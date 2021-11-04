Prince Harry will speak at a Wired summit about the ‘internet lie machine’

The dream for next week: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in New York on Monday and they do a few days of events and activities, culminating in their appearance at the Intrepid Valor Awards on Wednesday, November 10th. Meghan is due to appear at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, which will be online… although I suspect Meghan will be in NYC in person for the interview. And I’m starting to suspect that Prince Harry will also be interviewed in person for the Re: Wired Summit on November 9th. Harry has been confirmed as one of the panelists for a discussion about online misinformation.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founder, Archewell, is joining #REWIRED2021 for an exclusive panel on misinformation, alongside @stanfordio’s Renée DiResta, @AspenDigital’s Rashad Robinson, and WIRED’s @StevenLevy, on November 9 at 4 pm ET. Sign up: https://t.co/d4w4nkvqOT pic.twitter.com/ri29gMlWKf
Awesome, right? Wrong! According to the Daily Mail, Harry is probably getting $1 million to lie about online lies as he sits in one of 56 bathrooms in his $14 million Montecito mansion! Or something!
The Duke of Sussex is set to speak out on the ‘internet lie machine’ at an event organized by Wired magazine next week. Prince Harry, 37, who is currently living in his $14 million mansion in California having stepped back from royal duty last year, will speak in a session at the Re:Wired summit on November 9.
According to the online description, his session is called ‘The Internet Lie Machine’, with details reading: ‘As social media algorithms reward shock value over reality, as the line between fact and fiction weakens every day, as media propaganda and online hatred run rampant, we must ask: how did we get here and how do we get out of this mess?
‘We’ll hear from an expert authority on the rise of digital propaganda, a foremost civil rights advocate who understands the collision between misinformation and racial justice, and a global leader who is taking on misinformation in pursuit of a new era of truth.’
It is unknown what fee the Duke will receive for the appearance – last year, experts predicted he and Meghan, 40, could earn more than £1million each time they do a speech after signing up with an elite agency.
Wired is a successful magazine and site, but I doubt they have $1 million to throw at a prince to speak at their panel discussion. No, the more disturbing thought for the Daily Mail is that Harry is taking part in this for the love of calling out lies, tabloid fictions and online hate campaigns. Harry would do that for free every day of the week! Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure Harry is collecting a small fee or something, but it’s not a million-dollar paycheck.
After Bot Sentinel report, I would suspect Harry and Meghan gained even a feaster reputation as soakers against internet misinformation because not only because they educated themselves on it but also becayae they suffer from it.
Harry, you get those cheques. I saw a royalist on Twitter complaining that he was going to part of the panel on misinformation when he lied on the Oprah interview. Talk about unhinged.
ATTAHARRY. He and Meghan come to mind automatically about online misinformation, and the DM can suck it.
Its very scary how we can truely be manipulated by the media. How people can form opinions and swear its the truth due to what is being fed to us. My sister doesnt like Meghan and i asked her why? ,she couldnt give a straight answer. Its quite sickening how these media and tech companies work to brainwash the masses.
I agree I doubt Wired has $1m to throw around on one person, but sponsors of the events chip in for things like speaker fees, too.
Doesn’t change the fact that Harry would do his for free, or that his fee may have been lower, or that the DM is making up the $1m figure just to rile up their readers – just thought I’d offer some insight into events like this.