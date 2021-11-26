Black Friday deals including $20 off a Haus Lab palette, heated vests and a key finder



From CB: If you are looking to help out this season, please view the charity lists on Amazon. There are so many that you can help directly by donating items on their wish lists. You can also give a gift of donations to charities like the UN Refugee Agency, the International Rescue Committee, Heifer International and the World Wildlife Foundation. Most will give you a printable card to show someone that you’ve donated in their honor. Here are some potential gifts from Amazon along with Black Friday Sales.

Beauty

30% off or more on Premium Beauty products from BabylissPRO, Pureology and more

Up to 51% off on Beauty products from Revlon, Pantene, Aussie and more

Save up to 30% on Mario Badescu products

Save 20% on L’Oreal Paris Makeup

Up to 30% off Carol’s Daughter Hair Care

24% off L’oreal Revitalift

Up to 48% off on shavers and razors from Braun, Venus and more

Electronics

Up to 23% Off Gaming Desktops, Laptops, and Monitors

Up to 30% off Netgear, Arris, ASUS and More Networking Products

Up to 30% off Tile Products

Up to 40% off select Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Up to 34% off select OLED and QLED TVs

Up to 31% off select 4K TVs under $1000

Up to 46% off Samsung Monitors

Toys and Games

Up to 30% off Character Gifts for Ages 2-4

Up to 50% off Dolls and Plush Toys

Up to 30% off on xploding Kittens and Cards Against Humanity

Save on Huffy Products

Save on raft Supplies & Materials

Save 30% on STEM Interactive Globe for Kids Age 4 to 10 Years

Save up to 30% on Coleman and Marmot Equipment

Home

Up to 41% off Ninja Blenders, Ovens, Cookware, and Pressure Cookers

Up to 44% off select Bissell Steam Mops, Upright Vacuums, and Air Purifiers

31% off the Roomba i6 with automatic dirt disposal

Up to 30% KitchenAid Stand Mixers, Attachments and Kitchen Electrics

Up to 40% off SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers

Up to 27% off Vitamix Blenders

Up to 44% off Instant Pot Cooking Appliances

$20 off the Haus Laboratories Glam Room palette



Lady Gaga’s highly rated beauty line, Haus Labs, has so many sales today! You can get a Haus Lab Glam Room palette today for $13.60, which is over $20 off the regular price! This would be great for holiday, evening and Zoom looks. This palette has 2,870 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say the pigment is good, it’s easy to blend and that the pans are large. “This eyeshadow palette has changed my life. In the past, I’ve relied on a mix of drug store (Neutragena, NYX, Physician’s Formula) + department store brands (Chanel, MAC, Smashbox. This palette + the liner has converted me to Haus for life. Honestly, I don’t have time to spend on make-up everyday, but this gives me a pick-me-up (so needed in times of covid!) whenever I put it on.”

Over 20% off Klairs Vitamin C serum for brighter, clearer skin



I’m almost out of serums and am looking for new ones to try. Klairs Vitamin C serum is on sale for $17. It has over 6,400 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers write that it fades acne scars and age spots and that it really works to clear skin. “I’m shocked by how well and how quickly this worked. I’ve been using it for just over a month and already I can see that the two larger freckles (um, age spots) on my cheek are faded to the point that they’re barely visible.” “Wow! This has your skin GLOWING and mad moisturized?! I only use one drop and just at night because my skin isn’t that dry to begin with, but [it] really blurs dark marks.”

51% off Beats Wireless noise canceling headphones



Beats headphones would make a great gift for just about anyone. They’re so pricey but they’re on sale now in all colors for under $170, which is over half off the list price of $350. They have over 6,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re great at blocking external noise and that the battery lasts a long time. “these are a great set of headphones. I typically wear them for 8 hours a day during work, while taking calls, listening to music or podcasts, and for zoom style meetings. I will say they tend to get a bit uncomfortable towards the end of the day but I would think that is common wearing over the ear headphones for extended time. The battery life is outstanding. I can get a few days in without charging and still have life left in the battery.”

