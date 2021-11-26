Prince William got dragged for his racist ‘African overpopulation’ comments

As we discussed this week, Prince William attended the Tusk Conservation Awards on Monday night. He’s a long-time patron of Tusk Trust, a conservation charity, and he handed out awards to some of the people working on the ground in Kenya and other African countries. Unfortunately, William also made a lil’ speech and the dude has not gotten new speechwriters in years. Which is why Baldingham returned to one of his favorite subjects: how “overpopulation” is a problem for Africa alone, and how there are too many Africans and they’re ruining his colonialist playground. The father of three expressed similar (if not identical) sentiments in 2017 and 2018. While we covered it, I wasn’t expecting the whole internet to drag him. But that’s what happened.
Prince William has been accused of racism for comments linking the human population of Africa to pressure on wildlife.
William, a Tusk patron, handed out prizes to leading conservationists from African nations at the ceremony on Monday. He told the audience in London: “The increasing pressure on Africa’s wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over. But it is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs and livelihoods, but for the health, well-being and future of humanity. We owe it to our children and future generations to act now.”
William did not specifically mention population growth. However, his comments were condemned by many on Twitter as an attack on the continent’s Black population by a figurehead from an institution with a colonial history. Kensington Palace declined to comment.
Conservative commentator Michael Knowles said: “‘If the natives keep reproducing, there won’t be as many impalas for me to shoot!’ Morally backward as this line of thinking is, one cannot help but be amused by the audacity.”
Franklin Leonard, a movie executive and founder of the Black List, wrote: “‘There are too many Africans’ is quite the position.”
Bolu Babalola, the British author of Love in Color, wrote: “lol he is so hateful it’s actually funny.”
Survival International, which advocates for tribal people around the world, wrote: “Prince William says mounting pressure on Africa’s ‘wild spaces as a result of human population’ is a ‘huge challenge for conservationists’. Staggered by the racism & hypocrisy?”
The human rights organization also shared a video of Mordecai Ogada, a Kenyan ecologist, saying: “The fact is, if we look at absolute figures, Africa is more sparsely populated than Europe or Asia, and the fact is the absolute numbers of people in Africa are far from being a problem for our environment. More so for the very light footprint of the people here…. The average western family of five will have a carbon footprint of a few hundred Maasai tribesmen in Kenya.”
I enjoy the fact that William was being dragged internationally, by all corners of the internet. What’s shocking to me is that… this was not the first time he said similar sh-t about how there are too many Africans, and he was dragged those other times too! Maybe he wasn’t dragged as thoroughly in 2017 or 2018, but there was definitely backlash and… he just didn’t care. He’s like “No, people need to hear this! There are definitely too many Africans and it affects my colonialist safaris!”
Prince William, the welfare royal with 3 kids (and probably more kids we don't know about yet), is attacking Africa's population again. He definitely asked about Archie's skin color.
— Sarah M (@ForumsMeghan) November 23, 2021
Prince William vs. Africa 🦁😡 #PrinceWilliam
(P.S. if you enjoyed this, please vote for me here! Last page 😉 https://t.co/70mzB4DNem)
— Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) November 25, 2021
Africa is responsible for only 3% of global emissions. https://t.co/4bLn9jhyxo
— Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) November 25, 2021
Not this Prince William, surely? https://t.co/rilynhrcUR pic.twitter.com/DOyyMat1cM
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 24, 2021
Maybe he shared this view with Harry and that caused, ahem, a complete misunderstanding?! L OL!
Notice already that there are those finding it just quaintly amusing like with Philip when he made racist remarks.
not surprising ….I bet you the majority of those are royalists or maga
Is he blinded by entitlement, racism or stupidity? or all three? I can’t believe how bad he is at this..how is this f*cktard going to be on my money in the future!!!
The fact that he is so bad at this is one of the many reasons for the smear campaign directed at harry and meghan. Make the sussexes look bad by comparison. That way people won’t ask questions about william and his assistant
Yes, OriginalLaLa, he’s got the trifecta.
Him on my money is reason enough to go plastic. We still have to gag our way through Charles on our money.
@LadyD, I honestly feel so sorry for you; the thought of having to look at that pr!ck every time I looked at money would be infuriating.
Honestly, it’s a bad speech writer and his own racism leaking into the message. Overpopulation being talked about, in terms of Africa, has usually been more about preventing overpopulation before it becomes a problem *like it has on other continents*. The solutions being things like access to education and healthcare. It’s an acknowledgment of the problems in other places rather than a specifically an issue with Africa. Literally every continent needs to work on overpopulation. The way that William chose to address the it made it sound like it was at least 90% about race.
