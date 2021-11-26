Queen Elizabeth is ‘feeling better’ & plans to go to Sandringham in December

The photos of Queen Elizabeth in the dark green dress are from Wednesday of this week, the 24th. She once again did an in-person event at Windsor Castle, some kind of meeting with the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey. As we can see, she’s okay with standing unaided for short periods of time, and she doesn’t even have a cane in any of the Windsor photos recently. It’s been about five full weeks since the Queen’s mysterious hospitalization in October, and in those five weeks, images of the Queen have been carefully curated. It’s clear that she’s lost a lot of weight recently, and I have no reason to disbelieve that she did not strain her back in some way (which was the excuse for the Queen missing Remembrance Sunday). So… yeah, I still have no idea what is happening or why Buckingham Palace simply doesn’t do full disclosure about the head of state’s health. Now the palace is letting it be known that the Queen is “feeling better” and plans to host Christmas:
The Queen has told her family she is feeling much better and looking forward to hosting the rest of the royals at Sandringham this Christmas, according to reports. Concerns over the monarch’s health have grown recently after she cancelled a number of engagements, which included missing the Remembrance Sunday ceremony for the first time in 22 years due to a back injury.
Buckingham Palace said she made the decision not to attend the service at the Cenotaph in London ‘with great regret’ and was ‘disappointed’ to miss the event.
Now sources close to the Queen have insisted she is on the mend and planning to travel to her Norfolk estate on or around Friday, December 17, according to the Mirror. It will be an emotional few days, however, as it will be the first Christmas since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.
While a traditional train ride from London to Kings Lynn is not off the table, it’s expected she will instead take a helicopter from Windsor – a journey which takes around 50 minutes.
Her guests this festive season are said to include Charles and Camilla as well as William, Kate and their three children. Other royals including Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their respective partners and children, have also received invites.
A source told the paper: ‘The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas. Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.’
For a 90-something woman, I would honestly think that a train would be less “jostling” than a helicopter? Why are the royals obsessed with going everywhere by helicopter?? Just drive or take the train, especially if one is feeling poorly. Anyway, as I said… it’s been five weeks. Maybe she had the flu and didn’t want to tell anyone. Maybe she had Covid? Maybe it was something else altogether. I cannot for the life of me understand why they didn’t just say that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, social media.
Wow, seeing her in a dress and not one of the coats she wears over them really does emphasize how frail she’s becoming.
Too bad she clearly has little faith in her heir or his heir because now this elderly, frail woman has to continue holding an institution she was taught was *literally* established by God to protect England (or whatever) on her shoulders because she doesn’t trust the next two adult men to run the show (without breaking it).
And I know that many have a soft spot for the Queen herself, but let’s be clear, if you broke it, you bought it. She is a big part of the reason Charles isn’t going to be a very beloved King and Charles passed that same attitude down to William.
Not to sound too much like the American I am, but why do taxpayers in the UK still pay for this spectacle?
The queen will never step down because she truly believes she is divinely anointed. For her, quitting would be an unthinkable sin.
So Andrew didn’t receive an invitation or that just can’t be mentioned. I’ll be disappointed in Eugenie and Bea if they opt for spending a miserable time at Sandringham over having an actual Christmas with their new babies. Is Fergie invited? I would think she would want Christmas with the new grandbabies.
Of course Andrew and Fergie are invited.
Funny how Charles and Philip could not stop the Queen from seeing Fergie over the years.
And yet she snatched Harry’s honorary medals, on tampon’s and Cain’s advice.
I’m willing to assume the queen isn’t aware of much anymore, let alone medal snatching, based on the way Harry and Meghan talk about her. probably all the pettiness we’re seeing around their departure can be laid at the feet of Charles and William.
Thing is, the rest of that garbage family NEEDS those titles as they do/have nothing else. They can’t garner any respect or interest w/out them.
Take away H&M’s titles (except Prince, he was BORN a prince), they will STILL get crowds flocking because of their charisma, their drive, and their emotional IQ that allows them to truly connect with/care about people. Something NONE of the “royals” can do.
She’s lost weight. I can’t understand why some Cambridge fans think being king& queen is something to be jealous of. This could be their future- being dragged out for boring meetings & state functions well into their 90s & doubt they will at least have the affection that Elizabeth seems to attract.
Charles already doesn’t have those affections and by the time william is king I highly doubt he will too.
You know, if charles wasn’t such a horrible dad to harry and an awful father in law to meghan i would actually feel sorry for him.
He has spent his whole life in his mother’s shadow trying to get even half the sympathy and affection she receives from the public. Can you imagine spending your life trying to get people’s approval? Just an awful way to live.
Those cambridge “fans” need that because it is the only thing they think H&M can’t have!!! W&K are deficient in everything else compared to H&M. They hope when they become king and queen consort, people will finally pay attention to them and remember, it is important to them that Meg curtsy to kate. Insecure, stupid and underachievers always need stuffs like that to feel good about themselves
@VS I realized recently why they so want to strip H&M it especially M of their titles: its so they, and especially Meghan, will have to BOW TO LESSER ROYALS, including that Brooch Bitch (TM) Princess Michael of Kent. It’s steeped in power plays and outright racism. So the cries for this are more disgusting than we ever thought possible.
I think the only person Meghan will bow to is the Queen, she is done with this family.
