Prince William will have to ‘seriously consider’ working with the BBC again

We’re still talking about how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very mad that the BBC’s The Princes and the Press documentary is exposing their cozy relationships with the press and their years-long history to smear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince William is said to be especially engorged with rage, per usual, and he seemingly orchestrated the story about how he and Kate “took” Kate’s Christmas Jazz Hands special away from the BBC and gave it to ITV as punishment. Except the Christmas special will still be produced by BBC Studios and the Keens are still negotiating with ITV. Becky English at the Daily Mail had yet another exclusive about how hard all of this has been on William and how ANGRY he is about all of it. Some highlights:
William thinks he can bully everybody: Prince William has raised the stakes in his row with the BBC, putting future TV projects with the broadcaster at risk. He and his wife Kate have already banned the corporation from showing a charity carol concert to be hosted by her at Westminster Abbey. William, 39, was infuriated by a BBC Two documentary airing ‘unfounded’ claims that he and his staff briefed the media against Harry and Meghan. Now insiders suggest the Christmas concert, which has been offered to ITV instead, could be the tip of the iceberg.
He won’t work with the BBC again!! One source said it was clear that William, who worked with the BBC over his Earthshot Prize but is protective of his staff and their reputations, would have to ‘seriously consider’ any further projects. And that may extend to other senior royals. They have been angered, not just by the claims made in the documentary, called The Princes and the Press, but also by the broadcaster’s approach to the project.
Why they’re mad: The BBC refused to allow William as well as Buckingham Palace and Clarence House – the households of the Queen and the Prince of Wales – to view the two-part programme in advance. The corporation did offer a ‘right of reply’ but it is understood the claims outlined in its memo to them were extremely ‘vague’.
William is driving this: ‘It’s fair to say that while the response to what has happened is being driven by the duke, there is complete unity among all three royal households,’ a source with knowledge of the situation said. ‘You really couldn’t get a cigarette paper between them. There is a serious issue of integrity at stake here.’
Deeply bruised: It is understood that William is still deeply bruised by the Martin Bashir scandal, which has not yet been discussed in the two-part documentary, fronted by BBC journalist Amol Rajan. ‘The whole Bashir scandal is still very raw for him – and now this,’ said a friend.
They’re so scared: Insiders have said, however, that it will further focus on the rift between William and Harry and contain even more explosive revelations. It is understood the royal households will wait until the broadcast on Monday before deciding what further action, if any, they will take. This could include a formal complaint to watchdog Ofcom. BBC chairman Richard Sharp yesterday said he hoped the Royal Family would ‘respect’ the documentary, said he stood by the programme’s producers and ‘hoped’ they got it right.
It’s kind of hilarious to me that the royals see the documentary as a pro-Meghan conspiracy when… apparently, they were asked to participate in it. William’s beef with the BBC is that he wasn’t given an advanced look at the documentary and he wasn’t given the opportunity to bully the BBC into making changes. The BBC and Amol Rajan *did* give all of the royal households a chance to make comments or send their representatives to speak on camera though, and clearly the BBC made a good faith effort to ask KP and the other households to tell their side of the story. They just refused to do so and now they’re mad that Meghan was contacted and she authorized her lawyer to speak. That’s all this is – they played themselves and William in particular is mad that the BBC won’t bend to his demands.
As for this idea that the BBC needs the royals more than the royals need the BBC… good luck with that. Seriously, I can’t wait to see how this sh-t plays out.
“Broadcaster’s approach.” LOL. Meaning no one bowed down and begged for William’s blessing and agreed to let him dictate the content.
Also, is anyone in doubt that the Christmas message will be broadcast on BBC?
it’s all so utterly embarrassing
Apparently BBC already has a Christmas concert and they don’t want two. And so Kate’s got shelved.
It feels like these people haven’t quite figured out the internet? You can’t just say “this is how the thing is because we the royals said so” and have that be the message.
And Kate’s concert seems to be thrown together at the last moment. No one knew about it.
Who pays for this? I assume the production does so it seems like Kate wanted a Christmas special and then either the bbc or ITV has to pay to produce it? Unless Kate and William are using their own money, which I seriously doubt.
William is not good looking, a gifted public speaker or very intelligent and has no gravitas what so ever. He can’t act, sing, dance, play a musical instrument or complete an obstacle course and yet he wants to dictate who he works with in TV? It is a shame that which ever production company that features him can not dub the talent, charisma and empathy with others that is needed to be a good presenter and speaker.
Oh, my dearly beloved Bullyiam. Please, PLEASE file a complaint with Ofcom or threaten a lawsuit. ANYTHING! Because that means investigations and witnesses and testimonies under oath sometimes. It’ll be like you handing yourself a shovel to bury yourself with.
PS. That close up of TOBB’s fist balled up like Arthur’s is *chef’s kiss!* And he looks like a fist and/or balls.
I guess W never heard the expression, “don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.”
Oh boo hoo! W is incandescent with rage and water is wet. What else is new?
The only reason anyone is shaking in their boots right now is because it’s freezing outside. W needs to sit the f down
That first picture, all I can think about is how those are probably the exact reaction these two bullies had towards Meghan. The former is super happy his smear campaign was working, the latter, smirking with that smug face whilst watching her SIL be dragged for something SHE DID!
As the queen once said (wink,wink) you get what you get! That’s Willy in a nut job shell.
The news side of the BBC doesn’t have to show the royal households anything in advance – I don’t believe they showed them the Prince Andrew interview either.
I think there probably is regret that they didn’t send a representative to speak – I mean, what good are their press secretaries if they can’t speak on camera?
