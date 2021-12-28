Duchess Kate’s ‘Together at Christmas’ special had pretty low viewership

There’s some interesting data about the Windsors’ attempts – and perhaps their successes – in dominating Christmas programming in the UK. As it turns out, the Queen’s Christmas speech was watched by nearly 9 million people as it aired concurrently on BBC One, ITV and Sky News. The video of the speech also garnered millions of views on YouTube, probably because every news channel just posted the full thing because they could. Note: the Queen’s speech was covered by all of the major news channels in the UK, including the BBC. Prince William did not get his way – he threw a tantrum about the BBC’s The Princes and the Press and seemed to suggest that the Queen could somehow yank her Christmas speech from airing on the BBC.
Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s unhinged war with the BBC, they made a huge f–king deal about how they were yanking Kate’s caroling special away from the BBC and giving it to ITV. ITV threw it together in a matter of weeks and Kate, as we know, keened and preened at the piano and made Christmas all about her doll wiglet. Only 1.52 million households watched. Royal Carols: Together at Christmas didn’t even get into the top ten programs on Christmas Eve.
The Queen's speech reigned supreme in UK Christmas TV ratings. Overnight figures reveal 8.96 million people watched on BBC One, ITV and Sky News (not including DVR/streaming). Duchess Kate's #RoyalCarols attracted 1.52 million on Christmas Eve—charting just outside the top 10.
Bwahahaha..Ian you are naughty..but I like it! 🤣🤣🤣
It really does seem like William and Kate threw a tantrum, half-assed the special and just assumed everyone would fall all over themselves to praise them. And… they weren’t really wrong in that calculation. The British papers fell all over themselves giving Kate credit. Only regular citizens of Salt Island aren’t really buying it.
Interestingly enough, Kensington Palace posted Kate’s piano recital to the Cambridges’ YouTube channel and it’s only the second video on their channel to break one million views. The only other Cambridge video to do that was their first one, where they announced that they were starting a channel. While Kate’s Big Keen Christmas Jazz Hands special wasn’t widely watched on TV, Kate used the special to add to her YouTube influencer cred. The posts about her piano recital also got a lot of likes on Instagram and Twitter, so there you go.
I know there’s been a lot of commentary about Kate not playing live… but man, I don’t know. I don’t know if I would have had the nerve to play live either? No matter how much you practice, things can always go wrong – especially if you’re an amateur, not a professional. It would have been terrifying!
I mean she didn’t have to participate in this manner though. I say this as someone that went to a performing arts high school for instrumental performance. It is very nerve wracking to play in front of crowds, especially solo, but she didn’t have to do this. She could have given a speech, could have did a reading, introduced a group performance, really anything. She actively chose to perform with this person, and sought him out to do so, she doesn’t get a pass on being a afraid.
So 6 year olds have more courage, to play chopsticks in front of a crowd.
Milli Vanilli did put on a show at the Commonwealth Service and she was in front of a crowd.
The is similar to the Flyby stunt, an extra plane an extra piano.
Maybe don’t beg to do it so you can upstage a certain somebody. That woman can’t do anything if it’s not spoon-fed to her.
Iris
If you took lessons from childhood into adulthood. If you volunteered to play piano in a prerecorded way with your regular team of editors. If you had weeks of prep with very good coaches and camera angles. Would you be afraid? Absolutely not.
Everything is tipped to your favor. Kate in this situation is not the average person so everyone needs to stop making excuses for her.
But if she wasn’t going to play live, it does raise the question of who she performed for. The concert was advertised as being a thank you for key workers, but she didn’t play to them because it was recorded in advance.
Maybe if she hadn’t dressed up in the same clothes she wore to the live concert it wouldn’t seem so shady. They tried to pass off a recording as live.
And yet she purposely wore the same outfit to film the taping that she wore at the service which is intentionally deceitful. This woman has never worn the same thing two days in a row so if she was at least honest in not doing it live it would have been understandable. But she wanted to people to think she was doing this live and get the praise for it by the media.
