“Chris Martin sold his Malibu home, but he already bought another one” links
  • December 28, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Sold Their Malibu House For $14.4 Million Dollars

Why did Chris Martin sell the Malibu home he shared with Dakota Johnson? Oh, look, he already bought a different Malibu property. [JustJared]
Real Parisians react to Emily in Paris! [OMG Blog]
I watched Don’t Look Up, it was so stupid. [Pajiba]
Prediction: we will see more of Prince Harry & Meghan in 2022. [LaineyGossip]
What was your favorite podcast in 2021? It better be Gossip with Celebitchy!! I don’t know, honestly, I only really listen to tennis pods. [GFY]
People talk about how their affairs started. [Buzzfeed]
Miranda Lambert, LGBTQ ally. [Towleroad]
Cigarette butts solve crimes. [Starcasm]
My first great love (as a kid) was Danny Kaye. I still love him. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Three members of BTS have Covid! [Dlisted]
People are obsessed with bog bodies! [Jezebel]

Coldplay Performs On NBC's Today Show

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to ““Chris Martin sold his Malibu home, but he already bought another one” links”

  1. CE says:
    December 28, 2021 at 10:09 am

    Why all the hate for “Don’t look up”? You’re really telling me “Licorice Pizza” was a better movie?? I am so utterly confused with all the reviews coming out, having also watched these films

    Reply
  2. Ines says:
    December 28, 2021 at 10:11 am

    That lobster tan! No thank you.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment