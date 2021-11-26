Kristen Stewart: ‘I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films’

While Kristen Stewart has matured a lot, it occurs to me that how we view and experience K-Stew has changed a lot too. Meaning, she still says things which could be read as “bratty” or unprofessional, but they’re not coming out of the mouth of the 21-year-old star of the franchise about sparkly vampires anymore. She’s 31, she’s lived more, she’s broken out of certain franchise molds and so we experience her sh-t differently. Kristen is promoting Spencer, a film which will likely earn several awards in the coming awards season. Kristen is clearly proud of the film and she seems to be engaging in a lowkey Oscar campaign for it too. As she confessed to the Times (via Yahoo), she’s not always so proud of the films she makes.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kristen said that knowing whether a film will be good from the script is “a total crapshoot,” meaning it’s risky or uncertain.
“I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’” she continued. Asked which of her films count as the “good” ones, Kristen responded saying, “I love Assayas’s movies,” referring to director Olivier Assayas who she made Clouds of Sils Maria and Personal Shopper with.
As for the rest, she said, “I’d have to look at my credit list. But they are few and far between.”
Opening up about the films she regrets, Kristen added, “That doesn’t mean I regret the experience [of making them]. I’ve only regretted saying yes to a couple of films and not because of the result, but because it wasn’t fun. The worst is when you’re in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we’re all bracing until the end.”
Responding to a question over whether she’ll name them, Kristen explained, “No! I’m not a mean person — I’m not going to call people out in public. But it’s like starting to date someone and going, ‘Woah! I don’t know what we’re doing!’ But when you’re in the middle of a movie you can’t just break up.”
“I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films?” would be read so differently if we didn’t already have so much history with K-Stew the Celebrity. And she’s right, she’s trying to explain the real phenomenon of trying to pick the right script and the right project only for it to turn out horribly. Her Assayas’ movies are Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria, both of which were critically acclaimed (and she won a Cesar award for one of those performances). She’d probably put Spencer on the list, which leaves only one or two films she’s proud of…Still Alice, maybe? Panic Room? Definitely not the Twilight franchise.