Oops there’s that spotlight KP apparently wanted 😬. Environment activists joining in the dragging of Mr Earthshot isn’t great.
The funny thing is that the Times set William up because his actual comments weren’t as egregious as their clickbait heading. The rota must be upset with him.
Oh my goodness. You are so right. Because of your comment, I looked for his speech. Couldn’t find all of it but what I did find sounded like a million other speeches about the challenges of conservation.
When Population Matters is sort-of defending you, you are on the wrong side of the issue. It has a long history of advocating for de-population in the world’s poorest countries as a remedy to all the ills the planet faces. I think the quote from Population Matters helped motivate the reaction.
If he could have just gotten H&M exiled to Afrrica as he wanted all along..
Why not Harry instead 😫. This lunatic’s connection to my country, esp the proposal, irritates me. I wish Harry brought Meghan here before all the restrictions 😪
His PR instincts are awful. He still doesn’t understand that the smearing of Meghan and the revelations in the Oprah interview have lifted the veil on who he is. He isn’t getting the benefit of the doubt outside his tiny island. People view everything he says and does from the position that he’s a hypocrite and a racist.
Yup! And yet the BRF must agree with him because no one is stopping him from spewing this BS. I look forward to watching it all burn down …..
He should do some resarch before opening mouth. Not withstanding his geography degree, Harry is more informed, more intelligent and Smarter than him.
Edith, I believe Harry always was more informed, intelligent, smarter, articulate, kind than TOB. The media spun it that Harry was the dim one, because no one must outshine the FFK.
I don’t blame him. I blame all the sambos who gathered to collect his nonsense award. They should have told him to shove it where Rose usually does, but instead they stood there and smiled while he spewed his early dementia ramblings. I would have slapped him so hard, he would have started speaking fluent Yoruba. Idiot.
colonization did a number on us, and we have to actively work to get out of this mindset that we are somehow beholden to the colonizers. many still have an inferiority complex and believe the royals are superior to us.
@Whoelse…😝🤣😬😃😛😀😅😉👍
The world’s leading environmental organizations are part of Earthshot. It’s a legit prize that went to legit entities not withstanding W’s involvement.
the RR has been fucking with him for a couple days now, and it’s hilarious.
Yeah catching him leaving w another woman at 7:30am is a shot fired too. The cambs have nothing interesting to sell on M& H and the fail will lose the appeal. So floodgates on how horrible they are will be coming out. I mean none of the Windsors have been able to get a picture of the Sussex kids so there isn’t anything to sell.
whatwhatwhat? can’t find anything about it anywhere.
Tell me more about this please!!
That was 7:30 pm.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10241995/Prince-William-leaving-Oswalds-private-members-club.html
Pic of willnot and mystery lady
@Basi you beat me to it! I was just about to post the same link. It’s certainly…interesting. When I saw it yesterday morning, I immediately texted it to a friend like, “Where’s Kate?!”
I mean, sure, there could absolutely be lots of innocent explanations for it, but it just doesn’t look good right now, at all.
Plus, the Fail followed it up with an article including, “Kate makes time for her family” or something like that, and imo it served as something of a rebuttal. (That’s just totally my speculation, though, based on the timing.)
“another woman” … if that’s referring to the picture, I believe it’s a security agent? Looks like that person is in the front seat while he’s in the back. Still, agree it’s shady placement by DM. Interesting
@Duch, I *think* the woman next to him was James Blunt’s wife, based on other photos from that night? Not positive. But the fact that they chose to run a photo which sparks questions definitely seems like a little dig at him.
@Lorelei: I don’t think it’s James Blunt’s wife. There’s a picture of her attending the party and the eyebrows of the two women do not match.
@Sofia, that would sure make it a lot more interesting. If it’s not her, than who is it?!
@Lorelei: I looked again and I’m now confused. Hair matches but Sofia’s (James’ wife) eyebrows were not as thick as the woman in the car. But it’s hard to tell with 10% of her face showing and Sofia’s pics weren’t that close up so her eyebrows may very well be that thick close up. Again, hard to tell.
If it isn’t Sofia’s then it’s either a RPO, a friend or a “friend”. I know the latter one would be the most fun to gossip about but since she’s at the front, I’m going with the first two.
William did look very shifty in that pic of him leaving the party. And no Kate! I think the Mail was giving him a bit of a warning there.
The group he was with was made up of couples, just seem strange that his wife wasn’t with him for a nice evening out with a group of friends.
Also, another paper commented that although William and Kate were said to be at the christening their presence could not be confirm.
