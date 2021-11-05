Bella Hadid ‘had a huge rift’ with Zayn Malik, hates what he did to Gigi

Over the course of the past week, “sources” close to the Hadid family have been leaving a trail of breadcrumbs, leading to the fact that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were having much bigger issues long before he verbally and physically abused Yolanda Foster in late September. While no one is saying this, I believe Gigi and Zayn were probably already broken up before the altercation with Yolanda, and I believe there was a reason why Yolanda brought a security guard with her when she went to Gigi’s home. While Gigi’s people continue to make it clear that she believes she can co-parent and share custody with Zayn, it also feels like her family is in protection-mode, and they’re trying to get her out of a really toxic, and perhaps abusive, relationship. Now Us Weekly reports that Bella Hadid also had some significant beef with Zayn.
Family feud. Bella Hadid’s relationship with Zayn Malik is strained amid his drama with her sister Gigi Hadid and mom Yolanda Hadid.
“Bella has had a huge rift with him, as does [her brother] Anwar [Hadid],” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “They hate what he has done to their sister.”
The 28-year-old musician reportedly got into a physical altercation with Bella’s 57-year-old mother in September. The alleged incident made headlines the following month when Malik responded to a TMZ report claiming he “struck” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star at the Pennsylvania farm where the 26-year-old model had been living.
Malik has since “become combative” with Gigi’s security team, the insider says, adding that the England native’s “issues” with the staff forced the family to “change two separate guards” recently.
All of this does not surprise me. Bella has been posting lots of support for Gigi online, and Bella has stayed close to Gigi over the past two years. Bella and Yolanda are apparently staying with Gigi nonstop, helping her and Khai as much as they can. I kind of believe that Bella probably would have seen more than Yolanda, and Bella was probably really freaked out by the increasingly toxic dynamics of her sister’s relationship. And quelle surprise, Zayn has issues with the Hadids’ security. Again, there’s a reason why their security guys are THERE, even when the Hadids are on isolated farms away from the world.
What is going to the press with this going to accomplish really ? Only his stans keep defending him. His label dropped him. He got what he deserved in court, his people aren’t badmouthing them. Why can’t they resolve what it is to resolve privately ?
Silence only benefits the abuser, which is what I think the all the press is alluding to.
I didn’t say that out of concern for Zayn sorry if it came across that way.
Abusers always want privacy. I think Bella is letting us know that it isn’t just Yolanda who is concerned but rather Gigi’s whole family.
Exactly. If you go back to Zayn’s very first statement he mentioned “privacy” over and over. But once there were charges and plea deals, privacy went out the window. And I still see people defending him and trashing Yolanda, people I wouldn’t identify as stans.
I mean, I literally saw people on this site not that long ago arguing in the comments that “fault was on both sides” and how awful Yolanda is, so clearly there’s still people who don’t want to see Zayn as an abuser. Staying quiet just allows the fans to continue to blame Yolanda.
(There are no perfect victims, and abuse is not about the victim. It’s about the abuser, which Zayn is.)
There can be more than one abuser in a situation. Yolanda is 100% emotionally abusive to her daughters. That doesn’t mean that Zayne is not abusive. Neither person being abusive makes the other person’s abuse ok. I wouldn’t put it past Yolanda to have gone there knowing it would provoke Zayne. That doesn’t mean Zayne gets a pass. It just means that Yolanda isn’t the victim here. Gigi and the baby are the victims and they should get away from the both of them.
Because abusers thrive in privacy and drakness.
Also – custody of Khai will be an issue and they’re setting the stage for it.
I’m not sure why it’s automatically assumed that the Hadids are leaking to media. I’m sure they have, but this is also a case of a young, attractive celebrity couple who had a volatile split. The tabloids are obviously going to talk about it. Most of the articles are vague and don’t really contain much “insider” knowledge.
TMZ just had a pro-zayn story blaming Yolanda for the incident just yesterday. So it’s not like pro-zayn sources aren’t speaking as well.
I think it’s maybe obvious it’s from her camp. it is in the best interest of the family (and gigi) to leak as much out so that it would make it nearly impossible for those 2 to reconciliate. I would probaly do it too if it was my daughter.
I don’t watch RHW, but the family seems over involved in Gigi’s life. She is an adult who can and should make her own decisions.
TMZ is misogynistic garbage. Eff them.
As someone who had a sister who was in a very abusive relationship, I think its natural that once you see the chance to try to push the distance between your sibling and their abuser, you do whatever you think is going to make it harder for them to get back in the relationship.
Remember, if Gigi was being abused, her family was for the most part powerless to solve this situation for her, beyond trying to just stay in her orbit and provide protection where they could.
I’m not saying Gigi was being physically abused, but when this happened with my sister, if me and/or my family had the same star power as Gigi’s we 1,000,000% would have been doing exactly the same thing as what Gigi’s family is doing right now in the media (assuming they are doing it).
When my best friend married an emotionally abusive man, him and I couldn’t be in the same room together. He would literally have to leave the house for a week if I visited. And I MADE my presence known to protect my friend who was clearly working out her issues (she eventually left him). And she stayed with me for some weeks after she left. I could imagine Bella being in protective mode, most definitely.
Gigi and Bella are super close and it’s nice to see she has such support. Yolanda openly preferred Gigi on RHOBH (to the point where blogs were particularly unkind in pointing it out) and there could’ve easily been jealousy and competitiveness there. But that never seems to have affected their relationship. Gigi’s going to need all the love and support she can get.
feel so sorry for Gigi, i hope she gets out of this mess. She already went back to him once and i hope that this time for the sake of her daughter, that she can do a clean break and move on
I think it was more than once she went back to him after a break up. It was a rocky six year on and off love affair and I understand completely how the family wants to close ranks to make sure they won’t get back again.
Aren’t court documents public? I wonder if this is how this news got out. If they are in court about custody, a reporter could have gone digging for more, found the assault charges in Pennsylvania and then called the Hadids and Zayn for statements. I doubt anyone is behind this leak of one month old news.
And abusers want to hide what they are doing, it’s easier to make it seem like accusers made it all up, convince your victim to come back to you, cause trouble between family members.
Zayn needs to get ahold of his anger issues, when this first all came out I was unaware of his prior issues because I don’t follow Gigi or Zayn closely. I’m glad they are broken up but he shouldn’t be living in Gigi/Yolanda’s property. I realize he isn’t an American citizen so that also complicates things. I hope Gigi and the baby are okay. Yolanda is also problematic but clearly wants her daughters to be physically safe (also making it clear she did not deserve to be shoved by Zayn, no matter how badly they don’t get along). Just a bad dynamic all around.
I don’t think we should take Gigi’s statements about coparenting as a sign that she might get back with Zayn. Child custody strongly incentivizes parents to be willing to work together, or at least to claim they’re willing to work together. Making statements to the contrary wouldn’t help Gigi at all.
Given that there are surely nannies and assistants, that doesn’t have to mean that Gigi and Zayn interact much with each other. Gigi might just be doing the smart thing here.