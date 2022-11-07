“Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34” links
  • November 07, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rest in peace, Aaron Carter. He passed away at the age of 34. [Dlisted]
The midterms are about abortions & abortion access. Vote. [Buzzfeed]
Review of Enola Holmes 2. [LaineyGossip]
RHCP’s Flea has a beautiful “hilltop compound.” [OMG Blog]
Elon Musk is begging people he fired to come back to work. [Jezebel]
Olivia Culpo’s literal crazypants. [Go Fug Yourself]
Stephen King’s slang is from two decades ago. [Gawker]
Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars. [Just Jared]
Recap of Andor, Episode 9: The One with Andy Serkis. [Pajiba]
Bella Hadid, Adidas flasher. [Egotastic]
Sister Wives’: Christine vs. Robyn [Starcasm]
Election workers are getting death threats. [Towleroad]

17 Responses to ““Aaron Carter passed away at the age of 34” links”

  1. ME says:
    November 7, 2022 at 12:34 pm

    The carter family has dealt with a lot of heartache haven’t they? Aaron’s sister was only 25 when she passed away 10 years ago…now Aaron. RIP.

    • Normades says:
      November 7, 2022 at 12:48 pm

      They have all had trauma related to addiction and abuse. It started with the parents and the children followed. Fame certainly did not help. I hope the remaining siblings can break the cycle with their own kids

      • Hannah says:
        November 7, 2022 at 1:40 pm

        “Cannabis isn’t a gateway drug.
        Alcohol isn’t a gateway drug.
        Nicotine isn’t a gateway drug.
        Caffeine isn’t a gateway drug.

        Trauma is the gateway.
        Childhood abuse is the gateway. Molestation is the gateway.
        Neglect is the gateway.

        Drug abuse, violent behaviour, hyper sexuality and self-harm are often the symptoms (not the cause) of much bigger issues. And it often stems from a childhood filled with trauma, absent parents, and an abusive family.

        But most people are too busy laughing at the homeless and drug addicts to realise that your own children could be in their shoes in 15 years.”

        ~ Russell Brand

        Yah, I do realise he’s a complete nutter, this resonated deeply with me because it’s been my lived experience too

      • Boxy Lady says:
        November 7, 2022 at 1:43 pm

        And then also both Aaron and Leslie left behind a kid who wasn’t a year old yet when they died. I hope the cycle doesn’t extend to those kids either.

      • Normades says:
        November 7, 2022 at 1:48 pm

        Well said Hannah. Aaron’s parents were addicts/alcoholics. He claimed to have been sexually abused by his sister who died. It is absolutely a cycle. Unfortunately his baby mom and him both lost custody so I fear for his kid. We know Nick had his own addiction problems (blamed Paris Hilton but clearly abused her as well).

      • Lady D says:
        November 7, 2022 at 3:20 pm

        I worked with a self-confessed alcoholic, who had been that way for 50 years. She raised six children, five of whom were/are also alcoholics. She said it’s not her fault, AA taught her that her children’s affliction are the results of their actions and nothing to do with her. Most of her offspring ended up not wanting anything to do with her.

  2. Therese says:
    November 7, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    this is incredibly sad

  3. Normades says:
    November 7, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    MBB is so lovely as Enola. She definitely has “range”. I would love to see her in a light-hearted modern romantic comedy

  4. SpankyB says:
    November 7, 2022 at 1:08 pm

    When you can’t decide if you want to wear jeans or go with the comfort of yoga pants.

  5. AC says:
    November 7, 2022 at 1:13 pm

    We watched the original Enola Holmes when it came out, and we all enjoyed it, so we watched Enola Holmes 2 this weekend with the kids (boy 14 and girl almost 12) and they both LOVED this one. I think these ages must be the sweet spot to get both the mystery clues and the social policy commentary. MBB is fantastic as is my new boyfriend Henry Cavill – not the Sherlock of the ACD books but I’m okay with it! LOL. Highly recommend for this older tween/young teen ages.

    • michyk says:
      November 7, 2022 at 1:43 pm

      i don’t know if you’d be interested, but the movies are based on a series of middle grade books by Nancy Springer. They’re great. If i’m remembering correctly, the first movie at least follows the plot of the first book pretty closely.

      • Normades says:
        November 7, 2022 at 1:53 pm

        Watched both when they came out with my now 12 year old. She said the second was even better and now wants to read the book series

        Also I love Cavill’s emotionally stunted take. It’s elementary! They have great actor chemistry together but she pretty much does with everyone (David Harbor, Winona etc…)

        Actually it’s “Elementary my dear Watson!” Will definitely be a third with him.

  6. Marsha says:
    November 7, 2022 at 1:22 pm

    Rest In Peace.

  7. jferber says:
    November 7, 2022 at 1:59 pm

    Poor man. I saw one of the last pictures of Aaron Carter, and he looked like a tortured soul. Really sad. Rest in peace.

  8. Bash says:
    November 7, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    Such sad news about Aaron Carter! He had such a troubled family life, and was pushed into fame at a young age. Life wasn’t easy on him, but he seemed to have a kind spirit despite his troubles. May he Rest In Peace.

  9. The Recluse says:
    November 7, 2022 at 4:17 pm

    RIP to Carter. It’s a damn shame to go so young.

    I love Whose Line is It Anyway? I hope someone else picks it up. It’s one of those few genuinely funny shows out there.