And as an American she doesn’t have to bow to anyone.
I’m with Jan. Meghan is likely done with curtseying. Maybe the queen. Maybe charles but the rest will get nothing.
Considering Charles pulled their security/funds when their Canadian island retreat location was leaked by Bitter Brother?? I think if Meghan has two words to say to The Tampon Prince, it’ll be F.U. or UP YOURS.
She’d be polite ONLY for Harry’s sake, as he (for God knows why; and yes, I know the psychology behind abused kids still loving the parental abuser) still wants a relationship with him.
That whole family on Salty Isles is garbage. They need to be put out to compost already.
@Thatsnotok- no one in the Royal family has to bow to Princess Michael of Kent. Stripping H&M’s titles won’t change that.
Because to them, it’s the only thing they can “hold over the Sussexes” because W&K don’t work, don’t get the same interest from the media has H&M and aren’t considered as “glamorous” as H&M anymore either. Hence why they all go on and on about W&K being King and Queen because it’s the only thing that they’ve got going for them.
The Cambridge fans are brainwashed to believe that being King and Queen is some great achievement and a glamourous lifestyle but as we’ve seen with the Queen she has no control of her life and is at the mercy of her courtiers.
Correct.
She’s on warfarin or some other blood thinner given the bruise on her hand.
Or she had a fall. Or she is bruised from having an IV of some sort placed in her hand ( this happens to me whenever I get one). She looks decent enough for a 95 year old woman. I find it interesting that she wasn’t well enough for a public appearance but is fine doing family events and one on one private meetings. This says to me she hasn’t been ill as much as injured.
it says to me that it’s possibly not a physical illness – my great uncle who had dementia went downhill rapidly after the death of his wife but he functioned relatively well in private long after going out became overwhelming.
i wonder if public events are too distressing and unpredictable now, so we’ll get a bunch of stories about health scares to cover for the queen missing big events followed by her “bouncing back” for small events a few days later
just because the pictures don’t have a cane or anything in frame doesn’t mean they’re not there. I would not be shocked at all if she probably needs a walker, at least, and I hope she or BP isn’t stubborn and/or delusional enough to not have one for her. Especially if the rumors of her having had a bad fall are true. I understand they don’t want to project an image of their nonagenarian monarch looking like a frail old granny, but that is plainly what she is even without mobility aids in the frame. They shouldn’t bother with any pretense.
My guess is that she is that she might be on oxygen for extended periods. She can go without it for short periods, but it always needs to be nearby when she does. That would explain no public events where a tank could be spotted. It’s very easy to frame photos to not include medical equipment, if the Palace is supplying the pictures. Could also explain the falling, as she could be getting dizzy from lack of oxygen, and not having enough energy to leave the house.
Queenie took the helicopter to Sandringham earlier this month as well. Seems like she is dependent on something — or can’t be away from the bathroom that long — and that requires her to be transported efficiently. This is not unexpected at her age. It’s a good sign that she wants to go though as it will require her to expend energy to travel and she seems up for it.
And still not a single mask were hurt in that picture !
It’s called old age. The Queen is 95 and has reached the stage where she is unable to go out or work as she used to. She’s basically become a shut in but because she’s the Queen the Palace has to pretend that she’s still able to do the job. Charles should be officially made Regent and they should let the Queen enjoy her last years in retirement.
Yes, this is her decline. My mom passed away at 97 and she experienced the same weight loss, bruising on her hands and arms due to fragile skin and meds, and inability to walk at all keeping her in a wheelchair in addition to dementia. So the queen is very fortunate that she is able to stand and walk even if she has mobility issues and needs equipment to aid her. But setbacks are always likely at this stage. They need to let her be and enjoy the last of her years.
Christmas is still a month away. She can easily wake up with a health issue tomorrow that knocks her out for another 5 weeks or longer. I wouldn’t make definite plans if I was her advisor.
But then again, if she is feeling terrible, they can still host the family as most aren’t going to leak to the press how bad she is so it can easily be hidden.
The Nu variant may decide to weigh in on these plans.
She’s probably had a booster.
She’s standing with her arm behind her back, I have never seen that before.
I also don’t recall seeing her in these meet and greets without a handbag on her arm.
The man shaking her hand is being quite careful with her and looking in her face very curiously and a bit cautiously.
How I remember people looking at my handicapped mother.
He isn’t completely masking his emotions as one usually does for a public event where one is photographed.
I wonder how much longer she’ll be with us.
Amazing how they left Andy out of the list. It didn’t mention Anne’s children as attending but almost seemed written to point out Prince Harry’s absence.
I believe Zara is always in Australia this time of year for some horse show. We never hear much about Peter, unless he’s fleecing the taxpayer for a non-bid contract (where he got £750K for one of TQ’s block parties) or shilling products on Chinese tv (Got Milk?). I think the press is under orders to not mention Pedo for most things (out of sight, out of mind perhaps? Esp. considering how the public reacted to his last demonstration of wanting to be front and center for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands next year, to “honor” his fellow soldiers – frankly, as a soldier, I’d be shamed to have him associated with me).
Good thing she’s feeling better. Nice guest list. One can only hope that Andrew wasn’t invited. Sad to see her looking so thin and old. May she keep improving and enjoy the holidays.