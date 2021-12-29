Dr. Dre & Nicole Young finalized their divorce settlement, she got $100 million

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young were married for 25 years. In California, a community property state. Their divorce began in 2020, and it was bonkers. Nicole asked for $2 million a month in spousal support, and her itemized monthly expenses made the rounds and made her look… not great. Dr. Dre is almost a billionaire though, so Nicole was basically asking to be kept in the same manner she lived during their marriage. Dr. Dre accused her of embezzlement and more, and then his lawyer Laura Wasser got him to begin quieter negotiations. Earlier this year, the court said that until they worked out a settlement, Dre would have to pay Nicole $300K a month. I thought that would be the situation for a few years, but no – they finally reached a settlement. And I think Nicole got screwed over.
Dr. Dre has settled his divorce case by striking a property settlement agreement with his ex-wife, and for Dre’s part, we’re told he’s “delighted” Nicole Young is only getting a fraction of his estate. Dre and Nicole just filed their property settlement agreement, in which Dre agreed to pay Young $100 million — $50 mil now, and $50 mil a year from now. Dre’s estimated net worth is $820 million. As for why Nicole didn’t get half … there’s a prenup which she contested.
In exchange, Dre gets to keep 7 of the properties they own, including a Malibu home, 2 homes in Calabasas, and 4 properties in the L.A. area, including the $100 million Brentwood estate. In addition, Dre gets full rights to his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts. He also keeps all of their Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.
They divide a fleet of vehicles — he gets 6 and she gets 4. She gets to keep jewelry, cash and bank accounts that she had maintained during the marriage. Nicole must pay her own legal fees … which amount to millions of dollars.
Sources connected to Dre say Nicole could have actually gotten a bigger piece of the pie had she settled a year ago. One of those sources said, “She could have even been on the field for the Super Bowl halftime show as a friendly ex-wife.”
There are also some storage lockers filled with items from their various homes. Dre had put the items in storage, and according to the settlement she gets to keep all the stuff inside that was hers. The settlement forecloses Young’s ability to get spousal support … something that was hotly contested during the divorce.
They did have a prenup, which she contested and I actually thought she had a good case for getting the prenup thrown out. Especially after twenty-plus years of marriage in California. While $100 million isn’t anything to sniff at, I honestly thought she would get more. Maybe not half, but easily a quarter of his net worth, the bulk of which he made during their marriage. I wonder what the first, rejected deal looked like? Ugh.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Dre and wife need to pay more taxes. Why does a couple need 10 cars and 5 or more houses?
can’t speak to the houses, tho’ I would love more room (like a 1 bdrm + den would be ideal or a 2 bdrm) but re the vehicles? I’d LOVE to have a dog vehicle and a non-dog vehicle. I’d LOVE to have a non-dog work vehicle and a dog friendly work vehicle. I’d thoroughly enjoy even a modest sports car (drove an Acura for 18 months and it was a blast!..just not practical). I’d love to have an electric vehicle too.
I drive a 2001 Ford Escape that is a dog vehicle, a work vehicle and a grunt. First vehicle I’ve ever had that identified as male though, so there’s that!! (New license plate when I purchased the Escape presents as “LeRoy”). Every vehicle I’ve ever had was named. Back in the ’70′s my motorcycle was “Green Hornet”. So, I get having more than one vehicle. Would that I could!!
I thought in California after 10 years of marriage the pre-nup didn’t factor. I just wish he would meet his grandchildren and set them a trust even if he doesn’t get along with his adult children from previous relationships. Even with $100 millions she on the hook for legal fees and no alimony.
I just can’t wrap my brain around those numbers. I suppose for those who live w/ extreme wealth it’s their normal.
TMZ is lying for toxic men as usual. Dre’ s estimated net worth is actually ” $458.2 million, with $182.7 million of that sum in cash, $6.3 million in stocks, and $269.2 million in property and assets…” this is according to court papers filed in November . Nicole got 1/5 th of his wealth. She also successfully got Wasser and King thrown off the case, and they’re paying her 50 000 so she doesn’t sue their asses. He had to get new lawyers in the middle of their divorce. I’d say she did pretty well, half would have been nice but this is fine. Rolling stone has the real story.
https://t.co/7nWtmf7sL4
I dont think anyone without talent or extra contribution should get 100 mil. They had children together, but its not like she forfaited her carrier for him.
If she gets 100 milla, then all the other baby mommas should get 100 milla. Or maybe 50 milla, as he had only 1 child with the others. On the other hand, the other women raised the kids alone
No way she deserves 100 mil, and suggesting she should get more? for what? its still ridiculous. How much she could earn if she didnt marry him?
Either all of his baby mommas get big money, or neither of them. What Nicole did so special?
Edit: if Jay Z and Beyonce would divorce, half-and-half is rightful. Both of them got talent and contributed to the wealth. Nicole deserves some money definitely, for keeping the house (on million per month) but not 100 mil or even half!