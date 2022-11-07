Hide your buttons, Princess Kate will do a second ‘Christmas carol’ program

A year ago, we were informed that the then-Duchess of Cambridge was hard at “work” organizing a very special and very keen Christmas Carol program. The scandal in November 2021 was that Prince William threw a tantrum about the Christmas program being shown on the BBC, so Kate “pulled” it from the Beeb and “gave” it to ITV to be shown on Christmas Eve. The program was prerecorded in mid-December 2021 and dutifully aired on Christmas Eve. It was not a “success” from a broadcasting or ratings perspective, but Kate was very keen and she also “played the piano,” although that piano recital bit was recorded a day before the actual filming. The British media fell all over themselves to praise her piano recital. Well, the whole “royal Christmas special” thing was seen as such a success that Kensington Palace is organizing a second special with the Keens.

The Princess of Wales will serve up another festive TV treat this Christmas as she hosts a second carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Last year Kate surprised viewers by accompanying singer Tom Walker on a grand piano, in a segment recorded ahead of the heartwarming ceremony. This year’s carol service will take place on 15 December and will pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II as well as the “selfless efforts” of people and communities across the UK. Members of the royal family will join the Princess for the special event, which will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve. The programme will blend the modern with the traditional, with carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey Choir alongside musical performances and readings from special guests. Announcing the service, Kensington Palace said it would recognise the “selfless efforts” of people and communities across the UK” and highlight “the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.” It added: “This year’s service will also pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values she demonstrated throughout her life, including empathy, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey from across the UK in recognition of their tireless efforts to help and care for those around them.” Guests will include charity workers and grassroots community volunteers, frontline workers and members of the armed forces and have been nominated by Lord-Lieutenants across the UK. Others will represent charities associated with the royal family, including some of the late Queen’s patronages. Also in the congregation will be people working on some of the issues closest to Kate’s heart, such as early childhood and mental health, along with people who may be more isolated or vulnerable and might find the winter particularly challenging.

[From Hello]

Again, I don’t actually have a problem with the actual “Christmas special” and the royals making a show of doing something festive and all of that. It’s fine. My issues are: why is Kate getting sole credit for something for which other people have organized AND why does Kate insist on making this all about herself? Last year’s Royal Carols program would have been fine on its own, but it became Kate Presents Royal Christmas Carols With A Performance By Kate! There was wall-to-wall coverage of what amounted to an amateur piano recital by Kate, rather than a charity-focused holiday event.

I also think this will be used as an excuse for why we aren’t seeing much of Kate in November and December – she’s “preparing” the Christmas special, she’s “taking meetings” for the program, she’s “organizing” it behind-the-scenes. Hide the doll wigs, hide the cellos and hide The Nutcracker set, Kate’s gonna make it all about KEEN once again.