But it wasn’t actually live though, was it? It was pre-recorded, with no audience, with an actual professional piano player in the background playing over her, and she had multiple takes. So there really was nothing live about it. I don’t see how it would have been stressful at all.
The show was promoted on every other ITV advert.😏
The BRF social media page shilled it hard.😏
Numerous TV spots built anticipation for the future Queen playing piano…….😏
And it got beaten by a Repair Shop programme on BBC!! 😳
Repair Shop!??! Not even Eastenders!🤣🤣
If this had been Meghan, it would have been front page news.
Of course it did, her ‘fans’ were busy googling Meghan instead.
*cackles*
Why do they care about network tv? That’s old fashioned. They should be concentrating on social media and such.
@Mslove: Because that’s where the Royal Family’s base is.
Well, if they got a million views on YouTube, then maybe the fan base is shifting.
If they can get a million views on YouTube, than where was Kate’s presence online? She should have been trending for this performance and it should’ve been all over social media. It was not. The only people hyping this were the BM and, even still, it wasn’t a top story online over there.
Also they cannot buy ratings but I think views can be bought.
They know their social media is not an accurate depiction of what the public thinks, especially when you’re buying bots, likes, and views. You can’t buy television views.
The fact that none of the Royal rota talked about the ratings means that the concert was a flop. But I think Kate’s satisfied with the end result which was she got the attention from the press that she wanted.
She got some attention for a hot minute and then people moved on, but I don’t think they are satisfied because it was supposed to be a huge moment. Only the BM cared about it and that was only so they could bring up Meghan. They were asking people to live tweet the concert and use hashtags for goodness sakes. They wanted this to go viral and it didn’t. Outside of the BM, nobody was praising this. In contrast, the Sussexes dominated Christmas headlines worldwide with their holiday card and Meg has been trending for 5 days straight because she won over the Mail. Her victory has been reported on in many countries. Kate wasn’t even trending for a day over her groundbreaking performance and it wasn’t a main story in the news, not even in the UK.
I feel like if they had promoted the piano playing for longer, rather than Kate’s sweater and decorating, it might have gotten more viewers. They took the part that might have gotten people to tune in and didn’t promote it until right before, and then put it up almost immediately on their YouTube channel….so why would someone even need to DVR it if they wanted to watch it?
Yeah, I think most tv channels would have wanted to promo the hell out of the duchess playing piano (“live”), so my guess would be that Kate wasn’t sure she wanted to include it or required it to be edited a certain way before she signed off.
100% agree – they buried the lead. Maybe they thought more people would watch regardless, but the anticipated numbers weren’t good leading up to it so they decided to reveal the big surprise last minute?
Interesting enough, since the Cambridges and their ” traditional” family vibe mostly appeal to older, whiter folks, you would expect them to tune in for a very straight forward and televised Christmas special, which is not what happened.
BBC, however, saw a dud and said ” no, thanks.” I have no idea what the audience of ITV looks like, but it seems they did not even split viewership.
As for Instagram and Youtube, this is where things get complicated. Youtube has a buble of alt righters that flock for anything that is not ” woke” , that is “traditional” as in white and straight, and a Christmas special fits the bill. Especially when a video on youtube is 3 minutes long instead of an hour long special, I can see getting traction.
( the comments on the video btw are pure PR Middleton talking points)
Instagram and Twitter, we all know they buy followers, so I would not find their numbers there so telling.
Anyway, what matters to Kate is not the TV viewership. What matters are the fawning articles on RR and the good numbers on ” younger media”- nevermind they are coming from the worst segment of society or are being paid.
Also the video was tweeted out extensively by various outlets after it aired so many people clicked on it out of curiosity. They couldn’t be bothered to watch the actual concert though. So the whole thing ended up being about Kate and her piano playing rather than honouring the NHS workers etc…
No, it proves that Cambridge fans are outside of the UK which is irrelevant to UK. This is alarming because if they cant pull people into this during a pandemic where everyone is stuck and most people didn’t bother to watch it. As for youtube, its international and many people watch it, and outside of uk fans won’t be matter because they won’t pay taxes. Those comments are bots.
