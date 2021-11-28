Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving together in LA

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck were photographed out and about in LA yesterday. They were leaving a music studio, where I guess J.Lo was working and Ben was just hanging out. Jennifer is finally back in LA after wrapping on the production for The Mother in Vancouver. Jen had been working in Vancouver throughout the fall, although she was getting weekends off to travel to see Ben or to work on other stuff. Apparently, Jennifer is very happy to be back in LA, and she and Ben are making plans to spend more time together now:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed Thanksgiving this year as a couple. After a busy fall spent filming upcoming projects, Lopez, 52, was able to take some time off Thursday to spend with Affleck, 49, and her kids: twins Max and Emme, both 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Lopez and Affleck spent the day in Los Angeles, where Lopez flew in to celebrate the holiday after filming Netflix thriller The Mother in Vancouver this fall, a source tells PEOPLE.
While Affleck joined Lopez for Thanksgiving festivities at her home, he also celebrated the day with his own children. The Batman actor shares daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The insider tells PEOPLE that Lopez returned to L.A. after an “intense” few weeks.
“Jennifer flew back to L.A. from Vancouver to celebrate Thanksgiving with her kids and Ben,” the source says. “The last few weeks have been intense for her.” The source adds it hasn’t been easy for Lopez to be working in Canada this fall away from her loved ones, but the Hustlers star is looking forward to some well-deserved time off.
“It’s been hard for her to be away from her kids and Ben,” the insider explains. “She is very much looking forward to a short break.”
Despite the challenges of their dueling schedules, Lopez and Affleck’s relationship is still going strong. “They are doing really well. Jennifer loves being with Ben. She feels it’s truly meant to be,” the source tells PEOPLE.
A separate source told PEOPLE this fall that Affleck and Lopez are looking forward to spending Christmas together with their families. “They will both get a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids,” the source shared. “She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas. This year, it will take some more planning since Ben wants to be with his kids too. They haven’t made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out.”
The answer for Christmas is obviously J.Lo and Marc Anthony hosting an elaborate Christmas feast and celebration (complete with fireworks) at a huge Beverly Hills mansion, and encouraging Ben, the Affleck kids and Jennifer Garner to come over so they’re all one big familia. What will actually happen is that the Garner-Affleck kids will probably have two Christmases, one with their mom and one with their dad, and that Ben will go to J.Lo’s place when he’s done with his kids. Ah, divorced parents. Anyway, I hope Ben and J.Lo spend a lot of time together in December and I’m glad they got some time together on Thanksgiving. Hope J.Lo is his date for The Tender Bar premieres.