He wasn’t at James Middleton’s wedding (there is no way Carol would not have released a group photo if he was), they didn’t go to the christenings, and he’s out alone with friends.
I don’t think an affair is what the press has on him, men having affair, a royal man having an affair is not shocking, a love child on the other end would be a game changer.
This was a warning shot. They made a point to say he left at 7:30, did he go home to his happy family at 7:30? Did he leave with someone and went somewhere else?
Is he still with Rose or has he moved on? Prince Charles had affairs with Kanga and Camilla so Will probably also thinks he is God’s gift too. Does William also use aristocratic safe mansions to rock the casbah with his cuties?!
Now we wait for the Harry and Meghan hate news right about…..now.
Everytime Willy gets bad press, Harry and Meghan’s gossip comes right after.
You would think that given the constructive criticism he got the last time he made this speech, he would have moderated his tone and changed his stance on the issue but no, either he’s too dumb to realise what he says is racist and colonial or he doesn’t care what other people, including Africans, think.
Yeah, many people would take the criticism to heart, but they’re interested in learning. When was the last time William ever had to do… anything? I’m really asking. When do we think was the last time he did something uncomfortable. Something that was difficult. Somebody who challenged him. Anything that would require him to grow or learn?
Any courses or work he takes is “bespoke”, tailored just for his narrow self-interest, and even then, he supposedly never completed the hours he was supposed to serve as a pilot. How then could he ever confront the reality of the racist and misogynist institution he upholds? Much better to blame the BBC. Or cancel culture.
@Jay, re: your first paragraph, I’ve tried and cannot come with a single thing. Not ONE. I’m still going to give it some thought because it’s an interesting question, but I truly cannot think of a single time in which he either didn’t get his way, or just refused to do anything he didn’t want to.
But do we know if any negative feedback actually makes it to him? He seems to be surrounded by people who tell him what he wants to hear, so it doesn’t seem like anyone on his team would have wanted to confront him about it, especially given his temper.
Even if they periodically just leave a folder full of press about him, do they leave the negative stuff out? Or does Bill even bother to ever read any of it?
I have wondered for SO long which royals (mainly the Cambridges) sneak online and lurk to see what’s being said about them. IIRC, they all claim that they don’t, but it’s human nature, imo, to want to be aware of what headlines about you are being blasted all over the world. I find it hard to believe then none of them are ever overwhelmed by curiosity! I feel like a few of them, and definitely William, must have dummy accounts that they use just to browse.
But as far as adjusting his actions based on public opinion, he probably just thinks that they’re stupid peasants, and why should he care what they think, etc.
I suspect that he reacts VERY poorly to any kind of criticism, even if it is constructive – and I wouldn’t be surprised if his staff simply didn’t inform him of said criticism. That could be an explanation for him doubling down on this racist eugenics nonsense. Another explanation is simply that he is extremely arrogant, entitled and stupid – a lethal combination for a public person.
@ArtHistorian, agreed, and it just makes it that much worse that he had the audacity to push the “Meghan is a bully to her employees!” narrative.
I’m starting to think that the whole Meghan smear campaign has been the brainchild of William. I thought maybe it was Charles, due to jealousy, or even BP courtiers, but now I think the frontman was William. The persistence of the hate campaign against Meghan is so stupid, pointless, and damaging to the monarchy. Only someone who has never been told no, never been held accountable for his actions, never been challenged in any way. He’s entitled, stupid, arrogant just like you say, with no one who can talk him down from the ledge. He can’t even read the room to know that talking like a British colonialist isn’t smart. He still thinks he can swan around America and everyone will clamor to see him without question. He still thinks he can break Meghan and “get Harry back.” He thinks he can pull a Prince Albert and have affairs and perhaps illegitimate kids all over the place. (Perhaps he’s pulling a Phillip that way too–I wouldn’t be surprised if payments to Charles et al’s “long lost siblings” are in that 99 year will). What a tool.
That last comment from Mordecai Ogada is exactly why I CANNOT with PWT and his ilk. He needs to learn to keep Africa out of his mouth.
Uh oh. We seem to have here Phil’s replacement. A proper pair of tosses.
But we knew he was a royal racist all along, no different to Phil with the sealed will.
I couldn’t stop laughing at Munya’s sketch! The entire thing was one great line after another. My favourite parts were Andrew popping in after hearing “miners” and “the continent is heaving with children”. Can’t forget “colonial sigh” either.
it had me absolutely in stitches. Bloody brilliant.
@Sofia
Munya is hilarious, had me choking on my tea 🤣😂🤣😁
If only he would read…. just a little bit.