A heated vest for the outdoorsy person who has everything



I got another brand of heated vest and it stopped working after about three years, which isn’t a bad shelf life. I bought a new battery for it and that didn’t work either. This heated vest by Ororo is on sale for Black Friday for 30% off and is under $100 for the black and grey versions. It has over 5,300 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. I’ve linked to the women’s version because I want it, but here a link to the men’s version which is on sale for the same price. People say it’s great for keeping warm in the winter. “I love this vest! Living in Minnesota we have plenty of cold and this is amazing. It heats up very quickly. The neck is heated, which makes all the difference to me.” “Keeps me warm for hrs. I spend many hrs outside in the elements. Being an Equestrian can be brutally cold! I even warm my hands through the pocket of the top layer coat I have on. Amazing!” They also have men’s jackets and women’s jackets for just a little more.

44% off a rugged versatile smart watch with built in GPS



I know I mentioned this watch just last week but here’s a less expensive version which is under $170. The only difference is that it doesn’t have solar charging, which shouldn’t be an issue since the battery lasts so long. I love my Garmin instinct so far! I hike a lot and this watch has built in satellite GPS which works where you don’t have cell coverage. Although I stick to the trails I sometimes take a wrong turn. I’ve tried out the GPS on this and it works great and gives peace of mind. It also has so many activity tracking features along with a heart rate, sleep and pulse ox monitor. This has over 26,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers like this watch as much as I do. “This is my first Garmin, it is tougher, more reliable, and easier to use than a Fitbit or Apple or Samsung watch.” “I am a scout leader and am often hiking and camping. Hence a short battery life never worked for me. I’ve had this thing for just over a week. I have camped once, and went for multiple GPS hikes plus a mountain bike ride.”

A smart air fryer with so many recipes



The Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer is on sale for Black Friday for 30% off. It’s the number one bestseller in deep fryers and has over 20,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. If you don’t have an air fryer yet or would like to upgrade your air fryer this would be a great option. Reviewers say it’s really helped them get out of a cooking rut and make dishes faster and with less oil. It’s dishwasher safe and said to be easy to clean. “I purchased for my 70+ year old mother’s birthday. Although mom was a great cook, she no longer enjoys the hassle of cooking now. But this Cosori air fryer has reunited her joy for cooking. She enjoys trying the many recipes included with the device as well as going on Google to find new recipes.” “I have used this every day since getting it. The 11 presets are convenient in automatically setting temperatures and times to cook food crisply and evenly. I have made fried chicken, fries, steak, vegetables and more in this handy machine, for all kinds of meals. The non-stick basket is easy to clean. As all the oil and excess water drips to the bottom basket, you can cook your proteins, then sides without using multiple pans or watching over the time like you would with a stovetop. You can even defrost.”

A key and item finder with six tiles under $25



I was looking at the Tile brand key finders for Christmas, but people say they’re not as good as they used to be and they’re expensive at $50 for a starter kit of two. This set of six attachable item finders by Esky is under $25. (It’s technically not a Black Friday deal, but it’s still a bargain and I bought it for Christmas!) It has a remote to locate the tiles which have an alarm that works within 50 to 100 feet. Unlike Tile, the batteries are replaceable. This would make a great gift for your family, it has over 8,800 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say this has saved so much stress in their household and has helped them find their keys and wallets. It only works in a specific area so it’s not for long range tracking. “Bought these because I was tired of helping my husband look for his keys that he ‘always puts back in the same place.’ These are so amazing, I’ve also put them on my keys just in case (and because there’s six of them which is more than I needed). These are perfect for finding keys lost in the house/garage. The range on the remote is not massive, so if your keys are lost and you have literally no idea if they’re even on your property this will not help. BUT if you know they’re ‘somewhere around here’ this will save you HOURS.” “Battery life appears to be excellent and the range is very good. The beeping is loud and a high enough frequency that it is reasonably directional.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.