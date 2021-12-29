Gigi & Bella Hadid ‘have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident’

It’s the time where people are reflecting on all of the good, bad and sad stories of the year. The Zayn Malik-Gigi Hadid story was definitely in the bad/sad category, made worse by the fact that too many of Zayn’s fangirls were blaming Yolanda Foster for Zayn’s problematic and violent behavior. In October, while Gigi was working in Europe, Yolanda went to Gigi’s home to check on baby Khai. Yolanda had a bodyguard with her, and she needed him because Zayn freaked out on Yolanda and there was a significant altercation. That was the end of Gigi and Zayn, although Bella Hadid and Yolanda left a trail of breadcrumbs indicating that Zayn had been treating Gigi poorly for a while, and I was also left with the impression that this was far from the first “altercation.” We actually haven’t heard much about any of this in, like, six weeks? So People Mag has an interesting update:

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s sisterly bond has become even stronger following the altercation that took place between their mom, Yolanda, and Gigi’s ex, Zayn Malik, a source close to the Hadid family tells PEOPLE. “Gigi and Bella have grown closer since the Zayn and Yolanda incident. Bella has stuck by her side, as the situation has caused a lot of tension within the family,” says the source. Malik, 28, was charged with four counts of harassment after an incident in September in which he allegedly “grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain,” court documents obtained by PEOPLE said. “Gigi is done with Zayn. She’s a really private person, so Bella has really been there to support her,” the source continues. “It’s been tough on all of them because they’re all so close. That’s her mom, but it’s still her baby’s father, even though their romantic relationship is over.” Adds the insider: “This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family.” Reps for the Hadid family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

[From People]

Again, I’m left with the impression that Yolanda wants Gigi to cut Zayn out of her life completely, and that Gigi still believes they can co-parent and be friends. Bella is probably just backing Gigi and trying to protect her the best way she can. I’ve always thought that Bella and Gigi were pretty close, and hopefully this stuff has brought them even closer. Gigi needs to know that she has backup and that her family is around her.