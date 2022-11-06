Princess Kate repeated a McQueen coat as she went solo at the Rugby World Cup

The Princess of Wales was out on Saturday for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals. Surprisingly, she was out solo – no Prince William, no Prince George, no Princess Charlotte. She didn’t even bring her mother or father! Kate’s just out there, doing solo sporting events which aren’t tennis?? I guess so. She is the new patron of the Rugby Football League, taking over the patronage from Prince Harry earlier this year.

Kate repeated a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat, which retails for £2,990. She paired it with a cashmere-looking red turtleneck and that pair of diamond-and-pearl drop earrings which she’s been wearing a lot in recent months. She owns a pair, but she also “borrows” a similar pair from the Royal Collection. The Mail says these are her “£425 pearl earrings by UK designer Annoushka Ducas, which she’s owned since 2012.” I guess!

A note about Kate’s color problem… and no, I don’t mean her racism. I mean that she consistently thinks that all reds “go” together, just like she thinks all blues go together. To me, the deep burgundy shade of the turtleneck (which is heavy on the blue/purple undertone) doesn’t “go” with the more orangey-undertone red coat. A chocolate or medium-brown turtleneck would have looked a lot better, or she could have gone monochromatic (since she loves copying you-know-who). Also: suede boots in the rain, bless her buttons.

As always, you have to look at the faces of the people around Kate to get the full picture. Also: please don’t threadjack! We’ll have more royal gossip on Monday and throughout the week.