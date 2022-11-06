Lacey: ‘The Crown’ Season 5 is centered on ‘absolutely solid fact,’ it’s ‘all too true’

The embargoes have finally been lifted for reviews of The Crown’s Season 5. The screeners were sent out a few weeks ago and the critics, royal reporters and media figures who have seen this season have been itching to get into the nitty-gritty of fact, fiction and everything in between. These are not hot takes, by any means. These are people who have had days and even weeks to absorb this season and figure out whether it’s bad or good for the Windsors. Interesting, Robert Lacey has seen Season 5 and he wrote a piece about it in the Times: “The Crown: Never a truer word was said of the royal family.” Lacey is a historical consultant on The Crown, which he admits freely. But that’s his perspective on the British monarchy as well: a historian’s perspective, couched in the framework of one monarch’s reign, and whether the past is prologue for a new king. Some highlights from Lacey’s piece:
The Crown is a documentary, lol: The row surrounding the imminent fifth season of Morgan’s TV series does not centre on imagination but on absolutely solid fact. The latest complaint is not that The Crown is inaccurate. The problem seems to be that its content is all too true — and I am happy to concur with that….Through all the history that its six seasons cover, from the 1920s to the early 2000s, there has not been a decade in which the events have been better documented — and that is largely thanks to the royal participants themselves.
Charles & Diana put themselves on the record: Charles himself presented the world with his own 620-page account of his life, and especially the 1990s — the focus of season five — with the help of his ghostwriter Jonathan Dimbleby. This was in response to Diana’s own personal blow-by-blow testimonial (just 167 pages), memorably delivered on tape to the journalist Andrew Morton, who is himself a character in several episodes. The 1990s was the decade when the two leading royal protagonists in the drama chose to set out their own accounts of exactly what happened behind palace doors in two eye-popping volumes. However, 30 years later, the author of the larger volume, now King, is apparently demanding that the truth he was then so keen for us to absorb, his own authentic record of events, be consigned to oblivion.
Lacey throws the historical accuracy in King Charles’s face: So, it was fiction, was it, to declare in episode 5.05, “There were three of us in this marriage”? And what about: “I want to feel my way along you, all over you, and up and down you, and in and out . . .”? Who never said that? Let us not even go near Camilla’s “You’re going to come back as a pair of knickers” — prompting Charles’s response: “Or, God forbid, a T****x.”
The Crown is based on widely reported facts from the time: If you subscribe to Netflix and tune in next week, you will see the mechanics of how the royal voices got extracted from the ether — and, sorry, you will hear that word again. “Again” is the operative word, for you have certainly read these graphic and embarrassing sentiments before. They have been published in this and every other British newspaper on countless occasions. Like it or not, they are central to the history and identity of our present King and Queen. The imagery is lodged in the collective consciousness.
What’s changed? The rogue ingredient that has inspired the current furore is the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth this September and the accession of her son. The once controversial and disputatious prince has been transformed to grandfatherly monarch, elevated to a different sphere with all the reverence that doth hedge a king. While Mr Golden Globe Morgan CBE finds himself heading for Traitors’ Gate.
Wow, Lacey’s coming for Judi Dench’s wig: Enter the bended-knee brigade, led by Dame Judi Dench. How the British love to bow and scrape. “Crude sensationalism” is the term one might apply to Dench’s screen depictions of Queen Victoria, first in Mrs Brown, based on the scurrilous rumours that the widowed queen enjoyed an improper relationship with her Scottish ghillie, John Brown, and then in Victoria & Abdul, an exaggerated account of the queen’s relationship with another servant, her Indian attendant, the “Munshi”.
Lacey ends his defense by pointing out that Season 6 will likely start on a low note (Diana’s death in Paris) but the series will end, overall, on a positive note, with William and Kate’s love story, the Queen’s 2002 Jubilee and Charles and Camilla’s 2005 wedding. Again, Lacey is making this argument from a historian’s perspective. He’s saying: yes, the ‘90s were tough for you, Charles, but just own your sh-t and everything will be fine. Does Lacey really believe that everything will be fine? Probably not, but Lacey is placating Charles and trying to give Charles some solid advice. Too bad Charles won’t take it. Lacey’s also emphasizing, for everyone, that all of this sh-t is based on the historical record and reporting on the time. The Crown is a documentary, you heard it here first.
Also: “Enter the bended-knee brigade, led by Dame Judi Dench. How the British love to bow and scrape.” Ouch and ouch. “Kiss-ass wankers,” Lacey muttered under his breath.
And at the end of the day, Lacey is a royalist, even though he obviously values his reputation as a historian. Think how sharp his barbs would be if he were a republican. And he also soothes the whine king in the article by informing him that there are actually scenes in this series which he will love.
“..values his reputation as a historian” After reading parts of BoB, I found Lacey’s style to be more in keeping with that of camp gossip than historical analysis. BoB didn’t read like it was written by someone who’d earned a reputation as an historian.
His colleagues in the British media have been bashing him for this piece saying that he’s discredited and nobody should listen to him. They had no problem with Lacey when he revised his book to take William’s side. The press and the Palace just don’t want people to be reminded of the terrible things they did to Diana
Well if the reviews are to be believed this season will go quite soft on charles and camilla. So charlie boy can relax now.
Charles is hardly a grandfatherly king.lacey left out Charles tantrums over pens.
Hilarious. “How the British love to bow and scrape.”
This hits hard, when he is talking about the embarrassing conversations from Charles and Camilla: “Like it or not, they are central to the history and identity of our present King and Queen.”
Since Lacey is associated with the series, this may carry less weight, but it will be interesting to see if other members of the rota chime in. How can they resist? So many of them were right on the spot.