More than overpopulation, threats to wildlife include bias and prejudice towards wildlife practices. So for example campaigns for the “cute” animals like lions and tigers receive more funding than campaigns to protect lesser known wildlife like flora and fauna. On top of that, overconsumption in western and more developed countries raises a huge threat to wildlife as well. In reference to overpopulation, Africa doesn’t even have the largest population, that’s Asia and also, doesn’t majority of consumption become exports from African nations to the more developed countries? (Please correct me if I’m wrong on this)
Now I got all of this from just a bfew minutes of reading scholarly articles based on this one topic. It’s so obvious that none of these people do the required research. The whole point of you being a patron, from an organisation’s perspective certainly, is to raise enough awareness towards the issues they might be facing. That involves doing the required research yourself, not just handing it over to your chief of staff and then picking it up when it suits you. And it involves providing people with the required resources to be able to help you tackle the issues you raise. Just look at how people reacted when Harry joined Environmentalist activist Reinhold Mangundu in writing against the drilling of the Okavango river.
Now before anyone has a go at me, I get that W has become patron for the Flora &Fauna trust(?) which is good, but what’s been done about it? There’s been no mention of this patronage. There’s been nothing to support this patronage. So far all he’s done is incorporated it for his Keenshot prize and even then until you don’t really look for it, you don’t know that it’s happened.
This really goes to show the pointlessness of these “rOyaL patronages”.
Also, this more than confirms that W was the one to raise concerns and conversations about the colour of Archie and Lili’s skin. And yes, Meghan did mention it was from more than one person in that so-called “family” but this guy is really starting to show his hand more and more.
As dumb and racist as it is, I’m even more surprised that he keeps saying it. You think after the first time….but nope.
@Div, the arrogance is astounding, especially considering the fact that a significant part of the population thinks the entire monarchy should be abolished altogether.
Most people, who are not conceited idiots like Bill, would realize this, and do whatever they could to maintain goodwill, especially if that means something as simple as tweaking their messages based on the feedback received.
But he doesn’t strike me as the type of person who would admit he was wrong about anything, ever, and that same stubbornness carries over to his work. He seems like the type who would consider anything other than doubling down on his original position “weak” or some nonsense. And he definitely believes that he alone always knows best 🙄
(Plus he’s too lazy to bother learning anything new, much less put in the effort to tailor his messages more effectively. Kate gives the same speech over and OVER again. They just do not care.)
Funny someone tweets the possibility of William with outside (of marriage) kids. I bet thst’s the big bad secret the BM is covering up.
@Aquarius that jumped out at me too! Obviously she was saying it sort of facetiously, but the fact that she’s heard all of the rumors and said it *at all* is noteworthy.
I agree with you. I think the secret is a love child and probably a love child with someone he’s still involved with. It would explain Meghan feeling sorry for Kate, even giving her a pass after what Kate must have done to her.
I used to do quite a bit of work in the African conservation field and this is actually a difficult subject. The problem isn’t overpopulation per se. It is human migration into animal habitats. When it comes to the mountain gorillas, for example, there has been a mass human influx into the Bwindi Impenetrable Forest area and they are clearing the forest to plant (mostly) plantains. The gorillas love the plantains and will leave the forest to get them (they actually like the plant itself, not just the fruit, so rip them to shreds) . This is awful for the farmers and exposes the gorillas to viruses they have no immunity to. With so few mountain gorillas left, a cold virus killing off a family of 20 is a significant problem. The solution is complicated and could include paying farmers to not grow crops and instead maintain empty fields. Gorillas hate open spaces. It also requires investment to give people ways to earn a living outside subsistence farming.
THE FAR BIGGER PROBLEM, however, is governments licensing the decimation of wildlife areas. In East Africa, corporations want mountain gorilla and chimpanzee lands for wood. Across the continent, mining and oil/gas extraction destroy habitats and water sources (for people and animals).
Harry just sounded the alarm about plans for the Okavango in Botswana. The Okavango is absolute magic and a critical water source for countless animal species including large elephant herds.
I haven’t read William’s entire speech. Did he take on governments and corporations or just take cheap shots at the impoverished? Access to family planning would be a godsend for tens of millions of African women but I’m guessing he didn’t go into that.
Such a jackass.
+1 if only you could write his speeches for him. He probably meant what you said but failed miserably in execution.