Also, Earthshot didn’t set the world on fire, so I’m not sure how many other networks will want to be bothered with these vanity projects the royals put out.
Networks have zero interest in those dullards, and only pay them any attention when they are forced. Like why aren’t they clamoring to do a series on Kate’s broken Britain project. That is supposed to be her legacy program, so why no interest in it?
I think their biggest regret is not seeing it in advance to allow them to follow it up with a threatening lawsuit to shut it down.
There’s no interest in Kate’s project because it doesn’t exist. One pie chart probably made by George as a school assignment does not an initiative make.
lanne, I love you!
So far, He has run to Richard Kay and now Becky English. He is ensuring that we all tune in for Part 2.
Funny how Robert Jobson openly stated on Aussie TV that KP was leaking like a sieve to everyone. Is he going to sue Jobson too???
Rajan went there by including the Dad Dancing clip in part one. That must have made the Burger King even more incandescent as I suspect he would demand that the BBC remove that out of respect for his privacy or some other such nonsense. There were also some unflattering pics of Kate with a headline that she was “looking wan” flashed in the background, and you know Kate would have wanted those removed as well.
Add to that the unsightly pap pics that the Fail posted yesterday of Burger King leaving a party–something that the Fail doesn’t usually do–and I think a decision is being made to take the kid gloves off of the Cambridges. Either that or the Fail knows they’ve lost the appeal and are turning up the heat. The Cambridges only have their perfect marriage and perfect family mirage and if the Fail and the BBC start to pick at it then it will be very easy for others to join in.
I made a comment on The Fail, about how it seemed EVERYONE else mentioned in that story was there with their wives/husbands/partners, (except David Furnish, who was with a friend as far as I could tell)…. everyone BUT Bitter Brother. He was single, w/out KKKhate. I said it gives more credence to the rumors about the Cams’ marriage being in trouble, and them living in separate households.
I got about SIX notifications from The Fail saying there were “complaints” about my comment and it was being removed. 😂😂😂😂
Really? They removed that? The Fail must be a pro Cambridge mouthpiece then.
Yup, I tried putting it in a couple of places after that and it was always taken down, even though it said comments were NOT moderated! 😄
Jan if you’d have been an anonymous royal source then they should have quoted you in full, after all you could have been Jason Knauf telling tales about his own boss for a change!
The press dumping on Meghan and Harry these past few years have really made the royals grow some balls and I think these stations are reminding them who is actually holding the leash. Who do they think they are actually? They’re so unimportant that they turned up to COP24 just to shake hands and go home, diamond encrusted maitre d’s.
Yikes🙈🤭only a fool like willy would think BRIEFING his tabloids friends about him “not briefing” is a good idea. What an idiot. I love how these people are too stupid to learn from how they reacted to omids book(by inadvertently leaking stuff not even covered by the book like willy’s “warnings” to Harry about marrying meghan) ..et
It’s not that long ago that the Cambridges were supposedly threatening never to work with ITV again, because they aired the Oprah interview. And now they’re supposed to be offering this dreary Xmas thing to ITV?
Exactly.
Walmart is so idiotically short-sighted, he’s Sophia Petrillo,
Anyway, Earthsh*t was a ratings flop; Prince Philip funeral did not do greater numbers than reality TV finales; so I doubt the BBC is hankering after BRF content.
He protects his staff….like Jason Knauf?
This is not a good look, my advice and I’d be interested to hear what others who have actually worked with public relations think, is let it pass and distract with your children, more visits with new outfits, leaks of Christmas decorations.
What I don’t get is how Becky English can write that claims that William and KP briefed the press against Harry and Meghan were “unfounded” when she was one of the journalists who was briefed regularly. She was the journalist who KP told that Harry and Meghan were in Canada.
Also Rebecca English claimed in March that one of the KP staffers had phoned HER crying about Meghan’ demands like organising a safe house for Meghan’s sperm donor away from paps pre wedding! Emily Andrews said that KP had told her details of Meghan’s baby shower. Valentine Low said that KP aides had approached him about Meghan’s bullying pre Oprah. Are these reporters now claiming that most of their reporting about Meghan & Harry over the last few years are lies then?
Also it’s interesting how supportive Rebecca English & co are about William’s apparent beef with the BBC (also interesting that we aren’t hearing much about Charles& Elizabeth etc being equally upset about it). So royals being upset with the media is ok now? It’s not just ‘scrutiny’ they have to just suck up & accept as publicly funded individuals? William isn’t being accused of trying to censor the media?
@ABritGuest: Becky English knows that the Palace is not being truthful and is playing a game but as a professional I would have issues with the Palace now stating that all the leaks I received were lies.
I mean, OK, but I guess the BBC will no longer be beholden to that invisible contract that keeps their secrets hidden. So…
I wonder how much of this is performative. There is a right wing push in the UK to get rid of the BBC and it is also something Rupert Murdoch wants. William is 100% a right winger – is this his little contribution to the cause?
WTF is wrong with him ?
He is psychotic and longs for the good old days when kings had control of the torture chambers and a sturdy old-fashioned guillotine to restore law and order in the kingdom.
Dollar bet it comes it in Part 2 that William briefed the BM to weaponize Bad Dad. Toxic Tom is a loose cannon; he let it slip he colluded to stop the wedding.
Remember: “They owe me. The Queen owes me…”
Let me fix the headline: William Has to Seriously Consider Working.
The BBC should call his bluff. As should the RF. He’s CONSTANTLY threatening someone over something and at some point the response needs to be, “okay, fun, bye” or else this ridiculous cycle will continue for the rest of his life.