental illness and part calculated publicity. Either way, the only thing he’s doing is losing money and friends/fans. He’s also embarrasing his poor kids.
Just one thing, “offering to pay” for the education of George Floyd’s children is not the same thing as paying. Since the offer, has KW put an adequate amount of money in a college fund for the benefits of those children, and with someone else at the helm, so that he can’t revoke the trust anytime the moon is full? If not, then it’s just talk. So is Trump, it’s just a performance.
@ Debbie
Oh I don’t know about the details. I’m just saying what was reported by the media. The media said Kanye West donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, and started a college fund for Floyd’s daughter. I shouldn’t have used the phrase “offered to pay”. He actually did pay…which was nice of him, so it baffles me why he is saying such hurtful sh*t now.
Only reason why Agent Tang is saying anything about this troglodyte is because he’s looking for $$ from the Jewish community. Guess after ole Sheldon Adelson died, the $$ dried up and he’s trying to get more funding.
Kanye has always been very sexist and now anti black and antisemitic. People blame mental illness but plenty of other people don’t act like this. This is his personality who he has always been.
Which baffles me why he has no issue finding women to date/marry. What do they see in him?
Money and fame can be powerful aphrodisiacs, I’m told.
Trump also said, “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” How is that not a pretty direct threat?
1) Please Floyd family, sue this idiot contrarian and take every penny he has left. Consider adding Candace Owens to that lawsuit. I don’t just want these two klan members to go away – I want them broke.
2) The blotchy orange traitor can’t stand that someone else is bigly trolling, taking cues right out of his own racist, anti Semitic playbook, and taking up so much space with his me me me ness as well as attention that would otherwise go to his own narcissistic, T-Rex two hands on the water bottle drinking ass. This will not stand!
That’s probably the first thing he never lied about.
I mean if TRUMP thinks he needs help, ooof.
The fact that he can rant 24/7 and still be free is a testament to the Patriarchy.
Britney had her life ruined for far less.
Her family did that to her. I don’t think Kanye really has any ? I know he has a dad, but I don’t think they are close and he has no siblings. But yes, obviously women are treated far worse than men. Tale as old as time.
If Kanye isn’t careful, someone may decide to “Epstein” him. His mouth is reckless and his rhetoric is innane.
Fancypants, agree totally. Kanye is a deluded sexist, racist, anti-Semitic ass, but the same can be said of trump, who has actually done a lot to destroy our democracy. Trump needs to be put in his place and I’m afraid to say what I think that is because of the rules of this site. But I am wishing it because that’s his true place for a better world.
Just remember this. The only people responsible for this mess are the people who make excuses and allow this – buying the music, clothes, shoes, watch the reality shows, the fashion industry, the press and those who vote (or don’t for some contrived slight). You have yourselves to blame. I could are less about these two, however the scariest thing is that 3 social media platforms will fall into hands which will destroy this country…..
🤔 Why aren’t the victim-blaming good girls condemning this dangerous behavior from Ye today?