I do wonder if the series will come for William as well, or if they will go with the “Cambridge fairy tale” version of events.
Rebecca English says the script borders on defamatory and that she wouldn’t be surprised if the Palace releases a statement after the show comes out. I would love for this to happen because any statement would only embarrass the Royal Family further.
… Except that Will and Kate’s “love story” is that of him basically being forced to marry his stalker because she wouldn’t go away. Nor would her mother. The RF needed heirs, end of story.
It is a story of William settling after 10 years after being turned down by women he was interested in
Will there be a scene rushing to change universities when she hears where William is attending
I believe it was Vanity Fair that wrote a piece about Kate being ” the last girl standing” and implying she was the only one who would accept his proposal after multiple rejections from others.
@Julia you’re right and you can still read the article here.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2010/12/william-and-kate-201012
Lacey is skimming reality on this one because by 2005 William was still playing the field and kate was just waiting. And by the time this airs, I think the distance between W and K which is already too obvious will have become more obvious. They don’t want regular people watching them interact because normal people with eyes can see that all is not well with them.
Kate and wills wedding was covered in a lifetime movie. I hope Kate and wills relationship is realistic and depicts the negative side.
How juvenile that they’ve starred out the word Tampax as if it’s obscene. Ooooh nooooes are we all fifth grade boys?
I found that hilarious 😂
But the way Lacey ends this article by asking if the crown will end with the fairy tale story of William and Kate felt like…a hint of something else. But maybe I’m reading into that? Lacey knows pretty well what that story is actually like. Didn’t he document it truthfully in his book and it wasn’t always so flattering?
For godsakes, the series needs to end with Margaret having one last hear to heart with the queen before she passes. Everyone knows she’s the breakout character and the closest thing to an Audience surrogate.
Lacey is no different from the the knee bending brigade, he is dancing for Netflix, because he is getting paid.
After the Crown is over, he will be back boot licking the Windsors.
I just watched Grace Randolph’s (American) take on the season. I don’t agree with everything she says, but it’s still very interesting to see. She thinks the show is pro Charles and Camilla or at the very least even handed when depicting each person’s point of view. She pointed out how how Diana had absolutely nothing in common with the Windsors.
She accuses Diana of being emotionally stunted and not really knowing what she wants. But fails to acknowledge that, if that’s the case, it’s because Diana was a very young, sheltered, naive young lady when she was chosen to be Charles brood mare when he never really loved her. And forced to grow up and exist in this fucked up institution. She also said the show depicted how Diana asked for mental health care and was denied. (Sound familiar!?).
She also says that the Queen comes off as the villain as she doesn’t seem to care about how anyone in the family feels because she believes they are there to worship her and do her bidding. And therefore she gets why everyone in the family is so miserable and sneaking off to do their own thing.
Kinda weird to accuse a teenager of being “emotionally stunted” and “not knowing what she wants”. What’s Charles’ excuse?
To be clear, she was referring to 30-something Diana, but, yeah, I agree about Charles.
ETA: Grace seems to saying in a round about way that, like Harry has said, they’re all victims of the institution they are part of and trying to uphold.
I can’t tell if Lacey’s the first out of the gate with his take, but getting this in the Times as soon as the embargo lifted gives it heft. I read the article from a screenshot in a Richard Eden Twitter thread this morning and detected no lies. Lacey states his case really well and barely pulls his punches. Eden and others might whine that Lacey’s just after the money and has no “integrity” for reporting this defense of The Crown, but people aren’t buying it. I mean, which thing is likely to garner more attention, a restatement of the lurid truth or a pathetic cry about “integrity”??!! Netflix appreciates the free publicity.
Oh my, oh my, the press have been waiting to unload, but all looking around to see who would go first. So, is it Lacey? Will he give them courage?
I mean he’s right and that’s why the palace is trying so hard to discredit this season. We saw this play out in real time. The worst parts of this season are not going to be the fictional parts.
Happy birthday Charles!
The way the rota have turned on Lacey for saying the obvious is no different than how the GOP pundits flipped in supporting all the MAGA stuff even if they said the opposite not long before.
So many of the rota are on video discussed what Charles and Camilla did so the video receipts being thrown in their faces is hilarious.
And they forget that a large portion of people 40 and up around the world recall this story because it was the one story about the royals that hit global heights. So trying to gaslight a few generations isn’t going to work.
Just out of curiosity is the tampon company censored in the original article or is it censored for here? Why would a feminine hygiene product be too scandalous to read?
It was censored in the original article, I just left it in
It was originally done like that when it was published in the 90s and they likely censored it to avoid a potential lawsuit from tampax.
One can read the back issues of several of the actual tabloids that bleat the loudest.
They printed the salacious stories and now take offence?
The king would’ve better served if they kept quiet.
I can totally understand why the English royals are worried about season 5 of The Crown. The Crown and Spare will be a double punch to them. But it won’t be enough for them to get canceled by the United Kingdom’s citizens. They should just keep a low profile and let them pass.
I’m currently reading V Low’s “Courtiers” ✨ Guaranteed ✨ to put you to sleep in 5 minutes. Seriously tho, I’ve been reading it for 2 weeks & I’m only 19% 🫣 Not for H&M smack but rather the complete and utter sh*t show that is “The Firm” — Not one member of the RF has a faking clue wtf is going on, and neither do any of the staff. KC3 seems like an absolute monster to wk for. Paraphrasing a quote here “the staff seem to invent problems in order to be seen *fixing* them.” I won’t go into the QM, QE or PP as irrelevant to this discussion, but good lord, Charles does come out looking like a total buffoon and a complete wally w/r/t expecting multiple staff to work 24/7 and take calls about identifying an orchid at 3 am on a weekend