As @ChristopherBouzy has shown us on Twitter, tracking down the Meghan Hate accounts across SM platforms, YouTube is right up there with bought viewer numbers. You can rest assured that The Cambs have purchased a good portion of their YouTube “subscribers” to go along with the Twitter and InstaBots they’ve bought.
It is more difficult to buy on Youtube, not impossible.
As i noted, the comments on Youtube are very Middleton like ” you never pleaced a foot wrong, Dear Kate” ” You are so selfless, doing this for us”
All their social media numbers are fake. How the hell do you get over 11 million views on Instagram, but, your subscriber count stays the same? On Youtube, it’s the same story because those are not real numbers. One other thing in all fairness YouTube did have Fake it Katie’s recital on their trending page.
Older, whiter folks can get bored, too.
I guess , yes! Life is too short, right?
A million views seems low for people who believe they are popular and beloved the way that branch of the BRF believes. I mean c-list celebs eating chicken wings draws 3-5 mill views on the regular.
On the one hand, I think the piano playing was a nice idea. (Of course, I was distracted by her ridiculous hair.) But we all know if Meghan had done this, she would have been slammed for making it “all about her.” As I have said before, one of the biggest threats to any monarchy is indifference. The Duke and Duchess of “No One Could Care Less” inspire tremendous indifference. I guess that is an achievement!
Kate was cushioned and protected so she would not make ‘mistakes’ and they could be edited out. And of course the comment by her stans were over the top.
You can buy youtube viewers online.
The cambridges already bought instagram followers, buying viewers for youtube is not a stretch.
In a certain way, it doesn’t matter if it had a high viewership, as long as Kate got some good PR. If she kept doing more of these things, the general public would passively build up a better idea of her, and people like us would no longer bother picking apart every single thing she does…. there would be too much to keep up with. So my question is whether Kate could start following a different PR strategy than copying Meghan or chasing ratings and then maybe start seeming too valuable to the RF to divorce. Of course, there I go baselessly giving her credit for doing more than wiglet shopping and button polishing….
There were at least two carol concerts on tv on Christmas Day – Carols from Kings, which is on every year, and a service broadcast from Coventry Cathedral. I imagine most people who wanted to watch a carol concert or Christmas service watched those. Christmas Eve is when people are dashing around doing last minute shopping or going to stay with family members or kids are monopolising the tv, so not the best time for big viewing figures.
LMAO! They keep to flop
Of course, the Queen got high viewership, she’s been doing this for 70 years – it’s a Christmas tradition and it’s only 10 minutes long.
I don’t think Kate or Will care about viewership, just as they don’t care if whatever else they do is successful or has impact. She did some “work”, she got some press and now it’s time for another holiday.
Seriously: they could have released this song as a charity single at the beginning of December, counting on public goodwill towards the queen to get them to the top of the charts. That would have been good promotion for the special as well as a potential opportunity for the rota to drone on about Kate’s “star power”. C’mon, a UK number one? She could have been smug about that for years, and people might overlook her dismal work numbers because she was focused on her music project.
I looked it up yesterday after my post to refresh my memory, and in the past couple decades the UK number one has been by a children’s choir, military wives, NHS workers, band-aid charity singles, bob the builder, Mr blobby and more recently a novelty hit about sausage rolls set to the tune of “We built this city”. So the musical standard is…not high.
People don’t buy these things for the musical quality per say, is what I’m saying, they are supporting a cause.
Honestly Kate was never going to get numbers like Strictly does but she got some headlines, made front pages and had her performance watched more than a million times across social media. So it’s probably a success in KP’s book. I said it yesterday but I thought the piano playing was nice. But she’s not the next Beethoven, she doesn’t have to be and that’s fine.