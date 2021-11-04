Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik have ‘met with lawyers separately’ to work out custody

About five weeks ago, Zayn Malik assaulted Yolanda Foster and tried to get physical with a security guard. He screamed abuse at Yolanda and at Gigi Hadid, who was on the phone from Paris. Gigi had to pull out of some Paris Fashion Week runways and return home to Pennsylvania to sort everything out. Both she and Yolanda pressed charges and Zayn pleaded “no contest” to four misdemeanor charges. The news only came out last week. We’re in the “what happens now” part of the situation, with Zayn and Gigi having broken up in September, and they’re trying to figure out how to coparent Khai, who is just over one year old.

According to Us Weekly, Gigi “met with her lawyers last week. She also met with new lawyers to start helping with custody issues. There will be conversations about custody.” The good news is that Gigi and Zayn weren’t married, so at least they don’t have to work THAT out. The bad news is that there will still be big custodial issues, especially if Zayn is prepared to hire a big legal team to fight Gigi. E! News had a lot more about how the Hadids feel about Zayn and what Gigi’s doing with her lawyers:

“It’s a tense situation,” a source close to the Hadid family told E! News. “Gigi and Zayn are broken up, but intend to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment. They are working out custody details. They are in contact over Khai and making decisions for her.” “Gigi and Zayn have both met with lawyers separately. They both want to make sure they can sort out the custody situation with Khai and both feel entitled to custody of her,” the source explained to E! News. “She needs space. They have been in communication and have been working on how they will continue to co-parent, but it’s very tense right now. They do both want what’s best for Khai and are trying to be civil.” Meanwhile, Gigi’s family is “trying to stay out of her way,” the source close to the Hadid family said, “but also feels very protective and wants the best for her.” If fans are hoping for a potential reconciliation between Gigi and Zayn, they shouldn’t count on it. According to the source connected to Gigi, she “is done with Zayn for good.” The situation not only marks a bitter end to Gigi and Zayn’s six-year on-and-off romance, but also an immense strain between him and Yolanda, who once told The Daily Mail that he was “like a son to me.” “Yolanda is very distraught about what happened especially after everything she has done for Zayn and how welcoming she has been,” the source close to Gigi said. She, “Gigi and Bella have been staying together in NYC and have truly been supporting each other. They have a great family support system and are glad they have each other to lean on.” “The whole family wants Gigi to be done with Zayn for good,” the source close to Gigi added. “They have seen this behavior before and think it’s unacceptable.” The source close to the Hadid family echoed, “Everyone is sad that things got so ugly and took this turn. In every family there is drama and emotions run high, but they feel Zayn crossed a line and he needs to be accountable.”

[From E! News]

“The whole family wants Gigi to be done with Zayn for good… They have seen this behavior before and think it’s unacceptable…” Yeah. That’s been my near-constant thought whenever I’m reading about what’s going down in this situation. This didn’t happen out of the blue, it wasn’t like one day, Zayn just went bonkers and violently shoved Yolanda into a dresser. There have been signs and incidents before now. I also think that’s why Gigi’s family stayed so physically close to her in the past two years – Bella spent a lot of time in Pennsylvania during the pandemic, and Yolanda was just a short distance away (and obviously checking in regularly). They were there as backup, in case Gigi needed them. I also think there was probably a reason why Yolanda showed up at Gigi’s house that day with a security guard in tow, don’t you?