@Barbei i was just gonna say this. @Mich has stated the problem perfectly and, in fact, this explanation is available from the relevant experts on the issue. Why didnt Will-di-Amin and his sycophantic henchmen avail themselves of this info so that they could properly frame his speech? Because “over-population” is not the required word; it is human infringement on wild life habitat…pretty much as @Mich explained it. And its all being driven by corporate greed.
@Barbie, ITA!
I really wish Willie would discuss the destroyed habitats in the UK that resulted in extinct wildlife there. He really has got to change his focus now to the UK because he will get slammed each and every time he opens his mouth to discuss any other country.
I feel like the BRF’s, and William’s in particular, obsession with protecting African wildlife and wild spaces specifically is so colonialist. They’re so focused on all the problems in Africa that are leading to their safari animals’ depopulation because those safari animals are “exotic” and “foreign” to them, and thus exciting. But what about the wildlife and the wild places in Europe and England? Is there a huge “save the squirrels/hedgehogs/grouse” campaign going on in England that William is so insistent about that he’d be willing to tell British citizens to stop having kids and to stop building new homes and farmland to house and feed the growing population? Probably not. And you might say it’s because squirrels and hedgehogs aren’t in danger, but I’d say they’re not in danger *because* they’re not viewed as “exotic” trophy hunting animals. British wildlife is just “the norm” for him, it’s boring, it’s not cool and “exotic”. You can’t mount a squirrel head over your fireplace or put a grouse feather rug on your floor to make yourself look worldly and well travelled and like a rugged African safari man with the implied bravery of having to have dealt with all those dangerous “savages” while you were there. England is *meant* to house all the people, it’s meant to be taken up by houses and farm land and shops and all the things that a “civilized” society would need, while Africa is meant to be “uncivilized,” to stay permanently undeveloped so it can be used for safari vacations, big game hunting, and exotic tourism: the place you bring you gf to propose to her so she can be awed by your access to and ownership of an entire continent-sized outdoor playground! Africa isn’t meant for people to live there, it’s meant to be one big parkland for white people to come and visit. That’s the vibe I get from William whenever he talks about preserving Africa.
Yup, very westworldian. Think „the raj“ in season 2
I just found parts of his speech. His point wasn’t preserving a playground, it was the importance of maintaining habits because of the role they play in climate balance (absolutely true). And it is the animals that maintain those lands. The way they have done since the beginning.
But again, why specifically Africa? Why do the African people have to make sacrifices and change what they’re doing so that their land and their animals can be protected, to help with climate change, but not the English, or the Europeans, or the North Americans? It seems like he’s trying to outsource that sacrifices and the work that needs to be done to Africa because he feels like white countries industrialization, farming, housing, population, suburban sprawl, etc is too important, too necessary for his (and other white peoples) own comfort to suggest making changes in those countries. So they should make these changes in Africa instead. Africans should have to be the sacrificial offset country when it comes to climate change. They should have to regulate their populations, and stop cutting down forest for the wood to build houses and the land to farm, and stop industrializing so that white countries can continue to do those things knowing that the Earth will still be okay because Africa is on it with the protecting the wild lands and wildlife.
Why does the epitome of colonialist symbolism, William, get to decide on his own and then dictate to the people of Africa, that they will be the ones to make sacrifices so that the earth can be saved?
Of course they want to protect the wildlife there. They want to be able to continue hunting for sport.
@AmyToo, you explained it perfectly
He’s morphing into Voldemort
All I will say is, the tweet by Sarah M that Kaiser posted above (referring to “more kids we probably don’t know about yet”)…. Phew, chile. The tea is piping, scalding HOT. Holding out my cup for more!
Also noticed they are bringing out the kids articles. So you know they are under fire. Silly willy looks really stiff in the group picture, not relaxed, at all, as prince harry would be.
If somebody want to start a conservation group called “Rid the Earth of Self Entitled Royalist” I’d be happy to join. We could educate them about their wasteful lifestyle, and planet Earth would be a much better place.
You’ll have to make the lesson plan simple so they can follow along.
Helicopter-bad
Fleet of land rovers- bad
Organic farming-good
But I’m sure white people going there and hunting animals for sport and trophies has had nothing at all to do with the decimation of the wildlife population there.
I personally don’t think William has children we don’t know about because his affairs have been with married aristo women. But otherwise the dragging is hilarious and of course he’s the one that speculated on Archie’s skin color. Was there doubt?
Well we see that will hasn’t lost his love for blond women. Why would blunts wife get into a car with William. It makes no sense. It looks like he was supposed to have already been in the back seat covered and they took the picture which explains his reaction. Honestly, I think that the reason why rose was going to be fazed out is this is either a friend of hers or someone she’s close with and copykate was probably ticked rose never told her