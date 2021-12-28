Duchess Kate’s ‘Together at Christmas’ special had pretty low viewership

There’s some interesting data about the Windsors’ attempts – and perhaps their successes – in dominating Christmas programming in the UK. As it turns out, the Queen’s Christmas speech was watched by nearly 9 million people as it aired concurrently on BBC One, ITV and Sky News. The video of the speech also garnered millions of views on YouTube, probably because every news channel just posted the full thing because they could. Note: the Queen’s speech was covered by all of the major news channels in the UK, including the BBC. Prince William did not get his way – he threw a tantrum about the BBC’s The Princes and the Press and seemed to suggest that the Queen could somehow yank her Christmas speech from airing on the BBC.

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s unhinged war with the BBC, they made a huge f–king deal about how they were yanking Kate’s caroling special away from the BBC and giving it to ITV. ITV threw it together in a matter of weeks and Kate, as we know, keened and preened at the piano and made Christmas all about her doll wiglet. Only 1.52 million households watched. Royal Carols: Together at Christmas didn’t even get into the top ten programs on Christmas Eve.

The Queen’s speech reigned supreme in UK Christmas TV ratings. Overnight figures reveal 8.96 million people watched on BBC One, ITV and Sky News (not including DVR/streaming). Duchess Kate’s #RoyalCarols attracted 1.52 million on Christmas Eve—charting just outside the top 10. pic.twitter.com/glfjVlnx5z — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 27, 2021

It really does seem like William and Kate threw a tantrum, half-assed the special and just assumed everyone would fall all over themselves to praise them. And… they weren’t really wrong in that calculation. The British papers fell all over themselves giving Kate credit. Only regular citizens of Salt Island aren’t really buying it.

Interestingly enough, Kensington Palace posted Kate’s piano recital to the Cambridges’ YouTube channel and it’s only the second video on their channel to break one million views. The only other Cambridge video to do that was their first one, where they announced that they were starting a channel. While Kate’s Big Keen Christmas Jazz Hands special wasn’t widely watched on TV, Kate used the special to add to her YouTube influencer cred. The posts about her piano recital also got a lot of likes on Instagram and Twitter, so there you go.