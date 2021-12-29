Betty White on turning 100: ‘I’m so lucky to be in such good health’



Betty White is turning 100 on January 17th. Betty is kicking her celebration off with a movie about her life that will be released in theaters for one day only. Aside from giving advice for living a long healthy life, Betty has been entertaining us for donkey’s years and it seems she isn’t planning to stop any time soon. Betty covers the newest issue of People. She told People that she is lucky to be in good health and feeling good. When asked how she stays so healthy, Betty joked that she stays away from green foods. Here are some highlights from her interview:

In this week’s cover story, White tells PEOPLE exclusively how she feels about turning 100 years old. “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” says the veteran actress. “It’s amazing.” According to White, being “born a cockeyed optimist” is the key to her upbeat nature. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she says. “I always find the positive.” As for her diet, White jokes: “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.” Nowadays, White enjoys a quiet life in Los Angeles playing crossword puzzles and card games. She also likes to watch animal documentaries, Jeopardy! and sports, particularly golf. White, who is a longtime animal welfare advocate, is also a longtime supporter of the Wildlife Learning Center, the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Actors and Others for Animals.

Betty White is a global icon and the love for Betty is universal. Betty is just as popular in the Black community, I can attest to that. I giggled when Betty said that she is a cockeyed optimist. Like the visual I got in my mind’s eye was ridiculous. I am glad that I get to live in the same timeline as Betty White. She has been a fixture in my life for decades and I am excited to celebrate her 100th with her. If Omarion wasn’t wrecking havoc I would go see Betty’s movie. Hopefully it will be released on a streaming service or Youtube.

I am still cackling at Betty saying that not eating green foods keeps her healthy especially since there has been a lot of speculation on whether Betty is vegan. I don’t she is since she admitted when she turned 96 that she loves vodka, French fires and hotdogs. I need some of Betty’s cockeyed optimism. I am sure laughing and being joyous contributes to her long life along with minding her business and staying moisturized. I am looking forward to January 17th, one of my friends shares Betty’s birthday and I am sure that day is going to be wild with celebrations. In the meantime, I am going to do a Golden Girls marathon. It has been a while since I have spent time with my favorite ladies.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

To close 2021 we want to take a look back at our best posts of the year. Our #4 post is from January. "Happy belated 99th birthday to American Icon Betty White. Did you know Ms. White served during WWII as a member of the American Women's Voluntary Services (AWVS)?" pic.twitter.com/O6Jmg4FRGM — Army Chicago (@ArmyChicago) December 28, 2021

