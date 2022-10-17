It’s likely that Queen Camilla will avoid wearing the Koh-i-noor altogether

India is making a lot of noise right now about the Koh-i-noor diamond, which was stolen from India in the 19th century. Currently, the infamous diamond is part of the Queen Consort’s crown, last worn by Queen Consort Elizabeth, wife of King George VI. She wore the Koh-i-noor during her husband’s coronation and for official outings during his reign. Currently, Britain is trying to hammer out a massive trade deal with India and Indian diplomats are making a lot of noise about the diamond and how it should NOT be worn by Camilla at her husband’s coronation. Officially, then, Charles and Camilla have to make a big show of being “concerned” and “conscious of the history,” which is why we’re getting pieces like this:

The Koh-i-Noor diamond, which has been part of the Crown Jewels for more than 150 years, is at the centre of renewed calls for its return – with India the most diplomatically-critical country making a claim to it. As the new King and Queen Consort plan for a Coronation unlike any other before them, it is the very last thing they will want to take centre stage. The diamond, which is often said to have been “given” to Britain in 1849, is currently set in the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, in her own 1937 coronation. One source last night suggested that the jewel had not, until recently, been treated as “problematic”. But, they said, aides were particularly alert to moving with the times. “The Coronation has deliberately been kept quite unplanned, unlike the Bridges programme [for the late Queen’s death] to ensure it can best reflect the climate at the time at which it happens,” they said. “Now is when the planning will begin in earnest, and people at the palace will be acutely aware of and wanting to reflect tradition whilst being sensitive to the issues around today. At this stage it’s entirely possible that the Koh-i-Noor will be in or out. Bluntly, people will be wondering whether they really want a row over a diamond right now.” A separate source told the Daily Mail that the King was “acutely sensitive” to the issue, with advisors having “significant nervousness” around using the crown jewel. William Dalrymple, co-author of a book describing the Koh-i-Noor as “the world’s most infamous diamond” said its ownership was “not a small sensitive issue in the eyes of India” but a “massive diplomatic grenade”.

Keep in mind, all of this hand-wringing and performative sensitivity is merely about whether Camilla will wear the Koh-i-noor. Charles and his people aren’t even mentioning the fact that India would like the diamond returned. Charles and his people are banging their heads against the wall, whining about “well, no one had a problem with it in 1937!” These dumb colonizers, I swear to God. Anyway, Charles will likely continue to side-step the whole “returning the Koh-i-Noor” issue in favor of just choosing a completely different crown/headpiece for Camilla:

As Buckingham Palace works to avoid international row over the Koh-i-Noor diamond, aides have had to look back 200 years to find suitable headwear for the Queen Consort’s coronation. Little-known crowns including one worn by Queen Adelaide in 1831 are understood to be in contention for next year’s event, as the use of Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother’s crown is all but ruled out over a dispute with India. The crown of Queen Adelaide, used at the famously frugal coronation of William IV, is part of the Royal Collection, but its whereabouts are currently a mystery after it was carefully removed from display at the Tower of London this year. Other leading options are thought to include the 1820 Diamond Diadem, altered and worn by Queens Regnant and Consorts from Adelaide onwards. Crowns created for the coronation of Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra, both of which temporarily held the Koh-i-Noor, could be used. Experts have told The Telegraph that Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’s crown could still be used as initially planned, with the controversial diamond replaced by another of similar size. But, they warned, the change would make a significant public statement about the legitimacy of the Koh-i-Noor that the palace would wish to avoid. The diadem would be visually more in keeping with the modern Royal family, said one source – but has previously only been used for the journey to coronations, rather than for a “crowning” itself.

“…But its whereabouts are currently a mystery after it was carefully removed from display at the Tower of London this year.” I assume that means the whereabouts are a mystery to the Telegraph and not the Royal Collection! I hope to God the Windsors are at least keeping track of all of their stolen loot, surely? Anyway, other sources say it’s unlikely that Camilla will have a completely new crown made, just as it’s unlikely she would significantly modify one of the existing crowns. So I bet they do go with the 1820 Diamond Diadem (a piece frequently worn by QEII) or they’ll dust off some other piece. Of course, none of this solves the larger problem, which is that the Koh-i-Noor must be returned to India.