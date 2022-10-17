It’s likely that Queen Camilla will avoid wearing the Koh-i-noor altogether

India is making a lot of noise right now about the Koh-i-noor diamond, which was stolen from India in the 19th century. Currently, the infamous diamond is part of the Queen Consort’s crown, last worn by Queen Consort Elizabeth, wife of King George VI. She wore the Koh-i-noor during her husband’s coronation and for official outings during his reign. Currently, Britain is trying to hammer out a massive trade deal with India and Indian diplomats are making a lot of noise about the diamond and how it should NOT be worn by Camilla at her husband’s coronation. Officially, then, Charles and Camilla have to make a big show of being “concerned” and “conscious of the history,” which is why we’re getting pieces like this:
The Koh-i-Noor diamond, which has been part of the Crown Jewels for more than 150 years, is at the centre of renewed calls for its return – with India the most diplomatically-critical country making a claim to it. As the new King and Queen Consort plan for a Coronation unlike any other before them, it is the very last thing they will want to take centre stage.
The diamond, which is often said to have been “given” to Britain in 1849, is currently set in the crown worn by Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, in her own 1937 coronation.
One source last night suggested that the jewel had not, until recently, been treated as “problematic”. But, they said, aides were particularly alert to moving with the times.
“The Coronation has deliberately been kept quite unplanned, unlike the Bridges programme [for the late Queen’s death] to ensure it can best reflect the climate at the time at which it happens,” they said. “Now is when the planning will begin in earnest, and people at the palace will be acutely aware of and wanting to reflect tradition whilst being sensitive to the issues around today. At this stage it’s entirely possible that the Koh-i-Noor will be in or out. Bluntly, people will be wondering whether they really want a row over a diamond right now.”
A separate source told the Daily Mail that the King was “acutely sensitive” to the issue, with advisors having “significant nervousness” around using the crown jewel.
William Dalrymple, co-author of a book describing the Koh-i-Noor as “the world’s most infamous diamond” said its ownership was “not a small sensitive issue in the eyes of India” but a “massive diplomatic grenade”.
Keep in mind, all of this hand-wringing and performative sensitivity is merely about whether Camilla will wear the Koh-i-noor. Charles and his people aren’t even mentioning the fact that India would like the diamond returned. Charles and his people are banging their heads against the wall, whining about “well, no one had a problem with it in 1937!” These dumb colonizers, I swear to God. Anyway, Charles will likely continue to side-step the whole “returning the Koh-i-Noor” issue in favor of just choosing a completely different crown/headpiece for Camilla:
As Buckingham Palace works to avoid international row over the Koh-i-Noor diamond, aides have had to look back 200 years to find suitable headwear for the Queen Consort’s coronation. Little-known crowns including one worn by Queen Adelaide in 1831 are understood to be in contention for next year’s event, as the use of Queen Elizabeth Queen Mother’s crown is all but ruled out over a dispute with India.
The crown of Queen Adelaide, used at the famously frugal coronation of William IV, is part of the Royal Collection, but its whereabouts are currently a mystery after it was carefully removed from display at the Tower of London this year. Other leading options are thought to include the 1820 Diamond Diadem, altered and worn by Queens Regnant and Consorts from Adelaide onwards.
Crowns created for the coronation of Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra, both of which temporarily held the Koh-i-Noor, could be used. Experts have told The Telegraph that Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother’s crown could still be used as initially planned, with the controversial diamond replaced by another of similar size. But, they warned, the change would make a significant public statement about the legitimacy of the Koh-i-Noor that the palace would wish to avoid.
The diadem would be visually more in keeping with the modern Royal family, said one source – but has previously only been used for the journey to coronations, rather than for a “crowning” itself.
“…But its whereabouts are currently a mystery after it was carefully removed from display at the Tower of London this year.” I assume that means the whereabouts are a mystery to the Telegraph and not the Royal Collection! I hope to God the Windsors are at least keeping track of all of their stolen loot, surely? Anyway, other sources say it’s unlikely that Camilla will have a completely new crown made, just as it’s unlikely she would significantly modify one of the existing crowns. So I bet they do go with the 1820 Diamond Diadem (a piece frequently worn by QEII) or they’ll dust off some other piece. Of course, none of this solves the larger problem, which is that the Koh-i-Noor must be returned to India.
it’s a beautiful stone and I hope one day to see it displayed in its rightful home
The amount of jewelry they have that they can’t wear in public boggles my mind. They have a lot of pieces that have super sketches provences and therefore are never worn. Why bother having them! I mean unless Camilla is hanging around in tiaras in her days off what’s the purpose of keeping them.
