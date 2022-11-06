Princess Kate repeated a McQueen coat as she went solo at the Rugby World Cup

The Princess of Wales was out on Saturday for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Surprisingly, she was out solo – no Prince William, no Prince George, no Princess Charlotte. She didn’t even bring her mother or father! Kate’s just out there, doing solo sporting events which aren’t tennis?? I guess so. She is the new patron of the Rugby Football League, taking over the patronage from Prince Harry earlier this year.
Kate repeated a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat, which retails for £2,990. She paired it with a cashmere-looking red turtleneck and that pair of diamond-and-pearl drop earrings which she’s been wearing a lot in recent months. She owns a pair, but she also “borrows” a similar pair from the Royal Collection. The Mail says these are her “£425 pearl earrings by UK designer Annoushka Ducas, which she’s owned since 2012.” I guess!
A note about Kate’s color problem… and no, I don’t mean her racism. I mean that she consistently thinks that all reds “go” together, just like she thinks all blues go together. To me, the deep burgundy shade of the turtleneck (which is heavy on the blue/purple undertone) doesn’t “go” with the more orangey-undertone red coat. A chocolate or medium-brown turtleneck would have looked a lot better, or she could have gone monochromatic (since she loves copying you-know-who). Also: suede boots in the rain, bless her buttons.
As always, you have to look at the faces of the people around Kate to get the full picture. Also: please don’t threadjack! We’ll have more royal gossip on Monday and throughout the week.
Photos courtesy of Martin Rickett / Avalon.
Zzzzzzzzzz
Big yawn indeed.
Jazz hands and in red to get more attention. I wonder why she did not bring pippa.
PW’s weekend with the children?
I chuckled at this. What does that even look like? He has the Nannies entertain the children while he does what? Presumably his girlfriends aren’t around that weekend.
Nothing in this outfit does her any favours — not the colors, not the proportions, not the silhouette. Everything feels off. I’m constantly mind-boggled at how someone with so much money, with access to designers and stylists, and with the rail-thin body that designers design for, looks so middling (or even full-on rubbish) so much of the time.
I’m trying to figure out what Kate gets out of cosplaying Meghan? I kind of wish she would go back to how she used to dress pre-Meghan.
On a previous thread, @theDuchess called it “When you order Meghan from SheIn” and now that’s all I can think of when I see her dress like this. It’s just…sad.
Maybe Camilla can commiserate – after all, didn’t she try to wear Diana’s “revenge dress”? Same vibe.
I will NEVER understand why Camilla would even attempt to copy Diana’s style, it’s like smearing lipstick on a pig, and most especially the Revenge Dress a mere year later. It’s insane.
@amy Bee: she should ho back to how she dresses pre-Meghan because it suited her better
And what she gets out of copying? Well she probably wants to be seen as modern.
And to be honest the way she dressed before made her stand out.
That was her style, just like Meghan has her style, or kamala, etc.
Now that’s she’s completely switched up if I was her fan I’d be annoyed because she’s become what they criticized for years in Meghan.
I like this coat. It fits her well, not too many buttons, and even the burgundy turtleneck, while an odd choice, I think the colors work together. What I don’t understand is why dressed so formally for a sporting event? Is dressing all corporate like this to see rugby a British thing? Why would she not wear the English team’s jersey?
It is not figure flattering and matronly. It makes her look even more thin which is not a good thing
Actually, according to what Kate wore, there seems to be some tailoring done to the coat in comparison to the other 2 times she wore it…so yes, it makes her look even more thin….
Big Blue won’t stay on her finger properly. I have always had the same problem with rings, my knuckles are so large that once the ring gets on it is loose and will never stay centered.
It’s probably because she’s lost so much weight since the ring was originally sized for her. I have the same problem with oversize knuckles since I’ve gotten older. Try spraying Windex on your finger before putting on/removing properly sized ring. It’s all Windex is good for since it sure doesn’t clean windows. Ring that wouldn’t go over knuckle slides right on.
Underneath the coat is a red pleated skirt which is also a re wear. Do burgundy and red go together? Don’t know. Best I can say is, nice that she showed up and good for her wearing used clothing.
The only things she’s rewearing here are the coat and earrings. Everything else including the skirt is new.
Exactly… she has a red pleated skirt but not in this tone of burgundy ..so…nothing is a repeat underneath the coat …
The burgundy turtleneck is the same style as the camel one she wore a few days ago. There are likely more of them yet to be seen.
Her attendance at this game shows someone on her staff realized they messed up with the sole message being given to the English team and ignoring the Welsh team.
That doesn’t get into the issue of ignoring all the other commonwealth teams in the tournament, but those countries view her as English anyway.
She’s the patron for England rugby. She has no association with Welsh Rugby, that’s her husband’s job.
Yes, but she’s now the princess of wales. That was the basis for the criticism I think.
Yes it was the princess of wales title that led to the criticism. But it’s true if William had prepared a message for the Welsh team then she wouldn’t have been criticized. He couldn’t be bothered to support women’s sports.
Yes, the turtleneck is the wrong shade, but I think she looks much better in this coat than she did in the all-camel.
I think the deep burgundy colour of the turtleneck is flattering to her skin tone. I don’t think the rest of it works, especially those heels on soggy turf! I wonder if there was a little trail of square holes punched into the ground everywhere she went.
The photo of her leaning over the young football players mouth agape (“Oh, and WHO do we have here?) looks like a troop inspection, they look absolutely miserable.
Deep colors don’t suit her in general. She looks better in pastel and mid-toned colors with prints. But she wants to look like an old movie ideal of a Royal (TM) or Aristocrat so that’s probably why she keeps wearing unflattering colors.
I think these colors would be flattering if she wore the right makeup. Even with the camel outfit – she wouldn’t have seemed so washed out if there was some color on her face and a brighter or deeper lipstick.
I just want to know if it is really wool coats, turtlenecks, and scarf weather there? I’m just outside of Boston and we haven’t even turned on our heat yet.
Omg, she just looks so tired and her skin looks so dry, like she’s hungover.
She’s always looking hungover these days. I watched the match yesterday on tv and after she met all the players, she gave the biggest stank face. Her distain for work (duty) is actually hilarious to watch.
Yeah, I have noticed how much more often she looks hungover nowadays, too. Not even makeup hides it anymore.
Those colors don’t work together. The coat is too bright or orangey or something to go with the burgundy turtleneck. Black underneath would have looked a lot better.