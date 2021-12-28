“Chris Martin sold his Malibu home, but he already bought another one” links

Why did Chris Martin sell the Malibu home he shared with Dakota Johnson? Oh, look, he already bought a different Malibu property. [JustJared]
Real Parisians react to Emily in Paris! [OMG Blog]
I watched Don’t Look Up, it was so stupid. [Pajiba]
Prediction: we will see more of Prince Harry & Meghan in 2022. [LaineyGossip]
What was your favorite podcast in 2021? It better be Gossip with Celebitchy!! I don’t know, honestly, I only really listen to tennis pods. [GFY]
People talk about how their affairs started. [Buzzfeed]
Miranda Lambert, LGBTQ ally. [Towleroad]
Cigarette butts solve crimes. [Starcasm]
My first great love (as a kid) was Danny Kaye. I still love him. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Three members of BTS have Covid! [Dlisted]
People are obsessed with bog bodies! [Jezebel]
Why all the hate for “Don’t look up”? You’re really telling me “Licorice Pizza” was a better movie?? I am so utterly confused with all the reviews coming out, having also watched these films
That lobster tan! No thank you.