I’d think a lot of that “sketchy” jewelry has been dismantled and the stones put into other pieces. Even Adelaide’s crown had diamonds “from her own collection” put into her coronation crown, then taken out again. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’m sure a lot of pieces are made and worn to those “private house parties”, like the ones Cowmilla hosted for Tampon Rex in Diana’s place.
I’ve heard stories for years about when a lot of the Russian emigres after WWI came to England and were selling their jewels that shady shady things went down. As in British aristocracy/monarchy bought priceless jewels for almost nothing and knew they were swindling the Russians. I strongly suspect that outside of the ones we know about that there are some jewels that have historical significance for other countries and are hidden away for private use/until doomsday.
Queen Mary bought the Empress Dowager Maria Federovna’s jewels for a song. Maria’s eldest daughter Xenia had them sent from Denmark to the Uk in a diplomatic bag–this box of jewels that Maria had lugged everywhere she went as she fled the revolution. When the box was opened in the UK, mary basically took what she wanted and offered a pittance–daughter Xenia got a small amount of money, younger daughter Olga got nothing. Whe Queen Elizabeth went to Russia in the 1990s, she made sure not to wear any Russian jewels at all.
If Queen Mary visited a noble house, the smart thing to do was hide the valuables because if Mary liked something, she would simply take it. It’s great to be the queen, I guess. The royal vaults are full of ill-gotten loot, and much of that loot is known to experts–there’s no hiding it anymore.
Return it to India. They didn’t gift it. They plundered that country for everything they could get their grubby mitts on.
I can only assume they won’t return it on grounds of “setting precedent” which would see half the world demanding their sh!t back.
This. Neither the BRF nor the British government want to open this floodgate.
Well it’s too late, everyone wants their ish back! The Brits have no right to the items they’ve stolen.
I’m team abolish the monarchy, return stolen artifacts, art, and jewels… always
I will politely say that she’s one of the least photogenic people and has not aged well to boot.
I have a feeling there is going to be a lot more of this regarding Britain’s stolen riches and historical artifacts from countries it tried to destroy through colonization. It is going to get very ugly on that isle and they need countries like India a lot more than India needs them at this point.
What a problem, “Which one of the zillion bejeweled headpieces should Camilla wear?” She should just wear one of her wizard hats and be done with it.
I’d wager a bet these idiots will send her out in some crown no one has seen in centuries, or one no one knew the family even had…
And it will turn out it also some horrific backstory and no one on Charles’s staff did their due diligence.
Are we really going to see multiple think pieces on what crown Camilla should wear while the British people face so many economic woes and the government is desperate to execute trade deals? Could KC be more tone-deaf or out of touch? I don’t think so.
That’s exactly what I was thinking reading this. With this morning’s announcements that almost all the promised tax cuts are off the table AND the end of the energy price guarantee for all in April rather than in two years time this is the perfect time to ponder on which priceless set of (mostly stolen) stones the kings former mistress should be wearing.
Burn it all down.
Oh, noes. Which piece of ill-gotten treasure will she be forced to wear during the obscene display of archaic tradition completely unsuitable for a modern democracy? The indignities these poor people suffer.
I guess I’m the only one here who thinks she WILL still wear the Koh-i-noor.
I think all these pieces coming out are to try and show how “thoughtful” and “conscientious” the new king and queen consort are—but that in reality, she’s gonna wear it cuz she wants to.
Ding Ding Ding. Charles will insist on it for his ‘queen.’
Nah, I think she will wear it too. I think Charles could give a crap and he’s waited sooooo long, he just wants what he thinks is his right. Unless she’s going to change it out for pictures that the public won’t see, I feel she will wear it.
The BRF didn’t budge after the Wails failed trip and all the talk of reparations was going around and they won’t budge now.
My money is on the one Adelaide wore. Its been removed from display for cleaning and sizing, perhaps some minor alterations.
With all the problems in the world, Charles and Camilla’s main preoccupation is what crown she will wear to the coronation. No matter what they plan, this event will be tone deaf and unnecessary.
