Dr. Dre & Nicole Young finalized their divorce settlement, she got $100 million

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young were married for 25 years. In California, a community property state. Their divorce began in 2020, and it was bonkers. Nicole asked for $2 million a month in spousal support, and her itemized monthly expenses made the rounds and made her look… not great. Dr. Dre is almost a billionaire though, so Nicole was basically asking to be kept in the same manner she lived during their marriage. Dr. Dre accused her of embezzlement and more, and then his lawyer Laura Wasser got him to begin quieter negotiations. Earlier this year, the court said that until they worked out a settlement, Dre would have to pay Nicole $300K a month. I thought that would be the situation for a few years, but no – they finally reached a settlement. And I think Nicole got screwed over.

Dr. Dre has settled his divorce case by striking a property settlement agreement with his ex-wife, and for Dre’s part, we’re told he’s “delighted” Nicole Young is only getting a fraction of his estate. Dre and Nicole just filed their property settlement agreement, in which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million — $50 mil now, and $50 mil a year from now. Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million. As for why Nicole didn’t get half … there’s a prenup which she contested.

In exchange, Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate. In addition, Dre gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts. He also keeps all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

They divide a fleet of vehicles — he gets 6 and she gets 4. She gets to keep jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage. Nicole must pay her own legal fees … which amount to millions of dollars.

Sources connected to Dre say Nicole could have actually gotten a bigger piece of the pie had she settled a year ago. One of those sources said, “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife.”

There are also some storage lockers filled with items from their various homes. Dre had put the items in storage, and according to the settlement she gets to keep all the stuff inside that was hers. The settlement forecloses Young’s ability to get spousal support … something that was hotly contested during the divorce.