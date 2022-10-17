Who had the most hideous Louis Vuitton look at the Academy Museum gala?

The Academy Museum gala was held this weekend and a shocking number of A-listers flew into LA just for this event. The Oscar season really has begun in earnest now. Some designers treated the gala like some kind of LA-version of the Met Gala. Nicolas Ghesquière was one of those designers – he grabbed all of his new Louis Vuitton looks fresh from the runway and he threw them on every woman he could find. To terrible results. Every person in this post is wearing Louis Vuitton and it’s a comedy of errors.
Let’s start with Alicia Vikander and Emma Stone, two of the biggest LV ambassadors out there. I’ve always hated Emma’s LV ambassadorship, it’s just not a good fit at all. You can make the argument that Alicia is somewhat of a better fit, but Ghesquière gives her some of the worst looks. Making Alicia and Emma pose together just highlights the breadth of bad design, the slouchy, shapeless fit, the overreliance on lace, the asinine ruffles, the f–king tragic leather work. My god. And Nicolas Ghesquière isn’t even a “bad designer.” He’s just doing really weird sh-t at LV, like it’s a contest to see what ugly sh-t women will wear.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas are also very ride-or-die for LV, and they’re both brand ambassadors too, I believe. I mean… I hope they’re getting paid for this.
Genuinely feel bad for Alana and Este Haim, they got the worst LV dresses.
Renate Reinsve (the star of The Worst Person in the World, one of my favorite 2021 movies) has been all about LV for a year. She wore LV to the Oscars, she shows up at the LV shows, and this is what they gave her. Ugh. It’s a purse-dress.
HoYeon Jung actually made her LV look a bit fresh and cute. Of course, she got one of the better minidresses, and she styled it with boots. The whole thing looks very ‘90s to me.
Behold, the only “just okay” Louis Vuitton look, on Queen Ava DuVernay. This would be perfect without those giant f–king buttons.
Los Angeles, CA – Celebrities attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.
Pictured: Ava DuVernay
2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala held at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures – Arrivals
Featuring: Renate Reinsve
I actually think the purse dress is pretty cute – I like the whimsy. (That said, there are only so many places one could wear it, and I can count them on one hand.)
Ava, by far, then Sophie got the best looks. The others look utterly ridiculous
I’m no fashion critic, really. But that’s … a lot. Like he didn’t know what to do and just threw everything at a wall. And it all stuck. Not everything needs to be sleek and simple but it also doesn’t have to be whatever this is. Unflattering is one word that comes to mind. Ava DuVernay looks great but I think that’s mostly because she’s beautiful. Everyone else look great from the neck up.
Another word that comes to mind is “trolling”.
The only thing I like are those black, laced-up boots. I will never stop loving them.
I think those dresses look like the designers made a dress out of muslin, they put it on a dummy, then they applied glue all over the dress and then they threw an assortment of geometrical pieces of fabric, buttons etc and however way the pieces stuck to the dress that’s how they stayed.
Alicia and Emma look like they are wearing sexy maid Halloween costumes. I do like Alicia’s shoes, though.
If I squint I can kinda see a modernized flapper look on Emma. I think her body type and overall look help the dress out. And I affirmatively like HoYeon Jung’s look – she looks awesome, but again, her body type, hair and bad*ss vibe help a lot. Ava DuVernay looks nice, but mostly because she’s so lovely.
HoYeon Jung is a truly a magic creature to pull off that mess. Poor Emma and Alicia. And the rest lol.
She is! The problem with these dresses (bedsides being terrible) is that they only look edgy if they are worn sloppily. Like they were thrown back on after picking them up off the floor after some spectacular sexytimes. But actresses on the red carpet want to look spectacular, so they are perfectly fitted to their body and look kinda tragic. HoYeon at least knows how the dress is supposed to fit, which is why she is the only one looking good.
HoYeon Jung is soooooooo beautiful and styled it well. I’m gonna say she looks great. Ava D’s is kind of boring but she looks good. I don’t hate the insane Haim sisters looks actually.
It’s also a dress that suits her age. Emma and Alicia’s dresses make them look like moms who raided their middle school daughter’s closets and took their dresses. I don’t think either woman looks “old,”–the dresses look childlike to me in a way that feels icky for grown-up women.
Ava looks great. even with the buttons, I love that look on her.
The rest…..not so much.
HoYeon Jung is working some magic. She looks great. Though, that could just be her gorgeous face doing all the work.
My mouth is open. Not in awe. Not in awe people.
Emma and Alicia’s expressions tell me they have both seen themselves in a full length mirror. AT least they’re getting paid for this.
I did an actual out loud OMG when I saw the header pic.
I feel like Alicia’s dress is the worst of the bunch. It should be destroyed in some ritual and never spoken of again. They did her dirty. She’s so lovely and doesn’t show up for much stuff, and this is what they did to her.
I love HoYeon Jung’s look.
Ava probably saw those other looks and said “Oh hell no!”. She looks elegant, except for those buttons but the rest? I wanna speak to the manager about this!
Alicia Vikander looks like an old time cigarette girl who lost her tray of cigarettes.
Best comment of the week!!
Hahaha
The “hairy chest lace” used in Icia’s look makes me queasy.
He should have grabbed his fresh from the runway looks and thrown them into a damn dumpster fire . Jesus.
Joe Jonas looks so ridiculous I choked.
Emma and Alicia are so gorgeous and elegant, but I’m getting Marchesa vibes from those first two dresses. So very fussy!
Maybe I have a soft spot for the 90s but I love HoYeon Jung‘s look. Maybe because she understood it’s not supposed to be styled as ‘pretty’ but like someone who is out to a rock show. Plus she just gives off confidence and high fashion energy. It’s great.
Agreed, she is so stunning that she makes this work. The boots and braids help.
I liked what Ghesquiere did for Balenciaga. With LV, I’m often …perplexed…to say the least…
In my mind Ava DuVernay took one look at the other dresses and said hell no and so she got the best one.
Or she said “hell no” and reached over to grab her dress and said, “I’ll be wearing this one, thank you very much!” I think it’s a lovely dress. She won the LV derby for sure. Honestly, the only woman who could have made any of those dresses look good is Hoyeon Jung–that’s (was) her job as a model.
Sophie’s jacket is nice?
Sophie suddenly looks so severe and gaunt. I guess I always think of her as young Sansa and she isn’t 14 anymore!
Emma Stone used to be someone I would be excited to see on the red carpet but ever since she signed with LV it’s one miss after another, what’s in it for her? She was already one of the highest paid actress’s before she signed with them so she’s not hurting for money
Right? Sorry, but she and Alicia look ridiculous. If possible, Joe Jonas looks even more so. These are not broke people. Just why?
HoYeon Jung is a miracle and looks beautiful despite LVs best efforts otherwise.
I had lace tights like that in junior high! I thought I looked fab!! Mine were blue, though, and I wore them with a blue dress my mom made for me & candy-apple red patent shoes. Fab, I say! 😉
I agree Jung looks the best, certainly out of the ones in “Sexy Maid” dresses. She’s the right age, she’s wearing it the right way with the right attitude. Emma and Alicia look goofy. Maybe if Emma were not wearing the lace tights it wouldn’t be so bad, but she is.
I hate the purse dresses.
I actually don’t mind Sophie’s look. She’s young, tall and has somewhat dramatic hair (as in long and red), so she kind of pulls it off. Her husband looks SO stupid it’s embarrassing. Gawd.