One of the constants with Camilla is that she can stay in the background unlike, say Kate or Sophie. So what I hear here (and this may be wrong) is that Soother #1 is saying that she can wear a different top piece, and Pennington wants her to wear the colonizer crown. As public opinion lines up with scuttling the Kohinoor crown, Cams will win that battle. However, that is not the right conversation: return it.
I was astonished by the article right after TQ died saying Camilla was going to wear it. I’ve become convinced it was dreamt up by the tabloids, not briefed, to remind CnC of the power that they have to stir up trouble.
Honestly, if they’re not going to return it, Cams might as well wear it. Better to use what you stole than just hoard it away.
India wants it back. Just not wearing the crown is not enough. So if they’re just gonna ignore Ibdia’s wants, then Cams should go all out with wearing the thing instead of trying to look like she cares.
Yeah, it seems almost weirder to have it, refuse to give it back, but not wear it. Like “we realize this is problematic but we’re not going to go so far as to return it.” they should just own their imperial history and their legacy and wear the stolen jewels.
They can’t give it back without a massive fight. It would open the floodgates. As it should. I will never understand the difference between this diamond and German Raubkunst. Someone explain it to me because I don’t see it. Museums in Western countries are filled with robbed and stolen items and the Brits are at the forefront.
I mean… Germany can give their back too then!
No difference. All stolen goods should be returned.
Yes? That’s what I said.
pardon my ignorance, but what would returning it look like? can Charles just return it or does the government need to make that decision? and if that is the case, how do they do that? is it an act of parliament?
im sorry if this is dumb but I tried googling and read conflicting things
I’m sure that I’m looking at this from the wrong perspective, but the Diamond Diadem is actually beautiful and likely to be somewhat flattering, and will possibly emphasize positive connections between Camilla and Queen Elizabeth. Plopping a crown atop Camilla’s head probably won’t be all that flattering, at least as I’m imagining it. I’m American though, so I’m wondering if I’d be stunned by the majesty of the crowns either in real life or if such things were a part of my cultural history? I’m thinking Charles might look a bit silly as well. In contrast, I did feel a bit of awe when the crown was displayed on its own, with a huge symbolic impact.
Queen Adelaide’s crown no longer has diamonds in it, it’s just a frame. I highly doubt Charles will put diamonds back into it especially when Queen Mary’s and Queen Elizabeth’s coronation crowns are currently wearable. While the diamond could be popped out of Elizabeth’s that would end up being the conversation, but Mary’s was last worn without that diamond so it would be less controversial.
They also need to return the Rosetta Stone
And the Elgin marbles.
Egypt would also like to join this conversation.
I’m thinking all these articles about it are from courtiers who are trying to discourage Charles from insisting on that crown b/c he’s probably insisting on it b/c he loved QM so much and he wants Camilla to have everything she had.
I think Camilla would probably prefer something smaller/lighter be created for her to accommodate her bad back.
But…didn’t India plunder it from someone else who in turn stole it from someone else? I think there are three countries that have demanded it be returned. The deciding factor cant just be who it was stolen from last. Or can it? Who decides who has the rightful claim?
Sell it and divide the astounding profits between the three countries? Or as someone suggested here recently, drop it in the middle of the flipping ocean.
Lies. She cares nothing about history. If it won’t be worn again because of how the stone was obtained, than give it back. They know it’s wrong to have it.
Sadiemae, a cardinal rule this monarchy has: never return the jewels. Kill, destroy, disown, disinherit, mock, whatever, maybe. But return the jewels? NEVER.
The BRF is constantly and obviously concerned that the monarchy will end now that QEII is dead, that the people of the UK will decide the idea of monarchy is dated and pointless and they’ll get rid of it. And yet they don’t make any real efforts to update it and make it make sense in the modern world.
Charles should make huge changes right away. Sell some of his many assets/homes and then pour that money into initiatives to help people keep the heat on in their homes this winter, or food pantries, or even real progress on climate change. Give back ALL the jewels that were stolen during the colonial era; it’s not like this family doesn’t have plenty of dang jewels. Really streamline the monarchy, not just use that as an excuse to kick out his son’s wife because he doesn’t like the color of her skin.
It mystifies me that they aren’t smarter about this stuff. All they do is shoot themselves in the foot.
British institutions don’t care about provenance
Avoid wearing it the best way: by returning it.