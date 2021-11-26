Aaron Rodgers was only ‘joking’ when he said he had Covid toe, okay?

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Aaron Rodgers has “Covid toe.” In many Covid-positive people – especially younger people – Covid toe is a condition a lot like frostbite, where toes go numb and there are circulation issues. Rodgers continues to be unvaccinated and he continues to feel “crucified” over the reaction to his appallingly stupid anti-vaxx stance. He was in a ten-day mandatory quarantine following his initial Covid diagnosis, and the Covid toe story came about because he Zoomed into the football talk show, The Pat McAfee Show. Aaron himself said/joked that he has Covid toe, but now he’s complaining that people took him seriously:

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday sought to set the record straight about his recent toe injury, dismissing claims that he had a condition known as “COVID toe” after referencing it the day before. Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that he had a fractured toe and demanded an apology from The Wall Street Journal, which published a story referring to his toe injury as a medical condition brought on by his recent COVID-19 diagnosis. The Journal story, titled “Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Just Have Any Toe Injury. He Has COVID Toe,” cited remarks Rodgers made in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday in which he joked with the host and remarked that he “didn’t have any lingering effects other than COVID toe.” “That’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe,” Rodgers said Wednesday, according to ESPN. The quarterback added that he “had never heard of COVID toe before.” “Pat made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue,” he said, according to ESPN. Rodgers took off his shoes and showed his bare toes — sans lesions — at a press conference on Wednesday in reaction to the Journal story, which was widely quoted by news outlets throughout the day. The quarterback said he expected an apology from the Journal and added that he did “get a kick out of reading that article.”

I mean… it’s not disinformation if you were accurately quoted and the publication simply didn’t note that you were being sarcastic or joking? It’s just… bad journalism, not disinformation. Anyway, he did show his feet on camera and there were no lesions. The fractured toe is hurting though, which he only discovered when he went back to training. So there you go: no Covid toe, just a fractured toe. He fractured it while he was at home, in quarantine, because he had Covid and lied about being immunized. There, no disinformation.

